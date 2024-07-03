Barley + Vine Kitchen/Bar Barley & Vine
Food Menu
Starters
- Stuffed Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp
Bacon-wrapped shrimp stuffed with jalapeño, onion, cream cheese, lemon butter$14.95
- Truffle Fries
Idaho or sweet potato fries, truffle powder, truffle aioli$7.50
- Beer Battered Cheese
Fultan beer battered cheese curds, smoked blueberry ketchup$10.95
- Cajun Butter Steak Bites
Blackened beef tips, garlic butter, onion straws, tomato, scallions, blue cheese fondue$15.95
- Chicken Wings
Char-grilled dry rub seasoned, sweet thai chili, buffalo, barbeque, or yaddi style$16.95
- Coconut Shrimp
Coconut shrimp, apricot Thai chili$13.95
- Spicy Cauliflower
Aleppo pepper battered cauliflower, avocado, ranch$12.50
- Ahi Tuna
Sushi grade ahi, sesame seed crust, crispy wontons, say ginger, scallions, jalapeño, orange supreme$16.95
- Burrata
Burrata, heirloom tomatoes, garlic butter, basil chiffonade, pesto ciabatta, balsamic reduction$12.95
- Giant Pretzel
Cheddar pilsner beer cheese, stone ground mustard$15.50
- Fish Tacos
Blackened tilapia, corn tortillas, morita salsa, corn, shredded lettuce, poblano pepper, cilantro crème$13.95
- Saffron Mussels
Steamed mussels, saffron cream sauce, red chili flakes, basil chiffonade, baguette$16.95
Flatbreads + Sides
- Pepperoni & Goat Cheese FB
Uncured pepperoni, goat cheese, house cheese blend, basil, red sauce$14.95
- Margherita FB
Tomato, basil, garlic, mozzarella, caramelized onion, balsamic reduction, olive oil$13.95
- Roasted Vegetable & Hummus FB
Mozzarella, red pepper, onion, zucchini, yellow squash, eggplant, pesto aioli$14.95
- Nashville Hot Chicken FB
Breaded chicken, red onion, green onion, house cheese blend, Nashville hot sauce$14.95
- Bread Basket
Herb buttered, Parmesan french bread$4.50
- Grilled Asparagus
Grilled and seasoned$6.95
- Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Garlic, butter$4.95
- Brussels Sprouts
Bacon, bleu cheese crumbles$9.95
- Side Coleslaw$3.95
- Side Bread
Herb buttered, Parmesan french bread$2.50
Mains + Pasta + Bowls
- Coconut Chicken
Coconut-breaded chicken, cucumber, pineapple, cherry tomato, cilantro, piña colada sauce, thai chili sauce, rice$19.50
- Carnitas Bowl
Pulled pork, pico de gallo, avocado, corn, black beans poblano, salsa verde, rice$17.95
- Steak Gouda
Marinated steak, broccoli, bruschetta mix, gouda cheese sauce, white & wild rice$22.95
- Roasted Vegetable & Quinoa
Roasted carrots, zucchini, yellow squash, eggplant, cauliflower, quinoa, herb vinaigrette$16.95
- Amish Chicken
Bone-in chicken breast, butternut squash risotto, asparagus, truffle powder$26.50
- Hanger Steak
10 oz steak, vegetable medley, baked potato, ginger balsamic glaze$31.95
- Ribeye
12 oz cut, peppercorn sauce, mushrooms, onions, rosemary potatoes$32.95
- Blackened Pork Chop$28.95
- Lemon Pepper Salmon
Sautéed salmon, mango avocado salsa, cilantro rice, garlic butter$26.95
- Fish & Chips
Fulton beer battered cod fillets, house fries, coleslaw, lemon, tartar$18.95
- Wild Mushroom Risotto
Grilled asparagus, Parmesan, wild mushroom, shallots$16.95
- Shrimp & Lobster Risotto
Shrimp, lobster, mushroom, lobster cream, herb risotto$26.95
- Bourbon Street Pasta
Cava toppi, cajun cream, chicken, andouille sausage, mushroom, tomato, green onion$21.95
- Mac & Cheese Gratin
Cavatappi noodle, house cheese sauce, pancetta, shallots, toasted bread crumbs$16.95
- Chicken Scampi
Grilled chicken, fettuccine, creamy white wine sauce, bacon, Parmesan, scallion$21.95
Soups & Greens
- Cup Chicken Wild Rice$4.95
- Bowl Chicken Wild Rice$6.95
- Cup Soup Du Jour$4.95
