Basil Restaurant & Catering. Medfield, MA
Specials
- Special Ravioli w/ Grilled Chicken$26.00
Spinach Shell Ravioli stuffed w/ Applewood Smoked Bacon, braised beef, Caramelized Onion, 5 Cheeses served with a tomato cream sauce and topped with grilled chicken
- Grilled Swordfish$32.00
Grilled served with augratin potato,mixed veg and lemon caper sauce
- Pork Chop$32.00
Pork chop grilled served with sweet mashed potato,roastedxbrussel sprouts,onion,peppers and demi glaze
- Chicken Sausage Special$27.00
Chicken & sausage served over gemelli pasta with mushroom,onion,tomato in a pistachio pesto cream sauce
- Filet Mignon$59.00Out of stock
9 oz grilled served with garlic mashed potato,asparagus and demi glaze
- NY w/ Risotto$51.00
12oz Angus NY Sirloin sliced served with parmesan basil risotto, asparagus and demiglaze
- Shrimp Cocktail$3.75
priced per shrimp
- Red Thai Chili Calamari$16.00
Fried Calamari Rings w/ a Sweet & Spicy Red Chili Sauce, Sesame Seeds
- Clams Bianco Appetizer$20.00
- Special Ravioli Appetizer$12.00
Spinach shell, Stuffed w/ 5 Cheeses,applewood smoked Bacon,braised beef,, Carmelized Onion served with tomato cream sauce
- Stuffed mushrooms$16.00Out of stock
Stuffed with sausage,cheese,bread crumbs served with a pistachio pesto cream sauce
- Eggroll App$14.00Out of stock
Cheeseburger eggrolls with dill pickle and thousand island dressing
Soup
Salad
- House Salad$10.00+
Tomato, Red Onion, Mandarin Oranges, Almonds, Tarragon Citrus Vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$10.00+
Served without anchovies unless requested.
- Field Greens$10.00+
Tomato, Cucumer,feta Cheese, Raspberry Vinaigrette
- Hearts of Lettuce$10.00+
Tomato, Bacon, Gorgonzola crumbles, Blue Cheese Dressing
- Chop Salad$10.00+
Tomato, Cucumber, Carrot, Gorgonzola crumbles, Bacon, Egg, Ranch Dressing
- Caprese$16.00
Fried Prosciutto, Basil Pesto, Balsamic Glaze, Olive Oil
- Garden Salad$10.00+
- Special Field Green Salad$10.00+
Mixed greens,tomato,carrots,onion,cucumber, and feta cheese with a white balsamic vinaigrette dressing dressing
- Add Protein
Priced per item.
Appetizers
- Shrimp Cocktail$3.75
priced per shrimp
- Escargot en Croute$14.00
topped with Pastry Puffs
- Fried Calamari$16.00
With sauce on the side.
