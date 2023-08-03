Enjoy a worldly, street-food-inspired menu that's fresh & locally sourced.
Barrel Brothers Brewing Kitchen & Cocktails
Food
Sticks
Chicken Satay
Marinated & Grilled Chicken. Peanut Sauce. (GF)
Corn Dog
Hand Dipped Corn Dog. Mustard. Ketchup
Moroccan Spiced Lamb
Tzatsiki. Pickled Onion.
Senegalese Beef
Marinated Top Round. Ginger. Chili. Peanuts. Carmelized Onion Mustard Sauce.
Grilled Halloumi
Layered with Naan. Indian Palak (Spinach) Sauce
Bowls
Garden Salad
Marinated Cherry-Grape Tomatoes. Parmesan & Herb Crusted Courtons. Cucumber. Red Onion. Garlic. Parmesan. Red Wine Vinaigrette.
Thai Noodle Salad
Rice Noodles. Cabbage. Peppers. Bean Sprouts. Carrots. Peanuts. Lime. Basil. (GF)
Ceviche
Citrus Cured White Fish. Tomato. Onion. Chilis. Cilatro. Avocado. (GF)
Poke Salad
Marinated Ahi Tuna. Wakame Salad. Red Rice. Edamame. Sesame. Spring Onion. (GF)
Esquites
Grilled Corn with Achiote Butter, tossed with Chives, Jalapeños & Achiote Mayo. Cotija. (GF)
Baskets & Trays
Zhug Dip
Naan Bread. House Made Greek Yogurt. Cilatro. Parsley. Onion. Lemon Zest. Thai Chillies. Cumin. Sherry Vinegar.
Onion Pakoras
Onion Fritters. Garam Masala. Coriander Chutney. (GF)
Pupusas
El Salvadorian Griddle Cakes Stuffed With Roasted Pork. Cheese. Potatoes. Black Beans. Cabbage Salad. Salsa. (GF)
Banh Mi
Grilled Chicken Thigh or Grilled Marinated Tofu. Pickled Jalapeños. Carrots. Cucumber. Onion. Cilantro. Mayo. (GF Optional)
Southern Fried Chicken
Crispy Buttermilk Chicken. Spicy Pickles. Creamy Herbed Dressing.
Grilled Bratwurst
Pickled Grain Mustard Seed. Braised Cabbage.
Yuca Fries
Peruvian Cheese Sauce. Tajin Dusting.
Pork Belly Buns
Marinated Pork Belly. Hoisin. Carrot-Jalapeño-Shallot Slaw. Thai Vinaigrette. Szechuan Pepper.