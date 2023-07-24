Appetizers

Nachos Barcenas

$15.50+

Nachos Can-Cun

$13.99+

Nachos Compuestos

$13.50+

Nachos Mexicanos

$13.50+

Nachos Lulu

$16.50+

Nachos Regulares

$12.50+

Mini Changas

$9.50+

Buffalo Wings

$11.50

Chile Con Queso

$8.50+

CCQ Barcenas

$9.50+

Watsons Fries

$17.99

Chili Fries

$11.99

Appetizer Sampler

$17.50

Soups and Salads

Soups & Salads

Ensalada Cancun

$17.99

Grilled jumbo shrimp, onions, and bell pepper on a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, and avocado

Small Chicken Soup

$12.99

With rice, avocado, ranch chicken, pico de gallo, white bread, and crispy tortilla

Large Chicken Soup

$13.99

With rice, avocado, ranch chicken, pico de gallo, white bread, and crispy tortilla

Azteca Soup

$13.99

Traditional red chicken soup, white cheese, avocado slices, crispy corn tortilla, and chipotle slices

Shrimp Cocktail

$19.50

Spicy Acapulco style

Small Guacamole Salad

$8.50

Large Guacamole Salad

$10.50

Josie's Taco Salad

$18.50

Shrimp, chicken, or beef fajita, cheese

Julie's Taco Salad

$15.99

Ground beef or ranch chicken, cheese

Small Pozole Verde

$12.50

Hominy soup with shredded chicken

Large Pozole Verde

$13.99

Hominy soup with shredded chicken

Dinner

Combination Plates

Alexis

$16.50

1 crispy beef taco, 1 chile con queso puff, 1 chicken enchilada, 1 tamale, and guacamole salad

Tia Luz

$16.50

Stuffed bell pepper, 1 tamale, 1 chile con queso puff, beef enchilada, and guacamole salad

Valerie

$16.50

1 chicken chalupa, 1 stuffed bell pepper, 1 cheese enchilada, 1 chile con queso puff, and guacamole salad

Taxco

$15.50

2 cheese enchiladas, 1 chicken taco, and 1 chicken tostada

Iguala

$15.50

2 tamales, 1 beef tostada, and guacamole

Jeanie's Plate

$15.50

1 cheese enchilada, 1 tamale, and 1 crispy taco

Ed's Mini Changas

$13.50

(6) mini changas with chile con queso

Tacos

Shrimp Tacos Plato

$16.99

Served with charros, rice, and pico de gallo

Fish Tacos Plato

$15.99

Served with charros, rice, pico de gallo, & tartar sauce

Tacos Al Pastor Plato

$16.50

Tacos filled with special marinated pork served with charros and rice

Tacos BBQ Plato

$16.50

Mexican barbacoa. Served with rice and beans

Tacos Suaves Plato

$14.50

(Soft tacos). Ranch chicken or ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes and grated cheese. Served with rice and beans

Crispy Tacos Regulares Plato

$14.50

Ranch chicken or ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, and grated cheese. Served with rice and beans

Crispy Tacos Fajita Plato

$15.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, and grated cheese. Served with rice and beans

Tacos De Carnitas Plato

$16.50

Deep-fried pork tenderloin. Served with rice, charros, and guacamole

Tacos Al Carbon Plato

$17.99

Served with rice, charros, pico, and guacamole

Tacos De Birria Plato

$17.50

Los Quesos

Queso Flameado

$15.50

Melted white cheese with chorizo

Queso Parrilla

$16.50

Melted white cheese with beef or chicken fajita

Queso Acapulco

$16.50

Melted white cheese with shrimp, bell pepper, and onions

Queso Vegetable

$15.50

Melted white cheese, mushrooms, bell pepper, and onions

Queso Poblano

$15.50

Melted white cheese with grilled poblano pepper and onions

Burritos

Burrito Fajita

$17.99

Topped with chile gravy and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans

Burrito Azteca

$17.50

Chicken fajita. Topped with chipotle sauce and melted white cheese

Burrito "Gabriel's" Style

$16.50

Filled with Carnitas and topped with special green sauce and white cheese. Served with rice and beans

Burrito De Carne Guisada

$16.50

Filled with carne guisada. Topped with chile gravy and melted cheese. Served with rice, beans

