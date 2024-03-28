Banhmigos Vanderbilt
All Day Menu
Appetizers
Bánhmì Sandwiches
- Traditional Bánhmì$12.00
Contains 2 types of vietnamese ham, pork liver pâté, roasted ground pork. Vietnamese sandwich with thin, crisp crust and soft, airy texture inside that is split lengthwise. Our Baguette is white bread and CONTAINS GLUTEN.
- Beef Short Ribs Bánhmì$14.50
Short Ribs are slow-braised overnight in lemongrass, star anise, spices, and soy sauce.
- Grilled Chicken Bánhmì$12.00
Vietnamese style marinated & grilled dark meat chicken
- Shredded Chicken Bánhmì$12.00
Shredded poached chicken breast Vietnamese sandwich with thin, crisp crust and soft, airy texture inside that is split lengthwise. Our Baguette is white bread and CONTAINS GLUTEN.
- Grilled Pork Bánhmì$12.00
Vietnamese style marinated & flame-grilled sliced pork
- Portobello Mushroom Bánhmì$12.00
Mushrooms are oven-glazed with extra virgin olive oil.
- Tofu Bánhmì$12.00
Vegan w/Modifications (Remove Mayonnaise + Butter). Fried tofu and slightly sweet. No meat-oil cross contamination
- Shrimp Bánhmì$13.50
Poached shrimp
- Veggie Chicken Bánhmì$12.00
Vegan w/Modifications (Remove Mayonnaise + Butter). Protein are thin sliced pieces of tofu that are infused with chicken artificial flavoring.
Vietnamese Style Tacos
- Traditional Tacos$12.00
Contains 2 types of vietnamese ham, pork liver pâté, roasted ground pork. Vietnamese sandwich with thin, crisp crust and soft, airy texture inside that is split lengthwise. Our Baguette is white bread and CONTAINS GLUTEN.
- Beef Short Ribs Tacos$14.50
Short Ribs are slow-braised overnight in lemongrass, star anise, spices, and soy sauce.
- Grilled Chicken Tacos$12.00
Vietnamese style marinated & flame-grilled dark meat chicken
- Shredded Chicken Tacos$12.00
Shredded poached chicken breast
- Grilled Pork Tacos$12.00
Vietnamese style marinated & flame-grilled sliced pork
- Portobello Mushroom Tacos$12.00
Oven-glazed w extra virgin olive oil
- Shrimp Tacos$13.50
Vietnamese style poached shrimp
- Tofu Tacos$12.00
Vegan w/Modifications (Remove Mayonnaise + Butter). Fried tofu and slightly sweet. No meat-oil cross contamination
- Veggie Chicken Tacos$12.00
Vegan w/Modifications (Remove Mayonnaise + Butter). Protein are thin sliced pieces of tofu that are infused with chicken artificial flavoring.
Green Salad
- Plain Green Salad$8.25
Vegan. Please remove Fried Onions if you have a gluten allergy.
- Beef Short Ribs Green Salad$12.50
Short Ribs are slow-braised overnight in lemongrass, star anise, spices, and soy sauce.
- Grilled Chicken Green Salad$12.50
Vietnamese style marinated & flame-grilled dark meat chicken
- Shredded Chicken Green Salad$12.50
Please remove Fried Onions if you have a gluten allergy.
- Grilled Pork Green Salad$12.50
Vietnamese style marinated & flame-grilled sliced pork
- Portobello Mushroom Green Salad$12.50
Mushrooms are oven-glazed with extra virgin olive oil.
- Shrimp Green Salad$12.50
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, pickled carrot & daikon radish, topped with crushed peanut & onions. On the side: vinaigrette ( has fish sauce ) & sriracha
- Tofu Green Salad$12.50
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, pickled carrot & daikon radish, topped with crushed peanut & onions. On the side: vinaigrette ( has fish sauce ) & sriracha
- Veggie Chicken Green Salad$12.50
Vegan. Please remove Fried Onions if you have a gluten allergy. Protein are thin sliced pieces of tofu that are infused with chicken artificial flavoring.
- Grilled Pork Chop Salad
- Grilled Chicken Chop Salad
Vermicelli Salad
- Plain Vermicelli Salad$10.00
Vegan Please remove Fried Onions if you have a gluten allergy.
- Beef Short Ribs Vermicelli Salad$15.50
Short Ribs are slow-braised overnight in lemongrass, star anise, spices, and soy sauce.
- Grilled Chicken Vermicelli Salad$13.50
Vietnamese style marinated & flamegrilled dark meat chicken
- Shredded Chicken Vermicelli Salad$13.50
Please remove Fried Onions if you have a gluten allergy.
- Grilled Pork Vermicelli Salad$13.50
Vietnamese style marinated & flame-grilled sliced pork
- Portobello Mushroom Vermicelli Salad$13.50
Oven-glazed w extra virgin olive oil
- Shrimp Vermicelli Salad$14.50
Rice Vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, scallion oil topped with crushed peanut & onions. On the side: Vinaigrette (has fish sauce) & sriracha
- Tofu Vermicelli Salad$13.50
Vegan Fried tofu and slightly sweet. No meat-oil cross contamination
- Veggie Chicken Vermicelli Salad$13.50
Vegan Protein are thin sliced pieces of tofu that are infused with chicken artificial flavoring.
- Grilled Chicken Chop Vermicelli Salad$15.50
Rice Boxes
- Beef Short Ribs Rice Box$15.00
Short Ribs are slow-braised overnight in lemongrass, star anise, spices, and soy sauce.
