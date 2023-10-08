Barcocina Barcocina Fells Point 1629 Thames St
BRUNCH
Dips
Barcocina Guacamole
Fresh Basil, Roasted Garlic, Shallot, Shredded Queso Oaxaca, Pasilla-Lime-Balsamic Sauce
Carrots & Celery
Extra Chips
Oaxaca Guacamole
Avocado, Shallot, Lemon, Lime, Jalapeno, Cilantro
Queso Black Bean Dip
Chihuahua Queso, Chorizo, Jalapeno
Queso Fundido
smoked gouda, heavy cream, chipotle pepper, onion, garlic, paprika, cayenne, oregano
Salsa Roja
Chilled Elotes Dip
Sides
Jalapeno Skillet Cornbread
ancho maple butter
Ancho Fries
Thin Cut French Fries, Ancho Chili Powder, Chipotle Mayo
Veggie Rice Pilaf
aspargus | onion | carrot | bell pepper | roasted tomato chili aioli
Crispy Brussel Sprouts
spicy honey-citrus dressing | roasted peanuts
Yucca Frites
Fried Yucca, Pickle Red Onion Sauce, Cilantro Jalapeno Mayo
RW Soup
Brunch
French Toast
Peach compote
Avocado Toast
house-made Quaxaca guacamole, two eggs sunny side up, jalapeno, cotija cheese, crema, truffle chili aoili, radish, cilantro
Breakfast Quesadilla
Cheddar Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Black Beans, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Crema
Brunch Enchiladas
Spicy Chicken And Cheddar Filling, Fried Egg, Grilled Lettuce, Chipotle Hollandaise, Pico De Gallo, Cotija Queso, Cilantro
Carne Asada y Huevos
grilled steak | two eggs any style | potato hash | spiced smoked gouda fundido
Chorizo En Papas Burrito
chorizo, scrambled eggs, seasoned potatoes, chiuaua queso, black beans, flour tortilla, crema, chipotle hollandaise, pico de gallo
Eggs
Fried Calamari
tomato jam | pickled fresno pepper mojo
Ham & Cheese Omelette
Cheddar, Roasted Peppers, Pico De Gallo, Whipped Avocado
Hash Brown Tacos
Cheddar, Scrambled Eggs, Hollandaise, Crema, Pico De Gallo
Pork Hash
Sunny Eggs, Peppers, Queso Fresco, Crema, Charred Tomato, Guajillo Sauce, Cilantro & Radish
Side Bacon
Skillet Potatoes
Spiced Shrimp & Crab Omelette
Gruyere, Sweet Corn, Pico De Gallo, Shallots
Tuna Tostadas
yellowfin tuna | fried wonton | cilantro | jalapeños | soy sauce | avocado mousse | ginger | spicy mayonaisse
Side Fruit
Shrimp Side
Ancho Shrimp Quesadilla
Oaxaca Queso, Sweet Corn, Corn Creme, Salsa Verde
Toast
Soup & Salads
Tacos
Adobo Pork Tacos
Three Tacos. adobo braised pulled pork | crema | queso fresco | pickled red onions | pineapple salsa
Bang Bang Cauliflower Tacos
Three Tacos. Spicy Sweet Chili Sauce, Pickled Slaw, Sesame Seeds, Scallions
Buffalo Chicken Tacos
Three Tacos. Shredded Lettuce, Chipotle Ranch, Tomato, Cucumber, Queso Fresco
Cheeseburger Tacos
Three Tacos. Seasoned Ground Steak, Lettuce, Smoked Cheddar, Tomato, Pickled Shallots, Chipotle Mayo, Mango
Duck Birria Tacos
braised shredded duck | onions | garlic | oaxaca cheese | cilantro | radish | duck fat consomé
Korean Beef Tacos
Three Tacos. Spice Braised Shortrib, Shredded Carrot & Red Cabbage, Green Mango & Papaya
Smoked Mushroom Tacos
smoked cremini, oyster & beech mushrooms | chipotle tomato sauce | lettuce | tomato | corn truffle sauce | sesame seeds | cilantro | salsa verde
Peruvian Chicken Taco
aji amarillo marinated chicken | shredded lettuce | Oaxaca | red onion | salsa verde
Rockfish Veracruz
Firecracker Shrimp
Lamb Tacos
lettuce | cucumber | tomato | cotija cheese | chipotle tzatziki
Mexi - Asian Steak
aji amarillo marinated chicken | shredded lettuce | Oaxaca | red onion | salsa verde
Desserts
Specials
Chicharrones
Empanadas
Lobster Flautas
fried flour tortilla | lobster | cream cheese | chihuahua queso garlic | onion | red pepper | red fresno mojo
Green Apple Chipotle Ribs
pork ribs | green apple - chipotle BBQ sauce | jicama | carrot green apple | lemon - honey slaw