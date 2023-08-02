Bargeway Pub & Catering 1535 Bargeway Rd
Pub Menu
Starters
Kung-pao Firecracker Calamari
Calamari battered in our secret house recipe with bell peppers, green onions, and peanuts. Tossed in a slightly spicy ginger hoisin sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
Crispy Cauliflower
Deep-fried cauliflower florets coated with a citrus-sweet chili sauce, sesame seeds, shredded coconut, and fresh green onions
Boat of Battered Prawns (6)
Served with homemade cocktail sauce
Chips and Salsa
Homemade tortilla chips dusted with our own seasoning and served with our signature salsa
Chicken Bites
BBQ, buffalo, garlic Parmesan, honey cajun, chipotle, citrus-sweet chili, or just plain naked
Truffle Fries
Tossed in grated Parm, herbs, and white truffle oil
Build Your Own Asian Lettuce Wraps
Romaine lettuce, pesto chicken, sweet chili sauce, peanut sauce, cabbage, carrots, and pickled cucumbers. All served on the side
Oyster Shooters (4)
Salads and Wraps
Bargeway Crunchy Chicken Salad
Tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, Jack and Cheddar blend, choice of dressing
Caesar
Romaine lettuce, house-made Caesar dressing, toasted breadcrumbs, and Parmesan cheese. Served with our homemade bread. Add chicken $4, add bacon $2. Make it a wrap $2
BBQ Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken pieces tossed in our homemade BBQ sauce, topped with Cheddar cheese, onion straws, tomato, fresh avocado, black beans, cucumber, and corn, tossed in BBQ ranch dressing. Make it a wrap $2
Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap
Slow-roasted turkey with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, topped with ranch dressing. Add Mama Lil's peppers $2, add jalapeños $1
Sandwiches
BLT
Our classic BLT served on sourdough bread
Grandma J's
Roasted turkey, Swiss cheese, cranberry chutney, red onion, shredded lettuce, and whipped cream cheese on thin flatbread
Road Kill Chicken Sandwich
Chicken, ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sweet hot mustard, and garlic aioli on a toasted brioche Cheddar bun. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness especially if you
Turkey Sandwich
Roasted turkey on toasted sourdough bread with garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, and onion
Burgers
Bargeway Baja Burger
1/2 lb. fresh Wagyu burger with candied jalapeños, grilled pineapple, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sweet chili aioli on a brioche Cheddar bun. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of fo
Classic Bacon Cheese Burger
1/2 lb. fresh Wagyu burger with Cheddar cheese, house-made garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, and red onion on a toasted pub bun. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness especially if
Bacon Jam Burger
1/2 lb. fresh Wagyu burger with signature bacon jam, lettuce, tomato, Swiss cheese, and thick-cut bacon topped on a toasted pub bun. $19.95
PB2 with Candied Bacon
1/2 lb. fresh Wagyu burger with peanut butter, sweet chili sauce, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, and candied bacon, all piled up on a toasted pub bun. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase
Vegetable Garden Burger
Plant-based patty with house-made garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, and red onion on a toasted pub bun
Pub Fare
Bargeway Wings
BBQ, buffalo, garlic Parmesan, honey Cajun, chipotle, citrus-sweet chili, or just plain naked. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness especially if you have certain medical condi
Fish Tacos (3)
Lightly grilled cod served on corn tortillas with pickled onion, cabbage, chipotle aioli, and a roasted poblano sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness especially if you ha
Cod Fish and Chips
Served with homemade slaw and fries. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
Pulled Pork Nachos
Slow-roasted pork and our Jack and Cheddar cheese blend over homemade chips, topped with candied jalapeños, black beans, onions, cilantro, chipotle aioli, and a pineapple fruit salsa. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs
Fried Oysters
Lightly battered and served with coleslaw and fries. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
Pasta
Lobster Mac
White cheese sauce, sun-dried tomatoes, cavatappi noodles, and lobster. Add jalapeños $1. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
Chicken Bacon Mac
Homemade white cheese sauce, cavatappi noodles, chicken, and bacon. Add jalapeños $1. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
Chicken Alfredo
Fresh linguine sautéed with chicken, heavy cream, and fresh garlic, topped with Parmesan cheese. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness especially if you have certain medical con