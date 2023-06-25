Bar La Grassa
Antipasti
Crispy Insalata
Assorted greens tossed with ricotta salata, toasted pine nuts, house-made parmesan crackers, and a Saporoso Balsamic vinaigrette.
BLG Caesar Salad
Escarole and green leaf lettuce with a soft boiled egg, radish, fennel, celery, and croutons, with a garlic anchovy dressing
Arancini
Arancini of lemon risotto around taleggio cheese. Served with a spicy yogurt. 4 per order. *Spicy yogurt contains fish sauce
Prosciutto di Parma
4 ounces of Prosciutto di Parma, served with curls of unsalted butter and house made grissini.
Grilled Prawns
5 grilled Blue Prawns garnished with chermoula and grilled scallions.
Bruschetta
Soft Eggs & Lobster
Grilled sourdough topped with soft scrambled egg with poached lobster meat and cream cheese folded in. Garnished with minced chives and truffle oil.
Pickled Tomato w/Ricotta
Cherry tomatoes pickled with ginger and turmeric, over fresh ricotta. Served on grilled bread.
Braised Octopus
Wild-caught Spanish octopus is braised and pan-seared; tossed with fried local red potatoes, roasted red peppers, brown-butter almonds, arugula, and fennel pollen vinaigrette. Served on grilled sourdough. Pescatarian. Can be nut free and dairy free without almonds, can be GF without bread. The red potatoes are fried in the same fryer as items containing gluten, so people with a severe gluten allergy should take this into consideration.
Charred Red Onion w/Goat Cheese
Grilled bread topped with a mixture of charred red onion, toasted pine nuts, and sherry gastrique, finished with crumbled goat cheese.
Chicken Liver Mousse
Chicken liver mousse topped with pickled shallots and mint. Served on grilled bread.
Marinated Pork Shoulder
Slow-roasted pork shoulder, pulled and marinated with porchetta spices. Served on grilled bread.
Spiced Carpaccio
Chilled, spice encrusted rare beef tenderloin is thinly sliced, served on grilled sourdough with a salad of baby arugula, shaved Grana Padano, and truffle aioli.
White Anchovy & Avocado
Grilled sourdough topped with sliced ripe avocado, white anchovies, and thinly sliced scallions.
Mascarpone w/ Chili Oil
Grilled bread topped with mascarpone, garlic sauteed spinach, house made spiced chili oil, and black salt.
Pasta
Red Wine Spaghetti w/Pine Nuts
Spaghetti cooked in red wine, tossed with butter, garlic, and Grana Padano. Finished with toasted pine nuts and parsley. *Not available gluten free
Fettuccine Alfredo
Traditional fettuccine alfredo, tossed with butter and Parmesan.
Gnocchi w/Cauliflower & Orange
Potato gnocchi sautéed with thinly sliced cauliflower in an orange cream sauce.
Mafalda Bolognese
Slow-cooked pork bolognese with a touch of cream is tossed with mafalda pasta and finished with ricotta salata.
Pappardelle w/Veal Ragu
Fresh cut pappardelle pasta with braised veal in San Marzano tomato sauce.
Cavatelli w/Rabbit Sugo
Cavatelli pasta is tossed with a braised rabbit sugo made with pancetta, porcini mushrooms, white wine, and tomato.
Torchio w/Charred Pork & Pea Shoots
Thinly sliced charred pork shoulder is sautéed with basil, shallot, and garlic until caramelized. Torchio pasta is tossed in, along with pea shoots and Parmesan.
Maltagliati w/ Short Rib
Fusilli w/Orange and Kalamata Olive Lamb Sausage
Fusilli pasta is served with an orange and kalamata olive lamb sausage, tossed with a rapini pistachio pesto. Topped with grated Pecorino Romano. *The lamb sausage does contain pork and white wine.
Ziti w/Shrimp & Vin Santo
Fresh ziti with sautéed shrimp, shallots, and fresh basil in a Vin Santo cream sauce.
