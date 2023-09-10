Food

Specials

Desayuno

$16.00

Especial

$12.00

Solo Segundo

$7.00

Sopa Pequeña

$7.00

Sopa Grande

$11.00

Jugo

$3.00

Calentado

$16.00

Appetizers

Empanada De Verde

$6.99

Crispy green plantain turnover stuffed with delicious tropical cheese served warm

Muchines (3)

$12.99

Cassava croquettes stuffed with fresh mozzarella cheese served hot with a side of sweet muchin sauce

Humitas

$7.99

Fresh homemade style moist corn cake wrapped in corn leaf

Ayacas

$6.99

Moist and sweet cornmeal cake stuffed with slow-cooked chicken and vegetables, wrapped in banana leaf served warm

Fried Calamari

$19.99

Barzola family recipe fried calamari

Chicken Wings

$15.99

Delicious homemade-style chicken wings served with fries and blue cheese

Salchipapas

$9.99

Sliced hot dogs with French fries

Chicken Tenders

$15.99

Chicken tenders served with French fries and honey mustard

Picada Barzola (Para 2)

$38.99

A delicious platter of crispy chicken, fried pork chunks, slices of grill steak & flavor-packed sausage served with crunchy plantain chips (serves 2)

Picada Marinera (Para 2)

$40.99

Mixed seafood platter with seasoned shrimp, crispy fried fish and crunchy calamari served with plantain chips (serves 2)

Maduro Con Queso

$12.00

Soups

Sopa De Gallina

$15.99

Chicken soup

Caldo De Bola

$19.99

Beef stuffed plantain soup

Sopa Marinera

$22.99

Seafood soup

Caldo De Pata

$15.99

Cow feet soup. Only Saturdays and Sundays

Sancocho De Pescado

$16.99

Yellow fin tuna soup. Only Saturdays and Sundays

Sopa De Camarón

$17.99

Shrimp soup. Only Saturdays and Sundays

Caldo De Salchicha

$20.99

Traditional home style Ecuadorian sausage soup. Only Saturdays and Sundays

Sopa De Gallina Peq

$10.00

Salads

Chicken Salad

$16.99

Seasoned grilled chicken breast, tomato, lettuce and Italian dressing

Avocado Salad

$10.99

Lettuce and avocado topped with citrus onions and tomatoes

Crab Salad

$26.99

Premium crab meat and potato salad over a bed of fresh lettuce and tomato

House Salad

$8.99

Fresh crisp romaine lettuce, red cabbage, juicy ripe tomatoes topped with citrus onions

Caesar Salad

$18.99

Fresh romaine lettuce with seasoned grilled chicken, caeser dressing and croutons

Ceviches

Camarón

$21.99

Shrimp

Pulpo

$20.99

Octopus

Concha

$23.99

Black clams

Pescado Curtido

$20.99

Fish

Cangrejo

$23.99

Crab meat

Encebollado De Pescado

$20.99

Marinated tuna fish with cassava served warm

Mixto 2 Ceviches

$27.99

Create one dish combining your favorite ceviches

Triple 3 Ceviches

$29.99

Create one dish combining your favorite ceviches

Cuádruple 4 Ceviches

$31.99

Create one dish combining your favorite ceviches

Quintuple 5 Ceviches

$33.99

Create one dish combining your favorite ceviches

Sixtuple 6 Ceviches

$35.99

Create one dish combining your favorite ceviches

Seafood

Tortilla De Camarón

$21.99

Shrimp omelet over rice

Camarones Apanados

$24.99

Breaded shrimp served with your choice of side

Sudado De Pescado

$22.99

Warm and hearty swai fillet stewed with peppers, onions and tomatoes served with your choice of side

Filete De Pescado Frito

$21.99

Crispy fried or grilled swai fillet served with lettuce tomatoes and citrus onions with your choice of side

Filete De Pescado Apanado

$21.99

Filete De Pescado Asado

$21.99

Pargo Frito

$32.99

Crispy red snapper served with your choice of side

Arroz Con Camarones

$25.99

Rice cooked in rich shrimp broth and mixed with seasoned sauteed onions, peppers, tomatoes and traditional spices

Arroz Con Concha

$26.99

Creamy rice cooked in clam broth mixed with Ecuadorian black clam served with a strip of sweet yellow plantain

