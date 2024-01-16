Barka Restaurant 60 U.S. 46
Lunch
Raw Bar
Starters
- Onion Soup
Classic french onion soup$10.50
- Greek Spreads
Pepper spread, spicy feta and tzatziki spreads with pita bread and olives$13.50
- Grilled Baby Artichoke
Hearts of palm, drizzled garlic oil$13.50
- Shishito Peppers
Grilled shishito peppers, homemade jalapeño, aioli topped with feta cheese$12.50
- Barka Chips
Zucchini, eggplant, and tzatziki$14.50
- Lobster Bisque Soup
Lobster, leeks, and light tomato broth$11.50
- Crab Cake
Colossal crab meat, meyer thyme aioli$16.50
- Tuna Tartar
Avocado, chili sesame oil, and mint$16.50
- Clams Oreganata
Rhode island clams stuffed with bread crumbs garlic, lemon, and butter sauce$14.50
- Octopus
Charcoal grilled, capers, onions, and red peppers$20.50
- Calamari Fritti
Zesty plum tomato sauce, and Meyer thyme aioli$14.50
- Mussels
PEI mussels, shallots, light red sauce or white wine sauce and feta$13.50
- Beefteki
Ground beef and lamb, tzatziki with pita bread$12.50
Greens
- Barka Salad
Spinach, avocado, mango, pomegranate, and goat cheese$13.50
- Roasted Beets
Red beets, strawberries, asian pears, pecans goat cheese, and honey balsamic dressing$13.50
- Village Greek Salad
Tomatoes, cucumber, peppers, onions, olives, and feta cheese$12.50
- Caesar Salad
Hearts of romaine, herb croutons, and Parmesan$12.50
Sides
Wood Fire Oven Pizza
- Prosciutto Di Parma
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, arugula, and prosciutto$15.50
- TP - Margarita
Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, and basil$14.50
- TP - The Barka
Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, red onions, spicy sausage, and bell peppers$15.50
- TP - Funghi
Portobello mushrooms, gorgonzola, cherry tomatoes, and fresh mozzarella$14.50
- TP - Buffalo
Breaded chicken, homemade spicy buffalo sauce$15.50
Steaks & Chops
- Prime Filet Mignon 10Oz
Mashed potatoes, spinach, and port wine reduction$45.50
- Broiled Veal Chop
Spinach and roasted potatoes$44.50
- Dry Aged Prime NY Strip Steak 20Oz (Bone In)
Roasted potatoes, asparagus$59.50
- Dry Aged Prime Rib Eye 24Oz (Bone-In)
Roasted potatoes, asparagus$65.50
- Lamb Chops Rack
Spinach, butternut squash risotto$42.50
- Berkshire Pork Chop
Grilled with mashed potatoes, spinach, and zinfandel sauce$33.50
Fish Market
- Tuna Seared
7 spices, soba noodles, julienne vegetables, fried onions, soy, and wasabi cream sauce$32.50
- Wild Salmon
Grilled organic faro, beets, leeks, and spinach$27.50
- Diver Scallops
Asparagus risotto, crab meat, and crispy prosciutto$33.50
- Chilean Sea Bass
Butternut squash risotto and lemon white wine and asparagus$44.50
- Shrimp Scampi
Over risotto and scampi sauce$30.50
- Halibut
Grilled asparagus, butternut squash risotto$34.50
- Branzino Wild Whole Fish
Grilled Greek style lemon, olive oil, and grilled asparagus$32.50
- Angry Lobster 1.5Lb
Freano chili peppers, cherry tomato broth, and homemade fettucini$39.50
- Grilled Lobster 1.5Lb
Grilled asparagus, butternut squash risotto$39.50
- Newburg Lobster 1.5Lb
Saffron cherry cream, asparagus risotto$39.50
- Santorini Lobster 1.5Lb
Baked, fresh black ink linguini, tomato sauce, and feta cheese$39.50
Classic Comfort
- Crab & Lobster Ravioli
Vodka sauce and fresh crab meat$22.50
- Seafood Pappardelle
Saffron orzo, mixed shellfish, and light tomato broth$39.50
