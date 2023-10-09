Banyan Bar + Refuge
Popular Items
BAO BUNS
Lobster Roll Bao (gf*)
chilled lobster, mayo, lemon, scallions, onion, celery
Bahn Mi Bao (vg, v†)
lemongrass-ginger pork tenderloin, pickled carrots, cucumber, fresh herbs, vietnamese mayo
KFC Bao
fried cauliflower, sweet+spicy sauce, scallions
Fried Avocado Bao (vg, v†)
crispy avocado, bbq sauce, shaved onion, pickles
Fried Chicken Bao
crispy fried chicken thighs, korean style sweet + spicy glaze, pickles
Pork Belly Bao
pork belly, shaved onion, dried pineapple, peanuts, cilantro
COLD APPETIZERS
Tuna Crispy Rice* (gf, v*)
crispy rice cake, ahi tuna, sriracha, scallions
Avocado Crispy Rice (gf, v)
crispy rice cake, avocado, sesame, sriracha, scallions
Garlic Cucumbers (v, gf)
cucumber, soy-ginger dressing, lemon, sesame
Ahi Tuna Crudo (gf)
raw ahi tuna, yuzu-jalapeño vinaigrette, tobiko, thai basil (gf)
Avocado-Edamame Dip (gf†)
edamame puree, avocado, ginger-scallion jam, tortilla chips (gf†)
Jicama Tacos
poached shrimp, fresh herbs, pickled carrots, cucumber, nước chấm, peanut sauce (gf)
Miso Caesar Salad (vg, gf*)
kale, napa cabbage, grilled green onion, salted egg yolk, garlic crouton crumbs, miso caesar dressing
Xi'An Beef Salad (gf†, vg†)
chilled beef, mixed bitter greens, xi’an vinaigrette, bean sprouts, chili crisp, cilantro, cucumbers, wonton strips (gf†, vg†)
HOT APPETIZERS
Sticky Chicken
crispy chicken thighs, vietnamese glaze, miso-scallion ranch
Thai Chicken Cabbage Wraps (gf)
savory chicken stuffed napa cabbage rolls, basil, serrano chili
Roasted Mushrooms (vg†)
roasted maiitake + Oyster Mushrooms, furikake-ponzu butter sauce, crispy breadcrumbs (vg†)
Cauliflower Okonomiyaki (vg*, v*, sf*)
roasted cauliflower, miso mayo, okonomiyaki sauce, furikake, bonito flake
Coconut Calamari (gf, sf)
fried calamari, toasted coconut, cherry peppers, jalapeno relish, banyan special sauce, lemon
Chicken Dumplings
szechuan chicken dumplings, sesame-peanut sauce, chili oil, cilantro, scallions
K-Fries
french fries, korean-style marinated chicken thighs, white cheddar, napa kimchi, miso aioli, scallions
Sweet + Sour Eggplant (vg)
crispy japanese eggplant, sweet+ sour sauce, thai basil, chilis (vg)
Korean Chicken Empanada
gochujang marinated chicken, mozzarella, scallion pancake crust, edamame puree
Dinner Prawn Toast
MAIN DISHES
Dan Dan Noodles
spicy szechuan chicken ragu, peanuts, ramen noodles, scallion
Korean BBQ Short Ribs (gf†)
korean bbq marinated short ribs, kimchi fried rice, korean pear slaw (gf†)
Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl ( gf ,v*)
ahi tuna, sambal aioli, avocado, garlic-cucumbers, pickled red onion, edamame, roasted carrots, fried shallots, furikake
Sweet + Spicy Tofu (gf, v)
wok-tossed tofu, sweet + spicy glaze, scallions, jalapeños, bok-choy, white rice (gf, v)
Our Way Burger* (sf)
flat patty, american cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, pickles, french fries
SIDES
Sesame-Ginger Bok Choy (gf, v)
steamed bok choy, ginger, sesame, chilis
Kimchi Fried Rice
napa kimchi, edamame, rice, banyan veg mix
White Rice (v, gf, sf*)
steamed white rice, sesame seeds
French Fries (v, gf, sf)
seasoned with sea salt or togarashi
Chili Garlic Green Beans
DESSERT
KIDS
Avocado Baos
(2ea) fried + panko-crusted avocado, bao buns
Burger
flat patty, bulky roll with options to add american cheese, lettuce, pickles, avocado, bacon or waffle fries
Egg + Cheese Sandwich
scrambled egg, american cheese, bulky roll with options to add bacon, or avocado
Grilled Cheese
american or cheddar cheese, texas toast with options to add bacon or avocado
Noodles
ramen or rice noodles with butter or olive oil
DISCLAIMERS
Raw or Undercooked
*May be prepared raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, egg or seafood may increase the risk of food borne illness.
Food Allergies
Before placing your order please inform your server if you or anyone in your party has a food allergy. Although we take all the steps needed to ensure as much safety as possible, We can not guarantee that cross-contamination will not occur for tree nuts, peanuts, shellfish, soy, gluten/wheat, or sesame.