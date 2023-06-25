Bar La Grassa

Popular Items

Gnocchi w/Cauliflower & Orange

Gnocchi w/Cauliflower & Orange

$26.00

Potato gnocchi sautéed with thinly sliced cauliflower in an orange cream sauce.

Side of Focaccia

Side of Focaccia

$5.00
Spaghetti Carbonara

Spaghetti Carbonara

$21.00

Traditional spaghetti carbonara, with house-made pancetta, grana padano cheese, and egg yolk.


Antipasti

Crispy Insalata

Crispy Insalata

$12.00

Assorted greens tossed with ricotta salata, toasted pine nuts, house-made parmesan crackers, and a Saporoso Balsamic vinaigrette.

BLG Caesar Salad

BLG Caesar Salad

$12.00

Escarole and green leaf lettuce with a soft boiled egg, radish, fennel, celery, and croutons, with a garlic anchovy dressing

Arancini

Arancini

$14.00

Arancini of lemon risotto around taleggio cheese. Served with a spicy yogurt. 4 per order. *Spicy yogurt contains fish sauce

Prosciutto di Parma

Prosciutto di Parma

$20.00

4 ounces of Prosciutto di Parma, served with curls of unsalted butter and house made grissini.

Grilled Prawns

Grilled Prawns

$27.00

5 grilled Blue Prawns garnished with chermoula and grilled scallions.

Bruschetta

Soft Eggs & Lobster

Soft Eggs & Lobster

$30.00

Grilled sourdough topped with soft scrambled egg with poached lobster meat and cream cheese folded in. Garnished with minced chives and truffle oil.

Pickled Tomato w/Ricotta

Pickled Tomato w/Ricotta

$13.00

Cherry tomatoes pickled with ginger and turmeric, over fresh ricotta. Served on grilled bread.

Braised Octopus

Braised Octopus

$17.00

Wild-caught Spanish octopus is braised and pan-seared; tossed with fried local red potatoes, roasted red peppers, brown-butter almonds, arugula, and fennel pollen vinaigrette. Served on grilled sourdough. Pescatarian. Can be nut free and dairy free without almonds, can be GF without bread. The red potatoes are fried in the same fryer as items containing gluten, so people with a severe gluten allergy should take this into consideration.

Charred Red Onion w/Goat Cheese

Charred Red Onion w/Goat Cheese

$13.00

Grilled bread topped with a mixture of charred red onion, toasted pine nuts, and sherry gastrique, finished with crumbled goat cheese.

Chicken Liver Mousse

Chicken Liver Mousse

$13.00

Chicken liver mousse topped with pickled shallots and mint. Served on grilled bread.

Marinated Pork Shoulder

Marinated Pork Shoulder

$14.00

Slow-roasted pork shoulder, pulled and marinated with porchetta spices. Served on grilled bread.

Spiced Carpaccio

$18.00

Chilled, spice encrusted rare beef tenderloin is thinly sliced, served on grilled sourdough with a salad of baby arugula, shaved Grana Padano, and truffle aioli.

White Anchovy & Avocado

White Anchovy & Avocado

$14.00

Grilled sourdough topped with sliced ripe avocado, white anchovies, and thinly sliced scallions.

Mascarpone w/ Chili Oil

Mascarpone w/ Chili Oil

$13.00Out of stock

Grilled bread topped with mascarpone, garlic sauteed spinach, house made spiced chili oil, and black salt.

Pasta

Red Wine Spaghetti w/Pine Nuts

Red Wine Spaghetti w/Pine Nuts

$17.00

Spaghetti cooked in red wine, tossed with butter, garlic, and Grana Padano. Finished with toasted pine nuts and parsley. *Not available gluten free

Fettuccine Alfredo

$17.00

Traditional fettuccine alfredo, tossed with butter and Parmesan.

Gnocchi w/Cauliflower & Orange

Gnocchi w/Cauliflower & Orange

$26.00

Potato gnocchi sautéed with thinly sliced cauliflower in an orange cream sauce.

Mafalda Bolognese

Mafalda Bolognese

$22.00

Slow-cooked pork bolognese with a touch of cream is tossed with mafalda pasta and finished with ricotta salata.

Pappardelle w/Veal Ragu

Pappardelle w/Veal Ragu

$24.00

Fresh cut pappardelle pasta with braised veal in San Marzano tomato sauce.

Cavatelli w/Rabbit Sugo

Cavatelli w/Rabbit Sugo

$25.00

Cavatelli pasta is tossed with a braised rabbit sugo made with pancetta, porcini mushrooms, white wine, and tomato.

Torchio w/Charred Pork & Pea Shoots

Torchio w/Charred Pork & Pea Shoots

$22.00Out of stock

Thinly sliced charred pork shoulder is sautéed with basil, shallot, and garlic until caramelized. Torchio pasta is tossed in, along with pea shoots and Parmesan.

Maltagliati w/ Short Rib

$28.00
Fusilli w/Orange and Kalamata Olive Lamb Sausage

Fusilli w/Orange and Kalamata Olive Lamb Sausage

$24.00

Fusilli pasta is served with an orange and kalamata olive lamb sausage, tossed with a rapini pistachio pesto. Topped with grated Pecorino Romano. *The lamb sausage does contain pork and white wine.

