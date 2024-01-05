Online Ordering Coming Soon!
Barra Rossa Ristorante
Appetizers
- Antipasto Platter$20.00
chef's selection of cured meats, cheese, marinated vegetables, olives.
- Arancini$11.00
classic fried risotto, sun-dried tomatoes, provolone, fresh basil, marinara sauce.
- Braised Meatballs$12.00
crostini, fresh ricotta, marinara sauce.
- Bruschetta$12.00
diced tomatoes, garlic, basil, extra virgin olive oil, aged balsamic, crostinis.
- Calamari$15.00
crispy fried, sliced banana pepppers, roasted garlic aioli, spicy marinara.
- Crab Balls$18.00
mini lump crab cakes, roasted garlic aioli, cocktail sauce.
- Mozzarella Frita$13.00
fried mozzarella, spicy marinara sauce
- Seared Garlic Shrimp$15.00
fresh tomatoes, garlic, lemon, and chablis with crostinis.
- Spinach and Artichoke Dip$14.00
Fresh sauteed spinach, artichoke hearts, asiago, parmigiano reggiano, mozzarella, cream, crostinis.
- Steamed Mussels$16.00
choice of spicy marinara or garlic white wine sauces, crostinis.
- Veal Involtinii$16.00
veal cutlet rolled in seasoned breadcrumbs, stuffed with provolone cheese and prosciutto
Soups and Salads
- Caesar Salad$13.00
a classic caesar, focaccia croutons, parmigiano reggiano.
- Caprese Salad$14.00
fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, extra virgin olive oil, aged balsamic
- Chopped Salad$16.00
- Grilled Salmon Salad$20.00
Grilled Atlantic Salmon, spinach, artichokes, roasted red peppers, herbed croutons, house vinaigrette.
- Raspberry Chicken Salad$17.00
mixed greens, craisins, bacon, cucumber, gorgonzola cheese, raspberry vinaigrette.
- Spicy Shrimp Salad$19.00
spicy seared jumbo shrimp, fennel, grape tomatoes, baby arugla, lemon olive oil dressing.
- Steak Salad$26.00
grilled filet mignon, mixed greens, shaved parmesan, grape tomatoes, red onion, croutons, peppercorn dressing.
- Soup Du Jour$8.00
- Zuppa Del Minestrone$7.00
local vegetables, beans, pasta in a light tomato broth.
Pizza
- Margherita$16.00
basil, fresh mozarella, marinara
- Vesuvio$16.00
sliced hot peppers, long hot pepper pesto, marninara
- Pucillo$18.00
smoked mozzarella, prosciutto, fresh arugla, marinara.
- Special Red$18.00
sausage, meatballs, pepperoni, diced tomato, mozzarella, marinara
- Local Veggie$17.00
broccoli, spinach, tomatoes, olives, mozzarella.
- Philly Dilly$18.00
mozzarella, asiago cheese, fresh garlic, dill pickles, house-made garlic parmesan sauce.
- Bufffalo Chicken$18.00
grilled chicken, mozzarella, gorgonzola chees, hot sauce.
- Four Cheese$17.00
asiago, gorgonzola, mozzarella, ricotta.
- The Stinger$17.00
hot sopressata, ricotta, mozzarella, blue and asiago cheeses with a hot honey drizzle.
- Traditional$15.00
mozarella, marinara.
- Mushroom$17.00
cremini mushrooms, truffle oil.
Entrees and Pastas
- Barra "B" Burger$18.00
bacon, gorgonzola cheese, bbq sauce, brioche bun, served with parmesan truffle fries.
- Blackened Shrimp Alfredo$29.00
grilled cajun shrimp, broccoli, wild mushrooms, cajun fetuccini alfredo
- Chicken Francese$24.00
sauteed chicken cutlet, galic, lemon butter wine sauce, served over linguini.
- Chicken Parmesean$25.00
served with your choice of fetuccini alfredo or spagetti marinara
- Eggplant Parmesean$22.00
served with your choice of fetuccini alfredo or spagetti marinara
- Gebes Crab Cakes$39.00
nonna's famous sicilain crab cakes, served with fingerling potatoes.
- Gorgonzola Gnocchi$23.00
Potato gnocchi, gorgonzola cream with a fig drizzle.
- Grilled Filet Mignon$38.00
roasted red pepper sauce, roasted red pepper risotto.
- Grilled Salmon Blanc$29.00
grilled atlantic salmon, mushroom risotto, grilled asparagus, beurre blanc sauce.
- Liguni Fra Diavolo$34.00
served over linguini with mussels, shrimp, sausage, sun-dried tomatoes, spicy marinara sauce.
- Lobster & Shrimp Scampi$34.00
lobster ravioli, jumbo shrimp, grape tomatoes, wild mushrooms, fresh garlic, lemon cream sauce.
