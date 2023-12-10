Bar 93
FOOD MENU
Salad
- Caesar$7.99+
Crisp romaine topped with croutons, shaved Parmesan and garlic Caesar dressing.
- Chef$14.00
Romaine blend, ham, turkey, mozzarella cheese, grape tomatoes.
- Cobb$13.50
Romaine blend, spinach leaves, turkey, bacon, egg, grape tomatoes, cheddar cheese
- Garden$8.99+
Romaine blend, spinach leaves, red onions cucumbers, grape tomatoes, cheddar cheese.
Sandwiches
- Classic Burger$12.00
Topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup, and mayo.
- BBQ Bacon Burger$14.00
Applewood smoked bacon, Cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, BBQ sauce and mayo.
- Rodeo Burger$14.50
Cheddar cheese, onion ring, applewood smoked bacon and BBQ sauce.
- Patty Melt$12.50
- Turkey Burger$14.50
All natural ground turkey with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ketchup.
- Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Crispy chicken with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
- Crispy Chicken Wrap$10.99
Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, and Ranch dressing.
- Grilled Chicken Wrap$10.99
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, and Ranch dressing.
- Tuna Melt$10.00
- Steak & Cheese$13.99
Seafood
Finger Foods
Sides
APPS