Burrito "Chris" Style

$16.50

Filled with carnitas, rice, and beans. Topped with chile gravy and melted cheese

Burrito Texano

$15.50

Ranch chicken or ground beef. Topped with chile gravy and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans

Burrito Beans

$12.99

Filled with beans and topped with chile con queso. Served with rice

Fajitas Al Carbon & Parilladas

Beef Fajitas For One

$22.99

Beef Fajitas For Two

$45.50

Chicken Fajitas For One

$18.50

Chicken Fajitas for Two

$36.50

Fajita Mix for One

$20.99

Fajita Mix For two

$41.50

For One Camarones a La Plancha

$19.99

For Two Camarones a La Plancha

$39.50

Parrillada Dos Hermanos For 1

$29.50

Grilled shrimp, chicken, and beef fajitas with grilled onions

For Two (10) Shrimp Parrillada "Los Dos Hermanos"

$58.50

Grilled shrimp, chicken, and beef fajitas with grilled onions

For One (4) Brochettes Parrillada Brochettes

$32.00

Chicken & beef fajitas

For Two (8) Brochettes Parrillada Brochettes

$63.50

Chicken & beef fajitas

Quesadillas

Quesadillas De Espinacas

$13.99

Spinach and white cheese

Quesadillas Poblanas

$13.99

Grilled poblano pepper strips

Quesadillas Rancheras

$13.99

Ranch chicken or ground beef

Quesadillas Vegetable

$13.99

Mushrooms, bell pepper, and onions

Quesadillas De Birria

$14.50

Slow cooked marinated beef

Quesadillas Fajita

$17.50

Chicken or beef fajita

Quesadillas Shrimp

$15.50

Shrimp and Spanish sauce

1/2 Fajita Quesadilla

$15.50

1/2 Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.50

1/2 Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

1/2 Ranchera Quesdilla

$10.50

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.99

Chalupas

Chalupas Regulares Plato

$13.50

Ground beef or ranch chicken, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, and grated cheese

Chalupa Dailey Style Plato

$13.99

A large fried flour tortilla topped with CCQ, beans, beef or chicken fajita, and melted cheese. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and jalapeños

Chalupas Especiales Plato

$13.99

Beef or chicken fajita, beans, lettuce, served with tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, and grated cheese

Specialties of the House

Las Campanitas

$15.99

Two stuffed fried bell peppers with picadillo, chile con queso, served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Chile Relleno

$17.50

Ground beef (picadillo) or white cheese. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Carnitas De Puerco

$15.50

Tender pieces of deep-fried pork. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas

10 Camarones Al La Española, Con Nopales

$18.99

Served with rice, charros, and tortillas

Bistek Ranchero

$20.99

Chopped beef fajita steak fried with chopped tomatoes, onions, and peppers. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Stuffed Avocados

$20.99

With chicken, beef fajita or shrimp and, cheese dip on top. Served with rice, charros, pico de gallo, and tortillas

Tilapia Empanizada

$15.99

Breaded fish fillet served with rice, salad, and bread

Tilapia Ranchera

$15.99

Fish fillet topped with salsa ranchera served with rice, salad, and tortillas

Camarones Empanizados

$21.50

Ten breaded and fried jumbo shrimp, served with french fries, rice, and fresh salad

Enchiladas

3 Enchiladas Al Carbon

$19.50

Chicken or beef fajita. Topped with chile gravy and melted cheese

3 Enchiladas "Laurita"

$17.50

Chicken fajita. Topped with a special green sauce and melted white cheese

3 Enchiladas Mexicanas

$16.50

Carnitas topped with our special extra spicy red sauce and melted white cheese

3 Enchiladas Aztecas

$17.50

Chicken fajita with chipotle sauce and white cheese on top

3 Shrimp Enchiladas

$17.50

Shrimp. Topped with Spanish sauce and melted white cheese

3 Enchiladas Enfrijoladas

$17.50

Chicken fajita with our special bean and chipotle sauce and white cheese on top served with one puff chile con queso

3 Enchiladas Suizas "Mel's" Style

$15.50

Ranch chicken. Topped with our special sour cream and green sauce and melted white cheese