- Shrimp Scampi$17.00
served over Rice Pilaf
- Coconut Shrimp$18.00
served with a side of Orange Marmalade Sauce
- Clams Casino$16.00
- Lobster & Shrimp Ravioli App$15.00
Lobster Cream Sauce
- Chicken & Walnut Ravioli App$15.00
Tomato Cream Sauce
- Butternut Squash Ravioli App$15.00
Brown Butter Sage Sauce
- Ravioli Sampler Appetizer App$16.00
One of each of our 3 Raviolis w/ its own sauce
- Scallops Wrapped in Bacon$18.00
- Clams Zuppa$20.00
Clams steamed in a Spicy Marinara sauce, served with Garlic Bread
- Cheesy Garlic Bread$12.00
served with Marinara
Light Entrees
- Grilled Chicken Lite Entree$22.00
served with rice pilaf and choice of salad
- Grilled Shrimp Lite Entree$28.00
served with rice pilaf and choice of salad
- Grilled Steak Tips Lite Entree$29.00
served with rice pilaf and choice of salad
- Seared Haddock Lite Entree$27.00
served with rice pilaf and choice of salad
- Seared Salmon Lite Entree$27.00
served with rice pilaf and choice of salad
- Swordfish Lite Entree$29.00
served with rice pilaf and choice of salad
- Lite Scallops$28.00
served with rice pilaf and choice of salad
Pasta
- Fettuccine Alfredo$22.00
Homemade Fettuccine in a Parmesan & Romano Cheese Cream Sauce
- Linguine w/ Meatballs$20.00
Homemade Meatballs in our House Marinara
- Linguine w/ Meatsauce & Sausage$26.00
Made to order w/ our House Marinara, Italian Sausage
- Baked Meat Lasagna$24.00
Homemade, topped with our House Marinara & Provolone Cheese
- Penne a la Vodka$22.00
Tomato, Onion, Mushroom, Prosciutto
- Penne w/ Chicken & Broccoli$25.00
Garlic Cream Sauce
- Chicken & Spicy Sausage$25.00
Broccoli, Mushroom, Peppers, Gemelli pasta, Fontina Cream Sauce
- Mac & Cheese$23.00
- Pasta Marinara$19.00
Your choice of pasta w/ our House Marinara
- Pasta Primavera$22.00
Penne, Tomato Cream Sauce, Fresh Vegetables
- Chicken Parmesan$25.00
served over Pasta
- Veal Parmesan$29.00
served over Pasta
- Eggplant Parmesan$23.00
served over Pasta
- Chicken Piccata$25.00
White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce w/ Capers, Spinach, Mushroom, Tomato, over linguine
- Veal Piccata$29.00
White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce w/ Capers, Spinach, Mushroom, Tomato, over linguine
- Shrimp Piccata$29.00
White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce w/ Capers, Spinach, Mushroom, Tomato, over linguine
- Veal, Chicken, & Shrimp Piccata$32.00
White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce w/ Capers, Spinach, Mushroom, Tomato, over linguine
- Haddock Picatta$28.00
Haddock sauteed in a white wine lemon butter sauce with capers,spinach, tomato, and mushroom served over rice
- Chicken Marsala$25.00
Sautéed in Marsala Wine Sauce w/ Ham & Mushrooms over Linguine
- Veal Marsala$29.00
Sautéed in Marsala Wine Sauce w/ Ham & Mushrooms over Linguine
- Shrimp Marsala$29.00
Sautéed in Marsala Wine Sauce w/ Ham & Mushrooms over Linguine
- Veal, Chicken, & Shrimp Marsala$32.00
Sautéed in Marsala Wine Sauce w/ Ham & Mushrooms over Linguine
- Chicken Saltimbocca$26.00
Sage, Prosciutto and Provolone with sauteed mushrooms in a white wine butter sauce
- Veal Saltimbocca$30.00
Sage, Prosciutto and Provolone with sauteed mushrooms in a white wine butter sauce
- Seafood Bianco$35.00
Shrimp, Scallops and Clams in a white wine garlic sauce over linguine
- Seafood Diavlo$35.00
- Shrimp Scampi Entree$29.00
Served with sauteed tomato, mushroom, and broccoli over linguine
- Butternut Squash Ravioli$24.00
Brown Butter Sage Sauce, Asparagus
- Chicken & Walnut Spinach Ravioli$24.00
Tomato Cream Sauce, Asparagus
