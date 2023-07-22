Spend $50, get 1 Desserts free
Daily Special

Carne Guisada

$15.50

Breakfast

Breakfast Menu

Huevos Rancheros

$10.50

Two eggs sunny side up, topped with ranchero sauce

Huevos a La Mexicana

$10.50

Two eggs scrambled with onions, tomatoes, and hot serrano peppers

Huevos Con Chorizo

$11.50

Two eggs scrambled with Mexican sausage

Huevos Con Papas

$10.50

Two eggs scrambled with potatoes

Huevos Con Jamon

$11.50

Two eggs scrambled with chopped ham

Huevos Con Tocino

$11.50

Two eggs scrambled with chopped bacon

Huevos Revueltos

$10.50

Scrambled eggs

Chile Con Huevo

$10.50

Two eggs scrambled with red sauce

Migas

$11.99

Two eggs scrambled with fried tortillas, hot pepper, tomato, and onions

Cheese Omelette

$11.99

Two eggs scrambled with American cheese inside. Topped with salsa Española

Huevos Con Nopales

$10.50

Two eggs scrambled with cactus

Vegetable Omelette

$11.99

Fresh spinach, mushrooms, and tomatoes

Pork Chops & Eggs

$15.99

Served with potatoes

Un Libra barbacoa

$20.99

1\2 Libra Barbacoa

$10.99

Tacos

Taco Huevo Chorizo

$3.99

Eggs with Mexican sausage

Taco Huevo Jamon

$3.99

Eggs with ham

Taco Huevo Tocino

$3.99

Eggs with bacon

Taco Huevo Papa

$3.99

Eggs with potatoes

Barbacoa Taco

$4.50

Mexican BBQ

Taco Machacado

$4.50

Burritos

Burrito

$11.50

Burrito Barbacoa

$14.50

Burrito Machacado

$14.50

La Especialidad

Small Pozole Verde

$12.50

Hominy soup with shredded chicken

Large Pozole Verde

$13.99

Hominy soup with shredded chicken

Barbacoa De Cachete

$16.99

Cheek meat BBQ served with beans, cilantro, onions, tortillas, and rice

Machacado Con Huevo

$13.99

Monterrey style scrambled eggs with dry meat served with refried beans and tortillas

Apporreado Estilo Guerrero

$18.50

Eggs, chopped fried beef fajita, and red sauce served with refried beans and tortillas

Chilaquiles Con Huevos

$10.50

Served with beans and your choice of mild or extra spicy sauce

Barcenas Special Breakfast

$22.50

Chilaquiles con huevos and fajita served with beans and your choice of mild or extra spicy sauce

Molletes De Chorizo

$8.99

(4) traditional Mexican open sandwiches

Birria De Res

$15.50

Served with beans, rice, and tortillas

Macho Omellete

$7.50

Pancakes

Single Pancake

$3.50

3 Pieces Pancakes

$8.50

Side Orders

Bacon

$3.50

Ham

$3.50

Nopalitos

$2.99

Breakfast Papas

$2.99

One Egg

$2.99

side mex papas

$2.99

side chorizo

$2.99

side tort maiz

$1.50

side tort harina

$1.50

single pancake

$3.50

(3) pancakes

$8.50

Appetizers

Nachos Barcenas

Beef or chicken fajita, beans, cheese, jalapeño, guacamole, and sour cream

Nachos Can-Cun

Shrimp, Spanish sauce, melted white cheese, and jalapeños

Nachos Compuestos

Ground beef (picadillo), beans, cheese, and jalapeños

Nachos Mexicanos

Mexican sausage (chorizo), beans, melted white cheese, and jalapeños

Nachos Lulu's Style

Beef or chicken fajita, beans, cheese on top, fresh jalapeños, onions, and cilantro on top, sour cream, and guacamole

Nachos Regulares

Beans, cheese, and jalapeños

Mini Changas

Flour chicken flautas with cheese dip

8 Buffalo Wings

$11.50

Served with ranch dressing

Chile Con Queso

Chile Con Queso Barcenas

CCQ with picadillo and pico de gallo on top

Watson's Fries

$17.99

French fries topped with cheese dip, jalapeños, and your choice of beef fajita, chicken, or mix

