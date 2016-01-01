Beer Menu

Draft Beer Single

Miller Lite 16oz
$6.00
Kane Head High 16oz
$8.00
Birdsmouth Vienna 16oz
$7.00
Bradley Brew Unicorn 16oz
$8.00
Yuengling 16oz
$6.00
Michelob Ultra 16oz
$8.00
Blue Moon 16oz
$8.00
Mango Cart 16oz
$8.00
Bud Light 16oz
$5.00
Kona Big Wave 16oz
$8.00
Stella Artois 16oz
$8.00
Guinness 16oz
$8.00
PHILLER Lite
$6.00
Taste

Canned Beer/Seltzer

Surf Iced Tea
$9.00
Surf Half Half
$9.00
Surf Peach Tea
$9.00
Surf Lemonade
$9.00
Coors Light Can
$5.00+
Bud Light Can
$5.00+
Budweiser Can
$5.00+
Nutrl Black Cherry Can
$8.00
Nutrl Orange Can
$8.00
Nutrl Pineapple Can
$8.00
Nutrl Watermelon Can
$8.00
Nutrl BUCKET
$42.00
Surfside BUCKET
$9.00+
Corona Can
$8.00+
Corona Light Can
$8.00+Out of stock
Heineken Can
$8.00+
Miller Lite Can
$5.00+
Miller High Life Can
$5.00+
Modelo Can
$8.00+
Birdsmouth Original Can
$7.00+
Last Wave A-Frame Can
$9.00+
Carton Boat Can
$7.00+
Dogfish Pumpkin
$8.00
Athletic Golden Can
$8.00+
Athletic IPA Can
$8.00+
Guinness 0.0 Can
$8.00+

Draft Beer Pitcher

Pitcher Birdsmouth
$24.00
Pitcher Kane
$28.00
Pitcher Bradley
$28.00
Pitcher Yuengling
$20.00
Pitcher Mango
$28.00
Pitcher Blue Moon
$28.00
Pitcher Miller
$20.00
Pitcher Bud
$16.00
Pitcher Michelob
$28.00
Pitcher Kona
$28.00
Pitcher Stella
$28.00
Pitcher Guinness
$28.00

Food Menu

Stadium

Wings
$17.00
Pretzel
$14.00
Fry Bucket
$10.00
Chili Fries
$14.00
Chicken Fingers
$15.00
Nachos
$16.00

Sharables

Cauliflower Bites
$14.00
Corn Ribs
$14.00
Dynamite Shrimp
$16.00
Quesadilla
$12.00
Tuna Nachos
$21.00
Calamari
$17.00
Guacamole + Chips
$14.00
Mozzarella Sticks
$14.00
Tater Tots
$14.00Out of stock
Brussels Sprouts
$13.00
Burrata + Peaches
$17.00
Meatball App
$18.00
Mushrooms Stuffed
$16.00Out of stock
Tuna Tartarte
$20.00

Salad

House Salad
$13.00
Beet Salad
$15.00
Caesar Salad
$15.00
Cobb Salad
$18.00
Greek Salad
$15.00
Extra Dressing Side
Sub Dressing

Burgers + Handhelds

Baseline Smash Burger
$16.00
West Ave Burger
$21.00
Bean Burger
$16.00
Turkey Burger
$18.00
Cheesesteak
$19.00
Chili Cheese Dawg
$16.00
Fried Chicken
$18.00
Grilled Chicken
$18.00
Pork Roll, Egg + Cheese
$15.00
Steak Sand
$22.00

Pizza

Devil’s Breakfast
$20.00
Field of Dreams
$22.00
Messi in Miami
$20.00
Swishin + Dishin
$20.00
Surfing Sport
$18.00
Pepperoni Pizza
$17.00
Margherita Pizza
$17.00
Plain Pizza
$16.00

Main Event

Filet Mignon
$36.00
Fried Rice
$16.00
Penne Vodka + Chicken
$24.00
Pork Chop
$30.00
Chicken Lemon Herb
$24.00
Scallops
$32.00
Steak Stir-Fry
$28.00

Sides

Side Corn Salsa
$3.00
Fries Side
$4.00
Linguini Side
Out of stock
Mashed Potatoes Side
$5.00
Side Salad
$3.00
Sweet Fries Side
$5.00
Truffle Fries Side
$5.00
Veggie Side
$5.00
Waffle Fries Side
$4.00
White Rice Side
$3.00
Side Tortilla Chips
$3.00

Side Sauce

Aji Aioli Side
$2.00
Birdsmouth Cheese Side
$2.00
Bleu Cheese Side
$2.00
Buffalo Sauce Side
$2.00
Cherry Pepper Aioli SIde
$2.00
Chipotle Ketchup Side
$2.00
Chiptole Lime Salsa Side
$2.00
Garlic Aioli Side
$2.00
Garlic Parmesan Sauce Side
$2.00
Guacamole Side
$3.00
Honey Butter Side
$2.00
Honey Mustard Side
$2.00
Hot Honey Side
$2.00
Lemon Zest Crema Side
$2.00
Lime Crema Side
$2.00
Marinara Sauce Side
$2.00
Mayo Side
Pico de Gallo Side
$3.00
Poblano Cheese Side
$2.00
Red Chili Salsa Side
$2.00
Roasted Red Pepper Mayo Side
$2.00
Smoky Mayo Side
$2.00
Sour Cream Side
$2.00
Sweet & Spicy Sauce Side
$2.00
Sweet Chili Side
$2.00
Tomato Sauce Side
$2.00
Uchucuta Sauce Side
$2.00
Vodka Sauce Side
$3.00
White Pizza Sauce Side
$3.00

