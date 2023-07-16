FOOD

Appetizers

Arancini

$8.00

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Caprese Appetizer

$9.00

Chicken Breast Only

$5.00

Chips

$1.00

Ciabatta Loaf

$12.00

Fries

$4.00

Garlic Bread

$5.50

Mozzarella Logs

$9.95

Panzanella

$9.00

Rye Loaf

$10.00

Salumiere Board

$11.00

Side Of Meatballs (3)

$7.00

SIDE OF PICKLE

$1.75

Side Of Salmon Only

$8.00

Side Of Shrimp Only

$7.00

Single Meatball

$2.50

Sourdough Loaf

$10.00

Wheat Loaf

$10.00

White Loaf

$10.00

Whole Dill Pickle

$3.50

Sides

Apple Sauce 8 oz

$1.25

Cole Slaw 8oz

$3.50

Cucumber Ranch 8 oz

$1.25

Garlic Mashed Potato 8oz

$4.50

Mac & Cheese 8oz

$4.50

Pasta Salad 8oz

$3.50

Tuscan Pasta Salad 8 Oz

Potato Salad 8oz

$3.50

Roasted Potatoes 8oz

$3.50

Seasoned Rice 8oz

$3.50

Tomato & Cucumber 8oz

$4.50

Tuscan 8oz

$3.50

Veggie of The Day 8oz

$4.50

Veggie of The Day (Mixed Vegetables)

Cole Slaw 16oz

$7.00

Garlic Mashed Potato 16oz

$8.00

Mac & Cheese 16oz

$8.00

Pasta Salad 16oz

$7.00

Tuscan Pasta Salad 16 Oz

Potato Salad 16oz

$7.00

Roasted Potatoes 16oz

$7.00

Roasted Rosemary Potatoes 16 Oz

Seasoned Rice 16oz

$7.00

Tomato & Cucumber 16oz

$8.00

Tuscan 16oz

$7.00

Veggie of The Day 16oz

$8.00

Veggie of The Day (Mixed Vegetables)

Cole Slaw 32oz

$10.00

Garlic Mashed Potato 32oz

$15.00

Mac & Cheese 32oz

$13.00

Pasta Salad 32oz

$10.00

Tuscan Pasta Salad 32 Oz

Potato Salad 32oz

$13.00

Roasted Potatoes 32oz

$10.00

Roasted Rosemary Potatoes 32 Oz

Seasoned Rice 32oz

$10.00

Tomato & Cucumber 32oz

$15.00

Tuscan 32oz

$10.00

Veggie of The Day 32oz

$15.00

Veggie of The Day (Mixed Vegetables)

Salads & Wraps

Antipasto Salad

$13.00

A selection of Italian Deli Meats, Cheeses and Vegetables. Fresh Mozzarella, Grape Tomatoes and Olives over a Bed of Spring Greens.

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Crisp Romaine Hearts topped with Thinly Sliced Onions, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, and Garlic Croutons. Dressed with our Homemade Caesar Dressing.

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Hard Boiled Eggs, Avocado, Cheddar Cheese, Grape Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion and Olives served on our Signature Salad Mix with Choice of Dressing.

Greek Salad

$12.00

Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Red Onions, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, over Salad Greens. Dressed with our Signature Greek Salad Dressing.

Large House Salad

$10.00

Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Olives, and Croutons with our Signature Salad mix and your choice of Dressing.

Orange Citrus Salad

$10.00

Orange Citrus Salad-Fresh Orange Segments, Shaved Fennel, Toasted Walnuts over Bed of Romaine Hearts. Dressed with Lemon Olive Oil Dressing

Santa Fe Salad

$13.00

A Southern Seasoned Grilled Chicken Breast accompanied with Corn and Black Bean Salad. Dressed with Chipotle Ranch Dressing. Served over Spring Greens.

Small Caesar Salad

$5.00

Small Citrus Salad

$5.00

Small Greek Salad

$5.00

Small House Salad

$5.00

Create Your Own Sandwich

CYO Sandwich

$10.00

Create your very own Sandwich, Hero or Panini by selecting your choice of Bread, Cheese Deli Meats and Toppings

Paninis

Chicken Caprese

$10.00

Served on a ciabatta roll with fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, pesto, grilled chicken, and balsamic glaze.

Eggplant & Tomato

$10.00

Eggplant & Roasted Tomato: Grilled Eggplant, Roasted Tomato, Smoked Mozarella and Fresh Basil, Drizzled with Black Truffle Oil. Served On Grilled Sour Dough Bread

Fontina & Apple

$11.00

Thinly Sliced Granny Apples. Argula Imported Fontana Cheese Drizzled with Clover Honey. Served on Our Own "Puff Pastry Bread"

Garden of Eating

$10.00

Creamy Brie with Alfalfa Sprouts, Avocado, Tomato, Thinly Sliced Red Onion, Light Basil Pesto Mayo. Served on our own "Puff Pastry Bread"

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Margherita

$11.00

Prosciutto diParma, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Fresh Basil on Ciabatta Bread.

