Skip to Main content
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Barkada Wine Bar 1939 12th St NW
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
Late Night Food
Late Night Drink
Late Night Food
LateNite - Peanuts
$5.00
LateNite - Eggplant
$6.00
LateNite - Hummus
$7.00
LateNite - Meatballs
$8.00
LateNite - Meat and Cheese
$6.00
Late Night Drink
LateNite - Vodka Soda
$9.00
LateNite - Gin & Tonic
$9.00
LateNite - Paloma
$9.00
LateNite - Old Fashioned
$9.00
LateNite - Shot & Beer
$9.00
HH White
$9.00
HH Red
$9.00
HH Rose
$9.00
HH Orange
$9.00
The Sage
$15.00
Barkada Wine Bar 1939 12th St NW Location and Ordering Hours
(202) 289-7588
1939 12th St NW C1-A, Washington, DC 20009
Closed
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement