Breakfast
- Avocado Toast
On pain levain bread, lightly smeared with white miso, topped with arugula, avocado, szechuan pepper, ponzu roasted black sesame seeds, pan roasted cherry tomatoes; topped with a fried egg$13.00
- Biscuit and Homemade Sausage Gravy$10.00
- Breakfast Burrito$13.00
- Breakfast Plate
- Breakfast Sandwich
Your choice of bread, with an over-easy egg, spinach, and Cheddar cheese$8.50
- Cinnamon & Raisin Challah
With homemade ricotta and strawberry jam$6.00
- Corn & Zucchini Fritters
Topped with avocado, refried beans, fried egg, bacon, and pan roasted cherry tomatoes$14.50
- Eggs Benedict
With soft scrambled truffled eggs, black forest ham, spinach, and tangy hollandaise sauce on an English muffin. Served with a side salad of mixed greens and house viniagrette$15.00
- Fruit Cup
Mixed seasonal fruit$4.00
- Granola
Housemade granola with yoghurt and berries$8.50
- Mushroom & Beet Toast
With slow cooked cremini and portabella mushrooms served on pain levain smeared with homemade ricotta and topped with English spinach, roasted beet relish, and goat cheese$13.00
- Oatmeal
With berries and honey or brown sugar$8.00
- Ricotta Hotcakes
With honeycomb butter, caramelized banana, and Fresh Strawberries$15.00
- Vegemite Toast
An Aussie staple, go on, give it a try!$4.00
Sandwiches
- B. A. T
Bacon, avocado, tomato on lightly toasted pain levain bread with English spinach, gruyere cheese, and Russian dressing$12.50
- Chicken Banh Mi
With pickled Asian vegetables, cilantro, and mayo on baguette. Jalapenos optional - please add to comments if you would like to add them$12.00
- Corned Beef
with Jarlsberg Cheese, Sauerkraut , Pickled Watermelon Rind and Russian Dressing on Marbled Rye$12.50
- Cuban Pork
With English spinach, honey mustard, and mayo on pain levain$12.50
- French Poached Chicken
with Walnut, Celery, Zesty Herb Aioli on White Bread$12.00
- Grilled Vegetables & Arugula
Zucchini, sweet potato and eggplant with onion jam and herb aioli on baguette$12.00
- Smoked Black Forest Ham
With gruyere and Dijonnaise or brie, apples, and honey mustard on baguette$11.50
- grill toast
Salads
- Braised Lentil Salad$13.50
- Jerk Salad
Jerk Chicken, Avocado, Grapefruit, Pan Fried Paneer Cheese, Pine Nuts and Spring Greens & Cilantro, Spicy Jerk Dressing$13.50OUT OF STOCK
- Lulu Chicken Salad
Chicken salad on spring mix topped with Poppy Seeds and cranberries$12.00
- Moroccan Salad
Israeli cous cous, arugula, roast pumpkin, marinated chickpeas, ruby grapefruit, grilled haloumi, toasted almonds, pomegranate, and tamarind vinaigrette$12.50
- Niçoise Tuna Salad
Italian tuna in olive oil, green beans, avocado, corn, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, and mayo$13.50
- Quinoa & Watermelon Salad
Quinoa, watermelon, mint, avocado, haloumi, arugula, macadamia nuts, chili salt, and lime vinaigrette$13.00
- Salmon Salad
Potatoes, mustard, capers, fennel, dill weed, asparagus, toasted almonds, hollandaise sauce, and mixed greens$15.00
- Side Salad*$2.00
Quiche and Soup
Pie and Sausage Rolls
- Australian Lamb Sausage Roll
Freshly Minced Australian Lamb Leg with Moroccan Harissa Paste, Almonds, Cous Cous and Currants$8.50
- Beef & Cheesy Potato Pie
Beef & Red Wine Pie, topped with Cheesy Mashed Potatoes$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Beef & Red Wine Pie
USDA Prime Angus Beef rubbed with 12 Spices, braised in Red Wine$9.75OUT OF STOCK
- Chicken, Leek & Mushroom Pie
Free Range Chicken Poached in Lemon, Butter and Thyme with Shiitake Mushrooms and Root Vegetable$9.50OUT OF STOCK
