Oak Menu

Appetizers

Garlic Bread

$7.50

Toasted and served with marinara dipping sauce.

Meatballs APP

$10.50

Our house made meatballs with marinara sauce.

Fried Ravioli

$10.00

Deep fried raviolis filled with three cheeses. Served with marinara dipping sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.50

House Made. Breaded and deep fried, with marinara.

Meatball Sliders

$11.00

Three house made meatball sliders with melted provolone on Brioche Buns.

Burrata Bruschetta

$10.00

Chk Czr Wrap

$1.00

Soup And Salads

Wedding Soup

$6.00

Cup Minestrone

$5.50

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Hearts of romaine, Parmesan cheese, and garlic croutons tossed with our house made creamy Caesar dressing.

Caprese Tortellini Salad

$14.00

Cheese tortellini, tomatoes, black olives and mozzarella cheese on a bed of fresh greens and tossed in a basil pesto sauce.

Chop Chop Salad

$12.50

Chopped romaine, mozzarella cheese, salami, chicken, chickpeas, tomato and cucumber, with our Italian vinaigrette.

Mostaccioli Salad

$11.00

Pasta/Italian Favorites

Manicotti

$18.00

Cheese filled manicotti with our red sauce.

Linguine Carbonara

$18.00

Thick bacon and linguine in our cream sauce, topped with Parmesan cheese, tomato and green onion.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.00

Egg noodles tossed in our garlic cream sauce and topped with Parmesan.

Scampi Linguine

$19.00

Prawns with shiitake and cremini mushrooms, tossed with linguine noodles in our garlic cream sauce.

Mushroom Ravioli

$18.00

Portabella, shiitake, and crimini mushroom raviolis in a creamy mushroom sauce.

Lasagna

$16.00
Nona's Gnocchi

$15.00

Made with our house made meat sauce. Served with a caesar salad and garlic bread.

Spag/bolognese

$14.00

Spaghetti with our house made meat sauce. Served with ceasar salad and garlic bread.

Chicken Parmeasan

$19.00

Breaded chicken breast, marinara sauce, mozzarella and parmesan with a side of fettuccine alfredo.

Smoked Salmon Tortellini

$18.00

Three cheese tortellini and smoked salmon tossed in a pesto cream sauce.

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$16.00

Handmade meatballs over spaghetti noodles, with our marinara sauce and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese.

Spag/Marinara

$13.00

Cougar Mac n Cheese

$16.00

Chicken Fettuccine Ala Vodka

$17.00

Gluten Free

All of our Gluten Free pasta's are made with a Chikpea Penne noodle.

Cougar Gold Mac and Cheese (GF)

$14.00

Penne Bolognese (GF

$11.00

Smoked Salmon Penne (GF)

$16.00

Chicken Pesto and Mushroom Penne (GF)

$14.00

Penne Carbonara (GF)

$14.00

Rehearsal Dinner

$36.00

kids menu

Kids Spaghetti

$5.00

Kids Fett Alfredo

$5.00

Kids Lasagna

$5.00

Kids Butter Noodle

$5.00

Beverages

Can Soda TOGO

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.75

Coffee

$3.00

OJ

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Italian Soda

$4.00

Desserts

Brownie

$2.00

Italian Lemon Cake

$6.50

Rice Krispy

$2.00

Tirimisu

$6.00

Berry Cheesecake

$7.00

Gelato Scoop

$4.00

Oreo Cheesecake

$6.50

Italian Macarons

$10.00

Breakfast Menu

Breakfast

American Breakfast

$11.00

Biscuits & Gravy Single Order

$6.50

Biscuits & Gravy Double Order

$9.50

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Kahlua French Toast

$13.00

Pancakes Full Stack

$8.99

Pancakes Half Stack

$6.99

Scramble

$10.00

Smokin Hot Mess

$11.00

Kids Pancake & Eggs

$6.00

Kids Bacon & Eggs

$6.00