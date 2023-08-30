Food

Quick Bites

Hot Dog

$5.00

All-beef Frank, served with Fries.

Chicken Strips

$8.00

Four Chicken Strips, served with seasoned, crinkle-cut fries.

Seasoned Fries

$5.00

Seasoned, crinkle-cut french fries.

Pepperjack Corn Dip

$5.00

Creamy pepperjack and corn dip, served with tortilla chips.

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.00

Eight Breaded, ceam cheese stuffed jalitos. Served with ranch dressing.

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

Barry's Picks

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$6.00

Freshly beer-battered onion rings.

Fajita Panchos

$12.00

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Six wings, served with fries and ranch dressing. Wing flavors: Buffalo, Mango Habanero, Sriracha, and Garlic Parmesan

Fresh catch

Fish N' Chips

$12.00

Freshly beer-battered fish, served with fries. Fish available blackened.

Shrimp N' Chips

$16.00

Six butterflied, Freshly beer-battered shrimp, served with fries. Shrimp available blackened.

Fish N' Shrimp N' Chips

$14.00

Freshly beer-battered fish and four butterflied shrimp, served with fries. Fish and shrimp available blackened.

Classics

Cheeseburger

$9.00

Juicy brisket and chuck burger, topped with American cheese, served with seasoned fries.

Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Crispy chicken fritter, topped with American cheese, served with seasoned fries.

Fish Sandwich

$9.00

Beer Battered fish, topped with American cheese and pickles. Served with seasoned fries.

Mushroom & Cheese Burger

$9.00

Juicy brisket and chuck burger, topped with American cheese, served with seasoned fries.

Barry's Burger

$12.00

Impossible meatless patty, American Cheese, Avocado slices, and an onion ring.

Two by Two

$13.00

Double the meat, double the cheese!

Three by Three

$17.00

Triple the meat, triple the cheese!

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Club Sandwich

$10.00

Ham, Turkey, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and onions on two layers of Texas toast

Pizza

$15.00

14 inch Pizza with your choice of toppings.

Street-Style Tacos

BBQ Brisket Taco

$6.00

Brisket, red chili bbq, shredded peperjack cheese, fried onion and jalapeno strips

Fried Chicken Taco

$6.00

Fried chicken tender, poblano sauce, shredded lettuce, pico, mix cheese or queso

Island Fish Taco

$6.00

Beer Battered fish, pico de gallo, sour cream, cilantro, cabbage, queso fresco, poblano sauce

Island Shrimp Taco

$6.00

Beer Battered Shrimp, pico de gallo, sour cream, cilantro, cabbage, queso fresco, poblano sauce

