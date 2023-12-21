Barranco
To-Go Cocktails
- Sangria$14.00
This punch of red wine, chopped fruit and Peruvian influences is among the best sellers in house!!
- Pisco Punch$13.00
Get to know Peru's national spirit in this tropical cocktail with pineapple, lime, and Pisco!
- Margarita$13.00
Cant go wrong with this timeless classic!
- Guava Cava$13.00
Heres a signature that you requested! We’re excited to share this delicious cocktail in your home! Ingredients include; Vodka, Guava juice, Lime juice, Apricot liquor, and Cava!!
- Pisco Sour$15.00
Family Feast
- Family Feast For 4$75.00
A perfect way to explore the flavors of Peru! Our family meal feeds 4 people and comes with quinoa salad, 4 Assorted empanadas, aji de gallina, jasmine rice, and alfajores.
- Family Feast For 6$105.00
quinoa salad, six assorted empanadas, aji de gallina, lomo saldo, adobo, jasmine rice and alfajores
Lunch Box
- Sandwich Con Lomo$20.00
Stir-fried beef tenderloin, tomatoes, onions, gluten-free soy sauce & crema de rocoto
- Sandwich with Crispy Chicken$20.00
Crispy chicken marinated in aji-amarillo, lemon, sea salt, coleslaw, crema de rocoto & cilantro
- Shrimp Sandwich$24.00
Shrimp Chicharron marinated in lime juice, avocado, tomato and creole sauce
- Pan con Chicharron$20.00
Sliced roasted pork loin, fried yams, marinated onions in lime juice & crema de rocoto
- Pan con adobo$24.00
- Pan con Salmon$26.00
Cebiche
- Cebiche de Pescado$20.00
Fresh fish of the day in lime juice, aji rocoto leche de tigre
- Cebiche Mixto$25.00
Fresh fish, calamari, mussels, camarones, and aji rocoto leche de tigre
- House Made Yucca Chips$6.00
Highly recommended to enjoy with your cebiche
- Cebiche Chino Peruano$26.00
Sushi grade ahi tuna, rocoto-sweet chili, tamarind, roasted nori, cucumbers, green onions, and cilantro
- Tuna Tartare$26.00
Sushi grade ahi tuna, marinated in rocoto-tamarind sauce, scallions, avocado, and house-made chips
Bocaditos
- Classic Peruvian Hangover Soup$15.00
Classic Peruvian hangover soup with rice noodles, cilantro-ginger base, & vegetables
- Quinoa Salad$15.00
Mixed greens, mandarin oranges, apples, quinoa, feta cheese, cherry tomatoes passionfruit vinaigrette
- Barranco Mac 'n Cheese$15.00
Applewood smoked bacon, huancaina sauce, and micro greens
- Tequeños$15.00
Crispy wontons filled with Oaxaca cheese, guacamole, and tamarind sauce
- Chicharrones$15.00
Nothing is better than these.. Breaded with rice flour and fried chicharrones!
- Palta Rellena$15.00
Stuffed half avocado with chicharron de pollo, lime, and rocoto mayo
- Langostinos Crocantes$21.00
Quinoa encrusted shrimp, sweet mashed potatoes, and tamarind sauce
- Grilled Octopus$25.00
Grilled Mediterranean Octopus ,purple mashed potato.
- Chicken Anticuchos$18.00
Peruvian inspired cart street vendor grilled skewers, marinated in panca paste and Peruvian spices
- Corn Empanada Trio$18.50
Three delicious homemade empanadas filled with corn (choclo) and cheese
- Bolitas de Yucca$16.00
Crispy yucca balls stuffed with ham, Oaxaca cheese, and fusion sauce
- Scallops Carlitos$25.00
Pan seared fresh scallops, picantito de choclo, roasted nori, and togirashi
- Roasted Farm Beet Salad$16.00
Beets, potatoes, tangerines, cancha, choclo, mint, feta cheese, & lime-aji amarillo vinaigrette
- Fried Plantains$10.00
With tamarind sauce and feta cheese
- Yuca Frita$13.00
With huancaina sauce, feta cheese and chimichurri
- Street Elote$11.00
Grilled Mexican corn on the cob, chimichurri aji amarillo butter spread, and feta cheese
- Beef Heart Anticuchos$20.00
Peruvian inspired cart street vendor grilled skewers, marinated in panca paste and Peruvian spices
- Caesar Salad$16.00+
Lemon, anchovies, parmesan cheese, huanciana with romaine lettuce
Platos de Fondo
- Lomo Saltado$24.00
Stir-fried black angus filet mignon with onions, tomatoes, soy sauce, and french fries
- Pollo Saltado$24.00
Stir-fried chicken with onions, tomatoes, soy sauce, and french fries.
- Vegetales Saltado$23.00
Stir-fried vegetables with soy sauce and french fries.
- Jalea$32.00
Crispy calamari, mussels, shrimp, fish, rocoto aioli & lemon
- Pork Chaufa$24.00
Chinese inspired fried rice with pork and onions
- Adobo$24.00
Snake River pork shoulder slowly braised in Cusqueña-aji panca sauce, rice, and salsa criolla
- Aji de Gallina$24.00
Peruvian chicken strew with an aji amarillo base, served with jasmine rice
- Arroz con Maricos$25.00
Peruvian style, Bomba rice, saffron-paprika base & peruvian beer
- Pescado a lo Macho$34.00
Local catch roasted over seafood stew, mild rocoto-paprika sauce, and coconut rice
- Salmon Bandido$30.00
Grilled wild king salmon, blue mashed potatoes, and escabeche
- Churrasco$49.00
Grass-fed Creekstone Black Angus NY 16oz steak, aji amarillo, sea salt butter, watercress salad, and grilled lemon
- Tuna Nuovo Andina$29.00
Pan seared fresh ahi tuna, tacu-tacu, platano frito, salsa criolla, and curry sauce
- Seco de Res$32.00
Slow braised short ribs in cilantro, Cusquena beer, and Panamito bean served with jasmine rice