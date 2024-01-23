Skip to Main content
Banhmigos LIC
Banhmigos LIC
Food
Drinks
Rice Bowls
Tacos
Banh-Mi
Salad
Summer Roll
Sauce
Food
Rice Bowls
Rice Bowl - Grilled Pork
$14.00
Rice Bowl - Lemon Grass Chicken
$13.00
Rice Bowl - BBQ Beef
$15.00
Rice bowl - Beef bulgogi with kimchi
$15.00
Rice bowl - Classic
$13.00
Rice bowl - Vegetarian
$11.00
Tacos
Tacos - Grilled Pork
$14.00
Tacos - Lemon Grass Chicken
$13.00
Tacos - BBQ Beef
$15.00
Tacos - Beef bulgogi with kimchi
$15.00
Tacos - Classic
$13.00
Tacos - Vegetarian
$11.00
Banh-Mi
Banh-Mi - Beef bulgogi with kimchi
$15.00
Banh-Mi - Classic
$13.00
Banh-Mi - Grilled Pork
$14.00
Banh-Mi - Lemon Grass Chicken
$13.00
Banh-Mi - Vegetarian
$11.00
Banh-Mi- BBQ Beef
$15.00
Salad
Salad - Grilled Pork
$14.00
Salad - Lemon Grass Chicken
$13.00
Salad- BBQ Beef
$15.00
Salad - Beef bulgogi with kimchi
$15.00
Salad - Classic
$13.00
Salad - Vegetarian
$11.00
Summer Roll
Summer Roll - Shrimp
$8.00
Summer Roll- Vegetarian
$6.50
Sauce
Sauce- Spicy Mayo
$1.00
Sauce- Spicy Cilantro
$1.00
Sauce- Jalapeno
$1.00
Sauce - Peanut sauce
$1.00
Drinks
Drinks - Vietnamese Coffee
$6.00
Drinks- Thai Tea Latte
$6.00
Drinks- Matcha Tea Latte
$6.00
Drinks- Grapefruit Yogurt
$6.00
Drinks- Sparkling Very Grape
$6.00
Banhmigos LIC Location and Ordering Hours
(646) 683-1590
21-51 44dr, Long Island City, NY 11101
Closed
• Opens Wednesday at 11AM
