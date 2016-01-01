Baseline Social 675 Oceanport Way Suite 200
Beer Menu
Draft Beer Single
Canned Beer/Seltzer
Surf Iced Tea
$9.00
Surf Half Half
$9.00
Surf Peach Tea
$9.00
Surf Lemonade
$9.00
Coors Light Can
$5.00+
Bud Light Can
$5.00+
Budweiser Can
$5.00+
Nutrl Black Cherry Can
$8.00
Nutrl Orange Can
$8.00
Nutrl Pineapple Can
$8.00
Nutrl Watermelon Can
$8.00
Nutrl BUCKET
$42.00
Surfside BUCKET
$9.00+
Corona Can
$8.00+
Corona Light Can
$8.00+Out of stock
Heineken Can
$8.00+
Miller Lite Can
$5.00+
Miller High Life Can
$5.00+
Modelo Can
$8.00+
Birdsmouth Original Can
$7.00+
Last Wave A-Frame Can
$9.00+
Carton Boat Can
$7.00+
Dogfish Pumpkin
$8.00
Athletic Golden Can
$8.00+
Athletic IPA Can
$8.00+
Guinness 0.0 Can
$8.00+
Draft Beer Pitcher
Food Menu
Sharables
Salad
Burgers + Handhelds
Pizza
Main Event
Sides
Side Sauce
Aji Aioli Side
$2.00
Birdsmouth Cheese Side
$2.00
Bleu Cheese Side
$2.00
Buffalo Sauce Side
$2.00
Cherry Pepper Aioli SIde
$2.00
Chipotle Ketchup Side
$2.00
Chiptole Lime Salsa Side
$2.00
Garlic Aioli Side
$2.00
Garlic Parmesan Sauce Side
$2.00
Guacamole Side
$3.00
Honey Butter Side
$2.00
Honey Mustard Side
$2.00
Hot Honey Side
$2.00
Lemon Zest Crema Side
$2.00
Lime Crema Side
$2.00
Marinara Sauce Side
$2.00
Mayo Side
Pico de Gallo Side
$3.00
Poblano Cheese Side
$2.00
Red Chili Salsa Side
$2.00
Roasted Red Pepper Mayo Side
$2.00
Smoky Mayo Side
$2.00
Sour Cream Side
$2.00
Sweet & Spicy Sauce Side
$2.00
Sweet Chili Side
$2.00
Tomato Sauce Side
$2.00
Uchucuta Sauce Side
$2.00
Vodka Sauce Side
$3.00
White Pizza Sauce Side
$3.00
Desserts
Wine Menu
Red Wine - Glass
White Wine - Glass
Sparkling/Rose - Glass
Red Wine - Bottle
White Wine - Bottle
Sparkling/Rose - Bottle
Drink Menu
Featured Cocktails
Espolon Margarita
$16.00
Honey Deuce
$16.00
Mojo Dojo Casa House
$16.00
Penelope Old Fashioned
$16.00
Transfusion
$16.00
All-Star Martini
$16.00
John Daly
$16.00
Notorous Sangria
$12.00
The Undertaker
$16.00
Brown Derby
$16.00
Dewars Lemon Wedge
$14.00
Float Like a Butterfly, Sting like a Bee
$16.00
Jersey Devil
$16.00
Knickerbocker
$16.00
Nutrl BUCKET
$42.00
Pickleball
$16.00
The GOAT
$16.00
Classic Cocktails
007
$12.00
Aperol Spritz
$12.00
Apple Martini
$14.00+
B. Rad
$16.00
Bees Knees
$11.00+
Bellini
$9.00
Big Red
$14.00
Black Russian
$13.00+
Bloody Mary
$11.00+
Boulevadier
$14.00+
Chocolate Martini
$14.00+
