FOH SKUS
Grab n Go
My Mochi - Double Chocolate
$2.10
Miss Vicky's Sea Salt
$1.50
Miss Vicky's Salt and Vinegar
$1.50
Miss Vicky's Jalapeno
$1.50
Miss Vicky's BBQ
$1.50
Lay's Classic
$1.50
Lay's Sour Cream and Onion
$1.50
Lay's Dill Pickle
$1.50
Baked Lay's Classic
$1.50
Baked Lay's Sour Cream and Onion
$1.50
Baked Lay's Cheddar and Sour Cream
$1.50
Frito's
$1.50
Doritos
$1.50
Doritos Cool Ranch
$1.50
Doritos Chili Lime
$1.50
Cheetos
$1.50
Cheetos Flamin Hot
$1.50
Sunchips Garden Salsa
$1.50
Sunchips Chili Lime
$1.50
Rold Gold Pretzels
$1.50
Terra Original
$2.25
Terra Blue
$2.25
Jack Link's Beef Jerky- .85oz
$4.95
Orchard Valley Trail Mix
$2.95
Jonny Almond HoneySalt Cashews
$4.50
Cheetos Simply White Cheddar
$1.75
Good Health Veggie Straws
$2.50
Smartfood White Cheddar Popcorn
$1.75
Sahale Pomegranate Cashews
$3.25
Sahale Mango Tango
$3.25
Seneca Apple Chips
$2.00
Gardettos
$1.50
Chex Mix
$1.50
Stacy's Pita Chips- Parmesan and Garlic
$1.50
Boar's Head Sopressata and Provolone
$6.95
Boar's Head Salame and Provolone
$6.95
Boar's Head Roll Prosciutto and Mozz
$5.75
Boar's Head Roll Sopressata Piccante and Mozz
$5.75
Boar's Head Hummus and Pretzels
$3.50
Boar's Head Red Pepper Hummus and Pretzels
$3.50
Special K Protein Strawberry
$2.95
Special K Protein Chocolate PB
$2.95
Nugo Chocolate PB
$2.75
Nugo Vanilla
$2.75
Nugo Raspberry Truffle
$2.75
Nugo Brownie Crunch
$2.75
Nugo Mint
$2.75
Nugo Chocolate Chip
$2.75
Nature Valley Oatmeal Raisin
$1.25
Nature Valley Chocolate Chunk
$1.25
Nature Valley Oats 'n Honey
$1.25
Nature Valley Peanut
$1.25
NutriGrain Blueberry
$1.50
NutriGrain Strawberry
$1.50
Gatorade Protein Choc Chip
$4.75
Gatorade Protein Chocolate PB
$4.75
Bake City Protein Cookie Espresso
$4.50
Bake City Protein Cookie PB
$4.50
Grandma's Mini Sandwich Crème
$1.50
M&M Plain 5.3oz
$6.95
M&M Peanut 5.3oz
$6.95
Sour Patch Kids Watermelon
$3.50
Sour Patch Kids
$3.50
GFB Bites Chocolate PB
$10.50
GFB Bites Chocolate Cherry
$10.50
GFB Bites Chocolate Hazelnut
$10.50
GFB Bites Chocolate PB Small
$3.75
Bauducco Sugar Free Choc Wafer
$2.75
Sweet Street Chewy Crispy
$2.25
Backroad Country Chicago Style Popcorn
$5.95
