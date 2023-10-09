Popular Items

SPECIALS

Dumpling Party

$10.00+

Everyone's Favorite Banyan Bar + Refuge tradition!

BAO BUNS

Lobster Roll Bao (gf*)

$23.00

chilled lobster, mayo, lemon, scallions, onion, celery

Bahn Mi Bao (vg, v†)

$15.00Out of stock

lemongrass-ginger pork tenderloin, pickled carrots, cucumber, fresh herbs, vietnamese mayo

KFC Bao

$13.00

fried cauliflower, sweet+spicy sauce, scallions

Fried Avocado Bao (vg, v†)

$14.00

crispy avocado, bbq sauce, shaved onion, pickles

Fried Chicken Bao

$15.00

crispy fried chicken thighs, korean style sweet + spicy glaze, pickles

Pork Belly Bao

$15.00

pork belly, shaved onion, dried pineapple, peanuts, cilantro

COLD APPETIZERS

Tuna Crispy Rice* (gf, v*)

$20.00

crispy rice cake, ahi tuna, sriracha, scallions

Avocado Crispy Rice (gf, v)

$18.00

crispy rice cake, avocado, sesame, sriracha, scallions

Garlic Cucumbers (v, gf)

$8.00

cucumber, soy-ginger dressing, lemon, sesame

Ahi Tuna Crudo (gf)

$20.00

raw ahi tuna, yuzu-jalapeño vinaigrette, tobiko, thai basil (gf)

Avocado-Edamame Dip (gf†)

$14.00

edamame puree, avocado, ginger-scallion jam, tortilla chips (gf†)

Jicama Tacos

$14.00

poached shrimp, fresh herbs, pickled carrots, cucumber, nước chấm, peanut sauce (gf)

Miso Caesar Salad (vg, gf*)

$16.00

kale, napa cabbage, grilled green onion, salted egg yolk, garlic crouton crumbs, miso caesar dressing

Xi'An Beef Salad (gf†, vg†)

$18.00

chilled beef, mixed bitter greens, xi’an vinaigrette, bean sprouts, chili crisp, cilantro, cucumbers, wonton strips (gf†, vg†)

HOT APPETIZERS

Sticky Chicken

$21.00

crispy chicken thighs, vietnamese glaze, miso-scallion ranch

Thai Chicken Cabbage Wraps (gf)

$16.00

savory chicken stuffed napa cabbage rolls, basil, serrano chili

Roasted Mushrooms (vg†)

$15.00

roasted maiitake + Oyster Mushrooms, furikake-ponzu butter sauce, crispy breadcrumbs (vg†)

Cauliflower Okonomiyaki (vg*, v*, sf*)

$17.00

roasted cauliflower, miso mayo, okonomiyaki sauce, furikake, bonito flake

Coconut Calamari (gf, sf)

$19.00

fried calamari, toasted coconut, cherry peppers, jalapeno relish, banyan special sauce, lemon

Chicken Dumplings

$18.00

szechuan chicken dumplings, sesame-peanut sauce, chili oil, cilantro, scallions

K-Fries

$17.00

french fries, korean-style marinated chicken thighs, white cheddar, napa kimchi, miso aioli, scallions

Sweet + Sour Eggplant (vg)

$14.00

crispy japanese eggplant, sweet+ sour sauce, thai basil, chilis (vg)

Korean Chicken Empanada

$15.00

gochujang marinated chicken, mozzarella, scallion pancake crust, edamame puree

Dinner Prawn Toast

$19.00

MAIN DISHES

Dan Dan Noodles

$23.00

spicy szechuan chicken ragu, peanuts, ramen noodles, scallion

Korean BBQ Short Ribs (gf†)

$29.00

korean bbq marinated short ribs, kimchi fried rice, korean pear slaw (gf†)

Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl ( gf ,v*)

$24.00

ahi tuna, sambal aioli, avocado, garlic-cucumbers, pickled red onion, edamame, roasted carrots, fried shallots, furikake

Sweet + Spicy Tofu (gf, v)

$23.00

wok-tossed tofu, sweet + spicy glaze, scallions, jalapeños, bok-choy, white rice (gf, v)

Our Way Burger* (sf)

$19.00

flat patty, american cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, pickles, french fries

SIDES

Sesame-Ginger Bok Choy (gf, v)

$9.00

steamed bok choy, ginger, sesame, chilis

Kimchi Fried Rice

$9.00Out of stock

napa kimchi, edamame, rice, banyan veg mix

White Rice (v, gf, sf*)

$4.00

steamed white rice, sesame seeds

French Fries (v, gf, sf)

$5.00

seasoned with sea salt or togarashi

Chili Garlic Green Beans

$10.00

DESSERT

BANYAN Brownie

$10.00

flourless chocolate cake, whipped cream

Vegan Chocolate Mousse (gf, v)

$10.00

chocolate mousse, chili crisp sesame-peanut brittle

Lemon Trifle

$10.00

sponge cake, lemon curd, lemon mousse, toasted coconut.

KIDS

Avocado Baos

$8.00

(2ea) fried + panko-crusted avocado, bao buns

Burger

$8.00

flat patty, bulky roll with options to add american cheese, lettuce, pickles, avocado, bacon or waffle fries

Egg + Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

scrambled egg, american cheese, bulky roll with options to add bacon, or avocado

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

american or cheddar cheese, texas toast with options to add bacon or avocado

Noodles

$6.00

ramen or rice noodles with butter or olive oil

DISCLAIMERS

Raw or Undercooked

*May be prepared raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, egg or seafood may increase the risk of food borne illness.

Food Allergies

Before placing your order please inform your server if you or anyone in your party has a food allergy. Although we take all the steps needed to ensure as much safety as possible, We can not guarantee that cross-contamination will not occur for tree nuts, peanuts, shellfish, soy, gluten/wheat, or sesame.