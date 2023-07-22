Barcenas Mexican Grill - La Marque 11013 Delany Road
Daily Special
Breakfast
Huevos Rancheros
Two eggs sunny side up, topped with ranchero sauce
Huevos a La Mexicana
Two eggs scrambled with onions, tomatoes, and hot serrano peppers
Huevos Con Chorizo
Two eggs scrambled with Mexican sausage
Huevos Con Papas
Two eggs scrambled with potatoes
Huevos Con Jamon
Two eggs scrambled with chopped ham
Huevos Con Tocino
Two eggs scrambled with chopped bacon
Huevos Revueltos
Scrambled eggs
Chile Con Huevo
Two eggs scrambled with red sauce
Migas
Two eggs scrambled with fried tortillas, hot pepper, tomato, and onions
Cheese Omelette
Two eggs scrambled with American cheese inside. Topped with salsa Española
Huevos Con Nopales
Two eggs scrambled with cactus
Vegetable Omelette
Fresh spinach, mushrooms, and tomatoes
Pork Chops & Eggs
Served with potatoes
Un Libra barbacoa
1\2 Libra Barbacoa
Tacos
La Especialidad
Small Pozole Verde
Hominy soup with shredded chicken
Large Pozole Verde
Hominy soup with shredded chicken
Barbacoa De Cachete
Cheek meat BBQ served with beans, cilantro, onions, tortillas, and rice
Machacado Con Huevo
Monterrey style scrambled eggs with dry meat served with refried beans and tortillas
Apporreado Estilo Guerrero
Eggs, chopped fried beef fajita, and red sauce served with refried beans and tortillas
Chilaquiles Con Huevos
Served with beans and your choice of mild or extra spicy sauce
Barcenas Special Breakfast
Chilaquiles con huevos and fajita served with beans and your choice of mild or extra spicy sauce
Molletes De Chorizo
(4) traditional Mexican open sandwiches
Birria De Res
Served with beans, rice, and tortillas
Macho Omellete
Side Orders
Appetizers
Nachos Barcenas
Beef or chicken fajita, beans, cheese, jalapeño, guacamole, and sour cream
Nachos Can-Cun
Shrimp, Spanish sauce, melted white cheese, and jalapeños
Nachos Compuestos
Ground beef (picadillo), beans, cheese, and jalapeños
Nachos Mexicanos
Mexican sausage (chorizo), beans, melted white cheese, and jalapeños
Nachos Lulu's Style
Beef or chicken fajita, beans, cheese on top, fresh jalapeños, onions, and cilantro on top, sour cream, and guacamole
Nachos Regulares
Beans, cheese, and jalapeños
Mini Changas
Flour chicken flautas with cheese dip
8 Buffalo Wings
Served with ranch dressing
Chile Con Queso
Chile Con Queso Barcenas
CCQ with picadillo and pico de gallo on top
Watson's Fries
French fries topped with cheese dip, jalapeños, and your choice of beef fajita, chicken, or mix
Chilli Fries
French fries topped with cheese dip, jalapeños, ground beef, and chilli gravy
Large CCQ Barcenas Fjta Beef
CCQ Barcenas Fajita Beef
Sample Plate
Childs Plate
Child's Plate
Kids Enchilada
Kid Cripsy Taco
With lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese
Kid Tamale
Kid Bean Chalupa
With lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese
Kids Quesadilla
Kid Bean and Cheese Burrito
Kid Taco al Carbon
1 Ian's Plate
(1) chicken mini changa with rice and beans
Erin's Corn Dog
Served with french fries only
Kid Chicken Strips
Served with french fries only
Lunch
Lunch Specials
#1 Summer Special
Bean chalupa, beef crispy taco, guacamole, and Chile con queso puff
#2 Tacos Suaves
Ranch chicken or ground beef. Served with rice & beans
#3 2 Tacos Crispy
Ranch chicken or ground beef. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, & tomatoes
#4 2 Tamales
With chile gravy and melted cheese. Served with rice & beans
#5 Enchiladas Tex-Mex
Ground beef. Served with rice & beans
#6 Enchiladas De Pollo
Ranch chicken. Served with rice & beans
#7 Enchiladas Cheese
Cheese enchiladas with chile gravy. Served with rice & beans
#8 Enchiladas De Chile Con Queso
Cheese dip on top. Served with rice & beans
#9 Chalupas Regulares
Ranch chicken or ground beef. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, & grated cheese
#10 Burrito Texano
Ranch chicken or ground beef. Topped with chile gravy and melted cheese. Served with rice & beans
#11 2 Enchiladas De Mole
Ranch chicken. Served with rice, beans, & Parmesan cheese
#12 2 Tacos Al Carbon
Chicken or beef fajita. Served with rice, beans, & guacamole
#13 Tacos Salad
Ranch chicken or ground beef. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese, & chile con queso
#14 2 Enchiladas Al Carbon
Chicken or beef fajita. Served with rice & beans
#15 Quesadillas Fajita
Chicken or beef fajita. Served with sour cream, jalapeños, & guacamole
#16 2 Enchiladas Laurita
Chicken fajita with our special green sauce and melted with cheese on top. Served with rice & beans
#17 2 Enchiladas Mexicanas
Carnitas, topped with our spicy chile de arbol sauce and melted white cheese on top. Served with rice & beans
#18 Barcenas' Lunch Special
Bean burrito with CCQ on top, (2) tamales with chile gravy and CCQ on top. Served with rice & beans
