Bismillah Bangla Wok Buffalo, Cheektowaga
Appetizers
- Chicken 65$9.99
Chicken 65 is a popular appetizer made by deep-frying marinated chicken with curry leaves and green chilies
- Lollipop Chicken$7.99
4 pcs. Spicy pulled back wings and fried, served with creamy sauce
- Chicken Tenders with Fries$9.99
6 pcs. One of my most popular recipes, these chicken tenders are marinated in seasoned buttermilk and pan-fried to crispy, crunchy perfection
- Fried Chicken$1.50
1 pc. Flour, salt, black pepper, garlic powder, onion powder
- Chicken Samosa$2.00
1 pc. A thin, crunchy pastry packed with a spicy goodness that oozes with chicken and minced onion. Served with handmade chutney and honey sauce
- Veg Samosa$1.50
1 pc. Potato, peas, spices, carrot, filo
- Fuchka/Pani Puri$7.99
6 pcs. In English, this should be called an explosion of flavors. This snack consists of a hollow, crisp ball stuffed with spiced potatoes and chickpeas, topped with tamarind sauce and egg
- Chotpoti$8.00
There is no street food is more popular than this, consisting of potatoes, chickpeas, and onions and is topped with additional diced green chilies and grated boiled egg slices
- Haleem$5.99
This protein rich, slow-cooked stew is comprised of a variety of mixed lentils, meat, and aromatic spices
- Piyaju (1 Pc)$0.50
1 in an order. Light and crunchy, these lentil and onion fritters are bursts of flavor that pop in your mouth
- Piyaju (4pc)$2.00
4 in an order. Light and crunchy, these lentil and onion fritters are bursts of flavor that pop in your mouth
- Mughlai Paratha$9.99
Flatbread stuffed with egg, onions, and chopped green chili pepper. Topped with minced coriander leaves and fried till golden-brown
- Crispy French Fries$3.99
Slightly coated with desi masala and deep-fried until golden brown
- Chicken Nuggets$5.99
9 pcs
- Vegetable Spring Roll$1.99
- Chicken Spring Roll$1.99
- Chicken Wings$1.99
1 pc
- Chicken Kati Roll$5.99
- Chicken Puffs$2.49
Soup
- Thai Soup Cup$5.99
Cup. Red chili sauce, corn flour and flavored with lemon grass
- Clear Tom Yam Soup Cup$6.99
Cup. Thai chili sauce, mushroom, flavored with lemon grass and Thai ginger
- Chicken Corn Soup Cup$5.99
Cup. Cream of sweet corn, egg
- Chicken Vegetables Soup Cup$5.99
Cup. Carrots, onions, broccoli, papaya, and fried garlic
- Chicken Hot and Sour Soup Cup$5.99
Cup. Bamboo shoots, carrot, egg, chicken, cilantro, and hot sauce
- Chicken Noodles Soup Cup$5.99
Cup. Carrots, broccoli, papaya, fried garlic, noodles chicken
- Vegetables Noodles Soup Cup$5.99
Cup. Carrots, broccoli, papaya, fried garlic and noodles
- Special Coconut Soup Cup$6.99
Cup. Coconut milk, lemongrass, ginger, garlic, lime juice, fish sauce and cilantro, chicken or shrimp
- Thai Soup Family$15.99
Family. Red chili sauce, corn flour and flavored with lemon grass
- Clear Tom Yam Soup Family$17.99
Family. Thai chili sauce, mushroom, flavored with lemon grass and Thai ginger
- Chicken Corn Soup Family$14.99
Family. Cream of sweet corn, egg
- Chicken Hot and Sour Soup Family$14.99
Family. Bamboo shoots, carrot, egg, chicken, cilantro, and hot sauce
- Chicken Vegetables Soup Family$14.99
Family. Carrots, onions, broccoli, papaya, and fried garlic
- Chicken Noodles Soup Family$14.99
Family. Carrots, broccoli, papaya, fried garlic, noodles and chicken
- Vegetables Noodles Soup Family$14.99
Family. Carrots, broccoli, papaya, fried garlic and noodles
- Special Coconut Soup Family$17.99
Family. Coconut milk, lemongrass, ginger, garlic, lime juice, fish sauce and cilantro, chicken or shrimp
Noodles
- Chicken Chow Mein$12.95
Chinese noodles stir-fried, cabbage, mixed pepper, carrot, onion leaf, onion flavored with Indian sauce
- Veg Chow Mein$12.95
Chinese noodles stir-fried, cabbage, mixed pepper, carrot, onion leaf, onion flavored with Indian sauce
- Beef Chow Mein$17.95
Chinese noodles stir-fried, cabbage, mixed pepper, carrot, onion leaf, onion flavored with Indian sauce
- Shrimp Chow Mein$17.95
Chinese noodles stir-fried, cabbage, mixed pepper, carrot, onion leaf, onion flavored with Indian sauce
- Mix Chow Mein$17.95