- Bowl Soup Du Jour$6.95
- Half House
Mixed field greens, tomato, red onions, carrots, cucumber, Parmesan, herb vinaigrette$5.95
- Full House
Mixed field greens, tomato, red onions, carrots, cucumber, Parmesan, herb vinaigrette$11.50
- Half Wedge
Iceberg lettuce, hardboiled egg, tomato, bacon, red onion, bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese dressing$6.95
- Full Wedge
Iceberg lettuce, hardboiled egg, tomato, bacon, red onion, bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese dressing$13.50
- Half Berries & Brie
Mixed field greens, strawberry, blackberry, raspberry, brie, onion, cashews, champagne vinaigrette$7.50
- Full Berries & Brie
Mixed field greens, strawberry, blackberry, raspberry, brie, onion, cashews, champagne vinaigrette$14.95
- Half Southwest Cobb
Romaine lettuce, corn, avocado, black beans, pico de gallo, tajin tortilla strips, queso fresco, avocado ranch$6.95
- Full Southwest Cobb
Romaine lettuce, corn, avocado, black beans, pico de gallo, tajin tortilla strips, queso fresco, avocado ranch$14.50
- Half Watermelon Feta
Watermelon, arugula, cucumber, tomato, pickled rind, feta, mint, basil, serrano vinagrette$6.95
- Full Watermelon Feta
Watermelon, arugula, cucumber, tomato, pickled rind, feta, mint, basil, serrano vinagrette$14.50
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Barley & Vine Burger
Gouda, smoked onions, arugula, fire roasted tomato, steak sauce$16.50
- Southern Belle Burger
Wisconsin Cheddar, bourbon BBQ, onion straws, applewood bacon$15.50
- Brie Burger
Brie cheese, balsamic onion jam, applewood bacon, truffle aioli$17.50
- Bison Burger
Bison patty, Wisconsin Cheddar, jalapeño bacon, caramelized onions, cbc aioli$18.95
- Asian BBQ Turkey Burger
Local turkey patty, fontina, guacamole, garlic aioli, pico de gallo, wheat bun$13.95
- Impossible Burger
Impossible burger patty, roasted red pepper, onion, spinach, gluten free bun$16.95
- BYO Burger$13.50
- Al Pastor Torta
Breaded pork, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickled jalapeño, avocado, mayo, ciabatta roll$16.50
- Chicken Florentine Melt
Chicken, spinach dip, tomato, fontina cheese, blueberry drizzle, croissant bun$17.50
- Tennessee Hot Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken, Nashville hot sauce, topped with house pickles, white BBQ sauce, brioche bun$15.50
- Italian Panini
Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, roasted red pepper, mayo, basil pesto, ciabatta$15.95
- Turkey Club
Turkey, pepperjack, lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, garlic aioli$13.95
Cheese Board
Kids + Desserts
- Kid Burger
Two mini burgers served with side and ketchup$6.95
- Kid Cheeseburger
Two mini cheese burgers served with side and ketchup$6.95
- Kid Cheese Pizza
Marinara sauce, mozzarella, side$6.95
- Kid Chicken Strips
Breaded chicken strips, choice of BBQ or ranch dipping sauce$6.95
- Kid Fish
Beer battered fish, fries, tartar, ketchup$7.95
- Kid Entrée
Choice of salmon, chicken, steak, mashed potatoes, veggies$9.95
- Kid Buttered Noodle
Cavatappi buttered noodles$5.95
- Kid Pasta Alfredo
Cavatappi noodles, alfredo sauce, Parmesan$6.95
- Kid Spaghetti
Cavatappi noodles, homemade marinara, cheese$6.95
- Kid Mac N Cheese
Cavatappi noodles, housemade 3 cheese sauce$6.95
- Caramel Bread Pudding
Housemade bread pudding, caramel sauce, apple chutney, ice cream$8.95
- Espresso Crème Brulee
Vanilla espresso custard, chocolate nibs, blackberry$7.50
- Skillet Cookie
Vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce, chocolate sauce, white chocolate, macadamia nut$8.95
- Chocolate Lava Cake
Vanilla ice cream, raspberry$8.50
- Chefs Special Dessert
Chefs weekly special dessert$8.95