Arroz Con Cangrejo

$27.99

Creamy rice mixed with premium crab meat served with a strip of fried yellow plantain

Arroz Con Mariscos

$31.99

Seasoned rice mixed with plump pink shrimps, green shell mussels, tender squid, clam meat, and fresh diced yellow fin tuna

Camarones Al Ajillo

$29.99

Shrimp scampi served with your choice of side

Trucha Frita O Asada

$27.99

Brook trout fried or broiled served with your choice of side

Asado De Salmon

$29.99

Broiled salmon steak served with your choice of side

Chicken and Meat

Pork Chops

$19.99

Premium marinated pork chop fried and served with your choice of side

Grilled Chicken Breast

$20.99

Grilled style or breaded traditionally seasoned chicken breast served with your choice of side

Breaded Chicken Breast

$20.99

Carne Apanada

$22.99

Juicy steak rolled in our homemade seasoned bread crumb mix served with your choice of side

Costilla De Res a La Plancha

$32.99

Two fire-grilled jumbo beef ribs with your choice of side

Carne Asada

$31.99

Fire-grilled shell steak beef with your choice of side

Entraña

$39.99

Flavorful skirt steak fire-grilled and served with your choice of side

Rib Eye

$41.99

Grilled rib eye steak fire-grilled and served with your choice of side

Churrasco

$25.99

Tenderized sirloin braised with onions, peppers and tomatoes served with rice, French fries and two eggs

Bistec Carne

$25.00

Traditional

Seco De Gallina

$16.99

Delicious slow-cooked hen served with sweet yellow plantain and yellow rice

Seco De Chivo

$19.99

Slow cooked goat stew served with sweet yellow plantain and yellow rice

Guatita

$17.99

Hearty tripe and potato stewed in peanut sauce served with rice

Bollo De Pescado

$17.99

Creamy green plantains grated then packed with fish and peanut sauce inside a banana leaf

Chaulafan

$22.99

Ecuadorian-style fried rice loaded with pork, beef, chicken, shrimp and eggs

Fritada

$21.99

Marinated pork chunks fried and served with corn-nuts hominy and sweet yellow plantain

Cazuela De Pescado

$20.99

Casserole with fish served with rice

Cazuela De Camaron

$21.99

Casserole with shrimp served with rice

Cazuela Mixta

$23.99

Casserole mixed with fish & shrimp served with rice

Cazuela Marinera

$26.99

Seafood casserole served with rice

Bandera

$25.99

Traditional platter with tender goat stew, fresh tuna fish, hearty tripe and shrimp ceviche served with yellow rice

Llapingacho

$20.99

Crispy fried pork chunks, sausage and two eggs served over two velvety potato patties served with peanut sauce

Bolones Queso / Cheese

$9.99

Tasty green plantain fried

Bolones Chicharron / Pork

$12.99

Tasty green plantain fried

Bolones Mixto / Cheese and Pork

$13.99

Tasty green plantain fried

Sides

Lentejas

$6.99

Arroz

$5.99

Rice

Habichuelas

$5.99

Beans

Chifle

$5.99

Plantain chips

Papas Fritas

$5.99

French fries

Aguacate

$5.99

Avocado

Mote

$5.99

Steamed hominy

Maiz Tostado

$5.99

Toasted corn nuts

Tostones

$5.99

Fried green plantains

Maduro

$5.99

Fried sweet plantains

Porcion de Chicharron

$6.99

Arroz Con Habichuela

$7.00

Arroz Con Lentejas

$7.00

Salsa Curtida

$5.00

Huevos

$5.00

Queso

$6.00

Porcion Liquido

$5.00

Porcion Queso

$6.00

Porcion Llapingacho

$8.00

Take Out

$0.75

Cocktails

Cocktails

Barzola Margaritas Frozen

$12.00

Lime, passion fruit, strawberry,guava,coconut, mango, tropical, blue, spicy

Barzola Margaritas Rocks

$14.00

Lime, passion fruit, strawberry,guava,coconut, mango, tropical, blue, spicy

Barzola Margarita Supreme

$22.00

Home made blend mix with a tequila shot and a coronita beer

Amaretto Sour

$14.00

Disaronno amaretto, lime juice, egg white and simple syrup

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Aperol, le petit sparkling wine with splash of soda