Pesto Chicken

$11.00

Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast, Pesto Mayo, Asiago Cheese, Tomato and Arugula. Served on Ciabatta Bread.

Smoked Dijon Chicken

$11.00

Smoked Dijon Chicken: Marinated Chicken Breast, Smoked Bacon, Dijon Mustard and Fontana Cheese. Served on Ciabatta Bread.

The Classic Reuben

$11.00

Reuben-The Classic: Our House Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island Dressing. Served on Grilled Rye Bread.

Turkey Cranberry

$11.00

Roasted Turkey Breast, Cranberry Relish, Fontina Cheese and Arugula. Served on Ciabatta Bread.

Heroes

Avocado Chipotle Chicken

$11.00

Avocado Chipotle Chicken Club Served on Sourdough Bread with Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Chipotle Ranch, Fontina and Avocado

BLT Sandwich

$10.00

Chicken Breast Hot

$11.00

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$11.00

Chicken Breast Sandwich Grilled Chicken Breast, Provolone Cheese, Bacon, Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomato. Served on Focaccia.

Chicken Parm Sub

$14.00

Chicken Salad

$11.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich Freshly Made Chicken Salad with Sundried Cranberries, Toasted Almonds, Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomato. Served on a Croissant.

Classic Cuban

$11.00

Classic Cuban Sandwich House-Roasted Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Sliced Pickle, Deli Mustard, and Cuban Sauce Served Toasted or Panini Style on a Sub Roll

French Dip Hero

$11.00

Ham and Cheese

$10.00

Italian Roast Beef Hero

$11.00

Italian Roast Pork

$11.00

Italian Roast Pork Sandwich Slow Roasted Pork Ribeye with Roasted Onion Relish. Served on Kaiser Roll.

Meatball Sub

$11.00

Classic Italian Meatballs on a Sub Roll toasted with Provolone Cheese Tomato Sauce

The American Hero

$11.00

Roasted Beef,Roasted Turkey Breast,Ham, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato,Mayonnaise. Served on a Sub Roll.

The Italian Hero

$11.00

Ham, Cappicola, Salami, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Hot Banana Peppers, Olive Relish, Italian Dressing served on a Sub Roll

The New Yorker

$11.00

Piled High Corned Beef or Pastrami or both, Swiss Cheese, Deli Mustard, Served on Rye Bread

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$11.00

Tuna Salad Sandwich Freshly Made Tuna Salad, Tomato, Green Leaf Lettuce. Served on White or Wheat bread.

Turkey & Ham Club

$11.00

Turkey & Ham Club Sandwich Roasted Turkey Breast, Ham, Bacon, American Cheese, Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo. Served on White, Wheat or Sub Roll.

Turkey and Cheese

$10.00

Soups and Stews

Chicken Noodle

$4.50+

Chicken Noodle Soup. GF

Corned Beef & Cab

$4.50+

Corned Beef & Cabbage Stew

Cuban Black Bean

$4.50+

Cuban Black Bean Soup. GF

Lobster Bisque

$4.50+

Minestrone

$4.50+

GF

Soup of the Day

$4.50+

Tomato & Orzo

$4.50+

Roasted Tomato and Orzo Bisque. GF

1/2 Combos

1/2 Soup & 1/2 Salad

$10.00

1/2 Soup & 1/2 Salad Choose 1 Soup and 1 Salad. We will make it fresh and you can pick it up or have it delivered.

1/2 Soup & 1/2 Sandwich

$10.00

1/2 Soup and 1/2 Sandwich Choose 1 Soup and 1 Sandwich. We will make it fresh for you to pick up or have it delivered.

1/2 Salad & 1/2 Sandwich

$10.00

1/2 Salad and 1/2 Sandwich Choose 1 Salad and 1 Sandwich. We will make it fresh for you to pick up or have it delivered.

Basilico Specialties

Chicken Balsamico

$14.00

Chicken Cacciatore

$14.00

Chicken Cacciatore Chicken Breast Sauteed with Green and Red Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, and Potatoes in a Plum Tomato Sauce. Served over Penne Pasta.

Chicken Parmigiano

$14.00

Chicken Parmigiano Breaded Fried and Covered with House Tomato Sauce. Topped with Fresh Mozzarella then Baked. Served with a Side of Pasta.

Chicken Piccata

$14.00

Sautéed Chicken in Lemon Butter Sauce with Artichokes, Fresh Tomatoes, and Capers. Served with a Side of Pasta

Citrus Grilled Chicken

$14.00

Citrus Grill Chicken Platter with Rice and the Vegetables of the Day. Served with our Signature Focaccia Bread

Corned Beef Platter

$14.00

Corned Beef Platter With Cabbage, Boiled Idaho Potatoes, and the Vegetables of the Day. Served with Rye Toast

Eggplant Parmgiano

$14.00

Eggplant Parmigiano Breaded Fried and Covered with House Tomato Sauce. Topped with Fresh Mozzarella then Baked. Served with a Side of Pasta.