Chilli Fries

$11.99

French fries topped with cheese dip, jalapeños, ground beef, and chilli gravy

Large CCQ Barcenas Fjta Beef

$11.50

CCQ Barcenas Fajita Beef

$10.50

Sample Plate

$17.50

Childs Plate

Child's Plate

Kids Enchilada

$7.50

Kid Cripsy Taco

$7.50

With lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese

Kid Tamale

$7.50

Kid Bean Chalupa

$7.50

With lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese

Kids Quesadilla

$7.50

Kid Bean and Cheese Burrito

$6.50

Kid Taco al Carbon

$9.50

1 Ian's Plate

$7.50

(1) chicken mini changa with rice and beans

Erin's Corn Dog

$6.99

Served with french fries only

Kid Chicken Strips

$7.50

Served with french fries only

Lunch

Lunch Specials

#1 Summer Special

$12.99

Bean chalupa, beef crispy taco, guacamole, and Chile con queso puff

#2 Tacos Suaves

$12.99

Ranch chicken or ground beef. Served with rice & beans

#3 2 Tacos Crispy

$12.99

Ranch chicken or ground beef. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, & tomatoes

#4 2 Tamales

$12.99

With chile gravy and melted cheese. Served with rice & beans

#5 Enchiladas Tex-Mex

$14.50

Ground beef. Served with rice & beans

#6 Enchiladas De Pollo

$14.50

Ranch chicken. Served with rice & beans

#7 Enchiladas Cheese

$14.50

Cheese enchiladas with chile gravy. Served with rice & beans

#8 Enchiladas De Chile Con Queso

$14.50

Cheese dip on top. Served with rice & beans

#9 Chalupas Regulares

$13.50

Ranch chicken or ground beef. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, & grated cheese

#10 Burrito Texano

$14.50

Ranch chicken or ground beef. Topped with chile gravy and melted cheese. Served with rice & beans

#11 2 Enchiladas De Mole

$14.50

Ranch chicken. Served with rice, beans, & Parmesan cheese

#12 2 Tacos Al Carbon

$16.50

Chicken or beef fajita. Served with rice, beans, & guacamole

#13 Tacos Salad

$13.50

Ranch chicken or ground beef. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese, & chile con queso

#14 2 Enchiladas Al Carbon

$16.50

Chicken or beef fajita. Served with rice & beans

#15 Quesadillas Fajita

$14.99

Chicken or beef fajita. Served with sour cream, jalapeños, & guacamole

#16 2 Enchiladas Laurita

$14.99

Chicken fajita with our special green sauce and melted with cheese on top. Served with rice & beans

#17 2 Enchiladas Mexicanas

$14.99

Carnitas, topped with our spicy chile de arbol sauce and melted white cheese on top. Served with rice & beans

#18 Barcenas' Lunch Special

$15.99

Bean burrito with CCQ on top, (2) tamales with chile gravy and CCQ on top. Served with rice & beans

#19 Lunch Fajitas for One

$20.50

Beef, chicken, or mix. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, & tortillas

#20 Pechuga Al Comal

$16.50

Grilled chicken breast. Served with rice, beans, & tortillas

#21 3 Flautas De Pollo

$14.50

Served with rice, beans, guacamole, & sour cream

#22 2 Enfrijoladas

$14.50

Enchiladas with chicken fajita and our special beans, chipotle sauce with white cheese on top. Served with rice, beans, and one puff cheese dip

#23 2 Enchiladas Homero

$15.99

Barbacoa enchiladas with green salsa hot or mild. Served with rice & beans

#24 Spinach Quesadillas

$13.99

Served with sour cream & jalapeños

#25 Josie's Tacos Salad

$16.50

Shrimp, chicken, or beef fajita

#26 2 Enchiladas Yucatan

$15.50

Enchiladas with cochinita pibil and chipotle sauce on top. Served with rice, beans, and guacamole

#27 Plate Birria De Res

$16.50

Served with beans, rice, and tortillas

Soups and Salads

Soups & Salads

Ensalada Cancun

$17.99

Grilled jumbo shrimp, onions, and bell pepper on a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, and avocado

Small Chicken Soup

$12.99

With rice, avocado, ranch chicken, pico de gallo, white bread, and crispy tortilla

Large Chicken Soup

Azteca Soup

$13.99

Traditional red chicken soup, white cheese, avocado slices, crispy corn tortilla, and chipotle slices

Shrimp Cocktail

$19.50

Spicy Acapulco style

Small Guacamole Salad

$8.50

Large Guacamole Salad

$10.50

Josie's Taco Salad

$18.50

Shrimp, chicken, or beef fajita, cheese

Julie's Taco Salad

$15.99

Ground beef or ranch chicken, cheese

Small Pozole Verde

$12.50

Hominy soup with shredded chicken

#13 Tacos Salad

$13.50

Ranch chicken or ground beef. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese, & chile con queso

side salad

$4.50

Dinner

Combination Plates

Alexis

$16.50

1 crispy beef taco, 1 chile con queso puff, 1 chicken enchilada, 1 tamale, and guacamole salad