- Lobster & Shrimp Ravioli$25.00
Lobster Cream Sauce, Asparagus
- Ravioli Sampler Entree$27.00
Asparagus
Entrees
- Chicken Piccata$25.00
White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce w/ Capers, Spinach, Mushroom, Tomato, over linguine
- Veal Piccata$29.00
White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce w/ Capers, Spinach, Mushroom, Tomato, over linguine
- Shrimp Piccata$29.00
White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce w/ Capers, Spinach, Mushroom, Tomato, over linguine
- Veal, Chicken, & Shrimp Piccata$32.00
White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce w/ Capers, Spinach, Mushroom, Tomato, over linguine
- Red Pepper Risotto w/ Chicken$25.00
Asparagus
- Red Pepper Risotto w/ Steak Tips$32.00
Asparagus
- Red Pepper Risotto w/ Salmon$32.00
Asparagus
- Red Pepper Risotto w/ Shrimp$32.00
Asparagus
- Red Pepper Risotto w/ Haddock$32.00
Asparagus
- Red Pepper Risotto w/ Swordfish$32.00
Asparagus
- Red Pepper Risotto w/ Scallops$32.00
Asparagus
- Roasted Red Pepper Risotto$19.00
Asparagus
- New York Sirloin$48.00+
12 oz grilled, served with mashed potato and house vegetable
- Haddock & Scallops$35.00
Tarragon Citrus Cream Sauce, Rice and Mixed Vegetables
- Stuffed Haddock Fillet$30.00
Crab Stuffing, Lobster Cream Sauce, Rice Pilaf, Mixed Vegetables
- Nut Crusted Salmon$30.00
Lemon Caper Sauce, Rice Pilaf, Mixed Vegetables
- Haddock Picatta$28.00
Haddock sauteed in a white wine lemon butter sauce with capers,spinach, tomato, and mushroom served over rice
- Grilled Salmon$27.00
Rice Pilaf, Mixed Vegetables
- Seafood Bianco$35.00
Shrimp, Scallops and Clams in a white wine garlic sauce over linguine
- Seafood Diavlo$35.00
- Shrimp Scampi Entree$29.00
Served with sauteed tomato, mushroom, and broccoli over linguine
- Broiled Scallops$36.00
Lightly breaded broiled Sea Scallops in Lemon Sherry Butter with mashed potato and house vegetables.
- Baked Half Chicken$29.00
Cornbread Stuffing, Mashed Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables
- Slow Roasted Duckling$32.00
Orange Marmalade Demi, Mashed Sweet Potatoes, Sauteed Spinach and Peppers
Pub Menu
- Chicken Fingers$18.00
served with French Fries
- Chicken Wing Dings$19.00
served with French Fries
- Country Fried Chicken$24.00
served with Mashed Potatoes, Mixed Veg, White Gravy
- Cheeseburger$18.00
French Fries
- Hamburger$17.00
French Fries
- Cheeseburger Club$19.00
French Fries
- Grilled Chicken Club$18.00
French Fries
- Ham & Cheese Club$18.00
French Fries
- Turkey Club$18.00
French Fries
- Chicken Sandwich$18.00
French Fries
- BLT$17.00
French Fries
- Grilled Pub Steak Tips$32.00
Rice and Mixed Vegetables
- Grilled Pub Steak Tips w/ Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms$33.00
over Rice Pilaf
- Fish & Chips$27.00
Kid's Menu
- Kids Cheeseburger$13.00
French Fries
- Kids Hamburger$13.00
French Fries
- Kids Chicken Fingers$12.00
French Fries
- Kids Grilled Chicken$12.00
French Fries
- Kids Ziti Alfredo$12.00
- Kids Ziti w/ Meatballs$13.00
Marinara
- Kids Grilled Steak Tips$13.00
French Fries
- Kids Ziti w/ Butter$10.00
- Kids Ziti w/ Marinara Sauce$10.00
- Kids Mac & Cheese$12.00
- Add 1 Meatball$1.75
Desserts
Sides
- Side French Fries$5.00
- Side Mashed Potato$4.00
- Side Meatballs$6.00
- Side Pasta$5.50
- Side Rice$4.00
- Side Risotto$6.00
- Side Sausage$5.00
- Side Spinach$4.50
- Side Sweet Mashed Potato$4.00
- Side Vegetables$4.00
- Side Au Gratin$5.00Out of stock
Stuffed with bacon,chedder cheese,,caramelized onion and sour cream
- Add Side Protein