- Marsala$27.00
choice of chicken or veal, roasted red peppers, wild mushrooms, marsala demi, side of spinach
- Mushroom Ravioli$25.00
truffle oil mushroom ravioli, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, basil pesto sauce
- Penne alla Norma$25.00
fried eggplant, wild mushrooms, roasted red peppers, ricotta cheese, marinara, topped with basil pesto.
- Penne alla Vodka$22.00
sun-dried tomatoes, basil, vodka crea,
- Short Rib Gnocchi$37.00
Gnocchi, braised vegetables, demi glaze
- Sicilian Ahi Tuna$39.00
grilled ahi tuna steak, topped with a white wine caper and olive sauce, served with mushroom risotto, and garlic broccoli.
- Spaghetti & Meatballs$23.00
Tomato marinara, parmigiano-reggiano
- Tortellini Carbonara$24.00
Cheese tortellini, pancetta, cream, parmesean, finished with egg yolk.
- Veal Chop$45.00
pan-seared, topped with a truffle gravy, served with mushroom risotto, and arugla salad.
- Veal Parmesean$26.00
served with your choice of fetuccini alfredo or spagetti marinara
Vegan Menu
- Vegan Margherita$18.00
san marzano crushed tomatoes, basil.
- Vegan Vesuvio$18.00
Sliced long hot peppers, long hot pepper pesto, marinara
- Vegan Local Veggie$18.00
broccoli, spinach, tomatoes, olives
- Vegan Mushroom$18.00
cremini mushroom, truffle oil.
- Vegan Fichetto$18.00
roasted garlic, artichokes, olives, diced tomatoes.
- Vegan Traditional$17.00
marinara
- Vegan Meatball Parm Sandwhich$16.00
vegan meatballs, vegan cheese
- Vegan Portobello Panini$15.00
grilled portobello mushrooms, roasted red peppers, olive pesto, mixed greens, and vegan cheese
- Vegan Eggplant Parm Sandwhich$16.00
breaded & lightly-fried, marinara & vegan cheese
- Vegan Penne Primavera$23.00
garden vegetables, garlic, shallots, white wine, extra virgin olive oil.
- Vegan Spaghetti & Meatballs$27.00
tomato marinara
- Baked Gnocchi$25.00
vegan cheese, marinara, fresh basil
- Vegan Mushroom Ravioli$25.00
truffle oil mushroom ravioli, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, basil pesto sauce
- Vegan Eggplant Parm$24.00
breaded & fried eggplant, vegan cheese, marinara sauce.
- Balsamic Glazed Asparagus$7.00
- Vegan Truffle Oil French Fries$9.00
- Vegan Wild Mushrooms$6.00
- Vegan Sauteed Spinach$6.00
- Vegan Brussel Sprouts$7.00
- Vegan Mixed Olives$10.00
- Vegan Meatballs$14.00
crostini, vegan cheese, marinara sauce.
- Vegan Bruschetta$13.00
diced tomatoes, garlic, basil, extra virgin olive oil, aged balsamic, toasted crostinis.
- Vegan Roasted Red Peppers$13.00
bed of romaine, marinated roasted red peppers, balsamic vinegar.
- VeganGrilled Portobello Mushrooms$13.00
marinated with balsamic, garlic, olive oil.
- Barra Garden Salad$12.00
fennel, grape tomatoes, baby arugla, lemon olive oil dressing.
- Barra Fruit Salad$12.00
spring mix, strawberries, blueberries, sliced pear, white balsamic dressing.
Lunch
- Lunch Combo$16.00
Choice of ceasar or house salad and a soup.
- Steak Panini$24.00
sliced filet mignon, shallots, peppercorn aioli, gorgonzola cheese.
- Salmon Burger$21.00
grilled salmon, arugla, fennel, garlic ailio, served on a brioche bun.
- Crab Cake Sandhwhich$22.00
nonna's famous crab cake, lettuce, tomato, onion, garic aioli.
- Surf & Turf Burger$29.00
char--grilled beef patty, crab cake, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, grilled broche bun.
- Chicken Parmesean Sandwhich$17.00
crispy chicken, marinara & fresh mozzarella.
- Meatball Parmesan Sandwhich$17.00
home-made meatballs, marinara & fresh ricotta.
- Eggplant Parmesean Sandwhich$16.00
breaded & lighlty fried, marinara & fresh mozzarella.
- Pizza Burger$17.00
char-grilled, fresh mozarella, roasted garlic, marinara sauce, grilled brioche bun.
- Ciabatta-Bing$17.00
chicken cutlet, sauteed spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, basil pesto, mozzarella
- Portobello Panini$16.00
grilled portobello mushrooms, roasted peppers, olive pesto, mixed greens & fresh mozzarella.