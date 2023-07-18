Barrett's Quality Eats 3242 Crosspark road
Beverage
Coffee
Tea
Juice
N/A Beverage
Beer
Lunch (Weekday)
Soup + Salad
Tomato Bisque
Chicken, White Bean, and Kale
Bodega Chopped Salad
white beans, salami, olives, peppers, provolone, greens, giardiniera *no modifications*
"Caesarish" Salad
kale, crouton, parmesan, cauliflower, dijon vinaigrette
Garden Salad
cucumber, zucchini, tomato, pickled vegetables, toasted almonds, olive oil, greens
Lunch Sandwiches
Chilled Muffaletta Sandwich
ciabatta, mortadella, salami, smoked provolone, giardiniera, olive relish *no modifications*
Grilled Muffuletta Sandwich
ciabatta, mortadella, salami, smoked provolone, giardiniera, olive relish *no modifications*
Classic Chicken Salad Sandwich
brioche roll, herb salad, cider vinaigrette
Smashed Chickpea + Pepper Sandwich
french roll, preserved lemon, cashew cream cheese, arugula
Mediterranean Tuna Sandwich
country bread tuna salad, olives, herbs, capers, pickled onion
Warm Pulled Chicken Sandwich
french roll, salsa verde, arugula, herbs, feta mayonnaise
Beef Pot Roast Sandwich
french roll, braised greens, horseradish mayonnaise, pickled onion
Smoked Ham & Cheddar Sandwich
country bread, smoked ham, Prairie Breeze white cheddar
Avocado BLT
country bread, thick cut bacon, tomato, lettuce, Duke's mayo
Grazing Plates
Rotisserie
Quarter Rotisserie Chicken
Half Rotisserie Chicken
Whole Rotisserie Chicken
Quarter Rotisserie Chicken Plate
roasted Yukon gold potatoes, kale salad, salsa verde
Half Rotisserie Chicken Plate
roasted Yukon gold potatoes, kale salad, salsa verde
Rotisserie Potatoes
salsa verde
Chipotle Kale Salad
chipotle dressing, dried cranberries, sweet potato, kale
Rotini Pasta Salad
cucumber, cherry tomato, onion, parley
Roasted Carrots
smoked paprika vinaigrette, pickled golden raisins
Roasted Beets
greek yogurt, za'atar, chilies, mint
Grilled + Marinated Vegetables
olive oil, black pepper, pecorino cheese
Oranges
mint, coriander
Chickpea + Peppers
roasted bell peppers, red wine vinaigrette, feta
Tuna Salad
capers, Duke's mayo, parsley, lemon, dijon
Classic Chicken Salad
Duke's mayo, celery, onion
Chilled Herb Roasted Salmon
Mayo, celery, onion, vinegar
Sweet Potato Pint
Chipotle dressing, dried cranberries, kale
Rotini Pasta Salad Pint
Cucumber, cherry tomato, onion, parley
Roasted carrots Pint
Smoked paprika vinaigrette, pickled golden raisins
Roasted + Marinated Vegetables Pint
Olive oil, black pepper, pecorino cheese
Oranges Pint
Mint, coriander
Chickpea + Peppers Pint
Roasted bell peppers, red wine vinaigrette, feta
Zucchini Crudo Pint
Roasted almonds, lemon, olive oil, parsley
Roasted Golden Beets Pint
Greek yogurt, zaatar, chilies & mint
Tuna Salad Pint
Capers, mayo,
Chicken Salad Pint
Mayo, celery, onion, vinegar
All Day
Bagels + Toast
Bagel
Add plain or scallion cream cheese, cashew cream cheese Salted butter or seasonal jam
Smoked Salmon Toast
lox, cream cheese, capers, cucumber, add avocado +2.50
Avocado Grilled Toast
everything bagel seasoning, herb salad, cherry tomato, add lox +6
Ricotta Grilled Toast
homemade ricotta, extra virgin olive oil
Lox & Bagel
lox, cream cheese, cucumber, tomato, capers, side herb salad
Veggie Bagel Sandwich
Cashew cream cheese, cucumber, tomato, pickled onion
1/2 Dozen Bagels
Dozen Bagels
Pastry
Croissant
Chocolate Croissant
Ham + Cheese Croissant
Fruit Danish
Irish Tea Cake
Blueberry Muffin
A Great Blueberry Muffin
Brownie
Double Chocolate Cookie
Oatmeal Cranberry Cookie
Kalamata Olive-White Chocolate Cookie
Coconut LIme Macaron
Banana Bread
Cinnamon Roll
Dessert
Lemon Meringue Cream Puff
Vanilla Bean Cream Puff
Vanilla Ugly Eclair
Chocolate Ugly Eclair
Fruit Eclair
Chocolate Peanut Butter Torte
Seasonal Fruit Tart
Caramel Macchiato Mousse Cake
Ecuadorian Chocolate Mousse Cake
Whole Cakes
Deli Case
