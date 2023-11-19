Bar Dojo
Popular Items
- KIDS CHEESEBURGER$12.00
Double R Ranch beef patty, brioche bun, smoked gouda, shoestring fries, ketchup
- THE UMAMI DOJO BURGER*$26.00
1/2lb. American kobe beef burger, smoked gouda, caramelized shoyu onions, garlic mushroom blend, black garlic aioli, mixed greens, tomato, Macrina Sodo bun, served with nori shoestring fries & side of spicy aioli | gfo
- PORK DUMPLINGS$16.00
chili oil, scallions, fresh minced garlic, ginger, tamari, sesame oil
DINNER
POKE CAKE*
- PRE-ORDER YOUR POKE CAKE
Call us today (425-977-0523) to pre-order your Poke Cake. Great for all occasions! We require a 48hr notice and will do our best to accommodate allergies. Pickup times start at 4pm, Tue-Sat. Feeds 6-8 people LOMI LOMI SALMON - $115 GOCHUJANG TAKO - $110 TRADITIONAL AHI - $120 SPICY AHI - $120 TOFU & EDAMAME (VEGAN) - $50 CREAMY YUZU HOKKAIDO SCALLOP - $110 MISO GINGER HAMACHI - $110 MODIFICATIONS & ALLERGY No Tobiko No Onion No Tamari (sub coconut aminos) No Ginger No sesame seeds No Furikake No Unagi Sauce (gf) SUB Avocado Rice - $20
SMALL PLATES*
- EDAMAME$4.50
sea salt, crispy garlic, white pepper
- SPICY AHI POKE TOWER*$29.00
sashimi grade Ahi poke tuna, avocado, sriracha kewpie mayo, tobiko, avocado rice, shredded nori, bubu arare, black volcanic salt, cilantro oil, edible orchid | gf
- MISO AVOCADO SALAD$16.00
spring mix, cherry tomato, cucumber, carrots, crispy wontons, creamy miso yuzu dressing served on the side.
- AHI NACHOS*$24.00
wonton chips, marinated ahi tuna, unagi sauce, cilantro aioli, sriracha mayo, red jalapenos, pickled onions, scallions, furikake
- LECHON CARNITAS TACOS$20.00
all natural crispy pork belly, nixtamalized heirloom blue corn tortillas, kimchi pico de gallo, cilantro aioli, micro cilantro, lime | gf
- COCONUT HONEY WALNUT PRAWNS$26.00
fried tempura white prawns tossed in our house made coconut honey sauce, candied walnut, scallions, pickled strawberries, crispy rice shell, cabbage slaw | gf
- PORK BELLY NACHOS$20.00
lemon honey glazed pork, corn tortilla chips, lettuce, house pickles & serrano, avocado, Beecher’s cheese, cilantro aioli | gf
- BIRRIA EGGROLLS$18.00
guajillo slow braised birria, queso Oaxaca served with consome, lime, citrus pickled red onions
- GOCHUJANG CHICKEN WINGS$21.00
Draper Valley organic sweet and spicy fried chicken wings, gochujang gastrique, side jicama
- PORK DUMPLINGS$16.00
chili oil, scallions, fresh minced garlic, ginger, tamari, sesame oil
- SATAY OCTOPUS MOLE$26.00
grilled marinated Spanish octopus, coconut curry mole, soy miso braised baby carrots, grilled lemon, micro greens, soy gastrique, toasted pine nuts | gf **CONTAINS PEANUTS**
- SPICY BEEF BULGOGI FRIES$23.00
bulgogi marinated SRF signature wagyu beef, shoestring fries, smoked gouda, spicy miso sauce, scallions, sesame seeds
- AL PASTOR BAO$22.00
marinated adobo SRF pork shoulder, charred tomatillo yuzukosho salsa, pickled red onion, soy gastrique, pineapple, micro cilantro
- KUMAMOTO*$3.75
Fresh shucked Taylor shellfish kumamoto oysters in the half shell served with Yuzu ginger mignonette, wasabi cocktail sauce lemon wedge
- SHIGOKU*$3.75
Fresh shucked Taylor shellfish shigoku oysters in the half shell served with Yuzu ginger mignonette, wasabi cocktail sauce lemon wedge
- KUSSHI*$3.75Out of stock
Fresh shucked Taylor shellfish kusshi oysters in the half shell served with Yuzu ginger mignonette, wasabi cocktail sauce lemon wedge
