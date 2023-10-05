Food

Start it up

Chowder

$11.00

bacon & clam chowder, New England Style no flour

Burrata

$14.00

Kale pesto, braised wild mushrooms, bread

Bacon Artichoke Dip

$11.00

Spinach, breadcrumb, crostini

Carmelized Walla Walla Onion Dip

$11.00

Sweet onions, herbs, chips

Roasted Garlic Hummus

$12.00

Fluffy and flavorful hummus, pita and veg

Clam Dip

$12.00

Classic family recipe clam dip, chips and crostini

Prawn Ceviche

$13.00

Shrimp, cucumber, apple, lime, cilantro, Corn chip

Deviled Eggs

$11.00

house pickled sweet peppers, bacon, paprika

Pickle Jar

$7.00

Pimento Cheese n Chips

$12.00

Warm pimento cheese. House made chips.

Salads

Lobb Salad

$26.00

Knuckle & Claw Lobster avocado, bacon, soft egg, tomato, feta vinaigrette

Crabcake Arugula Salad

$19.00

arugula, toasted cashew, citrus, grana, grapefruit vinaigrette

Yellowfin Poke Salad

$17.00

baby greens, sesame, ginger, scallion, crispy wonton

Caesar Salad

$13.00

romaine, old bay crouton, parmesan

Soup n Salad

$15.00

bowl of Chowder and big mixed Green Salad w/Balsamic dress

Cobb

$18.00

Rolls/Sandwiches

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$25.00

Knuckle & Claw Lobster. toasted split top roll

Double Lobster Roll

$39.00

Twice the Knuckle & Claw

Dungeness Crab Roll

Dungeness Crab Roll

$25.00

Cracked Dungeness Crab, toasted split top roll

Double Crab Roll

$39.00

twice the Dungeness

Lobster Tacos

$25.00

3 street tacos, Maine Lobster, slaw, pico, avocado crema

Shrimp Roll

$17.50

butter braised prawns, arugula, tarragon aioli

Crabcake Melt

$19.00

Golden Crabcake, havarti, tomato, remoulade

BBBLT

$16.00

Bacon , burrata, bibb lettuce, tomato, tarragon aioli

French Dip

$17.00

Shaved roast beef, warm jus, havarti

Roast Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

herbed Chicken, lettuce, tomato, house peppers, tarragon ailoi

Mac n Cheese

$13.00

served with a big green salad

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Dessert

Ice cream/Gelato

$7.00

hand made varieties

Bread Pudding

$11.00

Seasonal and delicious

Fluffernutter

$8.00

Classic w/ a glass of milk

Sides

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Crostini

$3.00

Side Pita

$3.00

Side Slaw

$3.00

Toasted Roll

$2.00

Side veg

$3.00

Side Crabcake

$10.00

Side Chip

$3.00

N/A Beverages

Soda

Mineragua

$5.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Dr. Pep

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$8.00

Jarritos GF

$5.00

Jarritos Mandarin

$5.00

Juice

OJ

$5.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Tomato

$5.00

Grapefruit

$5.00

Non-Alcoholic

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Ice T

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Soda Water

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Mocktail Nogroni

$12.00

Mocktail Spritz

$10.00

Mocktail Roots n Tonic

$10.00

Mocktail Mule

$12.00

Retail Merch

merch

Corduroy Wicked Hat

Corduroy Wicked Hat

$28.00

Tshirt (sex,drugs, loster roll)

$25.00
Sex Drugs Hat Navy Blue

Sex Drugs Hat Navy Blue

$25.00
Baby Blue Sex, Drugs, Lobster Roll

Baby Blue Sex, Drugs, Lobster Roll

$25.00