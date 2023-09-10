Barzola - Astoria 33-01 Broadway
Food
Specials
Appetizers
Empanada De Verde
Crispy green plantain turnover stuffed with delicious tropical cheese served warm
Muchines (3)
Cassava croquettes stuffed with fresh mozzarella cheese served hot with a side of sweet muchin sauce
Humitas
Fresh homemade style moist corn cake wrapped in corn leaf
Ayacas
Moist and sweet cornmeal cake stuffed with slow-cooked chicken and vegetables, wrapped in banana leaf served warm
Fried Calamari
Barzola family recipe fried calamari
Chicken Wings
Delicious homemade-style chicken wings served with fries and blue cheese
Salchipapas
Sliced hot dogs with French fries
Chicken Tenders
Chicken tenders served with French fries and honey mustard
Picada Barzola (Para 2)
A delicious platter of crispy chicken, fried pork chunks, slices of grill steak & flavor-packed sausage served with crunchy plantain chips (serves 2)
Picada Marinera (Para 2)
Mixed seafood platter with seasoned shrimp, crispy fried fish and crunchy calamari served with plantain chips (serves 2)
Maduro Con Queso
Soups
Sopa De Gallina
Chicken soup
Caldo De Bola
Beef stuffed plantain soup
Sopa Marinera
Seafood soup
Caldo De Pata
Cow feet soup. Only Saturdays and Sundays
Sancocho De Pescado
Yellow fin tuna soup. Only Saturdays and Sundays
Sopa De Camarón
Shrimp soup. Only Saturdays and Sundays
Caldo De Salchicha
Traditional home style Ecuadorian sausage soup. Only Saturdays and Sundays
Sopa De Gallina Peq
Salads
Chicken Salad
Seasoned grilled chicken breast, tomato, lettuce and Italian dressing
Avocado Salad
Lettuce and avocado topped with citrus onions and tomatoes
Crab Salad
Premium crab meat and potato salad over a bed of fresh lettuce and tomato
House Salad
Fresh crisp romaine lettuce, red cabbage, juicy ripe tomatoes topped with citrus onions
Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce with seasoned grilled chicken, caeser dressing and croutons
Ceviches
Camarón
Shrimp
Pulpo
Octopus
Concha
Black clams
Pescado Curtido
Fish
Cangrejo
Crab meat
Encebollado De Pescado
Marinated tuna fish with cassava served warm
Mixto 2 Ceviches
Create one dish combining your favorite ceviches
Triple 3 Ceviches
Create one dish combining your favorite ceviches
Cuádruple 4 Ceviches
Create one dish combining your favorite ceviches
Quintuple 5 Ceviches
Create one dish combining your favorite ceviches
Sixtuple 6 Ceviches
Create one dish combining your favorite ceviches
Seafood
Tortilla De Camarón
Shrimp omelet over rice
Camarones Apanados
Breaded shrimp served with your choice of side
Sudado De Pescado
Warm and hearty swai fillet stewed with peppers, onions and tomatoes served with your choice of side
Filete De Pescado Frito
Crispy fried or grilled swai fillet served with lettuce tomatoes and citrus onions with your choice of side
Filete De Pescado Apanado
Filete De Pescado Asado
Pargo Frito
Crispy red snapper served with your choice of side
Arroz Con Camarones
Rice cooked in rich shrimp broth and mixed with seasoned sauteed onions, peppers, tomatoes and traditional spices
Arroz Con Concha
Creamy rice cooked in clam broth mixed with Ecuadorian black clam served with a strip of sweet yellow plantain
Arroz Con Cangrejo
Creamy rice mixed with premium crab meat served with a strip of fried yellow plantain
Arroz Con Mariscos
Seasoned rice mixed with plump pink shrimps, green shell mussels, tender squid, clam meat, and fresh diced yellow fin tuna
Camarones Al Ajillo
Shrimp scampi served with your choice of side
Trucha Frita O Asada
Brook trout fried or broiled served with your choice of side
Asado De Salmon
Broiled salmon steak served with your choice of side
Chicken and Meat
Pork Chops
Premium marinated pork chop fried and served with your choice of side
Grilled Chicken Breast
Grilled style or breaded traditionally seasoned chicken breast served with your choice of side
Breaded Chicken Breast
Carne Apanada
Juicy steak rolled in our homemade seasoned bread crumb mix served with your choice of side
Costilla De Res a La Plancha