- SALT & PEPPER CALAMARI$23.00Out of stock
fried calamari strips sautéed with garlic, green onion, & fresno peppers over rice noodles with side of sweet Thai chili sauce
- OYSTERS AGUACHILE*$5.00
Taylor shellfish oysters topped with green Aguachile sauce, soy marinated ikura
- GREEN BEAN FRIES$12.00
tempura battered green beans served with spicy ketchup
- FALL SALAD$20.00
winter mixed greens, roasted five-spice beets, honey yuzu vinaigrette, sesame candied pepitas, goat cheese, squash chips
ENTREES*
- SPICY PORK NOODLES$18.00
garlic ginger minced kurobuta pork, egg noodles, shoyu, sesame chili sauce, scallions, crispy garlic | gfo
- HOT MISO PORK BELLY RAMEN*$24.00
hot miso tonkotsu pork bone broth, honey lemon glazed chashu pork, shoyu marinated egg, egg noodles, roasted corn, shredded nori, crispy garlic, scallions | gfo
- COCONUT RED CURRY$23.00
ground chicken breast, white shrimp, rice noodles, coconut red curry broth, tempura delicata squash
- BIRRIA RAMEN*$24.00
Guajillo slow braised beef, consomé, ramen noodles, shoyu soft boiled egg, cilantro, onions, nori, radish, chili oil, lime, scallions
- VEGETABLE YAKISOBA$20.00
egg noodles, mushrooms, seasonal vegetables, mini bell peppers, savory tamari soy, scallions | gfo, vo, vgo
- KALUA PORK RICE BOWL*$23.00
Hawaiian style braised pork shoulder, rice, spring mix, pickled red onion, cherry tomato, ponzu, cilantro aioli, spam mac salad, fried egg | gfo
- PORK BELLY BOWL*$24.00
braised all-natural honey lemon glazed pork, house pickles & serrano, lettuce, rice, sunny egg, cilantro | gf
- SPICY BEEF BULGOGI RICE BOWL*$27.00
bulgogi marinated SRF signature wagyu beef , house pickles, lettuce, rice, cilantro, sunny egg, serrano peppers, spicy sesame miso
- CRAB & POKE BOWL*$36.00
crispy soft-shell crab, ahi tuna poke, avocado rice, fresh vegetables, cilantro aioli, fried egg, crispy garlic, side soy
- TOFU MUSHROOM BOWL*$22.00
sautéed mushrooms & onions, tofu, rice, serrano peppers, fresh vegetables, spicy miso sauce, fried egg, scallions | v, gf, vgo
- LEMONGRASS BROCCOLI BEEF$27.00
lemongrass marinated SRF signature wagyu beef, savory ginger garlic sauce, white rice, crispy garlic, chili threads, sesame seeds, scallions | gf
- OKONOMIYAKI CRAB FRIED RICE*$36.00
fried rice with sweet red crab meat, crispy soft shell crab, onions, cabbage, carrots, snow peas, okonomiyaki sauce, kewpie mayo, fried egg, bonito fish flakes, scallions
- THE UMAMI DOJO BURGER*$26.00
1/2lb. American kobe beef burger, smoked gouda, caramelized shoyu onions, garlic mushroom blend, black garlic aioli, mixed greens, tomato, Macrina Sodo bun, served with nori shoestring fries & side of spicy aioli | gfo
- CAST IRON KALBI RIBS$42.00
grilled Double R Ranch kalbi ribs served with sautéed onions, shishito peppers, spicy sesame miso sauce, micro greens, crispy garlic
- SLOW BRAISED SHORT RIB$34.00
five spice braised boneless Double R Ranch short rib, scallion Yukon potato puree, charred broccolini. sesame demi glace, chives
- PAN SEARED SCALLOPS*$45.00
seared diver scallops, sambal romesco, garlic pea vines, gochujang gastrique, white rice
SIDES*
- WOK CHARRED EDAMAME$6.00
with sea salt, crispy garlic, white pepper
- LAP CHEONG BRUSSELS$10.00
Chinese sausage, miso garlic chili sauce, crispy garlic, chili threads, sesame seeds
- DOJO AVOCADO RICE$8.00
Dojo's signature avocado rice. Made to order with jasmine rice, cucumber, avocado, our cilantro aioli and aromatics.
- STEAMED RICE$3.00
Steamed jasmine rice topped with black and white sesame seeds.