Tia Luz

$16.50

Stuffed bell pepper, 1 tamale, 1 chile con queso puff, beef enchilada, and guacamole salad

Valerie

$16.50

1 chicken chalupa, 1 stuffed bell pepper, 1 cheese enchilada, 1 chile con queso puff, and guacamole salad

Taxco

$15.50

2 cheese enchiladas, 1 chicken taco, and 1 chicken tostada

Iguala

$15.50

2 tamales, 1 beef tostada, and guacamole

Jeanie's Plate

$15.50

1 cheese enchilada, 1 tamale, and 1 crispy taco

Ed's Mini Changas

$13.50

(6) mini changas with chile con queso

Tacos

Tacos Al Carbon

$17.99

Served with rice, charros, pico, and guacamole

Tacos De Carnitas

$16.50

Deep-fried pork tenderloin. Served with rice, charros, and guacamole

Crispy Tacos Fajita

$15.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, and grated cheese. Served with rice and beans

Crispy Tacos Regulares

$14.50

Ranch chicken or ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, and grated cheese. Served with rice and beans

Tacos Suaves

$14.50

(Soft tacos). Ranch chicken or ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes and grated cheese. Served with rice and beans

Tacos De Barbacoa

$16.50

Mexican barbacoa. Served with rice and beans

Tacos Al Pastor

$16.50

Tacos filled with special marinated pork served with charros and rice

Fish Tacos

$15.99

Served with charros, rice, pico de gallo, & tartar sauce

Shrimp Tacos

$16.99

Served with charros, rice, and pico de gallo

Los Quesos

Queso Flameado

$15.50

Melted white cheese with chorizo

Queso Parrilla

$16.50

Melted white cheese with beef or chicken fajita

Queso Acapulco

$16.50

Melted white cheese with shrimp, bell pepper, and onions

Queso Vegetable

$15.50

Melted white cheese, mushrooms, bell pepper, and onions

Queso Poblano

$15.50

Melted white cheese with grilled poblano pepper and onions

Burritos

Burrito Fajita

$17.99

Topped with chile gravy and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans

Burrito Azteca

$17.50

Chicken fajita. Topped with chipotle sauce and melted white cheese

Burrito "Gabriel's" Style

$16.50

Filled with Carnitas and topped with special green sauce and white cheese. Served with rice and beans

Burrito De Carne Guisada

$16.50

Filled with carne guisada. Topped with chile gravy and melted cheese. Served with rice, beans

Burrito "Chris" Style

$16.50

Filled with carnitas, rice, and beans. Topped with chile gravy and melted cheese

Burrito Texano

$15.50

Ranch chicken or ground beef. Topped with chile gravy and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans

Burrito Beans

$12.99

Filled with beans and topped with chile con queso. Served with rice

Fajitas & Parilladas

Beef Fajitas For One

$22.99

Beef Fajitas For Two

$45.50

Chicken Fajitas For One

$18.50

Chicken Fajitas for Two

$36.50

Fajita Mix for One

$20.99

Fajita Mix For two

$41.50

For One Camarones a La Plancha

$19.99

For Two Camarones a La Plancha

$39.50

Parrillada Dos Hermanos for One

$29.50

Grilled shrimp, chicken, and beef fajitas with grilled onions

Parrillada Dos Hermanos FOR TWO

$58.50

Grilled shrimp, chicken, and beef fajitas with grilled onions

For One (4) Brochettes Parrillada Brochettes

$32.00

Chicken & beef fajitas

For Two (8) Brochettes Parrillada Brochettes

$63.50

Chicken & beef fajitas

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

Mushrooms, bell pepper, and onions

Chalupas

2 Chalupas Especiales

$13.99

Beef or chicken fajita, beans, lettuce, served with tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, and grated cheese

Chalupa Dailey Style

$13.99

A large fried flour tortilla topped with CCQ, beans, beef or chicken fajita, and melted cheese. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and jalapeños

2 Chalupas Regulares

$13.50

Ground beef or ranch chicken, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, and grated cheese

Specialties of the House

Las Campanitas

$15.99

Two stuffed fried bell peppers with picadillo, chile con queso, served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Chile Relleno

$17.50

Ground beef (picadillo) or white cheese. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Carnitas De Puerco

$15.50

Tender pieces of deep-fried pork. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas

10 Camarones Al La Española, Con Nopales

$18.99

Served with rice, charros, and tortillas

Bistek Ranchero

$20.99

Chopped beef fajita steak fried with chopped tomatoes, onions, and peppers. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Stuffed Avocados

