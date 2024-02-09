Bansari Indian Cuisine
Full Menu
Thanda Thanda (Cold Beverages)
- Kala Khatta$6.00
Bubbly soda with lime, blackberry syrup, and house spice blend
- Mango-coconut Daiquiri$7.00
Fresh mango and coconut, with a hint of lime and topped with coconut cream
- Soft Drinks$3.00
- Thums Up$3.00
Indian soda
- Limca$3.00
Indian soda
- Lassi$5.00
Traditional yogurt based drink
- Chaas$3.50
Spiced buttermilk
- Nimbu Soda$6.00
Soda with fresh-squeezed lime and house spice blend
- Cold Coffee$5.00
Coffee blended with milk, served on ice
- Sweet Tea$3.00
- Unsweetened Tea$3.00
Garma Garam (Hot Beverages)
Appetizers
- Egg Tapori$10.00
Deviled eggs filled with chef's special spice blend, garnished with cheese and cilantro
- Paneer 65$10.00
Cottage cheese cubes, mustard seeds, curry leaves, vinegar, and tangy sauce
- Gobi 65$10.00
Cauliflower florets, mustard seeds, curry leaves, vinegar, and tangy sauce
- Chicken 65$10.00
Fried boneless chicken cubes, mustard seeds, curry leaves, and vinegar
- Chili Paneer$11.00
Cottage cheese tossed with onion and peppers
- Chili Gobi$11.00
Cauliflower florets tossed with onion and peppers
- Pav Bhaji$10.00
Mashed potatoes and vegetable curry served with buttered pav bread
- Chinese Bhel$11.00
Fried noodles with peppers, onions, mixed in a sweet chili sauce with hint of lime and topped with green onion
- Aloo Tikki Chaat$10.00
Potato patties deep-fried and topped with chickpeas, yogurt, tamarind, and mint chutney (3 pieces)
- Samosa$6.00
Fried spiced potato and peas stuffed pastry, served with a side of chole/chickpeas (2 pieces)
- Samosa Chaat$10.00
Spiced potato and peas stuffed pastry, topped with chickpeas, onions, yogurt, and home-made chutneys
- Pani Puri$9.00
Crispy wheat shells stuffed with onions, fine chopped potatoes, and chickpeas, served with home-made tangy mint coriander water
- Dahi Batata Puri$10.00
Crispy wheat shells stuffed with fine chopped potatoes and chickpeas, topped with onions, yogurt, and home-made chutneys
- Chili Chicken$11.00
- Chili Shrimp$12.00
- Gobi Manchurian Dry$11.00
- Tandoori Wings 6pcs$12.00
Egg Mania
Indo Chinese
- Hakka Noodles$14.00
Fresh vegetables wok-seared with garlic, ginger, chilies, soy sauce, and spices
- Fried Rice$13.00
Basmati rice stir-fried with vegetables, garlic, ginger, soy sauce, and spices
- Veg Manchurian Dry$16.00
10 pieces. Minced vegetable fritters cooked with chilies, ginger, garlic, and green onions
- Veg Manchurian Gravy$16.00
10 pieces. Minced vegetable fritters cooked with chilies, ginger, garlic, and green onions
- Schezwan Shrimp$18.00
Shrimp in a minced garlic, onion, and schezwan sauce, served with rice
- Schezwan Chicken$16.00
Chicken in a minced garlic, onion, and schezwan sauce, served with rice
House Specials
- Baingan Bharta with Roti$16.00
Smoked eggplant mashed with onion, tomato, and peas with chef's special spices, served with one plain or butter roti
- Amritsari Tandoori Chicken Masala$24.00
Half chicken with bone well cooked in a clay oven and finished off with our chef's special sauce
- Butter Chicken with Bone$24.00