Two fire-grilled jumbo beef ribs with your choice of side
Carne Asada
Fire-grilled shell steak beef with your choice of side
Entraña
Flavorful skirt steak fire-grilled and served with your choice of side
Rib Eye
Grilled rib eye steak fire-grilled and served with your choice of side
Churrasco
Tenderized sirloin braised with onions, peppers and tomatoes served with rice, French fries and two eggs
Bistec Carne
Traditional
Seco De Gallina
Delicious slow-cooked hen served with sweet yellow plantain and yellow rice
Seco De Chivo
Slow cooked goat stew served with sweet yellow plantain and yellow rice
Guatita
Hearty tripe and potato stewed in peanut sauce served with rice
Bollo De Pescado
Creamy green plantains grated then packed with fish and peanut sauce inside a banana leaf
Chaulafan
Ecuadorian-style fried rice loaded with pork, beef, chicken, shrimp and eggs
Fritada
Marinated pork chunks fried and served with corn-nuts hominy and sweet yellow plantain
Cazuela De Pescado
Casserole with fish served with rice
Cazuela De Camaron
Casserole with shrimp served with rice
Cazuela Mixta
Casserole mixed with fish & shrimp served with rice
Cazuela Marinera
Seafood casserole served with rice
Bandera
Traditional platter with tender goat stew, fresh tuna fish, hearty tripe and shrimp ceviche served with yellow rice
Llapingacho
Crispy fried pork chunks, sausage and two eggs served over two velvety potato patties served with peanut sauce
Bolones Queso / Cheese
Tasty green plantain fried
Bolones Chicharron / Pork
Tasty green plantain fried
Bolones Mixto / Cheese and Pork
Tasty green plantain fried
Sides
Lentejas
Arroz
Rice
Habichuelas
Beans
Chifle
Plantain chips
Papas Fritas
French fries
Aguacate
Avocado
Mote
Steamed hominy
Maiz Tostado
Toasted corn nuts
Tostones
Fried green plantains
Maduro
Fried sweet plantains
Porcion de Chicharron
Arroz Con Habichuela
Arroz Con Lentejas
Salsa Curtida
Huevos
Queso
Porcion Liquido
Porcion Queso
Porcion Llapingacho
Take Out
Cocktails
Cocktails
Barzola Margaritas Frozen
Lime, passion fruit, strawberry,guava,coconut, mango, tropical, blue, spicy
Barzola Margaritas Rocks
Lime, passion fruit, strawberry,guava,coconut, mango, tropical, blue, spicy
Barzola Margarita Supreme
Home made blend mix with a tequila shot and a coronita beer
Amaretto Sour
Disaronno amaretto, lime juice, egg white and simple syrup
Aperol Spritz
Aperol, le petit sparkling wine with splash of soda
Bellini
Blood Moon
A mix of frozen margarita and red sangria
Blue Hawaiian
Caipirinha
Leblon cachaça, lime wedges and demerara syrup
Canelazo
Hot cinnamon drink with zhumir and lulo
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Dark n Stormy
Espresso Martini
Gin & Tonic
Ginger Smash
Ginger vodka, grapefruit wedges, lime juice, simple syrup, ginger beer
Happy Hour $5
Long Island Ice Tea
Mai Tai
Malibu con Piña
Manhattan
Martini
Mimosa
Mojitos
Bacardi superior, mint, fresh lime juice, simple syrup, splash of soda lime, passion fruit, mango, strawberry, guava, coconut, tropical
Moscow Mule
Tito's vodka, lime juice, simple syrup, ginger beer
Negroni
Gin, campari, sweet vermouth, splash peychauds bitters
Old Fashioned
A strong but smooth drink with michter's rye, demerara syrup and splash of bitters
Paloma
Casamigos tequila, lime juice, grapefruit juice and blue agave
Pisco
Piña Colada
Don q rum, coconut cream and pineapple juice
Rosini
Screw Driver
Sex on the Beach
Side Car
Tequila Sunrise
Tito's Lemonade
Tito's vodka, lime juice, simple syrup, passion fruit, strawberry, guava, coconut, mango, pineapple
Tom Collins
Virgin Mojito
Virgin Piña Colada
Whisky Sour
White Russian
Signature Drinks
Julia
Botanist gin, egg white, lime juice, rosemary syrup
Exotic Passion
Grey goose, passion fruit pure, simple syrup, lime juice, passion fruit seeds
Date Night
Casamigos tequila, lemon juice, pineapple juice, grenadine with splash of soda
Vida Loka
Vida mezcal, aperol, lime juice, and blue agave
Dark Blue
Grey goose, grenadine, blue curacao and lime juice
Frezcal
Vida mezcal, luxardo, strawberries, lime juice and blue agave
Barzola Michelada
Cucumber, lime juice, orange juice and Valentina sauce