- Grilled Pork Rice Box$13.00
Vietnamese style marinated & flame-grilled sliced pork
- Grilled Chicken Rice Box$13.00
Vietnamese style marinated & flame-grilled dark meat chicken
- Shredded Chicken Rice Box$13.00
Hot steamed jasmine rice with side salad halved hard boiled egg roasted peanuts On the side: Vinaigrette (has fish sauce) & sriracha
- Portobello Mushroom Rice Box$13.00
Vegan (Remove Egg) Oven-glazed w extra virgin olive oil
- Shrimp Rice Box$14.00
Steamed jasmine rice with halved hard boiled egg, container of roasted peanuts, and a side salad consisting baby tomatoes and lettuce. Comes with Vinaigrette (Fish Sauce) & sriracha.
- Tofu Rice Box$13.00
Vegan (Remove Egg) Vegan Fried tofu and slightly sweet. No meat-oil cross contamination
- Veggie Chicken Rice Box$13.00
Vegan (Remove Egg) Protein are thin sliced pieces of tofu that are infused with chicken artificial flavoring.
- Grilled Pork Chop Rice Box$15.00
- Grilled Chicken Chop Rice Box$14.00
Condiments and Sides
- Fish Sauce$1.50
- Peanut Hoisin Sauce$1.50
3.25 oz container.
- Steamed Jasmine White Rice$3.25
Half pound of steamed plain white rice.
- Grilled Chicken (Meat Only)$10.00
One pound of the same sliced grilled chicken that comes in each of our entrees.
- Grilled Pork (Meat Only)$11.00
One pound of the same sliced grilled pork that comes in each of our entrees.
Pho
- Beef Short Ribs Pho$16.50
Short Ribs are slow-braised overnight in lemongrass, star anise, spices, and soy sauce.
- Grilled Chicken Chop Pho$16.50
Vietnamese style marinated & flame-grilled dark meat chicken
- Shredded Chicken Pho$14.50
Rice Vermicelli noodles in slow simmered seasoned BEEF MARROW BROTH Fresh bean sprouts, Thai basil and lemon garnish, sriracha hot sauce & hoisin sauce on the side.
- Special Pho$16.50
The meats are raw sliced roundeye and cooked brisket. The broth needs to be hot enough to cook the thinly sliced round on contact. If you are ordering takeout make sure to reheat the broth that comes in a separate container.
- Grilled Pork Pho$14.50
Vietnamese style marinated & flame-grilled sliced pork
- Portobello Mushroom Pho$14.50
NOT VEGAN. Served with beef broth . Mushrooms are Oven-glazed w extra virgin olive oil
- Shrimp Pho$15.50
Rice Vermicelli noodles in slow simmered seasoned BEEF MARROW BROTH Fresh bean sprouts, Thai basil and lemon garnish, sriracha hot sauce & hoisin sauce on the side
- Tofu Pho$14.50
NOT VEGAN. Served with beef broth. Fried tofu and slightly sweet.
- Veggie Chicken Pho$14.50
NOT VEGAN. Served with beef broth Protein are thin sliced pieces of tofu that are infused with chicken artificial flavoring.
- Extra Broth$4.95
Extra container of Beef Broth
- Plain Pho$11.00
No protein or meat. Just noodles, garnish, and broth
- Grilled Pork Chop$16.50
- Slice Beef Pho$14.50
Beverages
Bubble Tea
- Taro Bubble Tea$5.75
Green tea base & contains non-dairy creamer
- Original Bubble Tea$5.75
Black tea base & contains non-dairy creamer
- Thai Bubble Tea$5.75
Thai tea tends to be slightly sweeter than most normal brewed teas due to the presence of evaporated milk as the sweetener. In addition, we also use half & half condensed milk.
- Vanilla Flavored Boba$5.75
Contains no caffeine/tea
- Coconut Bubble Tea$5.75
Green Tea Base with non-dairy creamer
- Almond Bubble Tea$5.75
Green tea base with non-dairy creamer
- Honeydew Bubble Tea$5.75
Green tea base & contains non-dairy creamer
- Matcha Bubble Tea$5.75
Slightly bitter, earthy, and vegetal notes. No caffeine and sugar added and contains non-dairy creamer.
- Vietnamese Coffee Bubble Tea$5.75
Condensed milk as sweetener served with tapioca pearls
Flavored Bubble Tea
- Green Apple Bubble Tea$5.75
Green tea base. Dairy free
- Mango Bubble Tea$5.75
Green tea base.Dairy free
- Passion Fruit Bubble Tea$5.75
Green tea base. Dairy free
- Peach Bubble Tea$5.75
Green tea base. Dairy free
- Strawberry Bubble Tea$5.75
Black tea base. Strawberry flavor Dairy free
- Lychee Bubble Tea$5.75
Black tea base & Dairy free
- Honey Bubble Tea$5.75
- Black Tea Bubble Tea$5.75
- Jasmine Bubble Tea$5.75
Green Tea with non-dairy creamer & sugar. Milk can be added at no extra charge if requested. Almond Half & Half Milk options
Other Beverages
- Diet Coke$1.95
- Sprite$1.95
Canned 12 fl oz
- Vietnamese Coffee$5.25
Contains half & half milk and condensed milk is used as sweetener. French Roasted Coffee and Chicory
- Thai Tea$5.25
- Plain Black Tea$3.25
Tapioca pearl, dairy, and sweetener free. Just plain old black tea
- Plain Green Tea$3.50
Plain old green tea with nothing added.
- Honey w/Lemon$3.95
Only comes in medium size 16 fl oz cup.
- Fresh Lemonade w/Lime$4.25
Only comes in 16 fl oz cup.
- Coca-Cola$1.95
Canned Coca-Cola ,12 fl oz
- Bottled Water$1.75
- Ginger Ale$1.95
Canada Dry Ginger Ale Soda, 12 fl oz
- Coconut Water$5.00
- Sparkling$4.50
- Hot Black Tea$3.00
- Hot Green Tea$3.00