- Linguine Vongole
Linguine in white or red clam sauce$22.50
- Lamb Shank
Orzo, tomato, baby carrots, and feta$24.50
- Rigatoni Bolognese
Rigatoni pasta and beef ragu$22.50
- Linguini Cacio E Pepe
Filet mignon, tellicherry peppercorn, and pecorino cheese$23.50
- Penne Vodka
Penne pasta in pink vodka sauce$19.50
- Free Range Chicken
Half roasted chicken with mashed potatoes, asparagus, and lemon sage sauce$34.50
- Chicken Parmesan
Pink vodka sauce, mozzarella cheese over linguine$23.50
- Chicken Souvlaki
Grilled, wild rice, tzatziki, salad, and pita bread$24.50
- Barkas Rigatoni$25.50
- Short Rib Pappardelle$29.50
- Wild Mushroom Risotto$14.50+
- Seafood Pappardelle$39.50
- Barka Chicken Milanese$23.50
Pre fix Lunch Menu
- PF - Caesar Salad
- PF - Barka Salad
- PF - Lobster Bisque
- PF - Onion Soup
- PF - Clams Oreganata
- PF - Beefteki
- PF - Baby Artichokes
- PF - Octopus$7.00
- PF - Salmon$30.50
- PF - Grilled Chicken$30.50
- PF - Margherita Pizza$30.50
- PF - Chicken Souvlaki$30.50
- PF - Fillet Mignon$37.50
- PF - Cali Burger$30.50
- PF - Penne Vodka$30.50
- PF - Fillet Branzino$37.50
- PF - Tiramisu
- PF - Gelato
- PF - Fresh fruits
- PF - Cheesecake$4.00
- PF - Cabernet Sauvignon$10.00
- PF - Pinot Noir$10.00
- PF - Sauvignon Blanc$10.00
- PF - Pinot Grigio$10.00
- PF - Beers$5.00
Dinner
Raw Bar
- For Two Sea Food Tower
Lobster, colossal shrimp, oysters, and clams$80.50
- For Four Sea Food Tower
Lobster, colossal shrimp, oysters, and clams$150.50
- Crab Meat Cocktail$28.50
- Shrimp Cocktail
3 pieces u6$21.50
- Blue Point CT 1/2 dozen
1/2 dozen$21.50
- Little Necks R1 Dozen
1/2 dozen$18.50
- Little Necks R1 1/2 dozen$9.25
- Blue Point CT Dozen$42.00
Starters
- Onion Soup
Classic french onion soup$13.50
- Lobster Bisque Soup
Lobster, leeks, and light tomato broth$14.50
- Greek Spreads
Pepper spread, spicy feta and tzatziki spreads with pita bread and olives$17.50
- Grilled Baby Artichoke
Hearts of palm, drizzled garlic oil$18.50
- Shishito Peppers
Grilled shishito peppers, homemade jalapeño, aioli topped with feta cheese$15.50
- Barka Chips
Zucchini, eggplant, and tzatziki$18.50
- Crab Cake
Colossal crab meat, meyer thyme aioli$22.50
- Tuna Tartar
Avocado, chili sesame oil, and mint$23.50
- Clams Oreganata
Rhode island clams stuffed with bread crumbs garlic, lemon, and butter sauce$19.50
- Octopus
Charcoal grilled, capers, onions, and red peppers$27.50
- Calamari Fritti
Zesty plum tomato sauce, and Meyer thyme aioli$19.50
- Mussels
PEI mussels, shallots, light red sauce or white wine sauce and feta$16.50
- Beefteki
Ground beef and lamb, tzatziki with pita bread$17.50
Greens
- Barka Salad
Spinach, avocado, mango, pomegranate, and goat cheese$16.50
- Roasted Beets
Red beets, strawberries, asian pears, pecans goat cheese, and honey balsamic dressing$17.50
- Village Greek Salad
Tomatoes, cucumber, peppers, onions, olives, and feta cheese$17.50
- Caesar Salad
Hearts of romaine, herb croutons, and Parmesan$16.50
Sides
Wood Fire Oven Pizza
- Prosciutto Di Parma
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, arugula, and prosciutto$19.50
- TP - Margarita
Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, and basil$18.50
- TP - The Barka
Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, red onions, spicy sausage, and bell peppers$19.50
- TP - Funghi
Portobello mushrooms, gorgonzola, cherry tomatoes, and fresh mozzarella$18.50
