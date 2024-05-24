Visit Us Today!
Bar-S Lunch Menu
Burgers & Beef
- Bar-S Burger
Loaded half pounder with choice of cheese.$14.25
- Southwest Burger
Half pounder loaded and topped with pepper jack cheese and jalapenos. Not for the faint of heart!$15.95
- Mushroom Burger
Half pounder piled high with sautéed mushrooms and choice of cheese.$15.95
- Thursday Lunch Special$18.00
- FRIDAY LUNCH SPECIAL$16.00
Bar-S Favorites
- Reuben
Lean corned beef grilled and piled high on deli-rye bread, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, with our secret sauce.$15.95
- Patty Melt
Burger served on rye bread with 1000 island dressing, loaded with grilled onions and swiss cheese.$15.95
- Prime Rib Sandwich
Prime rib sliced thin and piled high on a hoagie bun with swiss cheese. Served with our au jus and zesty horseradish sauce$21.95
- Fish Filet Sandwich
Breaded cod filet on a bun, golden fried to a crisp outside, but still moist inside. Served with a side of tarter sauce.$16.95
- Sirloin Steak Sandwich
Eight ounces of sirloin beef grilled to order, served open face$26.00
Sandwiches
- Pork Chop Johns
A Butte original pork chop sandwich. Add cheeses for $1.00$15.00
- Turkey Club
Turkey and bacon load up this one! Grilled or toasted with swiss & american cheese.$15.95
- Grilled Ham & Cheese
Thinly sliced ham piled high with american cheese on a croissant. Add ham or bacon for $2.00$14.95
- BLT
Thick sliced bacon, fresh tomato and lettuce served on toasted bread of your choice with a light spread of mayo. Add cheese for $1.00$13.75
- Fried Egg Sandwich
Two large eggs with cheese on bread. Add ham or bacon for $2.00$14.95
Salads
- Crispy Chicken Mandarin Salad
A golden fried chicken breast, mixed greens, fried wonton strips, toasted sesame seeds, and green onions topped with a teriyaki ginger dressing$18.00
- Chef Salad
Fresh mixed greens topped with turkey, ham, bacon and cheese.$14.95
- Strawberry Chicken Salad
Grilled or crispy chicken over mixed greens with blue cheese crumbles, candied pecans and strawberries with a basil vinaigrette dressing$18.00
- Side Salad
Mixed greens with veggies and dressing of choice$5.00
- Thai Steak Salad
Charbroiled Sirloin Steak. mixed greens, carrots, cashews, cilantro, mint, crispy wontons and rice stick with spicy lime vinaigrette$21.00
Soup of the Day
Extras
Other Bar-S Favorites
- Fish & Chips
Crispy cod with tartar sauce and lemon$18.95
- Shrimp Basket
Three breaded shrimp fried golden and served with our zesty cocktail sauce$17.95
- Chicken Cordon Bleu
Lightly breaded chicken breast topped with extra lean ham and choice of cheese.$17.95
- Chicken Filet Sandwich
Chicken filet golden fried and topped with choice of cheese.$16.95
- Chicken Strips
Four chicken strips golden fried and served with choice of dipping sauce$15.95
Daily Soup & Cold Sandwich
Bar-S Dinner Menu
Starters
- Shrimp Cocktail
Chilled jumbo shrimp with cocktail sauce$18.00
- Cheese Sticks
Cheese fried golden brown served with marinara sauce$14.00
- Steak Bites
Sirloin tips with garlic herb mushrooms and toast points$18.00
- Shrimp Wontons
Shrimp, scallion & cream cheese wontons with sweet chili sauce (hot mustard on request)$16.00
- Calamari
Fried calamari steak with chipotle aioli sauce$16.00
- Fried Mushrooms
Crispy breaaded mushrooms with ranch for dipping$14.00
- Tater Kegs
Cheddar, bacon & chive potato tots$14.00
Bar-S Dinner Favorites
- Hamburger Steak
Burger patty, grilled onions & mushrooms with rich brown gravy$23.00
- Chicken Fried Steak
Breaded and fried steak, over mashed potatoes with country gravy and seasonal vegetable$23.00
- Chicken Strips
Four chicken strips golden fried and served with choice of dipping sauce$15.95
- Fish & Chips
Crispy cod with tartar sauce and lemon$18.95
Steaks
- New York Pepper Steak
14 oz peppered New York strip steak with bacon blue cheese sauce$36.00
- Tenderloin Steak
Tenderloin steak, lean, think and very tender. Available in 8 oz or 16 oz$45.00+
- Filet Mignon
Bacon wrapped eye of the Tenderloin$47.00
- Ribeye
Choice thick cut from the prime rib$42.00+
- Ribeye Cowboy Cut for Two
Choice thick cut from the prime rib for two. Served with two sides and two salads$89.00
Seafood
- Steamed Shrimp
Lobster style shrimp served with drawn butter and lemon$39.00
- Scampi Style Shrimp
Shrimp sautéed in garlic and white wine$41.00
- Parm Crusted Walleye
Parmesan crusted walleye with lemon. Served with tarter sauce.$39.00
- Deep Fried Shrimp
Shrimp breaded and flash fried$39.00
- Salmon
Broiled salmon with lemon$29.00
Prime Rib
Side Plates
Burgers and Sandwiches
Salads
- Strawberry Chicken Salad
Grilled or crispy chicken over mixed greens with blue cheese crumbles, candied pecans and strawberries with a basil vinaigrette dressing$18.00
- Crispy Chicken Mandarin Salad
A golden fried chicken breast, mixed greens, fried wonton strips, toasted sesame seeds, and green onions topped with a teriyaki ginger dressing$18.00
- Thai Steak Salad
Charbroiled Sirloin Steak. mixed greens, carrots, cashews, cilantro, mint, crispy wontons and rice stick with spicy lime vinaigrette$21.00
N/A Beverage
NA Beverages
- 7-up$2.50
- Pepsi$2.50
- Lemonade$2.50
- Apple Juice$2.50
- Can Pop$2.50
- Chocolate Milk$2.50
- Diet Mountain Dew$2.50
- Cocoa$2.50
- Coffee$2.50
- Cranberry Juice$2.50
- Decaf$2.50
- Mountain Dew$2.50
- Diet Pepsi$2.50
- Hot Tea$2.50
- Ice Tea$2.50
- Dr. Pepper$2.50
- Milk$2.50
- Orange Juice$2.50
- Red Bull$3.50
- Water
- Rootbeer$2.50
- Diet Dr Pepper$2.50
- Arnold Palmer$2.50
