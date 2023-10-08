Bar Salotto
Small Bites
Wagyu-Veal Meatballs
whipped ricotta, pomodoro sauce, crispy parsley and grated parmesan.
Whipped Ricotta
grilled artisanal bread, peaches, thyme, toasted pistachios and saba.
Mozzarella Fritta
pomodoro sauce, parmigiano reggiano
Imported Burrata
marinated heirloom cherry tomatoes, grilled sourdough, evoo
Garlic Puffs
fried dough, garlic butter, parmigiano reggiano
Crispy Eggplant Stack
heirloom tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, arugula, lemon oil, saba
Butcher Boards
Insalata
Little Gem Caesar
sourdough croutons, calabrian chili bread crumbs, crispy shallots, shaved parmgiano reggiano
Tuscan Kale
farro, figs, fennel, apples, celery, candied walnuts, la clare creamery goat cheese, aged balsamic vinaigrette.
La Salotto chopped
romaine, iceberg, salami, mozzarella, garbanzo beans, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, parmigiano reggiano, red wine vinaigrette dressing
Tomato, Cucumber & Charred Corn
hidden springs feta, radish, pickled red onion, basil vinaigrette
Pizza
Margherita
hand crushed tomato sauce, sliced mozzarella, fresh basil
Grandma's Pie
hand crushed tomato sauce, sliced mozzarella and pecorino romano.
The Salotto
"our" white pizza, sliced mozzarella, sliced potatoes, white onion, rosemary, olive oil and sea salt, asiago crust
Pepperoni
hand crushed tomato sauce, sliced mozzarella, charred pepperoni, whipped ricotta, hot honey and fresh basil
Sausage
hand crushed tomato sauce, sliced mozzarella, sweet Italian sausage, fennel pollen
Mushroom
sliced mozzarella, mushrooms, roasted garlic cream, shaved red onion, asiago crust
Zucchini
sliced mozzarella, zucchini, la clare creamery goat cheese, red onion, thyme and lemon oil.
Spicy Calabrese
hand crushed tomato sauce, sliced mozzarella, calabrese salami, shaved red onion, evoo
Tadella
sliced mozzarella, mortadella, whipped ricotta, toasted pistachios, evoo
Prosciutto & Fig
sliced mozzarella, fig jam, prosciutto, whipped ricotta, lemon oil arugula
BYO Pizza
hand crushed tomato sauce, sliced mozzarella
Pasta
Spicy Vodka
rigatoni, braised onion, imported plum tomatoes, basil
Cacio E Pepe
thick spaghetti, toasted black pepper, farmhouse butter, pecorino romano, parmigiano reggiano
Classic Bolognese
tagliatelle, beef, pork and veal ragu
Broccolini Pesto
orecchiette, charred cherry tomatoes, grilled asparagus, toasted pistachios, pickled fresno chilies