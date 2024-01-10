Bar 209 / Red Stu Breakfast bar
Appetizers
- Beer Battered Onion Rings$10.99
House cut, beer battered, served with horsey sauce
- Giant Pretzel$11.99
Soft, sweet, and salty. Served with cheese sauce
- Fried Pickle Chips$11.99
Sweet dill pickles, beer battered, bread crumb covered and fried. Served with ranch
- Truffle Parmesan Fries$10.99
Crispy fries, grated Parmesan, truffle oil, fresh parsley, with roasted pepper aioli
- Egg Rolls$12.99
Roasted chicken, carrots, cabbage, minced ginger, garlic and soy with Thai chili sauce
- Quesadilla Chicken$12.99
Black beans, pico, shredded cheese, salsa, and sour cream Shredded chicken
- Quesadilla Pork$13.99
Pulled pork, black beans, pico, shredded cheese, lettuce, salsa, and sour cream
- Thai Lettuce Wraps$12.99
Shredded carrots, cabbage, salted cashews,red pepper, bibb lettuce, and Thai peanut sauce Chicken
- Boneless Wings$13.99
Buffalo, dry rub, Thai chili, butter bourbon or BBQ. Choose ranch or bleu cheese
- Wisconsin Curds$12.99
Beer battered and fried cheese curds with marinara
- Steak Tips$15.99
Marinated steak tips, Cajun seared, and served with haystack onions, roasted mushrooms and horsey sauce
- Pizza Pan Nachos$14.99
Corn chips, black beans, gooey melted cheese, roasted jalapeños, black olives, lettuce, pico, salsa, and sour cream Taco beef or BBQ pulled pork
- Fry App$5.99
- Bowl of Soup$6.99Out of stock
Flatbreads
- Pepperoni and Sausage Flatbread$14.99
Ciabatta flatbread with Italian sausage, pepperoni, marinara, parsley, shredded mozzarella and cheddar
- Thai Chili Chicken Flatbread$14.99
Ciabatta flatbread topped with Thai peanut sauce, shredded pepper jack, diced chicken, shredded carrot, red onion, bell peppers, cashews, parsley, drizzled with Thai chili sauce
- Margarita Flatbread$14.99
Ciabatta flatbread, fresh mozzarella, marinara, roma tomatoes, and fresh basil
Salads & Soup
- Chili Lime Chicken$14.99
Grilled chicken, chili lime seasoning, romaine, spring mix, cabbage, roasted corn, black beans, guacamole, pico, and creamy avocado ranch dressing.
- Steak Tip Ceasar$15.99
Seared steak tips over fresh greens, tomatoes, grated parmesan, and house caesar dressing.
- Roasted Corn and Steak$15.99
Seared steak tips, mixed greens, roasted corn, blue cheese crumbles, red onion, grated parmesan, and balsamic vinaigrette.
- Cali Cobb$14.99
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, black olives, red onions, bleu cheese crumbles, guacamole, tomatoes, red pepper, bacon, choice of dressing
- House Salad$5.99
Romaine and spring mix, cucumber, tomato, cheddar, and choice of dressing.
- House Ceasar Salad$5.99
Mixed greens, tomato, parmesan, casesar dressing
- Bowl Of soup$7.99
Sandwiches
- 3 Ingredient Pulled Pork$14.99
Buttery hoagie, bbq, and pulled pork
- Philly Cheesesteak$18.99
Shaved sirloin, red bell peppers, roasted mushrooms, caramelized onions, gooey cheese sauce, and red pepper aioli on a toasted hoagie roll.
- Walleye Tacos$18.99
Beer battered walleye strips, shredded lettuce, guacamole, cheddar, pico de gallo, and red pepper aioli
- Daisy Bird Wrap$15.99
Boneless chicken, floured and fried. Grilled flour tortilla, pepper jack, roasted pepper aioli, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.99
Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, red onions, cheddar cheese, and creamy bleu cheese in a grilled wrap
- Steak Avo Wrap$16.99
Roasted and shaved steak, shredded lettuce, guacamole, lettuce, pepper jack, and avo ranch
- Cuban Pork Wrap$15.99
House roasted pork with thin sliced ham, swiss cheese, pickles, mayo and mustard wrapped in a tortilla and grilled
- Hot Honey Chicken Sandwhich$16.99
Crispy deep fried chicken drizzled with hot honey sauce and served on a toasted bun with housemade pickles, mayo, and shredded lettuce. Served with choice of side
Pasta
- Gooey Mac Original$18.99
House made gooey mac with bacon, fried onion rings and parm points
- Pulled BBQ Pork Mac$17.99
Slow cooked BBQ pork, gooey mac, caramelized onions, smoked paprika and parm points
- Crispy Chicken Mac$19.99
Fried chicken, bacon, red peppers, blue cheese crumbles, haystack onions, and parm points
- Chicken Penne Alfredo$18.99
Grilled chicken, alfredo sauce, penne and parm points
Burgers
- The Classic$13.99
Served on toasted bun with choice of cheese
- The Tony$14.99
Cajun seasoned, seared, BBQ, bacon and pepper jack
- Juicy Lucy$14.99
American or pepper jack stuffed and melted on top
- Peanut Butter Jealousy$14.99
- House Smash Burger$14.99
Smashed patties, American cheese, red onions, shredded lettuce, pickles, and thousand island
- Curd Burger$16.99
Fried curds topped with cheddar cheese
- Truffle Mushroom Swiss$14.99
Roasted mushrooms, Hydro bib lettuce, Swiss cheese, truffle oil, and roasted pepper aioli
- Ultimate Patty Melt$15.99
Buttery bread, sautéed onions, roasted mushrooms, roasted pepper aioli, Swiss and American
Desserts
Kids
Add ons
Sides
N/A Beverages
- Cherry Pepsi$2.99
- Pepsi$2.99
- Diet pepsi$2.99
- Mountain Dew$2.99
- Starry$2.99
- Dr. Pepper$2.99
- Iced Tea$2.99
- Lemonade$2.99
- Energy Drink$3.99
- Orange Energy Drink$3.99
- Cranberry$2.99
- OJ$2.99
- Pineapple$2.99
- Grapefruit$2.99
- Ginger Ale$2.99
- Ginger Beer$3.99
- Tonic$2.99
- Arnold Palmer$2.99
- Coffee$2.99
- Hot Chocolate$3.99
- Hot Tea$2.99
- Milk$2.99
- Tomato Juice$2.99
- Clamato$2.99
- Strawberry bliss$6.99
- Shirley Ginger$5.99
- Citrus Start up$5.99
- Apple Juice$2.99
- Hibiscus Lavendar$5.99
- Root Beer$2.99
- Shirley Temple$2.99
- Choc Milk$3.29