Scusi! Scusi!
Oak Menu
Appetizers
Garlic Bread
Toasted and served with marinara dipping sauce.
Meatballs APP
Our house made meatballs with marinara sauce.
Fried Ravioli
Deep fried raviolis filled with three cheeses. Served with marinara dipping sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks
House Made. Breaded and deep fried, with marinara.
Meatball Sliders
Three house made meatball sliders with melted provolone on Brioche Buns.
Burrata Bruschetta
Chk Czr Wrap
Soup And Salads
Wedding Soup
Cup Minestrone
Caesar Salad
Hearts of romaine, Parmesan cheese, and garlic croutons tossed with our house made creamy Caesar dressing.
Caprese Tortellini Salad
Cheese tortellini, tomatoes, black olives and mozzarella cheese on a bed of fresh greens and tossed in a basil pesto sauce.
Chop Chop Salad
Chopped romaine, mozzarella cheese, salami, chicken, chickpeas, tomato and cucumber, with our Italian vinaigrette.
Mostaccioli Salad
Pasta/Italian Favorites
Manicotti
Cheese filled manicotti with our red sauce.
Linguine Carbonara
Thick bacon and linguine in our cream sauce, topped with Parmesan cheese, tomato and green onion.
Fettuccine Alfredo
Egg noodles tossed in our garlic cream sauce and topped with Parmesan.
Scampi Linguine
Prawns with shiitake and cremini mushrooms, tossed with linguine noodles in our garlic cream sauce.
Mushroom Ravioli
Portabella, shiitake, and crimini mushroom raviolis in a creamy mushroom sauce.
Lasagna
Nona's Gnocchi
Made with our house made meat sauce. Served with a caesar salad and garlic bread.
Spag/bolognese
Spaghetti with our house made meat sauce. Served with ceasar salad and garlic bread.
Chicken Parmeasan
Breaded chicken breast, marinara sauce, mozzarella and parmesan with a side of fettuccine alfredo.
Smoked Salmon Tortellini
Three cheese tortellini and smoked salmon tossed in a pesto cream sauce.
Spaghetti and Meatballs
Handmade meatballs over spaghetti noodles, with our marinara sauce and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese.