Popular Items

Fried Calamari

$12.00

tomato jam | pickled fresno pepper mojo

Salsa Roja

Salsa Roja

$7.00

Breakfast Quesadilla

$13.00

Cheddar Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Black Beans, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Crema

BRUNCH

Dips

Barcocina Guacamole

$12.00

Fresh Basil, Roasted Garlic, Shallot, Shredded Queso Oaxaca, Pasilla-Lime-Balsamic Sauce

Carrots & Celery

$3.50

Extra Chips

Oaxaca Guacamole

$11.00

Avocado, Shallot, Lemon, Lime, Jalapeno, Cilantro

Queso Black Bean Dip

$11.00

Chihuahua Queso, Chorizo, Jalapeno

Queso Fundido

$7.00

smoked gouda, heavy cream, chipotle pepper, onion, garlic, paprika, cayenne, oregano

Salsa Roja

Salsa Roja

$7.00
Chilled Elotes Dip

Chilled Elotes Dip

$11.00

Sides

Jalapeno Skillet Cornbread

$8.00

ancho maple butter

Ancho Fries

$7.00

Thin Cut French Fries, Ancho Chili Powder, Chipotle Mayo

Veggie Rice Pilaf

$7.00

aspargus | onion | carrot | bell pepper | roasted tomato chili aioli

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

spicy honey-citrus dressing | roasted peanuts

Yucca Frites

$8.00

Fried Yucca, Pickle Red Onion Sauce, Cilantro Jalapeno Mayo

RW Soup

$11.00

Brunch

French Toast

$11.00

Peach compote

Avocado Toast

$12.00

house-made Quaxaca guacamole, two eggs sunny side up, jalapeno, cotija cheese, crema, truffle chili aoili, radish, cilantro

Breakfast Quesadilla

$13.00

Cheddar Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Black Beans, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Crema

Brunch Enchiladas

$14.00

Spicy Chicken And Cheddar Filling, Fried Egg, Grilled Lettuce, Chipotle Hollandaise, Pico De Gallo, Cotija Queso, Cilantro

Carne Asada y Huevos

$19.00

grilled steak | two eggs any style | potato hash | spiced smoked gouda fundido

Chorizo En Papas Burrito

$15.00

chorizo, scrambled eggs, seasoned potatoes, chiuaua queso, black beans, flour tortilla, crema, chipotle hollandaise, pico de gallo

Eggs

$4.00

Fried Calamari

$12.00

tomato jam | pickled fresno pepper mojo

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$13.00

Cheddar, Roasted Peppers, Pico De Gallo, Whipped Avocado

Hash Brown Tacos

$13.00

Cheddar, Scrambled Eggs, Hollandaise, Crema, Pico De Gallo

Pork Hash

$14.00

Sunny Eggs, Peppers, Queso Fresco, Crema, Charred Tomato, Guajillo Sauce, Cilantro & Radish

Side Bacon

$4.00

Skillet Potatoes

$4.00

Spiced Shrimp & Crab Omelette

$15.00

Gruyere, Sweet Corn, Pico De Gallo, Shallots

Tuna Tostadas

$15.00

yellowfin tuna | fried wonton | cilantro | jalapeños | soy sauce | avocado mousse | ginger | spicy mayonaisse

Side Fruit

$3.00

Shrimp Side

$9.00

Ancho Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.00

Oaxaca Queso, Sweet Corn, Corn Creme, Salsa Verde

Toast

$3.00

Soup & Salads

Green Mango And Quinoa Salad

$12.00

Baby Greens, Jicama, Parsley, Cilantro, Tomato, Jalapeno, Shallot, Xvo, Citrus

Caesar Salad

$13.00

chopped romaine | brioche croutons | cotija cheese | pumpkin seeds | jalapeño Caeser dressing

Green Goddess Avocado Salad

$12.00

Tacos

Adobo Pork Tacos

$15.00

Three Tacos. adobo braised pulled pork | crema | queso fresco | pickled red onions | pineapple salsa

Bang Bang Cauliflower Tacos

$14.00

Three Tacos. Spicy Sweet Chili Sauce, Pickled Slaw, Sesame Seeds, Scallions

Buffalo Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Three Tacos. Shredded Lettuce, Chipotle Ranch, Tomato, Cucumber, Queso Fresco

Cheeseburger Tacos

$14.00

Three Tacos. Seasoned Ground Steak, Lettuce, Smoked Cheddar, Tomato, Pickled Shallots, Chipotle Mayo, Mango

Duck Birria Tacos

$16.00

braised shredded duck | onions | garlic | oaxaca cheese | cilantro | radish | duck fat consomé

Korean Beef Tacos

$15.00

Three Tacos. Spice Braised Shortrib, Shredded Carrot & Red Cabbage, Green Mango & Papaya

Smoked Mushroom Tacos

$14.00

smoked cremini, oyster & beech mushrooms | chipotle tomato sauce | lettuce | tomato | corn truffle sauce | sesame seeds | cilantro | salsa verde

Peruvian Chicken Taco

$14.00

aji amarillo marinated chicken | shredded lettuce | Oaxaca | red onion | salsa verde

Rockfish Veracruz

$16.00

Firecracker Shrimp

$16.00
Lamb Tacos

Lamb Tacos

$17.00Out of stock

lettuce | cucumber | tomato | cotija cheese | chipotle tzatziki

Mexi - Asian Steak

$17.00

aji amarillo marinated chicken | shredded lettuce | Oaxaca | red onion | salsa verde

Desserts

Warm Chocolate Ganache

$10.00

Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Crumble, Caramel, Blackberry

Tres Leches

$8.00

2 scoops of ice cream

$4.00

Nutella Empanadas

$12.00

Specials

Chicharrones

$7.00

Empanadas

$15.00Out of stock
Lobster Flautas

Lobster Flautas

$16.00Out of stock

fried flour tortilla | lobster | cream cheese | chihuahua queso garlic | onion | red pepper | red fresno mojo

Green Apple Chipotle Ribs

Green Apple Chipotle Ribs

$15.00Out of stock

pork ribs | green apple - chipotle BBQ sauce | jicama | carrot green apple | lemon - honey slaw

Chicken Tostadas

$14.00Out of stock

Mac & Cheese Bites

$7.00

Retail

T-Shirts

$20.00

Tank Top

$20.00

Hat

$44.00