3 Enchiladas Tex Mex

$15.50

Ground beef. Topped with chile gravy and melted cheese

3 Enchiladas De Pollo

$15.50

Ranch chicken. Topped with Spanish sauce and melted cheese

3 Enchiladas De Mole

$15.50

Ranch chicken. Topped with a spicy gravy and Parmesan cheese

3 Enchiladas Cheese

$15.50

Topped with chile gravy and melted cheese

3 Enchiladas De Chile Con Queso

$15.50

Melted cheese. Topped with cheese dip

Enchiladas "Trio"

$15.50

(1) chicken, (1) beef, and (1) cheese

Enchilada De Espinacas

$15.50

Fresh spinach topped with sour cream and green sauce and melted white cheese

3 Enchiladas Yucatan

$15.50

Enchiladas with cochinita pibil and salsa chipotle on top

Homero's Favorite Enchiladas

$16.99

Three barbacoa enchiladas with our special super hot jalapeño salsa or mild green salsa laurita, white cheese on top served with rice and beans

Antojitos De Mexico

Carne Guisada

$16.50

Beef tips with brown sauce and spices. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas

3 Flautas

$15.50

Ranch chicken or ground beef. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, and sour cream

Carnitas en Salsa Roja

$16.50

With rice, beans, and tortillas. Extra hot

Carnitas en Salsa Verde

$16.50

With rice, beans, and tortillas. Extra hot

Chimichanga Fajita

$16.50

Deep-fried flour tortilla filled with beef or chicken fajita. CCQ on top, served with rice and beans

Chimichanga Ranchera

$15.50

Deep-fried flour tortilla filled with ranch chicken or ground beef. CCQ on top, served with rice and beans

3 Tamales

$13.99

With chile gravy and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans

Mexican BBQ Plate

$16.99

(Barbacoa) served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Shrimp Camarones Al Gusto

$18.50

(10) grilled shrimp with your favourite sauce chile de arbol, salsa chipotle, ranchero o en mole. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Fajita Steak

Fajita Steak Jerri's Style

$19.50

Grilled fajita steak. Served with fresh salad, rice, and Italian dressing

Fajita Steak a La Mexicana

$19.50

Topped with ranchero sauce, served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Fajita Poblana

$20.50

Slices of poblano pepper, and white cheese on top, served with rice, beans, tortillas

Fajita Flameada

$20.50

Topped with chorizos and white cheese, served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, and tortillas

Fajita Con Enchiladas

$22.99

Fajita steak served with two cheese enchiladas, rice, beans, and pico de gallo

Pechugas De Pollo

Squires Chicken Breast

$15.99

With fresh salad, Italian dressing, and rice

Pechuga Al Comal

$15.99

With grilled onions on top, rice, beans, and tortillas

Pechuga with CCQ

$16.50

Cheese dip on top, rice, beans, and tortillas

Pechuga Al Gratin

$18.50

White cheese on top, rice, beans, and tortillas

Pechuga Vegetable

$18.99

Grilled onions, bell pepper, mushrooms and white cheese on top, rice, and beans

Pechuga Flameada

$18.99

Chorizo on top and white cheese, beans, and tortillas

Pechuga Azteca with Nopales

$18.99

Chipotle sauce and cactus with melted white cheese on top, beans, and tortillas

Pechuga Geo's Style

$18.99

Grilled poblano pepper and onions, with cheese dip on top, served with rice, beans, pico de Gallo, and tortillas

Pechuga a La Canasta

$18.99

Breaded chicken breast served with rice, beans, french fries, and tortillas

Los Pollos

1/2 Pollo Al Comal

$15.50

Half charbroiled chicken. Served with rice, charros, and tortillas

1/2 Pollo Con Mole

$15.50

Half fried chicken topped with mole. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Hamburgers

Hamburger

$7.50

Cheese Burger

$8.99

Birria De Res

Birria De Res

$17.50

Slow cooked beef marinated stew

Cochinita Pibil

Cochinita Pibil Plate

$16.50

Roasted pork served with beans, rice, guacamole, red pickled onion, habanero chile, and tortillas

Cochinita Pibil Tacos

$16.50

(3) roasted pork tacos served with beans, rice, red pickled onion, habanero chile

Brochette Can-Cun

Brochette Can-Cun

$30.50

Eight grilled shrimp wrapped in bacon and jalapeño pepper with melted white cheese on top. Served with rice, charro beans, tortillas, guacamole, and pico de gallo

