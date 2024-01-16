Banhmigos & Coffee Norman Ave
Toast Menu
Appetizers
- Shrimp Summer Rolls$8.00
Fresh greens, rice vermicelli, wrapped in rice paper. 2 rolls per order and meant to be eaten with Peanut Hoisin Sauce
- Shredded Chicken Rolls$7.75
- Grilled Pork Rolls$8.25
Fresh greens, rice vermicelli, wrapped in rice paper w/ peanut butter hoison sauce (2 rolls per order)
- Smoked Duck Breast Rolls$8.00Out of stock
- Vegetarian Rolls$7.75
Vegan.
- Tofu Summer Rolls$7.75
Vegan.
Bánhmì Sandwiches
- Traditional Bánhmì$11.20
Vietnamese sandwich with thin, crisp crust and soft, airy texture inside that is split lengthwise. Our Baguette is white bread and CONTAINS GLUTEN.
- Grilled Pork Bánhmì$11.00
Marinated & grilled sliced pork. Vietnamese sandwich with thin, crisp crust and soft, airy texture inside that is split lengthwise. Our Baguette only comes as white bread and CONTAINS GLUTEN
- Grilled Chicken Bánhmì$10.75
Vietnamese style marinated grilled dark meat chicken. Vietnamese sandwich with thin, crisp crust and soft, airy texture inside that is split lengthwise. Our Baguette only comes as white bread and CONTAINS GLUTEN
- Shredded Chicken Bánhmì$10.75
Shredded poached chicken breast
- Beef Short Ribs Bánhmì$12.00
Short Ribs are slow-braised overnight in lemongrass, star anise, spices, and soy sauce.
- Portobello Mushroom Bánhmì$10.75
Vegan w/Modifications (Remove Mayonnaise + Butter). Portobello Mushrooms are oven-glazed with extra virgin olive oil.
- Tofu Bánhmì$10.75
Vegan w/Modifications (Remove Mayonnaise + Butter). The oil is only used to fry tofu so there is no meat-oil cross contamination. Silky soft tofu texture and slightly sweet
- Veggie Chicken Bánhmì$10.75
Vegan w/Modifications (Remove Mayonnaise + Butter). Protein are thin sliced pieces of tofu that are infused with chicken artificial flavoring.
- Shrimp Bánhmì$11.75
- Smoked Duck Breast Bánhmì$12.50Out of stock
Vietnamese Style Tacos
- Traditional Tacos$10.75
Contains 2 types of vietnamese ham, pork liver pate, roasted ground pork
- Grilled Pork Tacos$11.00
Vietnamese style marinated grilled slice pork
- Grilled Chicken Tacos$10.75
Vietnamese style marinated grilled dark meat chicken
- Shredded Chicken Tacos$10.75
Shredded poached chicken breast
- Beef Short Ribs Tacos$12.00
Short Ribs are slow-braised overnight in lemongrass, star anise, spices, and soy sauce.
- Portobello Mushroom Tacos$10.75
Oven-glazed w extra virgin olive oil
- Tofu Tacos$10.75
Vegan. The oil is only used to fry tofu so there is no meat-oil cross contamination. Silky soft tofu texture and slightly sweet
- Veggie Chicken Tacos$10.75
Protein is pieces of tofu that are infused with chicken artificial flavoring.
- Shrimp Tacos$11.75
- Smoked Duck Breast Tacos$12.50Out of stock
Green Salad
- Plain Green Salad$7.50
Vegan. Please remove Fried Onions if you have a gluten allergy.
- Grilled Pork Green Salad$11.50
Please remove Fried Onions if you have a gluten allergy.
- Grilled Chicken Green Salad$11.50
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, pickled carrot & daikon radish, topped with crushed peanut & onions. By default comes with fish sauce and sriracha. Please remove Fried Onions if you have a gluten allergy.
- Shredded Chicken Green Salad$11.50
White meat shredded chicken breast.
- Beef Short Ribs Green Salad$12.75
Short Ribs are slow-braised overnight in lemongrass, star anise, spices, and soy sauce.