Backroad Country Sweet Heat Popcorn
$5.95
Pop Daddy Pretzel Hot Sauce
$5.95
Pop Daddy Pretzel Beer Cheese
$5.95
Pop Daddy Pretzel Garlic Parm
$5.95
Pop Daddy Pretzel Cinnamon
$5.95
Pop Daddy Pretzel Dill Pickle
$5.95
Popcorners White Cheddar
$1.75
Popcorners Kettle
$1.75
Altoids Arctic
$3.25
Dentyne Ice Spearmint
$2.10
Trident White Peppermint
$2.10
Trident Watermelon Twist
$1.95
Clio Yogurt Bar Strawberry
$2.75
Clio Yogurt Bar Vanilla
$2.75
Oikos Triple Zero Strawberry
$2.10
Oikos Plain
$2.10
Oikos Triple Zero Vanilla
$2.10
Chobani Blueberry
$2.10
Chobani Vanilla
$2.10
Chobani Strawberry
$2.10
Chobani Raspberry
$2.10
Klement's Beef Stick
$1.50
Arrezzio String Cheese
$1.00
BelGioioso Snacking Rolls
$3.25
BelGioioso Parmesan
$1.10
BelGioioso Fontina
$1.10
Arizona Salsa n Chips
$3.95
Arizona Nachos n Cheese Dip
$3.95
Oh Snap Dilly Bites
$2.75
Oh Snap Apple Bites
$2.75
Oh Snap Spiced Apple Bites
$2.75
Oh Snap Hottie Bites
$2.75
Oh Snap Sassy Bites
$2.75
Food Should Taste Good Multigrain Lg
$6.75
Gummy Bears
$1.75
Sour Gummies
$2.50
Honey Mustard Pretzels
$1.75
Lg Honey Mustard Pretzels
$4.50
Malted Milk Balls
$2.25
Sour Rainbow Straws
$2.50
Gummy Butterflies
$2.00
Chocolate Rocks
$2.75
Sweet and Spicy Mix
$2.25
Licorice Bites
$2.25
Chocolate Raisins
$3.25
Chocolate Peanuts
$3.25
Honey Roasted Peanuts
$2.50
Cranberry Fitness Mix
$2.50
Yogurt Pretzels
$2.00
Sesame Sticks
$2.00
French Burnt Peanuts
$1.75
Swedish Fish
$2.50
Honey Praline Almonds
$3.25
Yogurt Raisins
$2.50
Wasabi Peas
$3.25
Reese's Pieces
$3.25
Chocolate Non-Pareils
$2.95
Chocolate Pretzels
$1.75
Chocolate Almonds
$4.00
Oriental Mix
$2.25
Buckeye Mix
$2.95
Dark Chocolate Pretzels
$2.00
Fruit Slices
$1.75
Gummy Robots
$3.75
Small Mixed Nuts
$2.95
Blue Raspberry Rings
$1.75
Candy Blocks
$2.75
Lg Mixed Nuts
$6.00
Mixed Nuts and Seeds Trail Mix
$6.00
Gummy Worms
$1.50
Banana Chips
$1.00
Cherry Pretzels
$1.75
Gummy Unicorns
$2.50
Gummy Blocks
$2.25
Monster Juice Mango
$3.75
Diet Pepsi Bottle
$2.50
Mountain Dew Code Red Bottle
$2.50
Moji Spicy Crab Roll
$8.99
Badger Cheesecorn
$2.75
Badger Kettlecorn
$2.75
String Cheese
$1.00
Heap of Popcorn 3oz.
$2.00
Heap of Popcorn 6.5 oz.
