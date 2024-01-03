Basic Bird 2607 Beaver Avenue
Food
BONELESS CHICKEN
- 5 PIECE BONELESS MEAL$13.00
Five pieces of our crispy chicken with your choice of sauce and 3 sides
- 9 PIECE BONELESS MEAL$24.00
Nine pieces of our crispy chicken with your choice of sauce and 3 sides. (Feeds 2)
- 18 PIECE BONELESS MEAL$38.00
Eighteen pieces of our crispy chicken with your choice of sauce and 3 sides. (Feeds 3-4)
CAULIFLOWER
- 5 PIECE CAULIFLOWER MEAL$13.00
Five pieces of our crispy cauliflower with your choice of sauce and 3 sides
- 9 PIECE CAULIFLOWER MEAL$24.00
Nine pieces of our crispy cauliflower with your choice of sauce and 3 sides
- 18 PIECE CAULIFLOWER MEAL$38.00
Eighteen pieces of our crispy cauliflower with your choice of sauce and 3 sides
WINGS
CHICKEN SANDWICH
BITES
- CORN CHEESE$7.00
A classic Korean side dish of corn, mayonnaise, and cheese baked down until crispy and super cheesy
- FRENCH FRIES$5.00
- HONEY BUTTER FRENCH FRIES$9.00
French Fries topped with Garlic Butter Aioli , Roasted Corn, Shredded Cabbage, Scallions and drizzled with honey and garlic butter seasoning
- BOILED CHICKEN DUMPLINGS$9.00
5 Pieces of homemade dumplings filled with chicken, sweet potato noodles, tofu, and homemade kimchi. Served with soy dipping sauce
- CHIPS$5.00
BOWLS
- BACON AND KIMCHI FRIED RICE$12.00
Crispy bacon and our housemate kimchi stirred with ginger, garlic, and rice
- INSTANT RAMEN SALAD$9.00
Shredded cabbage, carrots, oranges, fresh herbs, and sesame soy vinaigrette all mixed with a sweet and savory granola made from instant ramen noodles. Contains nuts
- CHEESY RICE DUMPLINGS$13.00
Chewy rice cakes simmered in a spicy brother with roasted onions, Brussel sprouts, scallions, topped with mozzarella and broiled until brown
- BAP BOWL$12.00
Korean rice bowl topped with fresh vegetables, pickles, spicy gochujang sauce, and roasted seaweed