Chuggies
$14.00
Chuggy Espresso Martini
$14.00
Cosmo
$14.00+
Dark + Stormy
$12.00
Dirty Martini
$14.00+
Dirty Shirley
$12.00
Espresso Martini
$14.00
French 75
$12.00+
French Martini
$14.00+
Gimlet
$13.00+
Grey Hound
$10.00+
Hot Toddy
$12.00
Lemon Drop Martini
$14.00+
House LIT
$14.00
Top Shelf LIT
$18.00
Manhattan
$14.00+
Margarita
$12.00+
Mimosa
$12.00
Mind Eraser
$12.00
Mojito
$14.00
Negroni
$14.00+
Old Fashioned
$14.00+
Paloma
$12.00+
Paper Plane
$16.00
White Russian
$13.00+
Dessert Cocktails
Classic Shots
N/A Cocktails
Liquor Menu
Vodka
Tequila
House Tequila
$10.00+
1800 Blanco
$11.00+
1800 Coconut
$11.00+
Casamigos Blanco
$12.00+
Casamigos Repo
$14.00+
Casamigos Anejo
$16.00+
Casamigos Cristalino
$17.00+
Casamigos Mezcal
$15.00+
Clasa Azul Repo
$40.00+
Espolon Anejo
$15.00+
Espolon Repo
$13.00+
Espolon Silver
$11.00+
Milagro Anejo
$15.00+
Milagro Repo
$13.00+
Milagro Silver
$11.00+
400 Conejos Mezcal
$12.00+
Bourbon + Whiskey
House Whiskey
$10.00+
Angels Envy
$14.00+
Basil Hayden
$14.00+
Blantons
$25.00+
Bulleit Bourbon
$12.00+
Crown Royal
$12.00+
Howler Head Banana Bourbon
$12.00+
Jack Daniels
$12.00+
Jameson Irish Whiskey
$12.00+
Knob Creek
$14.00+
Makers Mark
$13.00+
Misunderstood Whiskey
$11.00+
Mitchers
$15.00+
Penelope Barrel Strength
$14.00+
Penelope Four Grain
$9.00+
Woodfoord Reserve
$15.00+
Toki Japanese Whisky
$14.00+
Penelope Valencia
$16.00+
Penelope 9
$16.00+
Rye
Gin
Scotch
Liqueurs
Amaro Nonino
$14.00+
Aperol
$12.00+
Apple Pucker
$10.00+
B+B
$14.00+
Baileys Irish Cream
$12.00+
Campari
$12.00+
Cointreau
$12.00+
Dry Vermouth
$10.00+
Fernet Branca
$12.00+
FireBall
$11.00+
Grand Marnier
$12.00+
Hennessy
$14.00+
House Amaretto
$10.00+
Jager
$11.00+
Kahlua
$12.00+
Lairds AppleJack
$12.00+
Lazzaroni Amaretto
$12.00+
Passoa Passion Fruit
$11.00+
Peach Schnapps
$10.00+
St. Germain
$12.00+
Sweet Vermouth
$7.00+
Triple Sec
$10.00+
NA Beverages
N/A Beverages
Club Soda
Tonic
$2.50
Pepsi
$3.00
Diet Pepsi
$3.00
Starry
$3.00
Ginger Ale
$3.00
Ginger BEER
$3.50
Iced Tea
$3.00
Lemonade
$3.00
Cranberry Juice
$3.50
Pineapple Juice
$3.50
Orange Juice
$3.50
Apple Juice
$3.50
Milk
$3.00
Chocolate Milk
$4.00
Coffee
$3.00
Hot Tea
$3.00
Shirley Temple
$4.00
Espresso
$6.00
DBL Espresso
$8.00
Cappuccino
$7.00
Caffe Latte
$7.00
Cortado
$7.00
Hot Chocolate
$3.50
Decaf Coffee
$3.00
Decaf Tea
$3.00
Red Bull Can
$5.00
Baseline Social 675 Oceanport Way Suite 200 Location and Ordering Hours
(908) 902-8166
Closed