$4.00
Grebe's Cruller Nuggets Cup
$4.50
Grebe's Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies Cup
$4.50
Moji California Roll
$8.99
Grandma's Mini Sandwich Cremes
$1.50
Sun Chips Harvest Cheddar
$1.50
My Mochi - Cookies & Cream
$2.10
Blue Bunny - Vanilla Crunch Bar
$1.50
Blue Bunny - Cookies & Cream Sandwich
$3.00
Blue Bunny - Chips Galore Sandwich
$3.00
Grebe's Chocolate Dipped Cruller Bag
$7.50
Garden Veggie Straws
$2.25
Backroad Country Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Popcorn
$5.95
Grebe's Cruller Bag
$6.50
M&M's Plain
$2.95
Nutrigrain Apple
$1.50
Guayaki Yerba Bluephoria
$4.25
Guayaki Yerba Lemon
$4.25
Guayaki Yerba Mint
$4.25
Orgain Protein Vanilla
$4.50
Orgain Protein Chocolate
$4.50
Shamrock Farms Rockin Protein Choc
$5.50
Fairlife Strawberry
$2.95
Tropicana OJ 10oz
$1.95
Tropicana Cranberry 10oz
$1.95
Tropicana Apple 10oz
$1.95
Simply Orange Juice
$3.00
Simply Lemonade
$3.00
Koia Magic Mango
$5.50
Koia Glowing Greens
$5.50
Koia Strawnana Dream
$5.50
Bai Clementine
$3.50
Bai Dragonfruit
$3.50
Bai Strawberry Lemonade
$3.50
Bai Pomegranate
$3.50
Bai Bing Cherry
$3.50
Vitamin Water Power-C
$2.85
Vitamin Water Squeezed
$2.85
Vitamin Water XXX
$2.85
Dunkin Donuts Mocha
$3.25
Dunkin Donuts Original
$3.25
Rise Nitro Vanilla
$5.75
Rise Nitro Latte
$5.75
Rise Nitro Black
$5.75
Starbucks Double Mocha
$4.50
Starbucks Double Vanilla
$4.50
Fuel for Fire Choc Banana
$5.75
Fuel for Fire Strawnana
$5.75
Fuel for Fire Berry Acai
$5.75
Kevita Tart Cherry
$5.00
Kevita Raspberry Lemon
$5.00
Kevita Lemonade
$5.00
Forage Jasmine Rose
$3.95
Forage Blackberry Grape
$3.95
Forage Tropical
$3.95
Forage Lemon Ginger
$3.95
Forage Raspberry
$3.95
Pure Leaf Subtly Sweet
$3.50
Pure Leaf Sweet
$3.50
Pure Leaf Unsweetened
$3.50
Pure Leaf Raspberry
$3.50
LaCroix Guava
$1.50
LaCroix Limoncello
$1.50
LaCroix RazzCran
$1.50
LaCroix Passionfruit
$1.50
LaCroix Pure
$1.50
LaCroix Watermelon
$1.50
LaCroix Key Lime
$1.50
LaCroix Hibiscus
$1.50
LaCroix Pamplemousse
$1.50
LaCroix Berry
$1.50
Bubly Bounce Blood Orange
$1.50
Bubly Bounce Citrus Cherry
$1.50
Bubly Bounce Triple Berry
$1.50
Bubly Lime
$1.50
Bublr Twisted Elixr
$2.65
Bublr Triple Berry Breezr
$2.65
Bublr Pitaya Berry
$2.65
Bublr Lemon Lime
$2.65
Arizona Tea w/Lemon
$2.85
Arizona Raspberry Tea
$2.85
Arizona Green Tea
$2.85
Arizona Arnold Palmer
$2.85
Alo Enrich
$3.75
Alo Spring
$3.75
Body Armor Watermelon Straw
$3.45
Body Armor Blackout Berry
$3.45
Powerade Berry Blast
$2.25
Powerade Fruit Punch
$2.25
Protein 20 Wild Cherry
$4.75
Protein 20 Coconut
$4.75
Protein 20 Energy
$4.75
Gatorade G2 Grape
$2.65
Gatorade Zero Glacier Freeze
$2.65