Calamarata w/Raw Tuna
Calamarata pasta is tossed with Fresno chili sauce, finished with lemon juice and butter. Topped with diced sushi grade Ahi tuna marinated in lime juice, red onion, and cilantro.
Pasta Nera w/Mussels & Braised Tomatoes
Prince Edward Island mussels steamed with garlic and white wine are tossed with linguine and a squid ink compound butter. The dish is garnished with braised cherry tomatoes, basil, Serrano chilis, and breadcrumbs.
Spaghetti Carbonara
Traditional spaghetti carbonara, with house-made pancetta, grana padano cheese, and egg yolk.
Crab Ravioli
10 house made ravioli filled with crab, grated onion, and heavy cream. Topped with shellfish vermouth cream sauce and minced chives.
Mushroom & Taleggio Agnolotti
Fresh pasta filled with a mushroom mousse and taleggio cheese. Served with sautéed oyster mushrooms and shallots. 10 agnolotti per order. *Not available gluten free
Foie Gras Tortellini
Tortellini filled with foie gras mousse is served with a currant balsamic butter jus. Finished with toasted breadcrumbs and a sherry gastrique. 6 per order.
Nduja Egg Raviolo
Red pepper pasta is filled with a mixture of ricotta cheese and Nduja, a Calabrian soft salami, and an egg yolk. Topped with thyme brown butter. 1 raviolo per order.
Secondi
Meatball
A 10 ounce meatball made with beef chuck, brisket, and short rib. Served with a San Marzano marinara sauce. 1 per order. *Not gluten free
Garlic and Red Pepper Sausages
2 house made Duroc pork sausages served with marinated red peppers.
Branzino
Branzino is grilled until the skin is crispy. It is topped with toasted garlic, parsley, dill, and chili flake, and served with a grilled lemon.
Monkfish w/Sambuca Saffron Broth
A 6oz filet of wild caught North Atlantic monkfish is crusted with spices, then pan seared and roasted with olive oil. The fish is served with a sambuca-saffron broth and Napa cabbage sautéed with caramelized fennel and harissa.
Grilled Pressed Chicken
A boneless, skin-on, whole chicken is brined, grilled, and pressed, garnished with chili flakes and parsley.
St. Louis Pork Ribs
A 6-bone rack of ribs is covered in rub, slow roasted until tender, and then caramelized on the grill. Finished with chili flake, parsley, and lemon.
New York Strip
A 12oz New York Strip is grilled to order. Topped with chives and parsley, served with lemon wedges.
Bistecca for 4
A 3 ½ pound bone-in porterhouse is grilled to order, sliced thin, and garnished with chives, parsley, and lemon wedges.
Contorni
King Trumpet Mushroom Noodles
King Trumpet mushrooms cut like linguine, tossed with a caper pesto. *Not vegetarian
Risotto Milanese
Saffron risotto, topped with an egg yolk and black pepper.
Butternut Squash w/Dried Chili Salsa
Roasted butternut squash dressed with a dried chili sauce (contains nuts and sesame). Topped with pepitas and ricotta salata. *Gluten free, vegetarian, can be vegan
Swiss Chard
Swiss chard braised in house made red sauce. *Gluten free, vegetarian, does contain butter
Dolci
Tiramisu
Vanilla sponge cake drizzled with coffee syrup, layered with a mascarpone filling and chocolate shavings.
Salted Caramel Crespelle
2 crepes filled with salted caramel sauce.
Gjetost Cheesecake
Cheesecake made with gjetost, a Scandinavian cheese made from caramelized goat milk. Baked in a gluten free chocolate almond crust. Served with orange marmalade, whipped creme fraiche, and a gluten free cocoa cookie.
Rosemary Olive Oil Cake
Lemon rosemary olive oil cake. Served with honey mousse, pistachio dust, and an orange tuile. *Mousse contains gelatin and sesame oil.