- Portobello Mushroom Green Salad$11.50
Vegan
- Tofu Green Salad$11.50
Vegan. The oil is only used to fry tofu so there is no meat-oil cross contamination. Silky soft tofu texture and slightly sweet
- Veggie Chicken Green Salad$11.50
Vegan. Protein are thin sliced pieces of tofu that are infused with chicken artificial flavoring.
- Shrimp Green Salad$12.50
- Smoked Duck Breast Green Salad$12.95Out of stock
Vermicelli Salad
- Plain Vermicelli Salad$8.50
Please remove Fried Onions if you have a gluten allergy.
- Grilled Pork Vermicelli Salad$12.50
Rice Vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, scallion oil topped with crushed peanut & onions. On the side: Vinaigrette (fish sauce) & sriracha. Please remove Fried Onions if you have a gluten allergy.
- Grilled Chicken Vermicelli Salad$12.50
Rice Vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, scallion oil topped with crushed peanut & onions. On the side: Vinaigrette (fish sauce) & sriracha. Please remove Fried Onions if you have a gluten allergy.
- Shredded Chicken Vermicelli Salad$12.50
Shredded Chicken Breast. Please remove Fried Onions if you have a gluten allergy.
- Beef Short Ribs Vermicelli Salad$13.75
Short Ribs are slow-braised overnight in lemongrass, star anise, spices, and soy sauce.
- Portobello Mushroom Vermicelli Salad$12.50
Vegan. Please remove Fried Onions if you have a gluten allergy.
- Tofu Vermicelli Salad$12.50
Vegan. The oil is only used to fry tofu so there is no meat-oil cross contamination. Silky soft tofu texture and slightly sweet
- Veggie Chicken Vermicelli Salad$12.50
Vegan. Protein are thinly sliced pieces of tofu that are infused with chicken artificial flavoring.
- Shrimp Vermicelli Salad$13.50
- Smoked Duck Breast Vermicelli Salad$13.50Out of stock
Please remove Fried Onions if you have a gluten allergy.
Rice Boxes
- Grilled Pork Rice Box$12.00
Hot steamed jasmine rice with side salad halved hard boiled egg roasted peanuts. By default comes with fish sauce and sriracha on the side.
- Grilled Chicken Rice Box$12.00
Hot steamed jasmine rice with side salad halved hard boiled egg roasted peanuts. By default comes with fish sauce and sriracha on the side.
- Shredded Chicken Rice Box$12.00
Hot steamed jasmine rice with side salad halved hard boiled egg roasted peanuts On the side: Vinaigrette (has fish sauce) & sriracha
- Beef Short Ribs Rice Box$13.25
- Portobello Mushroom Rice Box$12.00
Vegan (Remove Egg). Protein is pieces of tofu that are infused with chicken artificial flavoring.
- Tofu Rice Box$12.00
Hot steamed jasine rice with side salad halved hard boiled egg roasted peanuts On the side: Vinaigrette (has fish sauce) & sriracha
- Veggie Chicken Rice Box$12.00
Vegan (remove egg). Protein are thinly sliced pieces of tofu that are infused with chicken artificial flavoring.
- Shrimp Rice Box$13.00
Hot steamed jasine rice with side salad halved hard boiled egg roasted peanuts On the side: Vinaigrette (has fish sauce) & sriracha
- Smoked Duck Breast Rice Box$13.00Out of stock
Condiments and Sides
Pho
- Sliced Beef Pho$13.50
The meats are raw sliced roundeye and cooked brisket. The broth needs to be hot enough to cook the thinly sliced round on contact. If you are ordering takeout make sure to reheat the broth that comes in a separate container.
- Grilled Pork Pho$13.50
Rice Vermicelli noodles in slow simmered seasoned BEEF MARROW BROTH Fresh bean sprouts, Thai basil and lemon garnish, sriracha hot sauce & hoisin sauce on the side.
- Grilled Chicken Pho$13.50
Marinated and grilled dark meat
- Shredded Chicken Pho$13.50
- Beef Short Ribs Pho$14.75
Short Ribs are slow-braised overnight in lemongrass, star anise, spices, and soy sauce.
