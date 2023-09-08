Popular Items

Latte

Latte

$5.25+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.75+
Iced Draft Latte

Iced Draft Latte

$5.25+

Take-out Coffee , Tea, & Smoothies

Draft Coffee

Cold Draft

Cold Draft

$4.00+
Hot Draft

Hot Draft

$4.75+
Iced Draft Latte

Iced Draft Latte

$5.25+
Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00+
Iced Chai Latte

Iced Chai Latte

$4.75

Iced Rooibos Latte (Caf Free High In Vita C)

$4.75

Craft Coffee

Shot of Espresso

Shot of Espresso

$3.50
Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.50
Cortado

Cortado

$4.50
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.75+
Latte

Latte

$5.25+
Americano

Americano

$3.75
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.75
Steamed Milk

Steamed Milk

$3.25
Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.75

Pourover (Homunculus | Ethiopia - Blend)

$4.50

Rooibos Latte(caf Free)

$4.75

Smoothies and Tea

Coffee & PB Smoothie

Coffee & PB Smoothie

$7.25

coffee, mocha, banana, peanut butter, coconut milk one size 16 oz

Organic Strawberry Banana Smoothie

Organic Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$7.75

Organic fruits: ( strawberry, blueberry, banana, and lemon juice) No sugar added one size 16 oz

Avocado Green Smoothie

Avocado Green Smoothie

$7.25

Fresh Avocado, Coconut milk, almond milk, honey, lemon, ginger, Turmeric, and baby spinach. one size 16 oz

Hot Fulu Organic Red Oolong

$4.25+

Hot Chin Suan Organic Oolong

$4.25+

Hot Honeybush Herbal

$4.00+

Hot Lemon Balm

$4.00+

Hot Peppermint

$4.00+

Iced Fulu Red

$4.25+

Iced African Honeybush

$4.00+

Iced Peppermint Balm

$4.00+

Take-out Bakery

Pastries

All our pastries are made in house!
Granola bar ( DF, NF, GF)

Granola bar ( DF, NF, GF)

$5.00

Oats, raisin, craisin, coconut, pepita, sunflower seeds, honey

Cheese Puff

Cheese Puff

$3.75

Flour, eggs, butter and cheese

Vegan Fruit Breakfast Bar

Vegan Fruit Breakfast Bar

$5.00

Vegan: flour, sugar, coconut oil, oat milk. Mango pineapple strawberry basil jam

Croissant

Croissant

$4.50
Scones

Scones

$3.75
VEGAN: Organic Blueberries Lemon Coffee Cake

VEGAN: Organic Blueberries Lemon Coffee Cake

$3.75

Organic blueberries, mint, lemon zest, sugar, apple sauce, flour, salt

Cookies

Cookies

$2.00
Brownies

Brownies

$4.00
Nutella Lavender Biscotti

Nutella Lavender Biscotti

$3.50
364 Hot Sauce

364 Hot Sauce

$7.25

Housemade hot chili pepper sauce. All main ingredients are sourced from verrill farm locally . Pepper, onions, garlic, lime, canola oil

Take-out Kitchen

Barismo Kitchen

Roasted eggplant sandwich (Dairy Free)

$12.99

eggplant patti ( fresh herbs, kaffir lime leave, raisin, egg, bread crumb, roasted garlic) served with ogao, organic green, basil pesto, house pickled zucchini, house hot sauce; side roasted veggies

Granola yogurt bowl

Granola yogurt bowl

$10.99

House made yogurt (grass feed milk) from High Lawn Farm, organic mixed berry compote, house made nut free granola

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$12.99

2 scrambled organic eggs, seasoned rice, black bean, pico de gallo, fresh avocado slices, house chili sauce on a whole wheat tortilla

Toasted Egg Sandwich

Toasted Egg Sandwich

$12.99

House made dairy free Forcassia, organic egg, sliced avocado, and Ogao sauce with roasted seasonal veggies

Burritos

Burritos

$12.99

your choice of chicken (marinated with orange and lemon juice, ancho pepper, oregano and other spices) or assorted roasted veggies, comes with fresh avocado slices, seasoned rice, black bean, cheese, pico de gallo, and house chili sauce, whole wheat tortilla

ALT Croissant Sandwich

ALT Croissant Sandwich

$12.99

fresh avocado, organic spinach, tomato, and muenster cheese on a plain croissant. Served with a side roasted veggie salad.

Omelette plate (gluten, dairy free)

Omelette plate (gluten, dairy free)

$12.99

2 organic eggs, broccoli, spinach, roasted onion, fresh tomato , served with house made hot sauce and organic spring green mix salad.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$12.99

your choice of chicken (marinated with orange and lemon juice, ancho pepper, oregano and other spices) or assorted veggies, cheese, ogao, fresh avocado slices, house made chili sauce , and side of an organic, and organic spring green mixed salad

Vegetarian Salad Wrap

Vegetarian Salad Wrap

$10.99

Organic green, cucumber, pickled onion and roasted veggies, tomato , organic pickled egg, craisin, balsamic vinaigrette with whole wheat wrap. can also be made as gluten free.

Heirloom Tom & Mozz Sandwich

Heirloom Tom & Mozz Sandwich

$12.99

House made focaccia toast, fresh mozzarella, house made nut free basil pesto, organic green, Side of roasted veggies

Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Soup Of The Day: Veggie Lentil | Vegan

$8.00Out of stock

Side Organic Egg

$2.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Bacon

$3.50Out of stock

Side Veggie Trio

$4.50
side Pickled organic egg (1)

side Pickled organic egg (1)

$3.00

Side Hot Sauce

$1.00

Take-out Whole Bean Coffee Bags

Whole Bean Coffee Bag, Cans, Tea...

Clockwork (House Blend)

Clockwork (House Blend)

$16.00

Flavore Notes: Maple syrup, jasmine, cocoa, citrus Clockwork is one of our longest running and most popular espresso projects. The goal is to continually select coffees to complete a balanced, cost competitive espresso that tastes great and is easy to work with. While the name is constant, the components change seasonally. 70% La Revuelta, Guatemala 30% Gelena, Ethiopia

Chimera

$20.00
Lucid (Colombian Blend)

Lucid (Colombian Blend)

$18.00

Reanimator

$18.00
Decaf: Colombia/dulima

Decaf: Colombia/dulima

$17.00Out of stock

Apple, grape, almond

Kenya: Kirinyaga AA

$20.00Out of stock

Starry's Night | Guatemala |

$19.00
Montevideo: El Salvador

Montevideo: El Salvador

$17.00

Toffee, almond, pear

Espresso: SOMA

$18.00Out of stock
Guji: Ethiopia

Guji: Ethiopia

$19.00Out of stock

Taste notes: brown sugar, vanilla, citrus

Colombia: La Soledad

$18.00Out of stock

Raisin, sugarcane, citrus

Ethiopia: Homunculus

Ethiopia: Homunculus

$19.00Out of stock

GUATEMALA:EL XALUM

$17.00Out of stock
1.5 Liter Box of Cold Brew

1.5 Liter Box of Cold Brew

$15.00
Cold Brew Cans

Cold Brew Cans

$4.50

Bag of Organic Fulu Red Tea

$32.00Out of stock

Bag of Organic Chin Suan Oolong

$30.00Out of stock

Bag Of Organic Grandpa's Asam Tea

$50.00Out of stock

Water Bottle

$1.50

House Made Hot Sauce In Jar

$7.25

Antipasto

$15.00

Bagna Cauda

$10.00

Bagnetto

$10.00

Ceramic Candle( Hand Made All Natural)

$30.00