Half Delhi specialty chicken cooked in special buttery tomato sauce
- Rajasthani Laal Maas$25.00
Baby goat cooked in guntur chilies gravy with ground spices
- Sarsoon Ka Saag with Makki Ki Rotti$16.00
Ground fresh mustard leaves sauce, topped with butter roti (1 piece)
- Chole Bhature$14.00
Chickpeas in onion sauce served with two deep fried flatbread
Tandoor Served with Side of Basmati Rice
- Paneer Tikka$16.00
6 pieces. Yogurt marinated cottage cheese fire-roasted with bell peppers and onions
- Tandoori Chicken$25.00
Chargrilled whole chicken marinated in yogurt and our house spices blend
- Tangdi Kebab$18.00
6 pieces. Yogurt marinated chicken drumsticks with spices
- Lamb Chops$24.00
3 pieces. Rack of lamb, spiced-marinated, tender and meaty
- Achari Chicken Tikka$18.00
6 pieces. Pickle marinated boneless chicken pieces cooked in a clay oven
- Chicken Hariyali$18.00
6 pieces. Tendered chicken pieces marinated in cilantro, mint, chilies, yogurt, and our house spice blend
- Chicken Seekh Kebab$16.00
6 pieces. Chargrilled minced chicken with fresh herbs
- Lamb Seekh Kebab$18.00
6 pieces. Chargrilled minced lamb with fresh herbs
- Tandoori Salmon$14.00
Veg Served with Basmati Rice
- Paneer Tikka Masala$18.00
Oven-grilled cottage cheese mixed with our chef's special onion-tomato sauce
- Paneer Butter Masala$18.00
Cottage cheese mixed with a rich, creamy tomato sauce
- Saag Paneer$16.00
Cottage cheese cooked in a creamy spinach sauce
- Mattar Paneer$16.00
Cottage cheese with peas cooked in a creamy onion-tomato sauce
- Paneer Bhurji$16.00
Shredded cottage cheese with spiced onions and tomatoes
- Bhindi 2 Pyaza$15.00
Okra in onion, tomato, and sweet-sour sauce (semi dry)
- Aloo Gobi Masala$15.00
Cauliflower-potato in chopped onion-tomato sauce (semi-dry)
- Khatte Chole$14.00
*Chennai specialty* tangy chickpea in onion curry and spices
- Kadi Pakoda$14.00
Onion fritters in a yogurt-based curry
- Malai Kofta$18.00
Cottage cheese croquettes cooked in creamy cashew nut sauce
- Methi Chaman$18.00
Fresh fenugreek and cottage cheese in a creamy cashew nut sauce
- Subz Bahar$16.00
Cauliflower, carrot, potato, and peas in a creamy cashew nut sauce
- Baby Corn Makhanwala$14.00
Baby corn cooked in a rich buttery tomato sauce
- Delhi Dhaba Daal$16.00
Black lentil and kidney beans cooked in street style with onion-garlic
- Daal Makhani$16.00
Black lentil and red kidney beans cooked overnight and finished with cream and butter
- Daal Palak$14.00
Yellow lentils tempered with home-made spices and spinach sauce
- Daal Tadka$14.00
Yellow lentils tempered with cumin seeds, ginger garlic in clarified butter, garnished with cilantro
- Amritsari Paneer Bhurji$18.00
- Cheese Butter Masala$18.00
Poultry Served with Basmati Rice
- Butter Chicken$18.00
Boneless chicken cubes cooked in a tandoor, served in rich creamy and buttery tomato sauce
- Chicken Tikka Masala$18.00
Boneless chicken cubes mixed with caramelized onion-tomato tikka sauce
- Chicken Pepper$17.00
Chicken pieces cooked with ground black pepper in onion sauce
- Chicken Madras$17.00
Chennai specialty chicken pieces cooked in onion tomato sauce with ground spices
- Murgh Badami$19.50