Daily Special

Tilapia Ranchera

$14.99

#1 Summer Special W/Drink

$10.99

#2 Tacos Suaves W/Drink

$10.99

#3 Tacos Crispy W/Drink

$10.99

#4 Tamales W/Drink

$10.99

#5 Enchiladas Tex-Mex W/Drink

$10.99

Childs Plate

Child's Plate

Kid Cheese Enchilada

$7.50

CCQ Kids Enchilada

$7.50

Kids GB Enchilada

$7.50

Kids Shred Chkn Enchilada

$7.50

Kid Crispy Taco

$7.50

With lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese

Kid Tamale

$7.50

Kid Bean Chalupa

$7.50

With lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese

Kid Cheese Quesadilla

$7.50

Kid Bean and Cheese Burrito

$6.50

Kid Taco al Carbon

$9.50

1 Ian's Plate

$7.50

(1) chicken mini changa with rice and beans

Erin's Corn Dog

$6.99

Served with french fries only

Kid Chicken Strips

$7.50

Served with french fries only

Kids Fajita quesadilla

$9.50

$1 Adult Upcharge

$1.00

Kids Taco Suave

$7.50

Drinks

To go Drinks

Togo Cherry Coke

$3.75

Togo Shirley Temple

$3.25

Togo Hot Cocoa

$2.75

Togo Agua De Horchata

$3.25

Togo Fresh Lemonade

$3.75

Togo Hot Tea

$2.75

Togo Raspberry Tea

$3.25

Togo Ice Tea

$3.25

Togo Juices

$3.75

No refill

Togo Large Soft Drinks

$3.25

Togo Small Soft Drinks

$2.75

Bottle Drinks

MEX COKE

$3.50

TOPO CHICO

$2.50

APPLE JUICE

$3.75

RED BULL

$3.50

ORANGE JUICE

$3.75

Bar

Margaritas

Monster Flavor

$14.50

Top Shelf Rita

$10.50

16oz

$7.99

32oz

$15.99

1/2 gallon

$29.99

1 Gallon

$49.99

16oz Top Shelf

$16.50

32oz Top Shelf

$30.00

Frozen Cocktails

Daquiri

$8.50

Pina Colada

$8.50

Martini

Classic Martini

$6.50

Dirty Martini

$6.50

Apple Martini

$6.50

Chocolate Martini

$6.50

Mango Martini

$6.50

Mexican Martini

$6.50

Lemon Drop Martini

$6.50

Desserts

1 Tres leches Slice

$6.50

2 Pieces Sopapillas

$4.50

4 Pieces Sopapillas

$6.50

1 Flan

$6.50

1 Cheese Cake

$6.50

1 Nieve Frita

$6.50

Tres Leches Cake

$34.99

To Go's

Guacamole

8oz guaca

$8.50

12oz guaca

$10.50

32oz guaca

$24.00

16 oz Guacamole

$14.50

CCQ

8oz ccq

$8.50

12oz ccq

$10.50

32oz ccq

$30.00

2 oz CCQ

$0.99

16 oz CCQ

$15.50

Salsa Roja

8oz roja

$3.50

12oz roja

$5.50

32oz roja

$14.00

16 oz Roja

$7.50

Salsa Verde

8oz verde

$3.50

12oz verde

$5.50

32oz verde

$14.00

16 oz Verde

$7.50

Salsa Verde Picosa

8OZ VERDE PICOSA

$3.50

12OZ VERDE PICOSA

$5.50

32OZ VERDE PICOSA

$14.00

16oz Verde Picosa

$7.50

Charros

8OZ CHARROS

$2.99

12OZ CHARROS

$3.99

32OZ CHARROS

$12.00

16oz Charros

$6.50

Refritos

8OZ REFRITOS

$2.99

12OZ REFRITOS

$3.99

32OZ REFRITOS

$12.00

16oz Refritos

$6.50

Rice

8OZ RICE

$2.99

12OZ RICE

$3.99

32OZ RICE

$12.00

16oz Arroz

$6.50

Pico De Gallo

8OZ PICO

$4.50

12 OZ PICO

$5.50

32 OZ PICO

$14.50

16 oz Pico De Gallo

$8.50

Breakfast

Breakfast Menu

Huevos Rancheros

$10.50

Two eggs sunny side up, topped with ranchero sauce

Huevos a La Mexicana

$10.50

Two eggs scrambled with onions, tomatoes, and hot serrano peppers

Huevos Con Chorizo

$11.50

Two eggs scrambled with Mexican sausage

Huevos Con Papas

$10.50

Two eggs scrambled with potatoes

Huevos Con Jamon

$11.50

Two eggs scrambled with chopped ham

