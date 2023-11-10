Bare Back Grill
FOOD
Munchies
- Match Fries Side$8.50
large matchstick fries, sweet pepper seasoning
- Fatty Fries Side$9.50
large matchstick fries, house seasoning
- Sweet Potato FF Side$9.50
Topped with bleu cheese crumbles
- 50/50$10.50
pick two of your favorite fries
- Rings$9.50
large onion rings
- Soft Pretzel$15.00
Soft pretzel with Jack Daniels mustard and jalapeño cheese sauce.
- Jus-Chillin'$15.00
All natural turkey chili, cheese, diced jalapeño, red onions, tortilla chips
- Tots$9.50
large tater tos
- Hot Young Tenders$17.00
Grilled or fried chicken tossed in a sweet and spicy tomato chutney.
- Shrimp Skewers$18.00
Grilled shrimp and pineapple skewers with sweet pineapple chili sauce
- Calamari$19.00
tempura fried calamari and sweet peppers.
- Veggie & Hummus Plate$15.00
- Kiwi Onion Dip$13.00
Burgers & Witches
- Bare Lil Lamb$24.00
House ground leg of lamb, bleu cheese, mint dressing, beetroot lettuce, tomato, red onion, tomato chutney, garlic aioli served with side of matchstick ff
- Average Joe$21.00
100% organic grass fed beef american cheese, ketchup, mayo, mustard
- Hogs & Heffers$23.00
100% organic grass fed beef OR grilled/fried chicken, bacon, avocado, edam cheese
- Maui Waui$23.00
100% organic grass fed beef, bacon, grilled pineapple, edam cheese
- Dirty Jerz$24.00
Grilled or fried chicken, bacon, swiss cheese, sweet & hot sauce, aioli, lettuce, tomato
- Blazin' Ahi$24.00
Sesame and panko crusted seared ahi tuna, pickled carrots, sliced cucumbers, wasabi peas, wasabi mayo, King's Hawaiian sweet bun. *seared rare
- Kiwilango$23.00
100% organic grass fed beef, sliced jalapenos, bleu cheese, hot sauce, tortilla chips
- Queentown Fave$20.00
100% organic grass fed beef, edam cheese
- Little Bitties$20.00
Two hobbit sized 100% organic grass fed beef burgers, cheddar cheese, relish red, onion aioli
- Patty M Melt$22.00
100% organic grass fed beef or chicken, swiss, grilled onions, cucumber pepper relish, 1000 island dressing, rye bread
- Meso Tasty$22.00
Teriyaki chicken, garlic aioli, grilled pineapple, swiss, maui onion chips, red pepper aioli
- Lost Blunt$20.00
Bacon, lettuce, mayo, uh n' tomato
- Cluck & Squeal$23.00
Grilled or fried all natural chicken breast, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, sweet tomato chutney and aioli.
- Pepper N Pesto$22.00
100% organic beef or chicken, pesto aioli, roasted red peppers, spinach, tomato, and mozzarella
- Habanero Fried Chicken$23.00
habanero fried chicken, kale slaw, bread n butter pickles, baja-spiced aioli, hawaiian bun
- Wagyu Smash Burger$24.00
two wagyu smash patties with american cheese, habanero onions, pickles,1000 island on a brioche bun
- Mainstay Of the Month$24.00
crispy chicken cutlet, house marinara, basil, parmesan, mozzarella, amoroso roll
Greens
- Strawberry Fields - Small$7.00
strawberry fields-strawberries, spinach, toasted almonds and goat cheese served with a sweet poppy seed dressing
- Strawberry Fields - Large$14.00
strawberry fields-strawberries, spinach, toasted almonds and goat cheese served with a sweet poppy seed dressing
- Cobber Chop'T$20.00
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, bacon, egg, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, avocado, tossed in your choice of dressing.
- Steak Caesar$21.00
Grilled flank steak & caesar. Sub: shrimp, chicken, ahi
- Small Ceasar$7.00
small ceasar salad
- Shrimp N Mango Salad$20.00
Grilled shrimp, mango, Avocado, arugula, cilantro, corn, cotija, tajin,and orange citrus vinaigrette
- Beet Salad$18.00
New Zealand Faves
- Meat Pie & Chips$26.00
Ground beef and lamb, cheese, gravy, puff pastry, fatty fries
- Fish N' Chips$25.00
NZ classic beer-battered haddock served with thick cut chips.
- Lamb Skewers$27.00
Lamb, roasted veggies, cucumber slices, chimichurri, pine nut hummus, warm pita.
- Soup and Sammie$22.00
Tomato basil soup, sour cream, pine nuts, avocado & grilled cheese sandwich
- Steak N Chips$28.00
Grilled flank steak, mushrooms, herb butter, fries, (served medium rare)
- Crawfish$22.00
BRUNCH
Brunch Food
- Old Faithful$16.00
Bacon, eggs, cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayo and sourdough with side tots
- Wake Up Chick$17.00
Fried chicken, egg, swiss, bacon, english muffin and gravy with side tots.
- The Cure$22.00
House made biscuit, gravy, breakfast potatoes, scrambled eggs. Choice of fried chicken tenders, chicken sausage links, or bacon
- Farmers$18.00
3 eggs, sausage or bacon and english muffin with side t
- Blunt Burrito$17.00
Sausage, egg, cheddar, fried avocado, peppers, onions and avocado cream with side tots
- Bennies$25.00
House crab cakes, poached eggs, spinach, chipotle hollandaise and english muffin with side tots
- French Toast$20.00
Baked french toast, berries and whipped cream.
- Veggie Burrito$16.00
cheddar, egg, mushrooms, spinach, bell pepper, onion, tomatoes, and avocado
- Chilaquiles$23.00
- Breakfast Fried Rice$22.00Out of stock
- Avocado Toast$18.00
- Chicken and Waffles$24.00
- Hoisin Benedict$24.00