Bellini

$14.00

Blood Moon

$12.00

A mix of frozen margarita and red sangria

Blue Hawaiian

$14.00

Caipirinha

$14.00

Leblon cachaça, lime wedges and demerara syrup

Canelazo

$12.00

Hot cinnamon drink with zhumir and lulo

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Daiquiri

$14.00

Dark n Stormy

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Gin & Tonic

$14.00

Ginger Smash

$14.00

Ginger vodka, grapefruit wedges, lime juice, simple syrup, ginger beer

Happy Hour $5

$5.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$12.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

Malibu con Piña

$14.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Martini

$14.00

Mimosa

$14.00

Mojitos

$14.00

Bacardi superior, mint, fresh lime juice, simple syrup, splash of soda lime, passion fruit, mango, strawberry, guava, coconut, tropical

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Tito's vodka, lime juice, simple syrup, ginger beer

Negroni

$14.00

Gin, campari, sweet vermouth, splash peychauds bitters

Old Fashioned

$14.00

A strong but smooth drink with michter's rye, demerara syrup and splash of bitters

Paloma

$14.00

Casamigos tequila, lime juice, grapefruit juice and blue agave

Pisco

$14.00

Piña Colada

$12.00

Don q rum, coconut cream and pineapple juice

Rosini

$12.00

Screw Driver

$14.00

Sex on the Beach

$14.00

Side Car

$14.00

Tequila Sunrise

$14.00

Tito's Lemonade

$12.00

Tito's vodka, lime juice, simple syrup, passion fruit, strawberry, guava, coconut, mango, pineapple