- SHOESTRING FRIES$7.00
Dojo's shoestring seasoned fries, side of spicy aioli
- FURIKAKE FRIES$8.00
Dojo's shoestring seasoned fries topped with a nutty, crunchy, umami-packed Japanese blend furikake seasoning, side of spicy aioli
- TRUFFLE HERB FRIES$11.00
Dojo's own seasoned shoestring truffle fries topped with parmesan cheese & herbs, side of spicy aioli
- SIDE LEMONGRASS WAGYU BEEF$15.00
- SIDE BULGOGI WAGYU BEEF$15.00
- SIDE PRAWNS$10.00
- SIDE TOFU$6.00
- SIDE POKE$15.00
- SPAM MAC SALAD$8.00
- SIDE SOFTSHELL CRAB$12.00
SAUCE SIDES*
12 & UNDER MENU*
- KIDS CHICKEN KATSU$10.00
miso coleslaw, jasmine rice, katsu sauce
- KIDS SHRIMP KATSU$10.00
three panko breaded and deep fried white shrimp served with jasmine rice, miso coleslaw, with tonkatsu sauce on the side.
- KIDS GYOZA & RICE$10.00
5 ea fried pork gyoza , rice, gyoza sauce
- KIDS VEGETABLE STIR FRY$10.00
seasonal vegetables, egg noodles, savory soy
- KIDS CHEESEBURGER$12.00
Double R Ranch beef patty, brioche bun, smoked gouda, shoestring fries, ketchup
- KIDS APPLE JUICE$3.00
- KIDS LEMONADE$3.00
- KIDS MILK$3.00
- Kids Gelato Vanilla$4.00
- Kids Gelato Chocolate$4.00
PLANT BASED MENU
PLANT BASED MENU*
- MISO AVOCADO SALAD$16.00
artisan greens, cherry tomato, cucumber, carrots, crispy wontons, avocado, creamy vegenaise miso yuzu dressing
- EDAMAME DUMPLINGS$16.00
edamame vegetable dumplings with chili oil, scallions, fresh minced garlic, ginger, tamari, sesame oil
- HOISIN CAULIFLOWER$19.00
tempura cauliflower tossed with savory chili hoisin glaze, scallions, sesame seeds
- TOFU POKE NACHOS$17.00
marinated organic tofu poke, crispy wonton chips, vegenaise sriracha lime aioli, unagi sauce, pickled red onions, micro cilantro, scallions, furikake
- BURGER-DOJO IMPOSSIBLE$22.00
sustainable plant-based ¼ lb. burger, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion, mozzarella style rice cheese, Macrina rustic potato bun, spicy sesame miso sauce, shoestring fries | gfo
- VEGETABLE STIR FRY RICE BOWL$18.00
rice noodles, mushrooms, seasonal vegetables, mini bell peppers, savory stir-fry sauce, scallions | gf
- SPICY IMPOSSIBLE BULGOGI RICE BOWL$22.00
sautéed plant based Impossible ground meat tossed with mushrooms, onions, spicy bulgogi sauce, served over rice with furikake, house pickled vegetables, spring mix lettuce, miso yuzu dressing spicy miso sauce, scallions, cilantro | gf
- CRISPY TOFU$16.00
crispy organic tofu, carrots, spicy sesame miso sauce, scallions, sesame seeds, crispy garlic | gf
- GOCHUJANG ARTICHOKE "WINGS"$17.00
panko breaded artichoke hearts, house made gochujang glaze, sesame seeds, scallion
- IMPOSSIBLE CHICKEN KATSU RICE BOWL$22.00
Impossible chicken katsu, miso yuzu slaw, spicy vegenaise, katsu sauce, pickled red onions, white rice
DESSERTS
DESSERT*
- ALMOND CAKE$11.00
Bar Dojo famous almond cake, maple roasted butter pecan gelato, almond tuile, powdered sugar
- PASSION FRUIT CHEESECAKE$11.00
passion fruit white chocolate cheesecake, caramelized sugar cage, passion fruit gelee, fresh berries
- UBE COCONUT FLAN$11.00
house made Ube Coconut custard, fresh berries
- MOCHIDOKI VEGAN MOCHI (3ct)$10.00
vegan Premium chef's choice flavor made by mochidoki
- CHOCOLATE GELATO$6.00
- VANILLA GELATO$6.00
Gelatiamo vanilla bean gelato. (contains dairy)
- CARRIBEAN COCONUT GELATO$6.00
- HAZELNUT CHOCOLATE CRUNCH GELATO$6.00Out of stock
- MAPLE ROASTED BUTTER PECAN GELATO$6.00
- HALO HALO GELATO$6.00
- UBE GELATO$6.00
- MANGO SORBET$6.00