- TP - Buffalo
Breaded chicken, homemade spicy buffalo sauce$20.50
Steaks & Chops
- Prime Filet Mignon 10Oz
Mashed potatoes, spinach, and port wine reduction$55.50
- Broiled Veal Chop
Spinach and roasted potatoes$56.50
- Dry Aged Prime NY Strip Steak 20Oz (Bone In)
Roasted potatoes, asparagus$69.50
- Dry Aged Prime Rib Eye 24Oz (Bone-In)
Roasted potatoes, asparagus$79.50
- Lamb Chops Rack
Spinach, butternut squash risotto$55.50
- Berkshire Pork Chop
Grilled with mashed potatoes, spinach, and zinfandel sauce$44.50
Fish Market
- Tuna Seared
7 spices, soba noodles, julienne vegetables, fried onions, soy, and wasabi cream sauce$42.50
- Wild Salmon
Grilled organic faro, beets, leeks, and spinach$38.50
- Diver Scallops
Asparagus risotto, crab meat, and crispy prosciutto$44.50
- Chilean Sea Bass
Butternut squash risotto and lemon white wine and asparagus$55.50
- Shrimp Scampi
Over risotto and scampi sauce$38.50
- Halibut
Grilled asparagus, butternut squash risotto$44.50
- Branzino Wild Whole Fish
Grilled Greek style lemon, olive oil, and grilled asparagus$42.50
- Angry Lobster 1.5Lb
Freano chili peppers, cherry tomato broth, and homemade fettucini$55.50
- Grilled Lobster 1.5Lb
Grilled asparagus, butternut squash risotto$55.50
- Newburg Lobster 1.5Lb
Saffron cherry cream, asparagus risotto$55.50
- Santorini Lobster 1.5Lb
Baked, fresh black ink linguini, tomato sauce, and feta cheese$55.50
Classic Comfort
- Rigatoni Bolognese
Rigatoni pasta and beef ragu$28.50
- Crab & Lobster Ravioli
Vodka sauce and fresh crab meat$36.50
- Linguini Cacio E Pepe
Filet mignon, tellicherry peppercorn, and pecorino cheese$30.50
- Penne Vodka
Penne pasta in pink vodka sauce$26.50
- Linguine Vongole
Linguine in white or red clam sauce$30.50
- Lamb Shank
Orzo, tomato, baby carrots, and feta$35.50
- Seafood Pappardelle
Saffron orzo, mixed shellfish, and light tomato broth$52.50
- Free Range Chicken
Half roasted chicken with mashed potatoes, asparagus, and lemon sage sauce$34.50
- Chicken Parmesan
Pink vodka sauce, mozzarella cheese over linguine$30.50
- Chicken Souvlaki
Grilled, wild rice, tzatziki, salad, and pita bread$32.50
- Barkas Rigatoni$28.50
- Short Rib Pappardelle$39.50
- Wild Mushroom Risotto$17.50+
- Barka Chicken Milanese$32.50
Specials
- Soup of the day$14.50
- Shepheard Salad$18.50
- Pistachio Goat Cheese$17.50
- Shrimp Arabiata$20.50
- Burrata$20.50
- Shrimp & Avocado$22.50
- Tuna Sesame$43.50
- Soft Shell Crab$44.50
- Seafood Paella for 2$75.50
- Halibut SPC$45.50
- Sea Bass SPC$55.50
- Branzino SPC$44.50
- Veal Chop Parm$58.50
- Whole Red Snapper$48.50
- Dover Sole$67.50
Bar Menu
Cocktails
- Barka Mule
Figenca vodka, lime, and ginger beer$16.00
- Red Sensation
Botanist gin, grape fruit juice, and St-Germaine$16.00
- Dr.Meisenberg
Knob creek bourbon, lemon juice, simple syrup, and splash of malbec$16.00
- Manhattan$16.00
- Margarita$16.00
- Negroni$16.00
- Old Fashioned$16.00
- White Russian$16.00
- Bloody Mary$16.00
- Virgin Mary$8.00
- LI Iced Tea$16.00
- Mojito$16.00
- Whiskey Sour$16.00
- Screwdriver$15.00
- Mimosa$14.00
- Kamikaze$14.00
- Sex on the beach$16.00
- Aperol Spritz$16.00
- Rob Roy$16.00
- Margarita Lemonade$16.00
- Kir Royale$16.00
- Paloma$16.00
Martinis
- Lychee Martini
Belvedere vodka, lychee syrup; lemon juice, and lyche fruit$16.00
- Barka Fresh Fruit Martini
Ketel one vodka, with choice of pear, mango or peach puree, st-germaine, sour mix$16.00