Pepperjack Chicken Taco

$6.00

Shredded chicken, bbq sauce, pepperjack cream corn, mix cheese, grilled onions

Traditional Fajita

$6.00

Bean & Cheese Taco

$4.00

Liquor

Vodka

Absolut

$6.00

Ciroc

$6.00

Deep Eddy Peach

$7.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Skyy

$6.00

Smirnoff

$6.00

Stolichnaya

$6.00

Titos

$6.00

Gin

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Whitley Neil

$10.00

Whitley Neil Aloe &Cucumber

$10.00

Whitley Neil Blood Orange

$10.00

Whitley Neil Pink Grapefruit

$10.00

Whitley Neil Quince

$10.00

Whitley Neil Rasberry

$10.00

Whitley Neil Rhubarb & Ginger

$10.00

Rum

Bacardi

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Cruzan Light Rum

$6.00

Havana Club Anejo Blanco

$6.00

Havana Club Anejo Clasico

$6.00

Malibu Coconut

$6.00

Malibu Pineapple

$6.00

Myers Dark Rum

$6.00

Sailor Jeryy Spiced Rum

$6.00

Tequila

1800 Anejo

$10.00

1800 Reposado

$10.00

1800 Silver

$10.00

512 Anejo

$10.00

512 Reposado

$10.00

512 Blanco

$8.00

818 Blanco

$15.00

818 Reposado

$20.00

Altos Plata

$10.00

Altos Reposado

$10.00

Avion Reposado

$10.00

Avion Reserva 44

$30.00

Avion Silver

$10.00

Camarena Silver

$6.00

Cincoro Reposado

$20.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$30.00

Corazon Blanco

$10.00

Dobel Diamente

$15.00

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Don Julio Anejo

$20.00

Don Julio Reposado

$20.00

Espolon Reposado

$8.00

Flecha Azul Blanco

$15.00

Flecha Azul Reposado

$15.00

Herradura Anejo

$15.00

Herradura Reposado

$15.00

Herradura Silver

$10.00

Hornitos Black Barel

$10.00

Hornitos Plata

$10.00

Hornitos Reposado

$10.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$6.00

Jose Cuervo La Reserva De La Familia Anejo

$50.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$6.00

Luna Azul Reposado

$6.00

Milagro Reposado

$10.00

Milagro Silver

$10.00

Patron Contronge

$6.00

Patron Reposado

$15.00

Patron Silver

$15.00

Teremana Blanco

$10.00

Teremana Reposado

$10.00

Whiskey & Bourbon

Ballantines

$6.00

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Buchanans 12 yr

$10.00

Buchanans 18 yr

$20.00

Canadian Club

$6.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Dewars White Label

$8.00

Fireball

$6.00

Glenfiddich 12 yr

$15.00

Glenlivet 12 YR

$15.00

Glenlivet 18 yr

$30.00

Jack Daniel

$8.00

Jack Daniel Gentlemen Jack

$10.00

Jack Daniel Single Barrel

$15.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$50.00

Macallan 18

$75.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Seagrams 7

$6.00

Seagrams VO

$6.00

TX Whiskey

$10.00

Brandy

Courvoisier

$10.00

Hennessey

$15.00

Presidente

$6.00

Remy Martin

$45.00

Liqueurs & Cordials

Baileys Irish Cream

$8.00

Campari

$10.00

Chambord

$8.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Disaronno

$8.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Gran Gala

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Cocktails & Shots

Cocktails

Champagne Cocktail

$13.00

Mimosa

$4.00

Sea Breeze

$8.00

Sidecar

$13.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Tsunami

$9.00

Adios MF

$13.00

Shots

Purple Gecko

$7.50

Gummie Bear

$7.50

Red Snapper

$7.50

Mexican Candy

$7.50

Lemon Drop Shot

$7.50

Kamikazie

$7.50

Jager Bomb

$9.50

Vegas Bomb

$9.50

Green Tea

$7.50

Cherry Bomb

$9.50

Scooby Snack

$7.50

Pineapple upside down cake

$7.50

Royal Flush

$7.50

Mind Eraser

$7.50

Star Fucker

$7.50

Four Horsemen

$8.50

Cherry Bomb

$9.50

Grape Bomb

$9.50

Johnny Vegas

$9.50

Red Headed Slut

$7.50

Starburst

$7.50

Surfer on acid

$7.50

Washington Apple

$9.25

Buttery Nipple

$7.50

Blow Job

$7.50

Cinnamon Toast

$7.50

Mind Eraser

$7.50

Liquid Cocaine

$7.50

Angry Balls

$8.50

Baby Guiness

$7.50

B-52

$7.50

Oatmeal Cookie

$7.50

Banderita

$9.25

Fire and Ice

$8.50

Beer

Draft Beer

Budlight 16oz

$6.00

Michelob Ultra 16oz

$6.00

Miller Lite 16oz

$6.00

Blue Moon 16oz

$6.00

Light Circus 16oz

$6.00

El Vaquero 16oz

$6.00

Modelo Especial 16oz

$7.00

Stella Artois 16oz

$7.00

5x5 Brunette 16oz

$6.00

Crawford Bock 16oz

$6.00

Dos Equis 16oz

$7.00

5x5 Moorefield 16oz

$6.00

Canned Beer

5x5 Brewing Funarr

$7.00

5x5 Brunette Bombshell

$7.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Budlight Lime

$5.00

Busch Light

$3.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Four Corners El Chingon

$7.00

Four Corners El Grito

$7.00

Four Corners Heart O Texas

$7.00

Four Corners La Chingona

$7.00

Four Corners Local Buzz

$7.00

Four Corners Queen Bee Grapefruit

$7.00

Karbach Crawford Bock

$7.00

Karbach Hopadillo

$7.00

Karbach Horseshoe

$7.00

Karbach Karbach Octoberfest

$7.00

Karbach Light Circus

$7.00

Karbach Love Street

$7.00

Karbach Rodeo Clown

$7.00

Karbach Southern Wheat

$7.00

Karbach Tasty Waves

$7.00

Karbach Viva Chela

$7.00

Land Shark

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Michelob Ultra Pure Gold

$6.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$3.00

Southern Star Bombshell Blonde

$7.00

Southern Star Buried Hatchet Stout

$7.00

Southern Star Conspiracy Theory

$7.00

Southern Star Cygourd

$7.00

Southern Star Mama Rosa Gose

$7.00

Southern Star Oktoberfest

$7.00

Southern Star Southern Brunch

$7.00

Southern Star Strawberry Blonde

$7.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Angry Orchard Crisp Apple