Gatorade Zero Glacier Cherry
$2.65
Kist Straw Watermelon
$1.75
Kist Kiwi Straw
$1.75
Kist Orange Mango
$1.75
Kist Rasp Lemonade
$1.75
Celsius Strawberry Guava
$4.15
Diet Dr Pepper
$2.25
Healthy Roots Deep Clean
$5.95
Healthy Roots Digest and Reset
$5.95
Mountain Dew Can
$1.50
San Pellegrino
$3.50
Celsius Fuji Apple Pear
$4.15
Dr Pepper
$2.25
Diet Coke Bottle
$2.50
Coke Cherry Bottle
$2.50
Sprite Can
$1.50
Sprite Bottle
$2.50
Coke Bottle
$2.50
Acqua Panna glass
$2.00
Monster Ultra Sunrise
$3.75
Smart Water
$2.75
Mountain Dew Diet Can
$1.50
Mountain Dew Bottle
$2.50
Mountain Dew Diet Bottle
$2.50
Healthy Roots Heartbeet
$5.95
Red Bull
$3.75
Dasani
$1.50
Coke Zero Bottle
$2.50
Niagara
$1.25
Suja Vitamin D
$4.75
Coke with Coffee Dark
$4.25
Celsius Peach Mango Green Tea
$4.15
Rockstar Pure Zero Tangerine
$3.00
Mountain Dew Energy Cherry Lime
$3.00
Acqua Panna
$3.50
Pepsi Bottle
$2.50
Mountain Dew Energy Pomegranate
$3.00
Aquafina
$1.50
Coke Cherry Zero Can
$1.50
LifeWater
$3.00
Coke with Coffee Zero Vanilla
$4.25
Healthy Roots Immunity
$5.95
Boxed Water
$3.15
Coke Can
$1.50
Diet Coke Can
$1.50
Core Water
$2.75
Monster Zero Ultra
$3.75
Monster
$3.75
Red Bull Sugar Free
$3.75
Sprite Zero Can
$1.50
Coke Cherry Can
$1.50
Suja Elderberry
$4.75
Starry Bottle
$2.50
Rockstar Punched
$3.00
Crystal Light Lemonade
$1.00
pH Water 1L BTL
$2.50
Dt. Pepsi Can
$1.50
Coke Zero Can
$1.50
Life Water 700mL Btl.
$3.00
Diet Pepsi Can
$1.50
Pure Leaf Raspberry
$3.50
La Croix Black Razzberry
$1.50
La Croix Cherry Blossom
$1.50
Celcius Oasis
$4.15
Celcius Artic Vibe
$4.15
Dairy Pure 2% Milk
$3.75
BOH SKUS
Food
Veggie
$8.25
Newman's Own Light French
$1.00
Newman's Own French
$1.00
Newman's Own Balsamic
$1.00
Newman's Own Creamy Caesar
$1.00
Newman's Own Creamy Italian
$1.00
Newman's Own Light Ranch
$1.00
Newman's Own Ranch
$1.00
Spinach Watermelon Salad
$8.25
Chef's Salad
$9.25
House Salad
$5.95
Small Tomato Mozzarella
$4.25
Tomato Mozzarella Salad
$6.95
Wedge Salad
$8.50
Southwest Chicken Salad
$8.50
Cobb Salad
$9.25
Gourmet Salad
$8.50
Small Greek Salad
$4.25
Small House Salad
$4.25
Caesar Salad
$6.95
Chicken Caesar Salad
$8.95
Small Caesar Salad
$4.25
Nicoise Salad
$9.50
Spicy Tuna Wrap
$8.75
Half Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$4.75
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$8.75
Cranberry Turkey Sandwich
$8.75
Turkey Boursin
$8.50
Turkey w/ Pesto Mayo
$8.50
Roast Beef Sandwich
$8.75
Half Roast Beef Sandwich
$4.75
PBJ on Banana Break
$5.75
Whole Sandwich
$7.50
Half Turkey Club
$4.75
Half Sandwich
$4.75
Ham and Gouda
$7.50
Turkey Club Sandwich
$8.25
Ham and Swiss
$7.50
Italian Sandwich