Chinese noodles stir-fried, cabbage, mixed pepper, carrot, onion leaf, onion flavored with Indian sauce
- Chicken Szechuan Chow Mein$14.95
Chinese noodles stir-fried, flavored with ginger and garlic, onion, and red pepper
- Veg Szechuan Chow Mein$14.95
Chinese noodles stir-fried, flavored with ginger and garlic, onion, and red pepper
- Beef Szechuan Chow Mein$19.95
Chinese noodles stir-fried, flavored with ginger and garlic, onion, and red pepper
- Shrimp Szechuan Chow Mein$19.95
Chinese noodles stir-fried, flavored with ginger and garlic, onion, and red pepper
- Mix Szechuan Chow Mein$19.95
Chinese noodles stir-fried, flavored with ginger and garlic, onion, and red pepper
- Chicken Masala Hakka Noodles$13.95
Chinese noodles stir-fried, flavored with ginger and garlic, onion, and red pepper Indian masala
- Veg Masala Hakka Noodles$13.95
Chinese noodles stir-fried, flavored with ginger and garlic, onion, and red pepper Indian masala
- Beef Masala Hakka Noodles$17.95
Chinese noodles stir-fried, flavored with ginger and garlic, onion, and red pepper Indian masala
- Shrimp Masala Hakka Noodles$17.95
Chinese noodles stir-fried, flavored with ginger and garlic, onion, and red pepper Indian masala
- Mix Masala Hakka Noodles$17.95
Chinese noodles stir-fried, flavored with ginger and garlic, onion, and red pepper Indian masala
Fried Rice
- Chicken Bismillah House Special Fried Rice$16.95
Basmati rice stir-fried with long beans, egg, onion leaf
- Beef Bismillah House Special Fried Rice$16.95
Basmati rice stir-fried with long beans, egg, onion leaf
- Shrimp Bismillah House Special Fried Rice$16.95
Basmati rice stir-fried with long beans, egg, onion leaf
- Mix Bismillah House Special Fried Rice$16.95
Basmati rice stir-fried with long beans, egg, onion leaf
- Vegetable Bismillah Fried Rice$12.95
Basmati rice stir-fried with long beans, cabbage, mixed pepper, carrot, onion leaf
- Chicken Masala Fried Rice$16.95
Basmati rice stir-fried with egg, onion leaf and masala sauce
- Beef Masala Fried Rice$16.95
Basmati rice stir-fried with egg, onion leaf and masala sauce
- Shrimp Masala Fried Rice$16.95
Basmati rice stir-fried with egg, onion leaf and masala sauce
- Mix Masala Fried Rice$16.95
Basmati rice stir-fried with egg, onion leaf and masala sauce
- Vegetable Manchurian Fried Rice$12.95
Basmati rice stir-fired, flavored with ginger & garlic, cabbage, mixed pepper, carrot, onion leaf
- Egg Fried Rice$12.95
Basmati rice stir-fried, egg and white pepper, onion leaf
- Chicken Bysleep Rice$13.95
Basmati rice stir-fried, egg and white pepper, onion leaf
- Steamed Rice (Cup)$2.00
Cup
Chicken
- Chili Chicken Onion$12.95
Stir-fried chicken in a red chili garlic sauce, onion, and mixed pepper
- Sizzling Chicken$13.95
Stir-fried chicken in a Bismillah sizzling sauce, onion & served on hot steel pan
- Butter Chicken$13.95
Chicken with lemon juice, chili powder with yoghurt, kasuri methi, oil, turmeric, ginger & garlic paste
- Sweet & Sour Chicken$13.95
Batter fried chicken cube in a sweet & sour sauce, green pepper, pineapple & green onion
- Masala Chicken$13.95
Batter fried chicken cube in a masala sauce, green onion
- Manchurian Chicken$13.95
Batter fried chicken cube in a manchurian sauce, onion, cilantro & chili
- Chicken Broccoli$13.95
Fresh broccoli in a manchurian sauce and stir-fried chicken
- Chicken Curry$11.95
Chicken curry is a traditional Indian dish made by simmering chicken pieces with spice, herbs onion and other ingredients
- Special Lemon Chicken$12.95
Garlic, butter, lemon, thyme, and rosemary
- Mongolian Chicken$13.95
Chicken caramelized red onion & served on hot steel pan
- Special Chicken Korai$12.95
Stir-fried chicken in a slice onion, mixed pepper, julienne ginger, and other ingredients
- Chicken Vegetables$12.99
Chicken, papaya cabbage, and other ingredients
Beef
- Beef Kala Bhuna Bangladeshi Kala Bhuna$14.95
Kala bhuna is a famous meat delicacy from Bangladesh, made by simmering beef pieces with spice, herbs onion and other ingredients
- Beef Chili Onion$13.95
Stir-fried beef in a green chili, onion, green pepper
