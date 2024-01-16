Basic Kitchen - DT 82 Wentworth Street
NA Bev
Juice, Tea & Fizzies
- Super Green
Spinach, kale, cucumber, Swiss chard, celery, parsley, apple, and lemon$12.00
- Beets By BK
Apple, beet, cucumber, lemon, and carrot$12.00
- Bright Eyes
Carrots, OJ, lemon, green, & red apple$12.00
- Coke$5.00
- Diet Coke$5.00
- Hibiscus Tea$4.00
- Arnold Palmer$5.00
- Lemonade$5.00
- Olipop
Assorted flavors$6.00
- One Love Kombucha
Seasonal flavor$8.00
- Topo Chico
Mineral water$4.00
- Tonic$3.00
- Lavender Lemonade$5.00
- Club Soad
- OJ$6.00
- Kid OJ$3.00
- Milk$6.00
- Kid Milk$3.00
Coffees, Lattes & Health insurance
- Espresso$2.75
- Americano$3.00
- Macchiato$3.00
- Cappuccino$4.00
- Latte$5.00
- Chai Yah!
Rishi chai tea, spices, and milk$5.00
- Golden Latte
Turmeric, cinnamon, agave, and milk$5.00
- Matcha Latte
Green tea powder and milk$7.00
- Health Insurance
Hot or iced, turmeric, lemon, cayenne, ginger, and honey$10.00
- Cold Brew$4.00
- Drip Coffee$3.00
- Teapot
Earl grey, jasmine green, Moroccan mint$5.00
BK Mocktails
Wellness Shots
Dinner - To Go
Apps
- Sweet Potato Fries
Vegan ranch and chives$12.00
- Cauli Wings
Tempura cauliflower, buffalo sauce, and vegan ranch$13.00
- Corn Ribs
Local corn, dry rub, and vegan Alabama BBQ sauce$13.00
- Chicken Kofta Meatballs
Wishbone heritage farm chicken, Aleppo heirloom tomato sauce, pecorino, & basil$12.00
- Vietnamese Steak Salad$30.00
- Vegan Caesar
Kale, cabbage, crispy chickpeas, pinenut and hemp seed 'parm, and sea bean Caesar dressing$17.00
- Green Salad
Local lettuces, English cucumbers, sprouts, garlic toasted seeds, and vegan goddess dressing$14.00
Entrées
- Basic Bowl
Roasted sweet potato, broccoli, citrusy kale, curried chickpeas, chimichurri, and grains$20.00
- Yellow Coconut Curry
Curry market veggies, tofu, Carolina gold rice, and toasted coconut$24.00
- Kale & Pesto Pasta
Wishbone farms candy roaster squash, whipped yogurt, sage, & hazelnuts$22.00
- Naughty Burger
Brasstown farms grass-fed beef, aged white cheddar, griddled onions, dijonnaise, bread and butter pickles, and sweet potato fries$19.00
- Good Burger
Housemade vegetable patty, beet ketchup, harissa cabbage slaw, and sweet potato fries$17.00