$8.50
Pesto Chicken Wrap
$8.75
Half Pesto Chicken Wrap
$4.75
Half Spicy Tuna Wrap
$4.75
Half Sandwich
$4.75
Cheese, Sausage, Grape Cup
$4.95
Apple and Peanut Butter Cup
$3.95
Crudite Cup
$3.25
Cottage Cheese Cup
$3.25
Hummus
$3.50
Red Pepper Hummus
$3.50
Hard Boiled Eggs
$3.25
Yogurt Parfait
$4.95
Energy Bites
$3.25
Berry Cup
$4.50
Granola Clusters
$4.25
Fruit Cup
$4.25
Turkey Sandwich Box
$6.95
Mediterranean Chicken Box
$6.95
PBJ Box
$5.75
Pretzel Bites and Cheese Dip
$4.95
Pretzel Bite Box
$6.25
Bagel Box
$5.50
Breakfast Box
$6.50
Cheese and Sausage Box
$6.50
Protein Box
$6.75
Hummus Box
$6.50
Pork Loin for One
$11.95
Chocolate Chip Zucchini Bread
$2.50
Pumpkin Cream Cheese Bread
$2.95
Banana Chocolate Chip Bread
$1.95
Banana Bread
$1.95
Lemon Blueberry Bread
$2.50
Apple Cinnamon Bread
$4.50
Blueberry Crumble
$3.95
Pecan Bar
$3.95
Strawberry Crumble
$3.95
Chocolate Hazelnut Wafer Cookies
$2.50
Carrot Cake
$2.95
White Choc Chai Puppy Chow
$4.00
Assorted Petit Fours
$6.75
Nutella Chai Puppy Chow
$4.00
Chocolate Pudding
$2.95
Pistachio Pudding
$2.95
Tapioca Pudding
$2.95
Banana Pudding
$2.95
Butterscotch Pudding
$2.95
Lemon Pudding
$2.95
Vanilla Pudding
$2.95
Brownie
$3.95
Almond Joy Blondie
$3.95
Butterscotch Oatmeal Blondie
$3.95
Sprinkle Blondie
$3.95
Assorted Brownie
$3.95
Butterfinger Blondie
$3.95
Walnut Brownie
$3.95
M&M Blondie
$3.95
PBJ Blondie
$3.95
Oreo Blondie
$3.95
Reeses Blondie
$3.95
Heath Blondie
$3.95
Snickers Blondie
$3.95
Nutella and Pretzels
$1.75
Edible Cookie Dough
$3.25
Tiramisu
$4.95
Chocolate Chip Blondie
$3.95
Assorted Cakes
$3.95
Assorted Mousse
$3.95
Assorted Cheese Cakes
$3.95
Assorted Trifle Cups
$4.95
Sandwich Cookie
$3.95
Edible Cookie Dough
$2.95
Assorted GF Muffin
$3.00
Cranberry ChocChip Breakfast Cookie
$3.50
PB Chocolate Breakfast Cookie
$3.50
Blueberry Orange Breakfast Cookie
$3.50
Nutty Breakfast Cookie
$3.50
White Choc Almond Breakfast Cookie
$3.50
Strawberry Breakfast Cookie
$3.50
Banana Chocolate Breakfast Cookie
$3.50
Italian Pasta Salad- Small
$3.25
Italian Pasta Salad- Large
$5.25
BLT Pasta Salad- Small
$3.25
BLT Pasta Salad- Large
$5.00
Asian Zucchini Noodle
$4.00
Apple Harvest Salad- Large
$4.50
Apple Harvest Salad- Small
$2.25
Assorted Specialty
$3.50
Krab Salad
$4.95
Kale Salad- Large
$3.25
Tuna Salad
$3.95
Broccoli Salad- Large
$4.25
Broccoli Salad- Small
$2.75
BBQ Chicken Salad- Small
$2.00
BBQ Chicken Salad- Large
$3.50
Creamy Balsamic- Small
$2.25
Creamy Balsamic- Large
$3.75
Bacon Ranch Pasta- Large
$5.50
Bacon Ranch Pasta- Small
$3.25
Buffalo Chicken Salad- Large
$3.85
Buffalo Chicken Salad- Small
$2.40
Brussel Carrot Salad- Large