- Greek Lamb Pie
Australian Lamb marinated in Rosemary, Mint, Oregano, Garlic, Lemon with Skordalia (Potato, Feta and Garlic)$10.50OUT OF STOCK
- Pork & Fennel Sausage Roll
Tender Pork Shoulder with Caramelized Root Vegetables and Fresh Ground Fennel Seeds and White Pepper$8.00
- Smokey Vegetable Pie
Roasted Eggplant, Cauliflower and Sweet Potato with Shiitake Mushrooms and Root Vegetables$9.00
- Spanakopita Roll
English Spinach, Feta and Pine Nuts$7.75OUT OF STOCK
Pastries
- Almond Frangipane Croissant$5.50OUT OF STOCK
- Bacon & Brie Danish$4.50OUT OF STOCK
- Croissant$4.00
- Ham & Gruyere Croissant$5.50
- Nutella & Fresh Berry Danish$4.50OUT OF STOCK
- Pain Au Chocolate$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Pain Au Raisin$5.00
- Peach Danish$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Pear Danish$5.00
- Monkey Bread$4.50OUT OF STOCK
- Cinnamon Roll$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- rye loaf$6.00
- pain le van loaf$6.00
- almond cinnamon scroll$5.00
Cakes, Muffins, and Cookies
- ANZAC Cookie$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- Banana & Cinnamon Muffin$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Berry & Choc Muffin$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Choc Chip Cookie$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- Chocolate & Cherry Cookie$3.00
- Flourless Belgian Chocolate Cake (gluten-free)$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Flourless Spiced Orange Cake
Gluten-free!$5.00
- Lamington
An Australian favorite: vanilla sponge cake, with a layer of raspberry jam inside, then dipped in chocolate syrup and coated in coconut$5.00
- Peach & Nutmeg Muffin$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Snickerdoodle Cookie$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- Strawberry & Homemade Ricotta Muffin$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Sugar Cookie$3.00
- White Choc Chip & Macadamia Nuts$3.00
Tarts
- Caramel Slice$5.00
- Caramel Slice with Macadamias
Shortbread topped with Australian-style caramel and macadamia nuts and a chocolate ganache drizzle$5.00
- Chocolate Ganache & Raspberry Coulis Tart$5.00
- Citrus Curd Tart$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Passionfruit Curd Tart with Meringue$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Pavlova with Chantilly Cream$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Vanilla Custard Tart$5.00
Add-Ons
Hot Drinks
- Americano
Espresso poured over hot water$3.50
- Baby Chino
For the little ones; steamed milk, foam, and cocoa sprinkle. Looks just like a Grown-Ups cappuccino$1.50
- Cafe Au Lait
Filter coffee with steamed milk$3.00
- Cappuccino
Espresso with steamed milk and lots of foam. Finished with a sprinkle of cocoa$4.25
- Chai Latte
Housemade chai. If you would like honey added, please write in the comments box$4.25
- Coffee Box$30.00
- Cortado$3.75
- Espresso
2oz shot of espresso$3.00
- Filter Coffee
What Americans drink!$2.50
- Green Matcha
If you would like honey added, please write in the comments box$4.25
- Hot Chocolate
Ghirardelli chocolate$3.75
- Hot Tea
Choose one of our herbal teas from Stash Tea Company$2.50
- Latte
Espresso with steamed milk and some foam$4.25
- London Fog
Includes vanilla syrup$3.25
- Long Black
Long poured espresso with hot water added$3.50
- Macchiato
2oz shot of espresso, "Stained" with milk foam$3.25
- Mocha
Latte with Ghirardelli chocolate$3.75
- Steamer
Steamed milk with syrup. No coffee added$2.00
- Flat White$4.50