#19 Lunch Fajitas for One
Beef, chicken, or mix. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, & tortillas
#20 Pechuga Al Comal
Grilled chicken breast. Served with rice, beans, & tortillas
#21 3 Flautas De Pollo
Served with rice, beans, guacamole, & sour cream
#22 2 Enfrijoladas
Enchiladas with chicken fajita and our special beans, chipotle sauce with white cheese on top. Served with rice, beans, and one puff cheese dip
#23 2 Enchiladas Homero
Barbacoa enchiladas with green salsa hot or mild. Served with rice & beans
#24 Spinach Quesadillas
Served with sour cream & jalapeños
#25 Josie's Tacos Salad
Shrimp, chicken, or beef fajita
#26 2 Enchiladas Yucatan
Enchiladas with cochinita pibil and chipotle sauce on top. Served with rice, beans, and guacamole
#27 Plate Birria De Res
Served with beans, rice, and tortillas
Soups and Salads
Soups & Salads
Ensalada Cancun
Grilled jumbo shrimp, onions, and bell pepper on a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, and avocado
Small Chicken Soup
With rice, avocado, ranch chicken, pico de gallo, white bread, and crispy tortilla
Large Chicken Soup
With rice, avocado, ranch chicken, pico de gallo, white bread, and crispy tortilla
Azteca Soup
Traditional red chicken soup, white cheese, avocado slices, crispy corn tortilla, and chipotle slices
Shrimp Cocktail
Spicy Acapulco style
Small Guacamole Salad
Large Guacamole Salad
Josie's Taco Salad
Shrimp, chicken, or beef fajita, cheese
Julie's Taco Salad
Ground beef or ranch chicken, cheese
side salad
Dinner
Combination Plates
Alexis
1 crispy beef taco, 1 chile con queso puff, 1 chicken enchilada, 1 tamale, and guacamole salad
Tia Luz
Stuffed bell pepper, 1 tamale, 1 chile con queso puff, beef enchilada, and guacamole salad
Valerie
1 chicken chalupa, 1 stuffed bell pepper, 1 cheese enchilada, 1 chile con queso puff, and guacamole salad
Taxco
2 cheese enchiladas, 1 chicken taco, and 1 chicken tostada
Iguala
2 tamales, 1 beef tostada, and guacamole
Jeanie's Plate
1 cheese enchilada, 1 tamale, and 1 crispy taco
Ed's Mini Changas
(6) mini changas with chile con queso
Tacos
Tacos Al Carbon
Served with rice, charros, pico, and guacamole
Tacos De Carnitas
Deep-fried pork tenderloin. Served with rice, charros, and guacamole
Crispy Tacos Fajita
Lettuce, tomatoes, and grated cheese. Served with rice and beans
Crispy Tacos Regulares
Ranch chicken or ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, and grated cheese. Served with rice and beans
Tacos Suaves
(Soft tacos). Ranch chicken or ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes and grated cheese. Served with rice and beans
Tacos De Barbacoa
Mexican barbacoa. Served with rice and beans
Tacos Al Pastor
Tacos filled with special marinated pork served with charros and rice
Fish Tacos
Served with charros, rice, pico de gallo, & tartar sauce
Shrimp Tacos
Served with charros, rice, and pico de gallo
Los Quesos
Queso Flameado
Melted white cheese with chorizo
Queso Parrilla
Melted white cheese with beef or chicken fajita
Queso Acapulco
Melted white cheese with shrimp, bell pepper, and onions
Queso Vegetable
Melted white cheese, mushrooms, bell pepper, and onions
Queso Poblano
Melted white cheese with grilled poblano pepper and onions
Burritos
Burrito Fajita
Topped with chile gravy and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans
Burrito Azteca
Chicken fajita. Topped with chipotle sauce and melted white cheese
Burrito "Gabriel's" Style
Filled with Carnitas and topped with special green sauce and white cheese. Served with rice and beans
Burrito De Carne Guisada
Filled with carne guisada. Topped with chile gravy and melted cheese. Served with rice, beans
Burrito "Chris" Style
Filled with carnitas, rice, and beans. Topped with chile gravy and melted cheese
Burrito Texano
Ranch chicken or ground beef. Topped with chile gravy and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans
Burrito Beans
Filled with beans and topped with chile con queso. Served with rice
Fajitas & Parilladas
Beef Fajitas For One
Beef Fajitas For Two
Chicken Fajitas For One
Chicken Fajitas for Two
Fajita Mix for One
Fajita Mix For two
For One Camarones a La Plancha
For Two Camarones a La Plancha
Parrillada Dos Hermanos for One
Grilled shrimp, chicken, and beef fajitas with grilled onions
Parrillada Dos Hermanos FOR TWO
Grilled shrimp, chicken, and beef fajitas with grilled onions
For One (4) Brochettes Parrillada Brochettes
Chicken & beef fajitas
For Two (8) Brochettes Parrillada Brochettes
Chicken & beef fajitas
Chalupas
2 Chalupas Especiales
Beef or chicken fajita, beans, lettuce, served with tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, and grated cheese
Chalupa Dailey Style
A large fried flour tortilla topped with CCQ, beans, beef or chicken fajita, and melted cheese. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and jalapeños
2 Chalupas Regulares
