Barismo 364 Broadway Cambridge
Take-out Coffee , Tea, & Smoothies
Draft Coffee
Craft Coffee
Smoothies and Tea
Coffee & PB Smoothie
coffee, mocha, banana, peanut butter, coconut milk one size 16 oz
Organic Strawberry Banana Smoothie
Organic fruits: ( strawberry, blueberry, banana, and lemon juice) No sugar added one size 16 oz
Avocado Green Smoothie
Fresh Avocado, Coconut milk, almond milk, honey, lemon, ginger, Turmeric, and baby spinach. one size 16 oz
Hot Fulu Organic Red Oolong
Hot Chin Suan Organic Oolong
Hot Honeybush Herbal
Hot Lemon Balm
Hot Peppermint
Iced Fulu Red
Iced African Honeybush
Iced Peppermint Balm
Take-out Bakery
Pastries
Granola bar ( DF, NF, GF)
Oats, raisin, craisin, coconut, pepita, sunflower seeds, honey
Cheese Puff
Flour, eggs, butter and cheese
Vegan Fruit Breakfast Bar
Vegan: flour, sugar, coconut oil, oat milk. Mango pineapple strawberry basil jam
Croissant
Scones
VEGAN: Organic Blueberries Lemon Coffee Cake
Organic blueberries, mint, lemon zest, sugar, apple sauce, flour, salt
Cookies
Brownies
Nutella Lavender Biscotti
364 Hot Sauce
Housemade hot chili pepper sauce. All main ingredients are sourced from verrill farm locally . Pepper, onions, garlic, lime, canola oil
Take-out Kitchen
Barismo Kitchen
Roasted eggplant sandwich (Dairy Free)
eggplant patti ( fresh herbs, kaffir lime leave, raisin, egg, bread crumb, roasted garlic) served with ogao, organic green, basil pesto, house pickled zucchini, house hot sauce; side roasted veggies
Granola yogurt bowl
House made yogurt (grass feed milk) from High Lawn Farm, organic mixed berry compote, house made nut free granola
Breakfast Burrito
2 scrambled organic eggs, seasoned rice, black bean, pico de gallo, fresh avocado slices, house chili sauce on a whole wheat tortilla
Toasted Egg Sandwich
House made dairy free Forcassia, organic egg, sliced avocado, and Ogao sauce with roasted seasonal veggies
Burritos
your choice of chicken (marinated with orange and lemon juice, ancho pepper, oregano and other spices) or assorted roasted veggies, comes with fresh avocado slices, seasoned rice, black bean, cheese, pico de gallo, and house chili sauce, whole wheat tortilla
ALT Croissant Sandwich
fresh avocado, organic spinach, tomato, and muenster cheese on a plain croissant. Served with a side roasted veggie salad.
Omelette plate (gluten, dairy free)
2 organic eggs, broccoli, spinach, roasted onion, fresh tomato , served with house made hot sauce and organic spring green mix salad.
Quesadilla
your choice of chicken (marinated with orange and lemon juice, ancho pepper, oregano and other spices) or assorted veggies, cheese, ogao, fresh avocado slices, house made chili sauce , and side of an organic, and organic spring green mixed salad
Vegetarian Salad Wrap
Organic green, cucumber, pickled onion and roasted veggies, tomato , organic pickled egg, craisin, balsamic vinaigrette with whole wheat wrap. can also be made as gluten free.
Heirloom Tom & Mozz Sandwich
House made focaccia toast, fresh mozzarella, house made nut free basil pesto, organic green, Side of roasted veggies
Grilled Cheese
Soup Of The Day: Veggie Lentil | Vegan
Side Organic Egg
Side Avocado
Side Bacon
Side Veggie Trio
side Pickled organic egg (1)
Side Hot Sauce
Take-out Whole Bean Coffee Bags
Whole Bean Coffee Bag, Cans, Tea...
Clockwork (House Blend)
Flavore Notes: Maple syrup, jasmine, cocoa, citrus Clockwork is one of our longest running and most popular espresso projects. The goal is to continually select coffees to complete a balanced, cost competitive espresso that tastes great and is easy to work with. While the name is constant, the components change seasonally. 70% La Revuelta, Guatemala 30% Gelena, Ethiopia
Chimera
Lucid (Colombian Blend)
Reanimator
Decaf: Colombia/dulima
Apple, grape, almond
Kenya: Kirinyaga AA
Starry's Night | Guatemala |
Montevideo: El Salvador
Toffee, almond, pear
Espresso: SOMA
Guji: Ethiopia
Taste notes: brown sugar, vanilla, citrus
Colombia: La Soledad
Raisin, sugarcane, citrus