$3.45
Brussel Carrot Salad- Small
$1.75
3-Grain Salad- Large
$4.50
3-Grain Salad- Small
$2.25
Squash Farro Salad- Large
$4.00
Squash Farro Salad- Small
$2.35
Cherry Tomato Salad- Large
$4.25
Cherry Tomato Salad- Small
$2.65
Caesar Chicken Salad- Large
$5.50
Caesar Chicken Salad- Small
$3.95
Carrot Salad- Large
$5.35
Carrot Salad- Small
$2.65
Cucumber Salad- Large
$4.10
Cucumber Salad- Small
$2.05
Chicken Quinoa- Large
$6.25
Chicken Quinoa- Small
$3.25
Curry Chicken- Large
$4.20
Curry Chicken- Small
$2.10
Curry Lentil- Large
$2.00
Curry Lentil- Small
$1.05
Egg Salad- Large
$3.50
Egg Salad- Small
$1.85
Green Goddess Pasta- Large
$4.50
Green Goddess Pasta- Small
$3.00
Eggplant Barley Salad- Large
$4.95
Eggplant Barley Salad- Small
$2.90
Greek Quinoa- Large
$5.40
Greek Quinoa- Small
$3.00
Parmesan Green Bean- Large
$5.35
Parmesan Green Bean- Small
$2.65
Green Goddess Potato- Large
$3.65
Green Goddess Potato- Small
$2.30
Curry Tofu Salad- Large
$5.50
Curry Tofu Salad- Small
$3.30
Green Goddess- Large
$4.50
Green Goddess- Small
$2.50
Indian Potato Salad- Large
$3.30
Indian Potato Salad- Small
$2.10
Italian Tuna Salad- Large
$4.20
Italian Tuna Salad- Small
$2.40
Jalapeno Popper Salad- Large
$5.50
Jalapeno Popper Salad- Small
$3.25
Kale Lentil Salad- Large
$3.25
Kale Lentil Salad- Small
$2.50
Orzo Chickpea Salad- Large
$3.75
Orzo Chickpea Salad- Small
$2.75
Brussel Sprout and Barley- Large
$5.25
Brussel Sprout and Barley- Small
$3.25
Rainbow Slaw- Large
$4.75
Rainbow Slaw- Small
$2.95
Farro and Red Pepper- Large
$5.50
Farro and Red Pepper- Small
$3.20
Roasted Corn Salad- Large
$5.30
Roasted Corn Salad- Small
$3.00
Omega Salad- Large
$5.50
Omega Salad- Small
$3.25
Creamy Pesto Salad- Large
$3.25
Creamy Pesto Salad- Small
$2.50
Pesto Chicken Salad- Small
$4.95
Pesto Chicken Salad- Large
$7.95
Sesame Kale Salad- Large
$4.95
Sesame Kale Salad- Small
$2.95
Spring Barley- Large
$5.10
Spring Barley- Small
$2.85
Steakhouse Potato Salad- Large
$3.50
Steakhouse Potato Salad- Small
$2.75
Seafood Pasta Salad- Large
$4.00
Seafood Pasta Salad- Small
$2.75
Mediterranean Orzo- Large
$4.00
Mediterranean Orzo- Small
$3.00
Mexican Quinoa- Large
$3.50
Mexican Quinoa- Small
$2.50
Crunchy Mediterranean Salad- Large
$5.00
Crunchy Mediterranean Salad- Small
$2.75
Chipotle Potato Salad- Large
$3.50
Chipotle Potato Salad- Small
$2.50
Thai Potato Salad- Large
$4.25
Thai Potato Salad- Small
$2.75
Tuna Noodle Salad- Large
$3.25
Tuna Noodle Salad- Small
$2.00
Thai Quinoa- Large
$5.00
Thai Quinoa- Small
$3.25
Watermelon Jicama- Large
$5.00
Watermelon Jicama- Small
$3.25
Veggie Quinoa- Large
$4.80
Veggie Quinoa- Small
$2.70
