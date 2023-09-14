Bare Bowls 530 Emerson Street
BARE Bowls
Blends
Breakfast Bowls
Drinks
Retail
One Single Energy Ball
$3.00
Bare Blend Granola
$12.99
One box of Energy Balls (Pack of 3)
$9.00
Clif Bar
$3.50
Coconut Cult
$25.00
Elemental Super Food Bar
$4.00
Elemental Super Food Crumble
$13.50
Hail Merry Cookie Dough Bites
$9.00
Hail Merry Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cups
$6.00
Hail Merry Tart Chocolate Almond Butter
$9.00
Harmless Harvest Coconut Water
$4.00
Healthade Kombucha
$6.50
Honey Mamas Chocolate
$8.00
Once Upon A Farm
$4.00
REBBL
$5.00
Vybes
$7.50
Addictive Wellness Chocolate
$9.00
Cobb's Cups
$4.25
Eating Evolved Coconut Butter
$3.50
Freaky Health Chocolate
$10.00
Honey Mama's
$8.00
Hu Kitchen Chocolate
$9.00
Keto Cups
$15.00
Nohmad Chocolate
$8.00
Coracao Chocolate
$6.00
Beauty Bar Mint Chocolate
$13.00
Beauty Bar Collagen Chocolate
$16.00
Beauty Bar Sweet Dreams
$13.00
Daydream Dessert Candy Bar Box (Sampler)
$17.00
Daydream Tahini Caramel Bar (Pack of 3)
$12.00
Daydream Truffles (Wrapped) Various Flavors
$4.50
Eating Evolved Chocolate Bar
$8.00
Bulletproof Bar
$4.00
Elemental Super Food Bar
$4.00
Hemplete Bar
$4.25
Nana Joe's Granola Bar
$4.00
Naturally Clean Eats Bar
$4.25
Perfect Bar
$4.00
Primal Bar Mini
$3.00
Bare Mason Jar
$10.00
Bare Tote Bag
$18.00
Byta Mug
$34.00
Klean Canteen
$20.00
Bare Mug
$10.00
Pop Socket
$5.00
T-Shirt
$24.95
Tank
$29.95
Four Sigmatic
$3.00
Goop Glow Packet - Single
$2.25
Goop Glow Packet - Box
$60.00
Moon Juice Packets
$3.00
Wylde One Packet
$3.00
Moon Juice Vanilla Protein
$50.00
Moon Juice Chaga
$50.00
Moon Juice Matcha
$40.00
Moon Juice Ashwaganda
$40.00
Moodbeli
$30.00
Sun Potion Reishi
$50.00
Sun Potion Chaga
$50.00
Sun Potion Chlorella
$36.00
Sun Potion Moringa
$22.00
Moon Juice Macuna Pruriens
$40.00
Bare Bowls 530 Emerson Street Location and Ordering Hours
(650) 443-6491
Open now • Closes at 4PM