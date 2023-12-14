Bartolo's Station Park
DINNER
Soup
Starters
- Charcuterie & Cheese (for 2)$22.00
local cured meats & cheeses, fig marmalade, fresh berries, sardella, pickled vegetables, walnuts, olives, and grilled house focaccia
- Spanish Octopus$19.00
Spanish octopus, potatoes, puttanesca sauce, pickled Fresno chili, fresh parsley
- Rollin' Pork Belly$14.00
rolled pork belly porchetta style, sliced radishes, citrus salad with frisée lettuce, chili oil
- Artichoke Dip$15.00
roasted artichokes, spinach, cream cheese, lemon, fresh herbs, house focaccia
- Marinated Olives & Giadiniera$11.00
Castevetrano green olives marinated in garlic, orange peels and thyme, pickled house vegetables, house focaccia
- Ricotta Toast$12.00
house-made ricotta, pickled blueberries, honey, sesame & pumpkin seeds, balsamic glaze
- Charred Broccolini$10.00
creamy sesame dressing, crispy shallots, toasted sesame seeds
- Grilled Asparagus$10.00
extra virgin olive oil, parmesan, lemon zest
- Potato Wedges$6.00
parmesan, parsley, and spicy bacon aioli
- House Salad$7.00
gem lettuce, romaine, arugula, baby kale, tomatoes, cucumber, black olives, carrot ribbons, radishes, Italian dressing
Salads
- Chicken Confit Kale Caesar$15.00
romaine, baby kale, seasoned chicken confit, caesar dressing, parmesan, radishes, focaccia croutons, lemon zest
- Beet Tomato Burrata$15.00
Light pickled beets, tomatoes, dried strawberry, arugula, Italian vinaigrette, burrata cheese, basil pesto, toasted pistachios, balsamic glaze
- Grilled Shrimp Cobb$22.00
gem lettuce, green Goddess dressing, avocado, tomato, hard-boiled eggs, gorgonzola, candied walnuts, bacon bites, chives
Pastas
- Caprese Pasta$24.00
house-made pappardelle pasta, light marinara, warm burrata cheese, fire-roasted tomatoes, pesto, herbs
- Mussels Spaghetti$27.00
PEI mussels, spaghetti pasta, white wine butter sauce with garlic, Calabrian chili, fresh herbs, served with 1 pc. of garlic bread
- Rigatoni Bolognese$25.00
Rigatoni pasta, bolognese sauce (slow cooked Angus beef and pork), house-made ricotta cheese, parmesan
- Bucatini All'amatriciana$24.00
Bucatini pasta, crispy pancetta, spicy pomodoro sauce, parmesan
- Shrimp Spaghetti$26.00
Spaghetti pasta, grilled shrimps, fresh garlic & tomatoes, marinara, Calabrian chili, arugula, lemon zest, parmesan
- Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo$24.00
Fettuccini pasta, grilled chicken breast, creamy spinach Alfredo sauce, bread crumbs, parmesan
- Pistachio Pesto Mafaldine$23.00
Mafaldine pasta, roasted cauliflower, radicchio, pistachio-pesto sauce, pecorino romano cheese
Main
- Cioppino$32.00
fish tomato broth, with fish & seafood, blistered tomatoes, tri-colored fingerling potatoes, fresh herbs, 1 pc. of garlic bread
- "Picahna" Top Sirloin$35.00
12 oz. Top Sirloin steak, house wedge potatoes, asparagus, chimichuri sauce
- Trout Almandine$31.00
Farm-raised Idaho Trout, broccolini, brown butter lemon and sliced almond sauce with parsley
- Salmon$35.00
grilled salmon with everything crust, roasted beets & cauliflower, quinoa, arugula, dairy-free citrus tarragon yogurt, grilled lemon
- Chicken Parmigiana$28.00
Fettuccine pasta with marinara, breaded chicken breast with marinara sauce and mozzarella
- Grilled Pork Chop$34.00
grilled & glazed pork chop, Dukkah, roasted tri-colored baby carrots
- Seasonal Risotto$28.00
Carnaroli rice, saffron, fried zucchini squash, hazelnut, cheese and basil oil
DRINKS
HOT DRINKS
COLD DRINKS
- Orange Juice$6.00
Fresh squeezed
- Home-Made Lemonade$4.00
Housemade lemonade
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Arnold Palmer$4.00
- Italian Peach Soda$4.00
Peach flavored sparkling water, lemonade, whipped cream.
- Italian Passion Fruit Soda$4.00
Passion Fruit flavored sparkling water, lemonade, whipped cream.
- Italian Strawberry Soda$4.00
Strawberry flavored sparkling water, lemonade, whipped cream.
- Italian Pineapple Soda$4.00
Pineapple flavored sparkling water, lemonade, whipped cream
- Coke in can$3.00
- Diet Coke in can$3.00
- Sprite in can$3.00
- Ginger Beer$3.50
- Milk$3.00
- Choco Milk$3.50