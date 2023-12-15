Chardonnay by St. Francis

$6.70 +

This classic California Chardonnay hails from Sonoma and Carneros. Hand picking and whole cluster pressing give the wine rich and concentrated fruit flavors, while barrel aging for 6 months in French and American oak, and malolactic fermentation give the wine the creamy and buttery vanilla flavors that Chardonnay drinkers love and crave. Just over 50% of the fruit for the wine comes from the cooler appellation of Russian River Valley. Look for pear, citrus and toast flavors, and serve this Chardonnay on its own, or with buttery shellfish dishes, grilled salmon with tropical fruit salsa, or creamy cheeses with fresh pears and citrus fruit spreads.