$20.99

With chicken, beef fajita or shrimp and, cheese dip on top. Served with rice, charros, pico de gallo, and tortillas

Tilapia Empanizada

$15.99

Breaded fish fillet served with rice, salad, and bread

Tilapia Ranchera

$15.99

Fish fillet topped with salsa ranchera served with rice, salad, and tortillas

Camarones Empanizados

$21.50

Ten breaded and fried jumbo shrimp, served with french fries, rice, and fresh salad

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Al Carbon

$19.50

Chicken or beef fajita. Topped with chile gravy and melted cheese

Enchiladas "Laurita"

$17.50

Chicken fajita. Topped with a special green sauce and melted white cheese

Enchiladas Mexicanas

$16.50

Carnitas topped with our special extra spicy red sauce and melted white cheese

Enchiladas Aztecas

$17.50

Chicken fajita with chipotle sauce and white cheese on top

Shrimp Enchiladas

$17.50

Shrimp. Topped with Spanish sauce and melted white cheese

Enchiladas Enfrijoladas

$17.50

Chicken fajita with our special bean and chipotle sauce and white cheese on top served with one puff chile con queso

Enchiladas Suizas

$15.50

Ranch chicken. Topped with our special sour cream and green sauce and melted white cheese

Enchiladas Tex Mex

$15.50

Ground beef. Topped with chile gravy and melted cheese

Enchiladas De Pollo

$15.50

Ranch chicken. Topped with Spanish sauce and melted cheese

Enchiladas De Mole

$15.50

Ranch chicken. Topped with a spicy gravy and Parmesan cheese

Enchiladas Cheese

$15.50

Topped with chile gravy and melted cheese

Enchiladas De Chile Con Queso

$15.50

Melted cheese. Topped with cheese dip

Enchiladas "Trio"

$15.50

(1) chicken, (1) beef, and (1) cheese

Enchilada De Espinacas

$15.50

Fresh spinach topped with sour cream and green sauce and melted white cheese

Enchiladas Yucatan

$15.50

Enchiladas with cochinita pibil and salsa chipotle on top

Homero's Favorite Enchiladas

$16.99

Three barbacoa enchiladas with our special super hot jalapeño salsa or mild green salsa laurita, white cheese on top served with rice and beans

Antojitos De Mexico

Carne Guisada

$16.50

Beef tips with brown sauce and spices. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas

3 Flautas

$15.50

Ranch chicken or ground beef. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, and sour cream

Carnitas en Salsa Roja

$16.50

With rice, beans, and tortillas. Extra hot

Carnitas en Salsa Verde

$16.50

With rice, beans, and tortillas. Extra hot

Chimichanga Fajita

$16.50

Deep-fried flour tortilla filled with beef or chicken fajita. CCQ on top, served with rice and beans

Chimichanga Ranchera

$15.50

Deep-fried flour tortilla filled with ranch chicken or ground beef. CCQ on top, served with rice and beans

3 Tamales

$13.99

With chile gravy and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans

Mexican BBQ Plate

$16.99

(Barbacoa) served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Shrimp Camarones Al Gusto

$18.50

(10) grilled shrimp with your favourite sauce chile de arbol, salsa chipotle, ranchero o en mole. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Fajita Steak

$19.50

Grilled fajita steak. Served with fresh salad, rice, and Italian dressing

Fajita Steak a La Mexicana

$19.50

Topped with ranchero sauce, served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Fajita Poblana

$20.50

Slices of poblano pepper, and white cheese on top, served with rice, beans, tortillas

Fajita Flameada

$20.50

Topped with chorizos and white cheese, served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, and tortillas

Fajita Con Enchiladas

$22.99

Fajita steak served with two cheese enchiladas, rice, beans, and pico de gallo

Pechugas De Pollo

Squires Chicken Breast

$15.99

With fresh salad, Italian dressing, and rice

Pechuga Al Comal

$15.99

With grilled onions on top, rice, beans, and tortillas

Pechuga with CCQ

$16.50

Cheese dip on top, rice, beans, and tortillas

Pechuga Al Gratin

$18.50

White cheese on top, rice, beans, and tortillas

Pechuga Vegetable

$18.99

Grilled onions, bell pepper, mushrooms and white cheese on top, rice, and beans

Pechuga Flameada

$18.99

Chorizo on top and white cheese, beans, and tortillas

Pechuga Azteca with Nopales

$18.99

Chipotle sauce and cactus with melted white cheese on top, beans, and tortillas

Pechuga Geo's Style

$18.99

Grilled poblano pepper and onions, with cheese dip on top, served with rice, beans, pico de Gallo, and tortillas