Tom Collins

$14.00

Virgin Mojito

$10.00

Virgin Piña Colada

$10.00

Whisky Sour

$14.00

White Russian

$14.00

Signature Drinks

Julia

$14.00

Botanist gin, egg white, lime juice, rosemary syrup

Exotic Passion

$14.00

Grey goose, passion fruit pure, simple syrup, lime juice, passion fruit seeds

Date Night

$14.00

Casamigos tequila, lemon juice, pineapple juice, grenadine with splash of soda

Vida Loka

$14.00

Vida mezcal, aperol, lime juice, and blue agave

Dark Blue

$14.00

Grey goose, grenadine, blue curacao and lime juice

Frezcal

$14.00

Vida mezcal, luxardo, strawberries, lime juice and blue agave

Barzola Michelada

$12.00

Cucumber, lime juice, orange juice and Valentina sauce

Special Drink

$60.00

Hot Toddy

$14.00

Irish Coffee

$14.00

Winter Rum

$14.00

Wine Me Up

$14.00

Wine

White Glass

Santa Marina - Pinot Grigio Glass

$10.00

Ecaana - Pinot Grigio Glass

$10.00

Corvo - Pinot Grigio 2018 Glass

$10.00

Canyon Road - Moscato Glass

$10.00

Chateau Souverain - Chardonnay Glass

$12.00

Seaglass - Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$12.00

Chateau Ste Michelle - Dry Riesling Glass

$12.00

White Bottle

Santa Marina - Pinot Grigio Bottle

$40.00

Ecaana - Pinot Grigio Bottle

$40.00

Corvo - Pinot Grigio 2018 Bottle

$40.00

Canyon Road - Moscato Bottle

$40.00

Chateau Souverain - Chardonnay Bottle

$50.00

Seaglass - Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$50.00

Chateau Ste Michelle - Dry Riesling Bottle

$60.00

Santa Margherita - Pinot Grigio

$60.00

Kim Crawford

$70.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$70.00

Red Glass

Altos Del Plata - Malbec Glass

$10.00

Trumpeter - Malbec Glass

$12.00

Edna Valley - Merlot Glass

$10.00

19 Crimes - Cabernet Sauvignon Glass

$10.00

Quilt - Cabernet Sauvignon Glass

$15.00

Chateau Souverain - Pinot Noir Glass

$10.00

Red Bottle

Altos Del Plata - Malbec Bottle

$40.00

Trumpeter - Malbec Bottle

$50.00

Edna Valley - Merlot Bottle

$40.00

19 Crimes - Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$40.00

Quilt - Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$100.00

Chateau Souverain - Pinot Noir Bottle

$50.00

Sparkling Wine

Le Petit Glass

$10.00

Le Petit Bottle

$40.00

La Marca - Prosecco Glass

$12.00

La Marca - Prosecco Bottle

$60.00

Chandon - Brut

$70.00

Moët & Chandon Rosé

$130.00

Moët & Chandon Ice

$140.00

Rose

Beringer - White Zinfandel Glass

$10.00

Beringer - White Zinfandel Bottle

$40.00

Vievite - Rose 2018 Glass

$12.00

Vievite - Rose 2018 Bottle

$60.00

Sangria

Sangria Glass

$12.00

A perfect blend of wine, brandy, juices and fruits

Sangria Pitcher

$40.00

A perfect blend of wine, brandy, juices and fruits

Sangria 1/2 Pitcher

$30.00

Beer

Corona

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Negra

$7.00

Coors Light

$7.00

Pilsener

$10.00

Ecuadorian

Stella

$7.00

Club

$10.00

Ecuadorian

Cubetazo

$40.00

Cubetazo Club

$50.00

Michelada

$2.00

Bebidas

Cold Drinks

Batidos

$5.99

Quaker/Fruity Oatmeal Drink

$5.99

Fruity oatmeal drink made with oats, lulo, passion fruit, panela and cinnamon

Coco Loco

$5.99

Fresh strawberries, coconut cream and milk

Jugos/Juices

$4.99

Iced Coffee

$3.99

Iced Tea

$3.99

Iced Mocha

$4.99

Iced Latte

$4.99

Soft Drinks

Tropical (Strawberry Soda)

$3.75

Manzana (Apple Soda)

$3.75

Inca Kola

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Voss Water

$5.99

Voss Sparkling Water

$6.99

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonades

Lemonade Mango

$5.99

Lemonade Coconut

$5.99

Lemonade Strawberry

$5.99

Lemonade Pineapple

$5.99

Lemonade Passion Fruit

$5.99

Lemonade Regular

$5.99

Hot Drinks

Americano

$2.99

Espresso

$4.99

Cafe Mocha

$3.99

Cappuccino

$4.99

Caramel Macchiato

$3.99

Latte

$3.99

Hot Chocolate

$3.99

Tea

$2.99

Liquor

Cordials

Baileys

$12.00

Cointreau

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Sambuca

$12.00

Disaronno

$12.00

Campari

$12.00

Aperol

$12.00

Rum Chata

$12.00

Licor 43

$12.00

Frangelico

$12.00

Midori

$12.00

Chambord

$12.00

Luxardo

$12.00

Rum

Don Q (Flavors)

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Malibu

$12.00

Bacardi

$12.00

Vodka

Ketel One

$12.00

Ciroc (Flavors)

$12.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Absolut

$12.00

Stoli (Flavors)

$12.00

Titos

$12.00

Gin

Hendrick's

$12.00

The Botanist

$12.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Tequila

El Jimador

$12.00

Herradura Silver

$12.00

Herradura Reposada

$14.00

Herradura Anejo

$16.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

Don Julio Anejo

$16.00

Don Julio 1942

$28.00

Patrón Silver

$12.00

Patrón Cafe

$14.00

Jose Cuervo

$12.00

1800 Reposado

$14.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$40.00

Casamigos

$14.00

Mezcal

Monte Alban

$12.00

Del Maguey Vida

$12.00

Cognac

Hennessy VS

$12.00

Hennessy VSOP

$14.00

Hennessy XO

$22.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$14.00

Courvoisier VS

$12.00

Courvoisier VSOP

$14.00

Whiskey

Johnnie Walker Red

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Green

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Gold

$16.00

Johnnie Walker 18

$20.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$28.00

Buchanan's 12

$12.00

Buchanan's 18

$16.00

Old Parr

$12.00

Chivas 12

$12.00

Chivas 18

$12.00

Macallan 12

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$14.00

Jack Daniel's Honey

$14.00

Jack Daniel's Fire

$14.00

Jameson

$12.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$12.00

Fireball Cinnamon

$12.00

Maker's Mark

$12.00

Woodford Reserve Bourbon

$14.00

Woodford Reserve Rye

$12.00

Michter's Bourbon

$12.00

Michter's Rye

$12.00

Dessert

Flan

$7.50

Tres leches

$7.50

Tiramisu

$7.50

Pechiche

$7.50

Higos

$7.50

Ice cream

$5.00

Happy Birthday

$13.99

Cake Fee

$2.00