Small Bites

Wagyu-Veal Meatballs

$18.00

whipped ricotta, pomodoro sauce, crispy parsley and grated parmesan.

Whipped Ricotta

$15.00

grilled artisanal bread, peaches, thyme, toasted pistachios and saba.

Mozzarella Fritta

$14.00

pomodoro sauce, parmigiano reggiano

Imported Burrata

$18.00

marinated heirloom cherry tomatoes, grilled sourdough, evoo

Garlic Puffs

$14.00

fried dough, garlic butter, parmigiano reggiano

Crispy Eggplant Stack

$15.00

heirloom tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, arugula, lemon oil, saba

Butcher Boards

chef's selection of imported meats and cheeses, local jam, marinated olives and grilled artisanal bread.

Butcher Board

$26.00

Insalata

Little Gem Caesar

$16.00

sourdough croutons, calabrian chili bread crumbs, crispy shallots, shaved parmgiano reggiano

Tuscan Kale

$17.00

farro, figs, fennel, apples, celery, candied walnuts, la clare creamery goat cheese, aged balsamic vinaigrette.

La Salotto chopped

$17.00

romaine, iceberg, salami, mozzarella, garbanzo beans, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, parmigiano reggiano, red wine vinaigrette dressing

Tomato, Cucumber & Charred Corn

$15.00

hidden springs feta, radish, pickled red onion, basil vinaigrette

Pizza

Margherita

$22.00

hand crushed tomato sauce, sliced mozzarella, fresh basil

Grandma's Pie

$21.00

hand crushed tomato sauce, sliced mozzarella and pecorino romano.

The Salotto

$23.00

"our" white pizza, sliced mozzarella, sliced potatoes, white onion, rosemary, olive oil and sea salt, asiago crust

Pepperoni

$25.00

hand crushed tomato sauce, sliced mozzarella, charred pepperoni, whipped ricotta, hot honey and fresh basil

Sausage

$24.00

hand crushed tomato sauce, sliced mozzarella, sweet Italian sausage, fennel pollen

Mushroom

$23.00

sliced mozzarella, mushrooms, roasted garlic cream, shaved red onion, asiago crust

Zucchini

$23.00Out of stock

sliced mozzarella, zucchini, la clare creamery goat cheese, red onion, thyme and lemon oil.

Spicy Calabrese

$23.00

hand crushed tomato sauce, sliced mozzarella, calabrese salami, shaved red onion, evoo

Tadella

$23.00

sliced mozzarella, mortadella, whipped ricotta, toasted pistachios, evoo

Prosciutto & Fig

$24.00

sliced mozzarella, fig jam, prosciutto, whipped ricotta, lemon oil arugula

BYO Pizza

$21.00

hand crushed tomato sauce, sliced mozzarella

Pasta

Spicy Vodka

$20.00

rigatoni, braised onion, imported plum tomatoes, basil

Cacio E Pepe

$19.00

thick spaghetti, toasted black pepper, farmhouse butter, pecorino romano, parmigiano reggiano

Classic Bolognese

$22.00

tagliatelle, beef, pork and veal ragu

Broccolini Pesto

$21.00

orecchiette, charred cherry tomatoes, grilled asparagus, toasted pistachios, pickled fresno chilies

Sandwich

Mortadella Sanwich

$15.00

stracciatella, pistachio pesto

Eggplant Parm

$15.00

heirloom tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, arugula, saba

The Porchetta

$15.00

broccolini pesto, aged provolone, apple saba

Dessert

Kiki Skillet

$14.00

homemade brown butter cookie with semi sweet chocolate chips and dark chocolate chunks, topped with vanilla gelato, house made chocolate drizzle and sea salt caramel

Gelato

$5.00

Assorted Flavors. 2 scoop