- Blood Orange
Stoli ohranj vodka, blood orange juice, and triple sec$16.00
- White Walker Martini
Ketel one vodka, lychee liquer, lemon juice, and cocunut cream$16.00
- Hemingway Martini
Bacardi white rum, fresh lemon juice, grape fruit juice, and maraschino cherry$16.00
- Venetian Martini$16.00
- Cosmopolitan$16.00
- Espresso Martini$16.00
- Chocolate Martini$16.00
- Limoncello Martini$16.00
- Lychee Martini$16.00
- French 75 Martini$16.00
- Lemon Drop Martini$16.00
- Blood Orange Martini$16.00
- Apple Martini$16.00
- French Martini$16.00
Red Wine by Glass
White Wine by Glass
- Pinot Grigio, Petito, IT$14.00
- Pinot Grigio, Santa Margherita$18.00
- Chardonnay, Haciendo Albae, SP$14.00
- Charnonnay, Chalk Hill, CA$16.00
- Sancerre, Jacques Dunmont, France$20.00
- Sauvignon Blanc, Oyster Bay, NZ$14.00
- Riesling, Schmitt Sohne, Germany$14.00
- White Zinfandel, Beringer, CA$13.00
- Rose, Whispering Angel, Provence$16.00
Tapas Menu
- TP - Greek Salad$10.00
- TP - Tuna Tacos
Avocado mouse, scallions, jalapeño, ciliantro, and chipotle aioli$14.00
- TP - Crab Cake
Jumbo lump crab, barka aioli$16.00
- TP - Chesse Steak Rolls
Stuffed with fillet mignon, peppers, onions, and melted mozzarella chesse$12.00
- TP - Beefteki
With tzatziki and pita bread$12.00
- TP - Beef Sliders
Charcoal grilled, caramelized onions, mayo, and provolone cheese with ff$14.00
- TP - Lamb Chops
Spinach and butternut squash risotto$22.00
- TP - Petite Fillet Mignon
Mushroom, onions with ff$26.00
- TP - Pan Fried Perogies
Chipotle aioli, saute crispy bacon, and caramelized onions$12.00
- TP - California Burger
Mushrooms, onions, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, and provolone cheese with ff$14.00
- TP - Lamb Shank
With mushroom risotto$24.00
Wood Fire Pizza
- TP - Bruschetta
Chopped mozzarella, tomato, peppers, onions, basil, with arugula and balsamic glaze$12.00
- TP - Margarita
Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, and basil$12.00
- TP - The Barka
Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, red onions, spicy sausage, and bell peppers$12.00
- TP - Funghi
Portobello mushrooms, gorgonzola, cherry tomatoes, and fresh mozzarella$12.00
- TP - Buffalo
Breaded chicken, homemade spicy buffalo sauce$12.00
Flat Breads
Alcohol
Alcohol - Wine by the Glass-Reds
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Decoy, CA$18.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Josh Cellars, CA$15.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Villa Valentin, France$14.00
- Merlot, Canyon Road, CA$13.00
- Pinot Noir, the Calling, CA$16.00
- Pinot Noir, Villa Valentin, France$14.00
- Malbec, Casa De Los Andes, Argentina$14.00
- Renieri Inventro, Tuscany, Italy$15.00
Alcohol - Wine by the Glass-Whites
- Sauvignon Blanc, Oyster Bay, NZ$14.00
- Sancerre, France$20.00
- Pinot Grigio, Petito, Italy$14.00
- Pinot Grigio, Santa Margherita, IT$18.00
- Chardonnay, Chalk Hill, Sonoma, CA$16.00
- Chardonnay, Villa Valentin, France$14.00
- Reisling, Schmitt Sohne, Germany$14.00
- White Zinfandel, Beringer, CA$13.00
- Rose, Juliette, Provenace$14.00
- Rose, Whispering Angel, Provence$16.00
Alcohol - Sparkling Wine
Alcohol - Cocktails
- Barka Mule
Figenza fig vodka, lime, and ginger beer$16.00
- Red Sensation
Botanist gin, grapefruit juice, and St. Germaine$16.00
- Dr. Meisenberg
