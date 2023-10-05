Bar Harbor 400 Fairview Ave N
Food
Start it up
Chowder
bacon & clam chowder, New England Style no flour
Burrata
Kale pesto, braised wild mushrooms, bread
Bacon Artichoke Dip
Spinach, breadcrumb, crostini
Carmelized Walla Walla Onion Dip
Sweet onions, herbs, chips
Roasted Garlic Hummus
Fluffy and flavorful hummus, pita and veg
Clam Dip
Classic family recipe clam dip, chips and crostini
Prawn Ceviche
Shrimp, cucumber, apple, lime, cilantro, Corn chip
Deviled Eggs
house pickled sweet peppers, bacon, paprika
Pickle Jar
Pimento Cheese n Chips
Warm pimento cheese. House made chips.
Salads
Lobb Salad
Knuckle & Claw Lobster avocado, bacon, soft egg, tomato, feta vinaigrette
Crabcake Arugula Salad
arugula, toasted cashew, citrus, grana, grapefruit vinaigrette
Yellowfin Poke Salad
baby greens, sesame, ginger, scallion, crispy wonton
Caesar Salad
romaine, old bay crouton, parmesan
Soup n Salad
bowl of Chowder and big mixed Green Salad w/Balsamic dress
Cobb
Rolls/Sandwiches
Lobster Roll
Knuckle & Claw Lobster. toasted split top roll
Double Lobster Roll
Twice the Knuckle & Claw
Dungeness Crab Roll
Cracked Dungeness Crab, toasted split top roll
Double Crab Roll
twice the Dungeness
Lobster Tacos
3 street tacos, Maine Lobster, slaw, pico, avocado crema
Shrimp Roll
butter braised prawns, arugula, tarragon aioli
Crabcake Melt
Golden Crabcake, havarti, tomato, remoulade
BBBLT
Bacon , burrata, bibb lettuce, tomato, tarragon aioli
French Dip
Shaved roast beef, warm jus, havarti
Roast Chicken Sandwich
herbed Chicken, lettuce, tomato, house peppers, tarragon ailoi
Mac n Cheese
served with a big green salad