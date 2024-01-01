Bar Naan 15 Federal Road
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Alu Vada (VE)$7.00
Spiced potato dumplings dipped in chickpea batter and fried crisp
- Chicken 65$10.00
Remake of the famous Indian dish called Chicken 65. Boneless chicken, fried and tossed in our spiced sauce and chilies
- Lamb Sliders$11.00
In-house ground & spiced lamb, topped with paprika spiced mayo, red onions & cilantro
- Masala Shrimp (GF)$11.00
Pan-cooked shrimp tossed with spices, served with mango salsa
- Okra Thinks (GF, V, VE)$10.00
Okra fried crisp tossed with onions, tomato and dusted with powdered spices
- Onion Fritters (VE)$8.00
Sliced onions rolled in chickpea batter and fried until crisp
- Paneer Tikka (GF) (V)$9.00
Fresh cheese cubes marinated in cream and mild spices, baked in the tandoor
- Spiced Vegetable Silders (V)$9.00
Spiced potatoes, mango salsa, house chili sauce and tamarind chutney
- Vegetable Samosa (VE)$7.00
Pastry stuffed with potatoes and peas, spiced with a blend of fresh spices
Chaats
Salads
Tandoor Flamed
The Classics
- Mixed Veggies$18.00
Served with basmati rice. Choose one sauce to create your classic meal. Add paneer, chickpeas for 1
- Chicken$20.00
Served with basmati rice. Choose one sauce to create your classic meal. Add paneer, chickpeas for 1
- Shrimp$20.00
Served with basmati rice. Choose one sauce to create your classic meal. Add paneer, chickpeas for 1
- Lamb$20.00
Served with basmati rice. Choose one sauce to create your classic meal. Add paneer, chickpeas for 1
- Paneer$18.00
Served with basmati rice. Choose one sauce to create your classic meal. Add paneer, chickpeas for 1
- Tofu$18.00
Served with basmati rice. Choose one sauce to create your classic meal. Add paneer, chickpeas for 1
House Specials
- Loaded Masala Fries$15.00
Topped with mozzarella, tikka masala sauce chicken tikka or paneer and cilantro
- Lamb Burger$18.00
Fresh lamb, ground & spiced in-house daily-with red onion, iceberg lettuce, tomato, cilantro and paprika spiced mayo, all on a brioche bun
- Wings$8.00+
Choose from three flavors - hot, tamarind or savory
- Tikka Flat Bread$15.00
Choose from three flavors - hot, tamarind or savory
Vegetarian Specials
- Aloo Gobi (GF) (VE)$17.00
Cauliflower and potatoes cooked with onions, tomatoes; tempered with cumin seeds
- Dal Makhani (V) (GF)$16.00
Creamy black lentils & kidney beans slow cooked with ginger & herbs
- Malai Kofta (V) (N)$17.00
Vegetable dumplings served in a creamy mild cashew & almond sauce
- Chana Masala (VE) (GF)$16.00
Chickpeas cooked in a gravy with herbs, onions & tomatoes
- Baingan Bharta (V) (GF)$17.00
Pureed eggplant simmered in spices
- butter chicken$18.00
Rice
Breads (Naans)
Sides
Dessert
Bar Menu
Tequila
Whiskey
Scotch/Bourbon
Liqueur's/Cordials
Cocktails
- JackFruit Lemonade$14.00
- Purple meringue$14.00
- Apple & Tonic$14.00
- Eastbound anddown$14.00
- Rooh Afza fizz$14.00
- Spiked Mango Lassi$14.00
- Beach Treat$14.00
- Assam punch$14.00
- M.I.A Martini$14.00
- 12 monkeys$14.00
- Mumbai Mule$14.00
- Buck Bunny$14.00
- Ford vs Tonic$14.00
- gold fashioned$14.00
- old fashioned$14.00
- bloody moon$14.00
Beer
Wine
- J & H Selbach Riesling incline Glass$14.00
- Charles Smith Kung Fu Girl Riesling Glass$14.00
- Bieler Family Daisy Pinot grigio Glass$11.00
- Myburgh Bros. Little J. White Glass$11.00
- Bonny Boon Vineyard Le Cigare Orange Glass$14.00
- Domaine Alain Cailbourdin Pouilly-Fume Les Cris Glass$11.00
- The Seeker Rose Glass$12.00
- Elio Perrone Bigaro Rose Glass$14.00
- Cigar Box Malbec Glass$14.00
- Charles Smith The Velvet Devil Merlot Glass$11.00
- Planet Oregon Soter Pinot Noir Willamette Valley Glass$16.00
- Tiny Paradoxes Shiraz Grenache McLaren Vale Glass$14.00
- Rickshaw Cabernet Sauvignon Glass$10.00
- Edmunds St. John Bone-Jolly Gamay Noir Glass$16.00
- Carlo Giacosa Barbera d'Alba Superiore Lina Glass$14.00
- Cleto Chiarli Centenario Lambrusco Grasparossa di Castelvetro Amabile Glass$11.00
- Malvira Rive Gauche Metodo Charmat Glass$14.00
- Sweet Bitch Moscato Peach Bubbly Glass$11.00
- J & H Selbach Riesling incline Bottle$45.00
- Charles Smith Kung Fu Girl Riesling Bottle$45.00
- Bieler Family Daisy Pinot grigio Bottle$36.00
- Myburgh Bros. Little J. White Bottle$35.00
- Bonny Boon Vineyard Le Cigare Orange Bottle$45.00
- Domaine Alain Cailbourdin Pouilly-Fume Les Cris Bottle$35.00
- The Seeker Rose Bottle$40.00
- Elio Perrone Bigaro Rose Bottle$45.00
- Cigar Box Malbec Bottle$45.00
- Charles Smith The Velvet Devil Merlot Bottle$36.00
- Planet Oregon Soter Pinot Noir Willamette Valley Bottle$50.00
- Tiny Paradoxes Shiraz Grenache McLaren Vale Bottle$45.00
- Rickshaw Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle$35.00
- Edmunds St. John Bone-Jolly Gamay Noir Bottle$50.00
- Carlo Giacosa Barbera d'Alba Superiore Lina Bottle$45.00
- Cleto Chiarli Centenario Lambrusco Grasparossa di Castelvetro Amabile Bottle$36.00
- Malvira Rive Gauche Metodo Charmat Bottle$45.00
- Sweet Bitch Moscato Peach Bubbly Bottle$36.00