Desserts

Churros
$12.00
Coconut Cake
$12.00
Funnel Cake
$10.00Out of stock
Ice Cream Sandwiches
$12.00
Helmet Sundae
$8.00

Wine Menu

Red Wine - Glass

Vino Cab GL
$10.00
Substance Cab GL
$12.00
Iron + Sand Cab GL
$20.00
Substance Pinot Noir GL
$12.00
J Lohr Pinot Noir GL
$16.00
Scandalous Cab Noir GL
$14.00
Dona Paula Malbec GL
$14.00
Antinori Super Tuscan GL
$16.00
N/A Red Wine N/A GL
$10.00

White Wine - Glass

Vino Pinot GL
$10.00
Bottega Pinot Grigio GL
$12.00
Cantina Pinot Grigio GL
$14.00
J Lohr Chardonnay GL
$12.00
Simi Chardonnay GL
$14.00
Echo Bay Sauv Blanc GL
$12.00
Substance Sauv Blanc GL
$14.00
Infamous Cab Blanc GL
$14.00Out of stock
N/A White Wine GL
$10.00

Sparkling/Rose - Glass

Vino Rose GL
$10.00
Charles Rose GL
$12.00
Notorious Pink GL
$14.00
Victorious Sparkling GL
$14.00
LaMarca Prosecco GL
$12.00

Red Wine - Bottle

Vino Cab BTL
$36.00
Substance Cab BTL
$44.00
Iron + Sand Cab BTL
$76.00
Substance Pinot BTL
$44.00
J Lohr Pinot Noir BTL
$60.00
Scandalous Cab noir BTL
$52.00
Dona Paula Malbec BTL
$52.00
Antinori Super Tuscan BTL
$60.00
N/A Red Wine N/A BTL
$36.00
Careses Crianza BTL
$52.00

White Wine - Bottle

Vino Pinot BTL
$36.00
Bottega Pinot BTL
$44.00
Cantina Pinot BTL
$56.00
J Lohr Chard BTL
$44.00
Simi Chard BTL
$56.00
Echo Bay Sauv Blanc BTL
$44.00
Substance Sauv Blanc BTL
$56.00
Infamous Cab Blanc BTL
$56.00
N/A White Wine BTL
$36.00

Sparkling/Rose - Bottle

Vino Rose BTL
$36.00
Charles Rose BTL
$44.00
Notorious Pink BTL
$56.00Out of stock
Victorious Sparkling BTL
$56.00
LaMarca Prosecco BTL
$44.00
Veuve Clicquot BTL
$110.00

Drink Menu

Featured Cocktails

Espolon Margarita
$16.00
Honey Deuce
$16.00
Mojo Dojo Casa House
$16.00
Penelope Old Fashioned
$16.00
Transfusion
$16.00
All-Star Martini
$16.00
John Daly
$16.00
Notorous Sangria
$12.00
The Undertaker
$16.00
Brown Derby
$16.00
Dewars Lemon Wedge
$14.00
Float Like a Butterfly, Sting like a Bee
$16.00
Jersey Devil
$16.00
Knickerbocker
$16.00
Nutrl BUCKET
$42.00
Pickleball
$16.00
The GOAT
$16.00

Classic Cocktails

007
$12.00
Aperol Spritz
$12.00
Apple Martini
$14.00+
B. Rad
$16.00
Bees Knees
$11.00+
Bellini
$9.00
Big Red
$14.00
Black Russian
$13.00+
Bloody Mary
$11.00+
Boulevadier
$14.00+
Chocolate Martini
$14.00+
Chuggies
$14.00
Chuggy Espresso Martini
$14.00
Cosmo
$14.00+
Dark + Stormy
$12.00
Dirty Martini
$14.00+
Dirty Shirley
$12.00
Espresso Martini
$14.00
French 75
$12.00+
French Martini
$14.00+
Gimlet
$13.00+
Grey Hound
$10.00+
Hot Toddy
$12.00
Lemon Drop Martini
$14.00+
House LIT
$14.00
Top Shelf LIT
$18.00
Manhattan
$14.00+
Margarita
$12.00+
Mimosa
$12.00
Mind Eraser
$12.00
Mojito
$14.00
Negroni
$14.00+
Old Fashioned
$14.00+
Paloma
$12.00+
Paper Plane
$16.00
White Russian
$13.00+

Dessert Cocktails

Black Velvet
$12.00
Espresso Martini
$14.00
Irish Coffee
$12.00
Most Improved Player
$14.00

