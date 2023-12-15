Barrels & Bottles Brewery
Beer (B&B)
Draft Beer
- Big LeBEERski Golden Stout$11.49
- Brain Freeze Session Hazy IPA$13.40
- Camp George Brown Ale$11.49
- Camp George Original Draft Amer Light Lager$11.49
- Camp George White Ale Witbier$11.49
- Dancing Shoes American Pale Ale$11.49
- Distiller's Select Vienna Lager$11.49
- Drinking On The Job Kolsch$9.56
- Drinking Responsibly IIPA$13.40
- Engine 41 Schwarzbier$11.49
- Georgia O'Wheat$11.49
- Hoptart Hazy Pale Ale$13.40
- Human Fund IPA$11.49Out of stock
- Jitter Juice Coffee Pale Ale$11.49
- Kokua Session IPA$11.49
- Nippleless Cage American Pilsner$11.49
- Oba Pot'a Porter$11.49Out of stock
- Obsess Much? Peanut Butter Stout$15.31
- Orange Creamsicle Blonde Ale$11.49
- Salted Plumb Fairy Gose$13.40
- Stay Classy Colorado Baltic Porter$11.49Out of stock
- Who Called The Hops Hazy IPA$13.40
Food
Dough Nips
- Buffalo Dough Nips$9.00+
pizza cheese, blue cheese, chicken, franks red hot, w/ a side of blue cheese or ranch dressing
- Bacon & Chicken Dough Nips$9.00+
pizza cheese, bacon and chicken w/a side of ranch
- O.G. Dough Nips$8.00+
pizza cheese, w/a side of marinara
- Cheese Dough Nips$7.75+
pizza cheese w/a side of or ranch
- Kalua Pork Dough Nips$9.00+
pizza cheese, kalua pork, red cabbage w/a side of soy mayo
Appetizer
Inspired Eats
- Ahi Poke Hawaiian Style$16.50
seasoned ahi tuna (raw)* served over rice, sprinkled w/furikake, sesame seeds & topped w/macadamia nuts, white & green onions then laced with soy mayo. *Consuming Raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness. *Fish is processed in a facility with shellfish
- Ahi Poke Rice Bowl$17.50
seasoned ahi tuna (raw)* served over rice with 4 to 5 fresh vegetables then laced with soy mayo. *Consuming Raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness. *Fish is processed in a facility with shellfish
- Chicken ONLY Rice Bowl$12.00
seasoned chicken served w/rice. no veggies
- Chicken Rice Bowl$15.50
seasoned chicken served over rice with 4 to 5 fresh vegetables
- Hawaiian Shoyou Chicken$15.50
chicken thigh, rice macaroni
- Kalua Pork Plate$16.00
slow roasted kalua pork, rice, macaroni salad
- Tofu & Veggie Rice Bowl$15.00
seasoned tofu served over rice with 4 to 5 fresh vegetables
Salads, Soups & Sammie Specials
- Chopped Italian Sandwich$12.00
Hoagie roll, provolone, salami, hot capocollo, pepperoni, prosciutto, red onion, lettuce, Italian dressing & mayo, all chopped together on a hoagie roll
- Creamy Butternut Squash Soup (vegetarian)$6.00
Daily Soup
- Greek Salad$12.00
mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, pepperoncini, onion, Greek olive, blue cheese crumbles
- House Salad$7.00
mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers, red cabbage, onion, pizza cheese
- Side Salad$3.25
mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers, red cabbage, onion, pizza cheese
Ala Cart
Wine & Slushies
Slushy
White Wines
- Chardonnay by St. Francis$6.70+
This classic California Chardonnay hails from Sonoma and Carneros. Hand picking and whole cluster pressing give the wine rich and concentrated fruit flavors, while barrel aging for 6 months in French and American oak, and malolactic fermentation give the wine the creamy and buttery vanilla flavors that Chardonnay drinkers love and crave. Just over 50% of the fruit for the wine comes from the cooler appellation of Russian River Valley. Look for pear, citrus and toast flavors, and serve this Chardonnay on its own, or with buttery shellfish dishes, grilled salmon with tropical fruit salsa, or creamy cheeses with fresh pears and citrus fruit spreads.
