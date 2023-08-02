Pub Menu

Starters

Kung-pao Firecracker Calamari

$18.95

Calamari battered in our secret house recipe with bell peppers, green onions, and peanuts. Tossed in a slightly spicy ginger hoisin sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness

Crispy Cauliflower

$16.95

Deep-fried cauliflower florets coated with a citrus-sweet chili sauce, sesame seeds, shredded coconut, and fresh green onions

Boat of Battered Prawns (6)

$16.95

Served with homemade cocktail sauce

Chips and Salsa

$6.95

Homemade tortilla chips dusted with our own seasoning and served with our signature salsa

Chicken Bites

$15.95

BBQ, buffalo, garlic Parmesan, honey cajun, chipotle, citrus-sweet chili, or just plain naked

Truffle Fries

$12.95

Tossed in grated Parm, herbs, and white truffle oil

Build Your Own Asian Lettuce Wraps

$15.95

Romaine lettuce, pesto chicken, sweet chili sauce, peanut sauce, cabbage, carrots, and pickled cucumbers. All served on the side

Oyster Shooters (4)

$11.95

Salads and Wraps

Bargeway Crunchy Chicken Salad

$17.95

Tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, Jack and Cheddar blend, choice of dressing

Caesar

$15.95

Romaine lettuce, house-made Caesar dressing, toasted breadcrumbs, and Parmesan cheese. Served with our homemade bread. Add chicken $4, add bacon $2. Make it a wrap $2

BBQ Chicken Salad

$18.95

Grilled chicken pieces tossed in our homemade BBQ sauce, topped with Cheddar cheese, onion straws, tomato, fresh avocado, black beans, cucumber, and corn, tossed in BBQ ranch dressing. Make it a wrap $2

Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap

$16.95

Slow-roasted turkey with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, topped with ranch dressing. Add Mama Lil's peppers $2, add jalapeños $1

Sandwiches

BLT

$14.95

Our classic BLT served on sourdough bread

Grandma J's

$17.95

Roasted turkey, Swiss cheese, cranberry chutney, red onion, shredded lettuce, and whipped cream cheese on thin flatbread

Road Kill Chicken Sandwich

$17.95

Chicken, ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sweet hot mustard, and garlic aioli on a toasted brioche Cheddar bun. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness especially if you

Turkey Sandwich

$12.95

Roasted turkey on toasted sourdough bread with garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Burgers

Bargeway Baja Burger

$20.95

1/2 lb. fresh Wagyu burger with candied jalapeños, grilled pineapple, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sweet chili aioli on a brioche Cheddar bun. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of fo

Classic Bacon Cheese Burger

$16.95

1/2 lb. fresh Wagyu burger with Cheddar cheese, house-made garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, and red onion on a toasted pub bun. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness especially if

Bacon Jam Burger

$19.95

1/2 lb. fresh Wagyu burger with signature bacon jam, lettuce, tomato, Swiss cheese, and thick-cut bacon topped on a toasted pub bun. $19.95

PB2 with Candied Bacon

$19.95

1/2 lb. fresh Wagyu burger with peanut butter, sweet chili sauce, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, and candied bacon, all piled up on a toasted pub bun. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase

Vegetable Garden Burger

$17.95

Plant-based patty with house-made garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, and red onion on a toasted pub bun

Pub Fare

Bargeway Wings

$17.95

BBQ, buffalo, garlic Parmesan, honey Cajun, chipotle, citrus-sweet chili, or just plain naked. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness especially if you have certain medical condi

Fish Tacos (3)

$18.95

Lightly grilled cod served on corn tortillas with pickled onion, cabbage, chipotle aioli, and a roasted poblano sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness especially if you ha

Cod Fish and Chips

$19.95

Served with homemade slaw and fries. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions

Pulled Pork Nachos

$18.95

Slow-roasted pork and our Jack and Cheddar cheese blend over homemade chips, topped with candied jalapeños, black beans, onions, cilantro, chipotle aioli, and a pineapple fruit salsa. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs

Fried Oysters

$20.95

Lightly battered and served with coleslaw and fries. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions

Pasta

Lobster Mac

$24.95

White cheese sauce, sun-dried tomatoes, cavatappi noodles, and lobster. Add jalapeños $1. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions

Chicken Bacon Mac

$21.95

Homemade white cheese sauce, cavatappi noodles, chicken, and bacon. Add jalapeños $1. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions

Chicken Alfredo

$18.95

Fresh linguine sautéed with chicken, heavy cream, and fresh garlic, topped with Parmesan cheese. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness especially if you have certain medical con

Sides

Side Salad

$6.50

Side Caesar

$7.50

Cup Soup

$5.95

Bowl Soup

$7.95

Potato Salad

$4.50

Coleslaw

$4.00

Basket of French Fries

$7.50

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

$9.50

Basket of Truffle Fries

$13.96

Sauces

$0.50

2 Pcs Bacon

$2.00

4 Pcs Bacon

$4.00

Cheese

$1.00

Side of Vegetables

$4.95

Burger Patty

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids Burger Slider and Fries

$7.95

Kids Buttered Noodles

$6.95

Kids Chicken Strips and Fries

$8.95

Kids Mini Corndogs and Fries

$6.95

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.95

Kids Quesadilla

$6.95

Kids Soda

$1.50

Kids Root Beer

$3.95

Kids Juice

$2.00

Kids Lemonade

$1.50

Kids Shirley Temple

$1.50

Kids Roy Rodgers

$1.50

Dessert

Bread Pudding with Creme Brulee

$10.95

Small Berry Cobbler

$5.96

Large Berry Cobbler

$8.95

Single Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.00

Double Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.50

flourless choc cake

$8.95

peach cobbler

$8.95

Cheesecake

$8.95

Tiramisu

$8.95

Trifle Dessert

$8.95

Soft Drinks

KOMBUCHA

$5.00

GINGER BEER

$5.00

CRATER LAKE - ORANGE CREAM

$5.00

CRATER LAKE - VANILLA CREAM

$5.00

RED BULL

$5.00

Polar Ice

$4.50

Cranberry