Classic Shots

Cherry Bomb
$11.00
Green Tea Shot
$8.00
Jager Bomb
$11.00
Lemon Drop Shot
$8.00
Pickle Back
$8.00
White Tea Shot
$8.00
Kamikazee
$8.00
Irish Car Bomb
$10.00

N/A Cocktails

Clean Game AFC
$10.00
Off Speed Mitch AFC
$10.00
Apple Bunny AFC
$10.00
Spicy Ginger AFC
$10.00
Tour de France AFC
$10.00

Liquor Menu

Vodka

House Vodka
$10.00+
Titos Vodka
$9.00+
Grey Goose
$13.00+
Ketel One
$12.00+
Ketel Citrus
$12.00+
Ketel Orange
$12.00+
Skyy Cherry
$11.00+
Stoli Vanilla
$12.00+
Pink Whitney
$11.00+

Tequila

House Tequila
$10.00+
1800 Blanco
$11.00+
1800 Coconut
$11.00+
Casamigos Blanco
$12.00+
Casamigos Repo
$14.00+
Casamigos Anejo
$16.00+
Casamigos Cristalino
$17.00+
Casamigos Mezcal
$15.00+
Clasa Azul Repo
$40.00+
Espolon Anejo
$15.00+
Espolon Repo
$13.00+
Espolon Silver
$11.00+
Milagro Anejo
$15.00+
Milagro Repo
$13.00+
Milagro Silver
$11.00+
400 Conejos Mezcal
$12.00+

Bourbon + Whiskey

House Whiskey
$10.00+
Angels Envy
$14.00+
Basil Hayden
$14.00+
Blantons
$25.00+
Bulleit Bourbon
$12.00+
Crown Royal
$12.00+
Howler Head Banana Bourbon
$12.00+
Jack Daniels
$12.00+
Jameson Irish Whiskey
$12.00+
Knob Creek
$14.00+
Makers Mark
$13.00+
Misunderstood Whiskey
$11.00+
Mitchers
$15.00+
Penelope Barrel Strength
$14.00+
Penelope Four Grain
$9.00+
Woodfoord Reserve
$15.00+
Toki Japanese Whisky
$14.00+
Penelope Valencia
$16.00+
Penelope 9
$16.00+

Rye

House Rye
$10.00+
Bulleit Rye
$12.00+
Whistle Pig Piggy Back
$11.00+
Penelope Toasted Rye
$14.00+
Knob Creek
$14.00+

Rum

House rum
$10.00+
Captain Morgan
$12.00+
Malibu
$12.00+
Meyer's Dark
$11.00+
Bacardi
$12.00+

Gin

House gin
$10.00+
Bombay Sapphire
$14.00+
Conniption
$12.00+
Gin Lane Royal
$12.00+
Hendricks
$13.00+
St George Terroir Gin
$12.00+
Tanqueray
$12.00+

Scotch

Johnnie Walker Black
$14.00+
Johnnie Walker Blue
$25.00+
Glennfiddich
$14.00+
Glenlivet 12
$20.00+
Balenvie
$16.00+
Dewars
$12.00+
Macallan
$14.00+
Chivas
$14.00+
Monkey Shoulder
$16.00+
Dewars Japanese
$18.00+
Dewars French Smoke
$16.00+

Liqueurs

Amaro Nonino
$14.00+
Aperol
$12.00+
Apple Pucker
$10.00+
B+B
$14.00+
Baileys Irish Cream
$12.00+
Campari
$12.00+
Cointreau
$12.00+
Dry Vermouth
$10.00+
Fernet Branca
$12.00+
FireBall
$11.00+
Grand Marnier
$12.00+
Hennessy
$14.00+
House Amaretto
$10.00+
Jager
$11.00+
Kahlua
$12.00+
Lairds AppleJack
$12.00+
Lazzaroni Amaretto
$12.00+
Passoa Passion Fruit
$11.00+
Peach Schnapps
$10.00+
St. Germain
$12.00+
Sweet Vermouth
$7.00+
Triple Sec
$10.00+

NA Beverages

N/A Beverages

Club Soda
Tonic
$2.50
Pepsi
$3.00
Diet Pepsi
$3.00
Starry
$3.00
Ginger Ale
$3.00
Ginger BEER
$3.50
Iced Tea
$3.00
Lemonade
$3.00
Cranberry Juice
$3.50
Pineapple Juice
$3.50
Orange Juice
$3.50
Apple Juice
$3.50
Milk
$3.00
Chocolate Milk
$4.00
Coffee
$3.00
Hot Tea
$3.00
Shirley Temple
$4.00
Espresso
$6.00
DBL Espresso
$8.00
Cappuccino
$7.00
Caffe Latte
$7.00
Cortado
$7.00
Hot Chocolate
$3.50
Decaf Coffee
$3.00
Decaf Tea
$3.00
Red Bull Can
$5.00

Party Packages

Two Halves (Weekday)
$50.00
Drink Party Package
$10.00
Game Set Match Fri-Sun
$55.00
Bartender Fee
$125.00
Nine Innings weekday
$40.00
9 innings weekend
$45.00