- Pinot Grigio by Tiamo$6.22+
The Pinot Grigio grape has its origins in France from the Pinot Gris variety, but today, this popular grape is best known for the crisp, dry whites coming from northern Italy. We were thrilled to find such a tasty, fresh and stylish one made in the hillside vineyards of Veneto from 100% organic grapes. The Veneto region is ideally suited for the Pinot Grigio grape, where the particular composition of the hilly soil, exposition to the sun and mild summer temperatures combine to provide excellent conditions.
- Sparkling Wine by Infinite Monkey Theorem$6.22+
Grapes from Colorado, made in Denver, CO
- Sauvignon Blanc by Mohua$6.70+
Classic New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc
- N/A Sauvignon Blanc by Giesen$6.70+
Giesen 0% – An alcohol-removed wine that everyone can enjoy, no matter the occasion. Made from our premium, full-strength New Zealand wine, it’s aromatically expressive, crisp, and refreshing, with the varietal characteristics you know and love… only with the alcohol gently removed. Perfect for enjoying at home, out with friends and family, or any time you’d prefer a glass of wine without the after-effects. And the added bonus…there are only 16 calories per 125ml serving (or 13 calories per 100ml glass) – 80% less calories than a full strength 12.5% alcohol/volume wine!
Red Wines
- Cabernet Sauvignon by Martin Ray$8.13+
California Cabernet Sauvignon. Classic and ripe with deep blue and purple fruit, notes of currant, fresh blackberry, bramble, and peppercorn. Interlaced with wet stone and earth, over touches of elderflower and vanilla with with fervent, yet silky integrated tannins.
- Malbec by Portillo$6.22+
From Mendoza, Argentina. Deep hues of ruby red gain intensity from shades of shimmering violet in this Malbec with good structure, medium acidity and a long finish. Rich with fruit, the nose is reminiscent of plums and blackberries.
- Pinot Noir by Elouan$7.18+
Elouan Oregon Pinot Noir is a beautiful dark scarlet in color, with aromas of dried cherries and blackberry, high fruit notes.
- Red Blend by Daou$7.18+
Paso Robles 76% Petite Sirah, 12% Zinfandel, 10% Syrah, 2% Lagrein Barrel Aging: 10 months in 50% new French oak
- N/A Red Blend by Giesen$6.70+
Prosecco/Bubbles
- Rose Prosecco Bottle by La Gioiosa$20.00
The Prosecco Rose presents itself revealing a pomegranate nuance edged with soft pink reflections. The nose is subtle and fresh, offering hints of small red fruits. Notes of rose and pomegranate complete this elegant and intense aromatic profile. On the palate, it is silky and full, presenting a very pleasant balance between the fruity and floral notes.
- Mimosa$6.22+
Other Beverages
Cider, N/A, Hot Drinks, Soda, Guest
Retail
- Deep Canyon Coffee Blend Whole Bean$10.00
- Dog Bandana$12.00
1 size
- Krispy King Tshirt Short Sleeve$18.00
- Forest Shirt Softstyle$20.00
- Mint/Ocean Tank Top$20.00
- Tank BellaCanva Muscle Tank Charcoal$20.00
- Black V-Neck$25.00
- Blue Heather Hat$25.00
1 size
- Green Shirt w/ Circle logo$25.00
- Light Blue Tank Women's$25.00
- Pink Hat$25.00
1 size
- Sweatshirt w/Pocket & Logo$30.00
- Tr-Blend Charcoal Shirt$30.00
- White Hoodie$40.00
- Cardinal Zip Up Hoodie$45.00
- Mauve Hoodie$45.00
- 10 year Anniversary Shirt$25.00
- Glassware - 13.5oz Glass$7.00
- Glassware - 20oz Pint Glass$7.00
- Glassware - 5oz Taster Glass$5.00
- Glassare - 64oz Glass Growler (no fill)$7.00
- Blue Beanie w/ Patch$25.00
1 size
- Charcoal Beanie w/ Patch$25.00
1 size
- Green Hat w/ Patch$32.00
1 size
- Glassware - Slushy Life Mug$8.00
- Slushy Life Shirt$22.00
- Glassware - Wine Glass$6.00
- Glassware - Mug$6.00