Ziti w/Shrimp & Vin Santo

Ziti w/Shrimp & Vin Santo

$28.00

Fresh ziti with sautéed shrimp, shallots, and fresh basil in a Vin Santo cream sauce.

Calamarata w/Raw Tuna

Calamarata w/Raw Tuna

$41.00

Calamarata pasta is tossed with Fresno chili sauce, finished with lemon juice and butter. Topped with diced sushi grade Ahi tuna marinated in lime juice, red onion, and cilantro.

Pasta Nera w/Mussels & Braised Tomatoes

Pasta Nera w/Mussels & Braised Tomatoes

$25.00

Prince Edward Island mussels steamed with garlic and white wine are tossed with linguine and a squid ink compound butter. The dish is garnished with braised cherry tomatoes, basil, Serrano chilis, and breadcrumbs.

Spaghetti Carbonara

Spaghetti Carbonara

$21.00

Traditional spaghetti carbonara, with house-made pancetta, grana padano cheese, and egg yolk.

Crab Ravioli

$35.00

10 house made ravioli filled with crab, grated onion, and heavy cream. Topped with shellfish vermouth cream sauce and minced chives.

Mushroom & Taleggio Agnolotti

Mushroom & Taleggio Agnolotti

$23.00

Fresh pasta filled with a mushroom mousse and taleggio cheese. Served with sautéed oyster mushrooms and shallots. 10 agnolotti per order. *Not available gluten free

Foie Gras Tortellini

$22.00

Tortellini filled with foie gras mousse is served with a currant balsamic butter jus. Finished with toasted breadcrumbs and a sherry gastrique. 6 per order.

Nduja Egg Raviolo

Nduja Egg Raviolo

$9.00

Red pepper pasta is filled with a mixture of ricotta cheese and Nduja, a Calabrian soft salami, and an egg yolk. Topped with thyme brown butter. 1 raviolo per order.

Secondi

Meatball

Meatball

$15.00

A 10 ounce meatball made with beef chuck, brisket, and short rib. Served with a San Marzano marinara sauce. 1 per order. *Not gluten free

Garlic and Red Pepper Sausages

Garlic and Red Pepper Sausages

$25.00

2 house made Duroc pork sausages served with marinated red peppers.

Branzino

Branzino

$45.00

Branzino is grilled until the skin is crispy. It is topped with toasted garlic, parsley, dill, and chili flake, and served with a grilled lemon.

Monkfish w/Sambuca Saffron Broth

Monkfish w/Sambuca Saffron Broth

$28.00

A 6oz filet of wild caught North Atlantic monkfish is crusted with spices, then pan seared and roasted with olive oil. The fish is served with a sambuca-saffron broth and Napa cabbage sautéed with caramelized fennel and harissa.

Grilled Pressed Chicken

Grilled Pressed Chicken

$31.00

A boneless, skin-on, whole chicken is brined, grilled, and pressed, garnished with chili flakes and parsley.

St. Louis Pork Ribs

St. Louis Pork Ribs

$24.00

A 6-bone rack of ribs is covered in rub, slow roasted until tender, and then caramelized on the grill. Finished with chili flake, parsley, and lemon.

New York Strip

$42.00

A 12oz New York Strip is grilled to order. Topped with chives and parsley, served with lemon wedges.

Bistecca for 4

$100.00

A 3 ½ pound bone-in porterhouse is grilled to order, sliced thin, and garnished with chives, parsley, and lemon wedges.

Contorni

King Trumpet Mushroom Noodles

King Trumpet Mushroom Noodles

$14.00

King Trumpet mushrooms cut like linguine, tossed with a caper pesto. *Not vegetarian

Risotto Milanese

Risotto Milanese

$15.00

Saffron risotto, topped with an egg yolk and black pepper.

Butternut Squash w/Dried Chili Salsa

Butternut Squash w/Dried Chili Salsa

$14.00

Roasted butternut squash dressed with a dried chili sauce (contains nuts and sesame). Topped with pepitas and ricotta salata. *Gluten free, vegetarian, can be vegan

Swiss Chard

Swiss Chard

$14.00

Swiss chard braised in house made red sauce. *Gluten free, vegetarian, does contain butter

Dolci

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$13.00

Vanilla sponge cake drizzled with coffee syrup, layered with a mascarpone filling and chocolate shavings.

Salted Caramel Crespelle

Salted Caramel Crespelle

$13.00

2 crepes filled with salted caramel sauce.

Gjetost Cheesecake

Gjetost Cheesecake

$13.00

Cheesecake made with gjetost, a Scandinavian cheese made from caramelized goat milk. Baked in a gluten free chocolate almond crust. Served with orange marmalade, whipped creme fraiche, and a gluten free cocoa cookie.

Rosemary Olive Oil Cake

Rosemary Olive Oil Cake

$13.00

Lemon rosemary olive oil cake. Served with honey mousse, pistachio dust, and an orange tuile. *Mousse contains gelatin and sesame oil.

Additional Items

Cold Gigante Beans in Giardiniera

Cold Gigante Beans in Giardiniera

$10.00

8 ounces

Side of Focaccia

Side of Focaccia

$5.00
Side of Parmesan

Side of Parmesan

$2.00
Red Pepper Flakes

Red Pepper Flakes

$0.50

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

San Pellegrino Aranciata

$3.00

San Pellegrino Limonata

$3.00

Retail

BLG Hat

BLG Hat

$25.00