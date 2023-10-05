Barn Door Public House 2500 S Escondido Blvd
Bites
Nachos de Granero
Chips topped with nacho cheese, pico de gallo, southwest beans & corn, with a side of guacamole and salsa.
Tater Tot Nachos de Granero
Tater tots topped with nacho cheese, pico de gallo, southwest beans & corn, with a side of guacamole and salsa.
Boar'd - Charcuterie Board
Daily selection of meats, cheeses, fruits, nuts, and sweets. Large enough to share. (gluten friendly)
Lil' Piggy - Small Charcuterie
Smaller version of our “Boar’d” plate in a cup. (gluten friendly)
Pulled Pork Sliders
Slow-cooked BBQ pork with coleslaw on a pretzel bun. Served with bread and butter pickles.
Flatbread
Three Cheese
Mozzarella x Ricotta x Pecorino Romano x Garlic x Olive Oil Drizzle x Chili Flakes.
Margherita
Heirloom Tomatoes x Basil Pesto x Mozzarella x Parmesan Cheese x Pomodoro Sauce.
Butcher's Block
Pepperoni x Sausage x Bacon x Mozzarella x Parmesan Cheese x Pomodoro Sauce.
Melalicious
Pear x Salami x Mozzarella x Honey Drizzle
Kids
Snack Box
Archer mini beef stick, String cheese, Mandarin orange, Goldfish crackers, and Oreos served in a box. All items individually wrapped.
Cheese Pizza
8" hand-tossed crust, with signature pizza sauce and 4-cheese blend. A kids' favorite!
Pepperoni Pizza
8" hand-tossed crust, with signature pizza sauce, 4-cheese blend, and pepperoni. A kids' favorite!