Ground beef or ranch chicken, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, and grated cheese
Specialties of the House
Las Campanitas
Two stuffed fried bell peppers with picadillo, chile con queso, served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Chile Relleno
Ground beef (picadillo) or white cheese. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Carnitas De Puerco
Tender pieces of deep-fried pork. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
10 Camarones Al La Española, Con Nopales
Served with rice, charros, and tortillas
Bistek Ranchero
Chopped beef fajita steak fried with chopped tomatoes, onions, and peppers. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Stuffed Avocados
With chicken, beef fajita or shrimp and, cheese dip on top. Served with rice, charros, pico de gallo, and tortillas
Tilapia Empanizada
Breaded fish fillet served with rice, salad, and bread
Tilapia Ranchera
Fish fillet topped with salsa ranchera served with rice, salad, and tortillas
Camarones Empanizados
Ten breaded and fried jumbo shrimp, served with french fries, rice, and fresh salad
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Al Carbon
Chicken or beef fajita. Topped with chile gravy and melted cheese
Enchiladas "Laurita"
Chicken fajita. Topped with a special green sauce and melted white cheese
Enchiladas Mexicanas
Carnitas topped with our special extra spicy red sauce and melted white cheese
Enchiladas Aztecas
Chicken fajita with chipotle sauce and white cheese on top
Shrimp Enchiladas
Shrimp. Topped with Spanish sauce and melted white cheese
Enchiladas Enfrijoladas
Chicken fajita with our special bean and chipotle sauce and white cheese on top served with one puff chile con queso
Enchiladas Suizas
Ranch chicken. Topped with our special sour cream and green sauce and melted white cheese
Enchiladas Tex Mex
Ground beef. Topped with chile gravy and melted cheese
Enchiladas De Pollo
Ranch chicken. Topped with Spanish sauce and melted cheese
Enchiladas De Mole
Ranch chicken. Topped with a spicy gravy and Parmesan cheese
Enchiladas Cheese
Topped with chile gravy and melted cheese
Enchiladas De Chile Con Queso
Melted cheese. Topped with cheese dip
Enchiladas "Trio"
(1) chicken, (1) beef, and (1) cheese
Enchilada De Espinacas
Fresh spinach topped with sour cream and green sauce and melted white cheese
Enchiladas Yucatan
Enchiladas with cochinita pibil and salsa chipotle on top
Homero's Favorite Enchiladas
Three barbacoa enchiladas with our special super hot jalapeño salsa or mild green salsa laurita, white cheese on top served with rice and beans
Antojitos De Mexico
Carne Guisada
Beef tips with brown sauce and spices. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
3 Flautas
Ranch chicken or ground beef. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, and sour cream
Carnitas en Salsa Roja
With rice, beans, and tortillas. Extra hot
Carnitas en Salsa Verde
With rice, beans, and tortillas. Extra hot
Chimichanga Fajita
Deep-fried flour tortilla filled with beef or chicken fajita. CCQ on top, served with rice and beans
Chimichanga Ranchera
Deep-fried flour tortilla filled with ranch chicken or ground beef. CCQ on top, served with rice and beans
3 Tamales
With chile gravy and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans
Mexican BBQ Plate
(Barbacoa) served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Shrimp Camarones Al Gusto
(10) grilled shrimp with your favourite sauce chile de arbol, salsa chipotle, ranchero o en mole. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Fajita Steak
Fajita Steak Jerri's Style
Grilled fajita steak. Served with fresh salad, rice, and Italian dressing
Fajita Steak a La Mexicana
Topped with ranchero sauce, served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Fajita Poblana
Slices of poblano pepper, and white cheese on top, served with rice, beans, tortillas
Fajita Flameada
Topped with chorizos and white cheese, served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, and tortillas
Fajita Con Enchiladas
Fajita steak served with two cheese enchiladas, rice, beans, and pico de gallo
Pechugas De Pollo
Squires Chicken Breast
With fresh salad, Italian dressing, and rice
Pechuga Al Comal
With grilled onions on top, rice, beans, and tortillas
Pechuga with CCQ
Cheese dip on top, rice, beans, and tortillas
Pechuga Al Gratin
White cheese on top, rice, beans, and tortillas
Pechuga Vegetable
Grilled onions, bell pepper, mushrooms and white cheese on top, rice, and beans
Pechuga Flameada
Chorizo on top and white cheese, beans, and tortillas
Pechuga Azteca with Nopales
Chipotle sauce and cactus with melted white cheese on top, beans, and tortillas
Pechuga Geo's Style
Grilled poblano pepper and onions, with cheese dip on top, served with rice, beans, pico de Gallo, and tortillas
Pechuga a La Canasta
Breaded chicken breast served with rice, beans, french fries, and tortillas