Knob creek bourbon, lemon juice, simple syrup, and splash of malbec$16.00
- Manhattan$16.00
- TP - Margarita
Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, and basil$12.00
- Negroni$16.00
- Old Fashioned$16.00
- White Russian$16.00
- Bloody Mary$16.00
- Virgin Mary$8.00
- LI Iced Tea$16.00
- Mojito$16.00
- Virgin Mojito$8.00
- Whiskey Sour$16.00
- Screwdriver$15.00
- Mimosa$14.00
- Kamikaze$14.00
- Sex on the beach$16.00
- Aperol Spritz$16.00
- Rob Roy$16.00
- Margarita Lemonade$16.00
- Kir Royale$16.00
- Paloma$16.00
Alcohol - Martinis
- Lychee Martini
Belvedere vodka, lychee syrup, lemon juice, and St. Germaine$16.00
- Barka Fresh Fruit Martini
Ketel one vodka, with choice of pear, mango or peach puree, St. Germaine, and splash of sour mix$16.00
- Blood Orange
Stoli ohranj vodka, fresh blood orange juice, and triple sec$16.00
- Hemingway Martini
Bacardi white rum, fresh lemon juice, grapefruit juice, and maraschino cherry$16.00
- White Walker Martini
Ketel one vodka, lychee liqueur, lemon juice, and coconut cream
- Venetian Martini$16.00
- Cosmopolitan$16.00
- Espresso Martini$16.00
- Chocolate Martini$16.00
- Limoncello Martini$16.00
- French 75 Martini$16.00
- Lemon Drop Martini$16.00
- Blood Orange Martini$16.00
- Apple Martini$16.00
VODKA
GIN
BEERS
TEQUILA
- Casamigos Blanco$15.00
- Casamigos Reposado$15.00
- Casamigos Anejo$16.00
- Casamigos Mezcal$17.00
- Don Julio Blanco$15.00
- Don Julio Reposado$15.00
- Don Julio Anejo$16.00
- Milagros Blanco$15.00
- Milagros Reposado$15.00
- Milagros Anejo$16.00
- Patron Silver$15.00
- Patron XO Coffe$17.00
- Qui Tequila$15.00
- Don Julio 1942$45.00
- Clase Azul$45.00
- Jose Cuervo$15.00
- Jimador Blanco$14.00
- Jimador Reposado$14.00
- Patron El Cielo$35.00
- Patron El Alto$45.00
- Cincoro Reposado$24.00
CORDIAL
SCOTCH & COGNAC
- Balvenie$18.00
- Chivas Regal$15.00
- Dewars$15.00
- Glenfiddich$15.00
- Glenlivet 12yrs$16.00
- Glenlivet 14yrs$22.00
- Glenmorangie 10yrs$15.00
- JW BLACK$15.00
- JW RED$14.00
- JW BLUE$60.00
- JW GREEN$16.00
- Lagavulin 16yrs$17.00
- Lagavulin Single Malt$20.00
- Macallan 12yrs$17.00
- Macallan 18yrs$70.00
- Oban 14yrs$21.00
- Bunnahabhain 12yrs$16.00
- Hennesey$15.00
- Hennesey XO$25.00
- Remy Martin$15.00
- Balvenie 14yrs$22.00
- Blantons$29.00
BOURBON & WHISKEY
- Basil Hayden$17.00
- Bulleit$15.00
- Bulleit Rye$15.00
- Crown Royal$15.00
- Jameson$15.00
- Jameson Orange$15.00
- Jameson 18yrs$40.00
- Jim Beam$15.00
- Knob Creek$16.00
- Makers Mark$15.00
- Woodford Reserve$16.00
- Hudson$15.00
- Mitchers Rye$15.00
- Mitchers Sour$16.00
- Jefferson Ocean$16.00
- Jefferson Reserve$18.00
- Widow Jane 10yrs$20.00
- Widow Jane Rye$16.00
- Rabit Hole Rye$15.00
- Angels envy$17.00
- Four Roses$14.00
- Four Roses Single Barrel$16.00
- Buffalo Trace$15.00
- Jack Daniels Honey$15.00
- Jack Daniels$15.00
- Gentelman JACK$15.00
- Seagrams 7$15.00
- SO Comfort$15.00
- B & B$14.00
- Canadian Club$14.00
- Dickel 12yrs Whiskey$15.00
Wine Bottles
Cabernet Sauvignon