Pechuga a La Canasta

$18.99

Breaded chicken breast served with rice, beans, french fries, and tortillas

Los Pollos

1/2 Pollo Al Comal

$15.50

Half charbroiled chicken. Served with rice, charros, and tortillas

1/2 Pollo Con Mole

$15.50

Half fried chicken topped with mole. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Hamburgers

Hamburger

$7.50

Birria De Res

$17.50

Slow cooked beef marinated stew

Cochinita Pibil

Cochinita Pibil Plate

$16.50

Roasted pork served with beans, rice, guacamole, red pickled onion, habanero chile, and tortillas

Cochinita Pibil Tacos

$16.50

(3) roasted pork tacos served with beans, rice, red pickled onion, habanero chile

Brochette Can-Cun

Brochette Can-Cun

$30.50

Eight grilled shrimp wrapped in bacon and jalapeño pepper with melted white cheese on top. Served with rice, charro beans, tortillas, guacamole, and pico de gallo

Desserts

Tres leches

$6.50

2 Pieces Sopapillas

$4.50

4 Pieces Sopapillas

$6.50

Flan

$6.50

cheese cake

$6.50

nieve frita

$6.50

Bar

Margaritas

16oz

$7.99

32oz

$15.99

1/2 gallon

$29.99

1 gallon

$49.99

16oz Top Shelf

$16.50

32oz Top Shelf

$30.00

Drinks

To go Drinks

Togo Cherry Coke

$3.75

Togo Shirley Temple

$3.25

Togo Hot Cocoa

$2.75

Togo Agua De Horchata

$3.25

Togo Fresh Lemonade

$3.75

Togo Hot Tea

$2.75

Togo Ice Tea

$3.25

Togo Juices

$3.75

No refill

ToGo Soft Drinks

$2.75

Bottle Drinks

MEX COKE

$3.50

TOPO CHICO

$2.50

APPLE JUICE

$3.75

RED BULL

$3.50

ORANGE JUICE

$3.75

Side Orders

Side Beans

$2.99

Rice

$2.99

Guacamole side order

$2.50

Pico De Gallo

$2.50

Sour Cream

$2.50

Grated Cheese

$3.99

French Fries

$2.99

Jalapeños

$1.50

Side Tortillas

$1.75

Side Chile Con Queso

$3.99

Tomatoes

$1.99

Fresh Garden Salad

$4.50

Cactus Nopales

$3.50

Side de Avocado

$2.50

side cilantro

Onions

2 Oz ccq

$0.99

2 oz pico

$0.99

A la carta

Chile Relleno al la cart

$10.50

Chalupa Fajitas al la cart

$8.50

Chalupa Ranchera al la cart

$7.50

Single Stuffed Bell Pepper

$7.50

Single Taco Carbon

$7.50

Tamale al la cart

$2.99

Single Enchilada

Single Crispy Taco

$4.50

Single Soft Taco

$4.50

Single Bean Chalupa

$3.99

Chile Con Queso Puff

$2.99

3 Chiles Toreados

$1.99

Single Birria Taco

$4.99

single taco carnitas

$4.99

Single Flauta

$3.50

Single Chicken Tender

$2.50

Corn Dog al la cart

$2.50

single cochinita taco

$4.99

single brochette cancun

$4.50

To Go's

Guacamole

8oz guaca

$8.50

12oz guaca

$10.50

32oz guaca

$24.00

1 dozen tortillas

$4.50

Chile Con Queso

8oz ccq

$8.50

12oz ccq

$10.50

32oz ccq

$30.00

Salsa Roja

8oz roja

$3.50

12oz roja

$5.50

32oz roja

$14.00

Salsa Verde

8oz verde

$3.50

12oz verde

$5.50

32oz verde

$14.00

Salsa Verde Picosa

8OZ VERDE PICOSA

$3.50

12OZ VERDE PICOSA

$5.50

32OZ VERDE PICOSA

$14.00

Charros

8OZ CHARROS

$2.99

12OZ CHARROS

$3.99

32OZ CHARROS

$12.00

Refritos

8OZ REFRITOS

$2.99

12OZ REFRITOS

$3.99

32OZ REFRITOS

$12.00

Rice

8OZ RICE

$2.99

12OZ RICE

$3.99

32OZ RICE

$12.00

Pico De Gallo

8OZ PICO

$4.50

12 OZ PICO

$5.50

32 OZ PICO

$14.50