Huevos Con Tocino

$11.50

Two eggs scrambled with chopped bacon

Huevos Revueltos

$10.50

Scrambled eggs

Chile Con Huevo

$10.50

Two eggs scrambled with red sauce

Migas

$11.99

Two eggs scrambled with fried tortillas, hot pepper, tomato, and onions

Cheese Omelette

$11.99

Two eggs scrambled with American cheese inside. Topped with salsa Española

Huevos Con Nopales

$10.50

Two eggs scrambled with cactus

Vegetable Omelette

$11.99

Fresh spinach, mushrooms, and tomatoes

Pork Chops & Eggs

$15.99

Served with potatoes

Tacos

Taco Huevo Chorizo

$3.99

Eggs with Mexican sausage

Taco Huevo Jamon

$3.99

Eggs with ham

Taco Huevo Tocino

$3.99

Eggs with bacon

Taco Huevo Papa

$3.99

Eggs with potatoes

Barbacoa Taco

$4.50

Mexican BBQ

Taco Machacado

$4.50

Bean And Cheese

$3.99

Taco Huevo Nopales

$3.99

Burritos

Burrito

$11.50

Burrito Barbacoa

$14.50

Burrito Machacado

$14.50

La Especialidad

Small Menudo

$12.50

Spicy beef tripe soup served with cilantro, chopped onion, and tortillas

Large Menudo

$13.50

Spicy beef tripe soup served with cilantro, chopped onion, and tortillas

Small Pozole Verde

$12.50

Hominy soup with shredded chicken

Large Pozole Verde

$13.99

Hominy soup with shredded chicken

Barbacoa De Cachete

$16.99

Cheek meat BBQ served with beans, cilantro, onions, tortillas, and rice

Machacado Con Huevo

$13.99

Monterrey style scrambled eggs with dry meat served with refried beans and tortillas

Apporreado Estilo Guerrero

$18.50

Eggs, chopped fried beef fajita, and red sauce served with refried beans and tortillas

Chilaquiles Con Huevos

$10.50

Served with beans and your choice of mild or extra spicy sauce

Barcenas Special Breakfast

$22.50

Chilaquiles con huevos and fajita served with beans and your choice of mild or extra spicy sauce

Molletes De Chorizo

$8.99

(4) traditional Mexican open sandwiches

Birria De Res

$15.50

Served with beans, rice, and tortillas

Macho Omellete

$7.50

Pancakes

Single Pancake

$3.50

3 Pieces Pancakes

$8.50

Side Orders

Bacon

$3.50

Ham

$3.50

Nopalitos

$2.99

Breakfast Papas

$2.99

One Egg

$2.99

side mex papas

$2.99

side chorizo

$2.99

side tort maiz

$1.50

side tort harina

$1.50

single pancake

$3.50

(3) pancakes

$8.50

1/2 Lb BBQ

$10.99

Lb BBQ

$20.99

Side BBQ

$3.99

Lunch

Lunch Specials

#1 Summer Special

$11.99

Bean chalupa, beef crispy taco, guacamole, and Chile con queso puff

#2 Tacos Suaves

$11.99

Ranch chicken or ground beef. Served with rice & beans

#3 Tacos Crispy

$11.99

Ranch chicken or ground beef. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, & tomatoes

#4 Tamales

$11.99

With chile gravy and melted cheese. Served with rice & beans

#5 Enchiladas Tex-Mex

$13.50

Ground beef. Served with rice & beans

#6 Enchiladas De Pollo

$13.50

Ranch chicken. Served with rice & beans

#7 Enchiladas Cheese

$13.50

Cheese enchiladas with chile gravy. Served with rice & beans

#8 Enchiladas De Chile Con Queso

$13.50

Cheese dip on top. Served with rice & beans

#9 Chalupas Regulares

$12.50

Ranch chicken or ground beef. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, & grated cheese