- Portobello Mushroom Pho$13.50
Rice Vermicelli noodles in slow simmered seasoned BEEF MARROW BROTH Fresh bean sprouts, Thai basil and lemon garnish, sriracha hot sauce & hoisin sauce on the side.
- Tofu Pho$13.50
Served in beef broth
- Veggie Chicken Pho$13.50
NOT VEGAN. We know it defeats the purpose but maybe people just want to reduce meat consumption and not completely cut out meat.
- Shrimp Pho$14.50
- Smoked Duck Breast Pho$13.50Out of stock
- Plain Pho$10.00
No protein or meat
- Extra Beef Broth$4.50
Extra container of Beef Broth
Beverages
Bubble Tea
- Original Bubble Tea$5.50
Black tea base & contains non-dairy creamer
- Taro Bubble Tea$5.50
Green tea base & contains non-dairy creamer
- Matcha Bubble Tea$5.50
No tea, caffeine and sugar added and contains non-dairy creamer. Slightly bitter, earthy, and vegetal notes.
- Honeydew Bubble Tea$5.50
Green tea base & contains non-dairy creamer
- Vietnamese Coffee Bubble Tea$5.50
Condensed milk used as sweetener served with tapioca pearls
- Thai Bubble Tea$5.50
Thai tea tends to be slightly sweeter than most normal brewed teas due to the presence of evaporated milk as the sweetener. In addition, we also use half & half condensed milk.
- Vanilla Flavored$5.50
Contains no caffeine/tea
- Coconut Bubble Tea$5.50
Green Tea Base
- Almond Bubble Tea$5.50Out of stock
Green tea base with non-dairy creamer
Flavored Bubble Tea
- Mango Bubble Tea$5.50
Bubble tea drink with green tea base. We use a Mango Syrup as sweetener. Dairy free
- Passion Fruit Bubble Tea$5.50
- Peach Bubble Tea$5.50
- Green Apple Bubble Tea$5.50Out of stock
Bubble tea drink with green tea base. We use a Green Apple Syrup as sweetener. Dairy free
- Strawberry Bubble Tea$5.50Out of stock
Bubble tea drink with black tea base. We use a strawberry flavored syrup as sweetener
- Lychee Bubble Tea$5.50
Bubble tea drink with black tea base. We use a Lychee Syrup rather than powder. Dairy free
- Honey Bubble Tea$5.50
- Black Tea Bubble Tea$5.50
Essentially the Original Bubble Tea without the non-dairy creamer.
- Jasmine Bubble Tea$5.50
Green Tea with added sugar. Milk can be added at no extra charge if requested. We have Almond and Half % Half Milk currently.
Other Beverages
- Bottled Water$1.75
- Diet Coke$1.75
- Ginger Ale$1.75
Canada Dry Ginger Ale Soda, 12 fl oz
- Canned Coca-Cola 16 oz$1.75
Canned Coca-Cola ,12 fl oz
- Vietnamese Coffee$4.50
Half & half milk and condensed milk is used as sweetener. French Roasted Coffee and Chicory
- Plain Black Tea$3.50
Tapioca pearl, dairy, and sweetener free. Just plain old black tea
- Plain Green Tea$3.50
Plain old green tea with nothing added.
- Sprite$1.75Out of stock
Canned 12 fl oz
- Honey w/Lemon$4.00
Only comes in medium size 16 fl oz cup.
- Fresh Lemonade w/Lime$3.75
Only comes in 16 fl oz cup.
- Beer$4.75Out of stock
Coffee
- Drip coffee$3.00
- Cappuccino$4.50
- Iced Coffee$4.50
- Vietnamese Coffee$4.50
Half & half milk and condensed milk is used as sweetener. French Roasted Coffee and Chicory
- Latte$5.00
- Espresso$3.50
- Americano$4.00
- Mocha$5.50Out of stock
- Vanilla Latte$5.50Out of stock
- Caramel Latte$5.50Out of stock
- Hot Chocolate$4.00Out of stock
- Matcha Latte$5.75Out of stock
- Lavender Latte$5.75Out of stock