Chicken breast pieces in creamy cashew-almond sauce, garnished with caramelized onions and almonds
- Chicken Curry$17.00
Tender chicken pieces in onion, tomato with our chef's special spices
- Kadai Chicken$17.00
Chicken pieces, chunks of onions, and peppers in onion sauce
- Palak Chicken$17.00
Chicken pieces in a spinach sauce cooked in traditional home-style with onions and tomatoes
Goat / Lamb Served with Basmati Rice
- Kashmiri Goat Curry$24.00
Baby goat with bone cooked in onion-tomato sauce with chef's special kashmiri spices
- Kadai Goat$24.00
Baby goat with bone, chunks of onions and peppers in onion sauce
- Lamb Curry$22.00
Lamb in spicy onion and tomato sauce
- Lamb Saag$22.00
Lamb cooked in onion-tomato and spinach sauce
- Lamb Rogan Josh$22.00
*Kashmiri specialty" lamb cooked in a special yogurt based onion-tomato curry
- Lamb Vindaloo$22.00
*Goan specialty* lamb cooked with onion-tomato sauce, vinegar, and grounded chili
- Kadhai Lamb$22.00
Lamb, chunks of onions, and peppers in onion sauce
Biryani
Rice
Fresh Baked Breads
- Naan$3.50
Traditional Indian flatbread
- Tandoori Roti$3.00
Whole wheat bread leavened in a clay oven
- Cheese Naan$5.00
Tandoor baked stuffed naan with fresh cheese and peppers
- Truffle Naan$5.00
Indian flatbread with truffle oil
- Onion Kulcha$5.00
Stuffed naan with chopped onions and spices, cooked in a clay oven
- Pudina Paratha$4.50
Indian flatbread with ground mint leaves
- Lachedar Paratha$4.50
Flaky whole wheat Indian bread with buttery layers
- Missile Naan$4.50
Traditional Indian flatbread with green chili and garlic
- Bhature$7.00
Two deep fried puffy bread
- Makki Di Roti$3.00
1 piece. Seasonal Indian bread made with maize flour baked on flat pan
- Goat Cheese with Cranberry Naan$5.50
- Parsley Garlic Naan$4.50
Seafood Served with Basmati Rice
Accompaniments
- Masala Papad$5.00
Fried pappadum garnished with fine chopped onion, tomato, green chili, cilantro, and sprinkled with chaat masala
- Papad$3.00
- Plain Yogurt$3.00
Indian style yogurt
- Raita$4.00
Yogurt blended with cucumbers, carrots, onions, cilantro, and spices
- Achaar / Pickle$2.50
Made in-house (ask for today's special)
Desserts
- Bansari Halwa$7.00
Semolina slow cooked in clarified butter, sprinkled with nuts
- Bansari Shrikhand$7.00
Silky smooth strained yogurt flavored with hint of saffron and cardamom, garnished with nuts
- Rasmalai$5.00
Curdled milk balls in sweet milk sprinkled with saffron, an east Indian delicacy
- Carrot Halwa$7.00
Grated carrot slow cooked in milk, ghee, and sprinkled with nuts
- Gulab Jamun$5.00
Spongy khoa munchkin balls soaked in sweet rose syrup
- Badam Kheer$6.00
Traditional rice pudding with almonds and hint of saffron
- Falooda$7.00
Vermicelli, flavored ice cream, basil seed, and thickened milk
- Sweet Paan$3.00
Drinks Menu
House Cocktails
Indian Beer
Red Wine
White Wine
- BENVOLIO PINOT GRIGIO, ITALY GLS$9.00
- BENVOLIO PINOT GRIGIO, ITALY BTL$32.00
- DARK HARVEST CHARDONNAY, WASHINGTON GLS$9.00
- DARK HARVEST CHARDONNAY, WASHINGTON BTL$32.00
- SULA CHENIN BLANC, INDIA GLS$10.00
- SULA CHENIN BLANC, INDIA BTL$35.00
- CHATEAU MICHELLE RIESLING, WASHINGTON GLS$9.00
- CHATEAU MICHELLE RIESLING, WASHINGTON BTL$32.00