- Bismillah Sizzling Beef$14.95
Stir-fried beef in a sizzling sauce, green pepper & served on hot steel pan
- Mongolian Beef$13.95
Beef caramelized red onion & served on hot steel pan
- Masala Beef$13.95
Stir-fried beef in a masala sauce, green onion
- Manchurian Beef$13.95
Stir-fried beef in a manchurian sauce, onion, cilantro & chili
- Special Beef Korai$13.95
Stir-fried beef in a slice onion, mixed pepper, julienne ginger, and other ingredients
- Bismillah Special Beef$14.95
Stir-fried beef in a Bismillah special sauce, onion, and other ingredients with served on hot steel pan
Vegetables
Biryani Special
- Shrimp Biryani$11.99
- Vegetable Biryani$11.99
- Chicken Biryani$8.99
- Special Lamb Biryani$12.99
- Special Goat Biryani$12.99
- Beef Biryani$11.99
- Shaahi Biryani$12.99
- Special Beef Tahri$11.99
- Paneer Biryani$12.99
- Kacchi Biryani$12.99
- Morog Polao$9.99
- Roast and Polao$9.99
- Bismillah Special Beef Khichuri$9.99
- Plain Khichuri$5.99
Dal
Kebab
- Thai Special Whole Fry Chicken Kebab$24.99
- Chicken Seekh Kebab$6.99
Cut 8 pcs
- Beef Seekh Kebab$10.99
Cut 8 pcs
- Tandoori Chicken Leg Quarter Kebab$2.99
1 pc
- Chicken Boti Kebab$7.99
6 pcs
- Beef Boti Kebab$11.99
6 pcs
- Malai Chicken Kebab$9.99
6 pcs
- Special Whole Fry Chicken Kebab$22.99
- KebabSpecial Half Fry Chicken Kebab$14.99
- Golden Pomfret Grilled Fish Kebab$14.99
- Grilled Mackerel Fish Kebab$12.99
- Shami Kebab$2.50
1 pc
- Tuna Kebab$2.00
1 pc
- Chicken Chapli Kebab$2.50
1 pc
Salad
- Italian Salad$6.99
Black bean, red bean, mixed pepper, mango slice, green apple, and Italian dressing
- Chestnuts Salad$8.99
Chicken, julienne onion, cilantro, lemon, and dressing
- Garden Salad$7.99
Lettuces, cucumber, olive, tomatoes, pickle, and dressing
- Mixed Salad$9.99
Steamed chicken, cucumber, tomatoes, boiled shrimp, and handmade dressing
Deshi Bhorta
- Begun Bhorta (Vegan/Vegetarian)$4.99
Eggplants are roasted to achieve a smoky taste, then mashed with chopped onion, green chili, cilantro, and aromatic mustard oil
- Aloo Bhorta (Vegan/Vegetarian)$3.99
Smoothly mashed boiled potatoes mixed with mustard oil, onions, and red or green chilies
- Fish & Chingri Bhorta$7.99
Finely smashed sautéed shrimp and fish, mixed with mustard oil, onions other spices and herbs
- Bala-Chang Bhorta$5.99
Dried shrimp mixed with roasted red chili, mustard oil and other spices and herbs
- Dal Bhorta (Vegan/Vegetarian)$4.99
Mosur dal and red lentils boiled and mashed with roasted red chili, mustard oil and lot of spice and herbs
- Special Loitta Bhorta$7.99
- Chapa Shutki Bhorta$7.99
Fish
- Shrimp Dopiaza Meal$14.99
Served with basmati rice. A thick prawn curry cooked in a spicy, rich gravy with caramelized onion & topped with fresh green chili
- Shrimp Malai Curry Meal$15.99
Served with basmati rice. A creamy prawn curry prepared in a light gravy flavored with onion, ginger and garlic pastes, tomato, and freshly ground spices
- Pomfret Fish Fry/Dopiaza Meal$13.99
Served with basmati rice. Sizzling pomfret fish marinated with onion, ginger and garlic pastes, and freshly ground spices. Fried to golden-brown and served with sautéed onions
- Rui Fish Fry/Dopiaza Meal$8.99
Served with basmati rice. Rui fish seasoned with salt and turmeric. Shallow-fried until golden-brown and topped with fried or sautéed onion
- Ilish Hilsha Fish Fry/Dopiaza$13.99
Served with basmati rice. (Hilsha) ilish fish seasoned with salt and turmeric. Shallow-fried until golden-brown and topped with fried or sautéed onion
Family Packs
- Tandoori Pack$34.99
Serves 2 to 3. Tandoori chicken leg cut 6pcs, chicken tikka massala curry 1 bowl, basmati rice family size, tandoori naan cut 8 pcs, salad and handmade sauce, 2 ltr drinks
- Mixed Kebab Family Special$39.99
Serves 2 to 3. Mixed over rice family size 1, chicken boti kebab 6 pcs, beef boti kebab 6 pcs, basmati rice family size, tandoori naan cut 8 pcs, salad and handmade sauce, 2 ltr drinks
- Curry Special$44.99
Serves 3 to 4. Beef kala bhuna 1 bowl, chana dal 1 bowl, basmati rice family size, tandoori naan cut 8 pcs, salad and handmade sauce, 2 ltr drinks