#10 Burrito Texano

$13.50

Ranch chicken or ground beef. Topped with chile gravy and melted cheese. Served with rice & beans

#11 Enchiladas De Mole

$13.50

Ranch chicken. Served with rice, beans, & Parmesan cheese

#12 Tacos Al Carbon

$16.50

Chicken or beef fajita. Served with rice, beans, & guacamole

#13 Tacos Salad

$13.50

Ranch chicken or ground beef. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese, & chile con queso

#14 Enchiladas Al Carbon

$16.50

Chicken or beef fajita. Served with rice & beans

#15 Quesadillas Fajita

$14.99

Chicken or beef fajita. Served with sour cream, jalapeños, & guacamole

#16 2 Enchiladas Laurita

$14.99

Chicken fajita with our special green sauce and melted with cheese on top. Served with rice & beans

#17 Enchiladas Mexicanas

$14.99

Carnitas, topped with our spicy chile de arbol sauce and melted white cheese on top. Served with rice & beans

#18 Barcenas' Lunch Special

$15.99

Bean burrito with CCQ on top, (2) tamales with chile gravy and CCQ on top. Served with rice & beans

#19 Lunch Fajitas for One

$20.50

Beef, chicken, or mix. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, & tortillas

#20 Pechuga Al Comal

$16.50

Grilled chicken breast. Served with rice, beans, & tortillas

#21 Flautas De Pollo

$14.50

Served with rice, beans, guacamole, & sour cream

#22 Enfrijoladas

$14.50

Enchiladas with chicken fajita and our special beans, chipotle sauce with white cheese on top. Served with rice, beans, and one puff cheese dip

#23 Enchiladas Homero

$15.99

Barbacoa enchiladas with green salsa hot or mild. Served with rice & beans

#24 Spinach Quesadillas

$13.99

Served with sour cream & jalapeños

#25 Josie's Tacos Salad

$16.50

Shrimp, chicken, or beef fajita

#26 2 Enchiladas Yucatan

$14.50

Enchiladas with cochinita pibil and chipotle sauce on top. Served with rice, beans, and guacamole

#27 Plate Birria De Res

$15.50

Served with beans, rice, and tortillas

After 4pm Upcharge

$1.00

A la carta

1 Taco Al Carbon

$7.50

1 Crispy Faj Taco

$7.50

1 Crispy Taco

$4.50

1 Soft Taco

$4.50

1 Cheese Enchilada

$4.50

1 Enchilada Al Carbon BF

$6.50

1 Enchilada Al Carbon CHKN

$5.75

1 CCQ Enchilada

$4.50

1 Tamale

$2.99

Chile Con Queso Puff

$2.99

1 Enchilada Tex Mex/Ranchera

$3.99

1 Enchilada Espinaca

$4.50

1 Echilada Mexicana

$4.50

1 Enchilada Mole

$4.50

Homero Enchilada

$4.50

1 Birria Taco

$4.99

1 Taco Al Pastor

$4.50

Carnitas Taco

$4.99

1 Stuffed Bell Pepper

$7.50

1 Chile Relleno*

$10.50

1 Chalupa Fajitas

$8.50

1 Chalupa Ranchera

$7.50

1 Bean Chalupa

$3.99

1 Flauta

$3.99

Single Shrimp Brochette

$4.50

Side Orders

Frijoles a La Charra

$2.99

Refried Beans

$2.99

Rice

$2.99

Guacamole

$2.50

Pico De Gallo

$2.50

Sour Cream

$2.50

Grated Cheese

$3.99

French Fries

$2.99

Pickle Jalapeños

$1.50

Fresh Jalapeno

$1.50

Tortillas Harina

$1.75

Tortilla Maiz

$1.75

Chile Con Queso

$3.99

Tomatoes

$1.99

Fresh Garden Salad

$4.50

Cactus Nopales

$3.50

Side de Avocado

$2.50

Cilantro

Cebolla

Queso Fresco

$3.99

Grilled Veggies

$2.99

Side Lechuga

$1.99

Ccq Cup

$0.99

3 Chiles Toreados

$1.99

Dozen Tortillas Harina

$4.50

Dozen Tortillas Maiz

$4.50