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Quilt by Joe Wagner 2020, Napa Valley California$72.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Beaulieu Vineyards (Bv) 2018, Napa Valley California$85.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Honig 2018, Napa Valley California$125.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Hess$90.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Mount Veeder 2018, Napa Valley California$130.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Stags Leap Vineyard 2019, Napa Valley California$135.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Jordan, 2018 Alexander Valley California$170.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Stags Leap Vineyards$225.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Faust 2018, Napa Valley California$142.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Cakebread Cellars 2019, Napa Valley California$175.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Duckhorn 2019, Napa Valley California$160.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Caymus 2020, Napa Valley California$205.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Far Niente 2019, Napa Valley California$299.00
Wines of the World
- Savigny Les Beaune, Domaine Doudet 2018, Burgundy France$95.00
- St. Julien, Château Langoa Barton 2018, Bordeaux France$180.00
- St Emilion, Château Puy Blanquet 2017, Bordeaux France$95.00
- Margaux, Château Tayac 2020, Bordeaux France$90.00
- Pomerol, Château De Sales 2017, Bordeaux France$118.00
- St. Joseph, Alain Voge$110.00
- Châteauneuf-du-Pape, La Fiole N/v, Rhone Valley France$75.00
- Cotes Du Rhone 2020, La Nerthe, Rhone Valley France$70.00
- Malbec De Cahors, Crocus$90.00
- Amarone, Bertani 2009, Veneto Italy$200.00
- Barbaresco, Pio Cesare 2017, Piedmont Italy$175.00
- Barolo, Marchesi Di Barolo 2017, Piedmont Italy$125.00
- Chianti Classico Riserva, Ruffino Ducale Gold Label 2018, Tuscany Italy$92.00
- Tuscan Blend, Le Volte by Ornellaia 2019, Tuscany Italy$78.00
- Brunello Di Montalcino, L'oca Ciuca 2016, Tuscany Italy$150.00
- Brunello Di Montalcino, Castello Banfi 2016, Tuscany Italy$175.00
- Brunello Di Montalcino, Reneri 2016, Tuscany Italy$175.00
- Tuscan Blend,$175.00
- Tuscan Blend,$450.00
- Gran Reserva, Beronia 2013, Rioja SP$78.00
- Tempranillo, Numanthia 2016, Toro SP$125.00
Varietal/Blend
- Pinot Noir, Flowers 2020, Sonoma Coast California$135.00
- Pinot Noir, Belle Glos$82.00
- Pinot Noir, Cakebread$115.00
- Merlot, Hall Vineyard, Napa Valley California$120.00
- Merlot, Duckhorn 2019, Napa Valley California$125.00
- Malbec, Bodegas Catena, Mendoza Argentina$58.00
- Malbec, Casa De Los Andes 2020, Mendoza Argentina$52.00
- Red Blend, the Prisoner 2019, California$135.00
Sparkling Wines
Wines of the World-Italy
Wines of the World-France
Wines of the World-Germany
Sauvignon Blanc
Chardonnay
- Simi 2021, Sonoma County California$52.00
- Au Bon Climat 2021, Santa Barbara California$58.00
- Black Stallion 2021, Napa Valley California$54.00
- Sonoma Cutrer$55.00
- Chalk Hill Vineyards 2020, Russian River Valley California$52.00
- Cakebread Cellars 2020, Napa Valley California$125.00
- Jordan 2018, Russian River Valley California$90.00
- Grgich Hills 2018, Napa Valley California$130.00
- Far Niente, Napa Valley California$155.00
Dessert Menu
Desserts
Port & Dessert wines
Beverages
Cold
Hot
Party Menus
Party Menu 1
Party Menu 2
Party Menu 3
Party Menu 4
Party Menu 5
Party Menu 6
- P - Penne Vodka
- P - Penne Mediterranean
- P - Penne Marinara
- P - Barka Salad
- P - Cesar Salad
- P - Greek Salad
- P - Salmon$78.00
- P - Chicken Francese$78.00
- P - Chicken Parmesan$78.00
- P - Chicken Souvlaki$78.00
- P - Fillet of Branzino$78.00
- P - Fillet Mignon$78.00
- P - Pappardelle$78.00
- P - Ribeye$78.00
- P - Tuna Sesame$78.00