$6.00

Blue Moon Belgium White

$6.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona Extra

$6.00

Corona Premier

$6.00

Corona Seltzer Variety

$5.00

Dos Equis Lager

$6.00

Dos Equis Rancher Water

$6.00

Heineken

$7.00

Heineken 0.0

$7.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Shiner Bock

$5.00

Sol

$6.00

Tecate

$6.00

Brooklyn Lager

$7.00

Lagunitas IPA

$7.00

VooDoo Ranger IPA

$7.00

VooDoo Starship

$7.00

Seltzers

Topo Chico Seltzer Variety

$5.00

Truly Berry Variety

$5.00

Truly Tropical Variety

$5.00

Topo Chico Seltzer Strawberry Guava

$5.00

Topo Chico Seltzer Tangy Lemon-Lime

$5.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00

White Claw Mango

$5.00

White Claw Natural Lime

$5.00

White Claw Grapefruit

$5.00

Michelob Ultra Seltzer Variety

$6.00

Budlight Seltzer Black Cherry

$5.00

Bud Light Seltzer Lemon Lime

$5.00

Bud Light Seltzer Mango

$5.00

Bud Light Seltzer Strawberry

$5.00

Karbach Ranch Water

$7.00

Buckets

Import Bucket

$25.00

Domestic Bucket

$20.00

Seltzer Bucket

$20.00

Miller Lite Bucket

$10.00

Coors Light Bucket

$10.00

Wine

Red Wine GLS

Beringer Main & Vine Merlot GLS

$6.00

Menage a Trrois GLS

$6.00

Sea sun Pinot Noir GLS

$12.00

Canyon Road Cabernet Sauvignion GLS

$3.00

Red Wine BTL

Beringer Main & Vine Merlot BTL

$25.00

Menage a Trrois BTL

$25.00

Sea sun Pinot Noir BTL

$12.00

Canyon Road Cabernet Sauvignion BTL

$10.00

White Wine GLS

Chloe Chardonnay GLS

$8.00

Chloe Pinot Grigio GLS

$8.00

Cupcake Moscato GLS

$8.00

Matua Sauvignon Blanc GLS

$8.00

Canyon Road Chardonnay GLS

$3.00

Canyon Road Pinot Grigio GLS

$3.00

Canyon Road Moscato GLS

$3.00

White Wine BTL

Chloe Chardonnay BTL

$30.00

Chloe Pinot Grigio BTL

$30.00

Cupcake Moscato BTL

$30.00

Matua Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$30.00

Canyon Road Chardonnay BTL

$10.00

Canyon Road Pinot Grigio BTL

$10.00

Canyon Road Moscato BTL

$10.00

Rose & Sparkling GLS

Canyon Road Rose GLS

$8.00

Opera Prima Charmat Brut GLS

$8.00

Rose & Sparkling BTL

Chloe Procecco BTL

$30.00

Cupcake Procecco BTL

$30.00

La Marca Procecco BTL

$30.00

Opera Prima Charmat Brut BTL

$30.00

Canyon Road Rose BTL

$10.00

NA Beverages

Soda

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Water Bottle

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Soda Water

$3.50

Redbull

$5.00

Tonic

$3.50

Red Bull Blue

$5.00

Red Bull Orange

$5.00

Red Bull Red

$5.00

Red Bull Red Watermelon

$5.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$5.00

Red Bull Yellow

$5.00

Juice & Virgin

Gatorade

$3.25

Lemonde

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Frozen's

Frozen

Miami Vice

$12.00

Pina Colada

$10.00

Daquiri

$10.00

Turbo Colada

$12.00

Margarita Frozen

$10.00

Margarita On The Rocks

$10.00

Frozen Virgin

Frozen Virgin Margarita

$6.00

Frozen Virgin Daqiuri

$6.00

Frozen Virgin Miami Vice

$6.50

Signature Cocktails

Blue Hawaiian

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Electric Lemonade

$12.00

Bahama Mama

$10.00

Rum Runner

$10.00

Rum Punch

$10.00

Sex on the Beach

$10.00