Gnocchi Alla Sorrento W/ Chicken

$13.00

Gnocchi Alla Sorrento W/ Shrimp

$16.00

Hot Turkey Platter

$12.00

Hot Turkey Platter With Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, and the Vegetable of the Day over grilled Sourdough Bread. Hot roasted Beef with grilled Onions, Mushrooms and Provolone Cheese

Meat Lasagna

$14.00

Mushroom Ravioli Casserole

$13.00

Ricotta Cavatelli Pasta

$13.00

Roast Beef Platter

$12.00

Hot Roast Beef Platter With Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, and the Vegetable of the Day over grilled Sourdough Bread. Hot roasted Beef with grilled Onions, Mushrooms and Provolone Cheese

Spaghetti Carbonara

$12.00

Basilico Pastas

Baked Spaghetti Meat Sauce

$11.00

Baked Spaghetti with Meat Sauce Served with Focaccia Bread.

Baked Spaghetti Red Sauce

$11.00

Baked Spaghetti with Red Sauce Served with Focaccia Bread.

Baked Ziti Meat Sauce

$14.00

Baked Ziti with Meat Sauce Served with Focaccia Bread.

Baked Ziti Red Sauce

$14.00

Baked Ziti with Red Sauce Served with Focaccia Bread.

CYO Pasta Bowl

$11.50

Create Your Own Pasta Bowl

Fettuccine Alfredo

$11.00

Fettuccine Alfredo Served with Focaccia Bread.

Mac & Cheese Bowl

$10.00

Basilico's Classic Four Cheese Macaroni & Cheese

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$14.00

Spaghetti Bolognese

$13.00

Spaghetti Bolognese

Stuffed Shells

$11.00

Baked with Red Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese

Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.00

Grilled BBQ Chicken Pizza Our Signature Citrus Grilled Chicken Smothered in Honey BBQ Sauce Topped with Caramelized Onions, Crispy Bacon and a Blend of Cheeses Over a White Pizza

Bruschetta Pizza

$13.00

Pizza Crust rubbed with Roasted Garlic topped with Fresh Tomatoes, Garlic and Basil, Olive Oil and Balsamic Vinegar topped with Parmesan Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza Crispy Fried Chicken marinated in Buffalo Sauce with Mozzarella, Cheddar, shaved Celery and Ranch

Capricciosa Pizza

$15.00

On our tomato pie with ham, artichokes, black olives, red onion, and mushrooms covered with mozzarella

Fontina Arugula Pizza

$17.00

Fontina Arugula and Prosciutto Pizza Shredded Fontina Cheese, Prosciutto and Arugula drizzled with Black Truffle Oil

Granny Apple Pizza

$15.00

Granny Apple Pizza On a White Pizza with Gorgonzola Cheese, Asiago Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Green Apple, Caramelized Onions and Walnuts Finished with Arugula and Balsamic Reduction

Grl Veggie Pizza

$13.00

Grilled Vegetable Pizza Marinated and Grilled Zucchini, Eggplant, Onion, Red Pepper, Yellow Squash and Mozzarella

Gyro Pizza

$15.00

Lamb Meat, Feta, Red Onions, Tomato, and Tzatziki Sauce

Margherita Pizza

$13.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Olive Oil and Fresh Basil

Pesto Ricotta Pizza

$14.00

Pesto and Ricotta Pizza Basil Pesto topped with Ricotta Cheese, Grilled Chicken and Parmesan Cheese

Pizza Ramano

$13.00

On a Spicy Tomato Pie with Mixed Seafood, Fresh Fennel, Red Onions, and a Blend of Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese

Potato & Rosemary Pizza

$13.00

Potato & Rosemary Pizza Sicilian Favorite! Thinly Sliced Potato, Fresh Rosemary, Onion, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Asiago Cheese and Ricotta Cheese

Rustica Pizza

$15.00

Plum Tomato Sauce, Hot Italian Sausage, Roasted Red Peppers, Artichokes, Red Onions, Mushrooms and Mozzarella Cheese

Sausage & Rapini Pizza

$14.00

Sausage and Rapini Pizza On a Tomato Pie with Italian Marinated Broccoli Rabe and Spicy Italian Sausage covered with Mozzarella

Sicilian Pan Pizza

$16.00

The Greek Pizza

$14.00

Fresh Spinach, Black Olives, Red Onions, Spicy Salami, Feta Cheese, Parmesan & Mozzarella Cheese, Drizzled Garlic Olive Oil

Create Your Own Pizza

CYO Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Create Your Own Cheese Pizza Add the Toppings you want for $1.00 each

Strombolis and Calzones

Italian Calzone

$14.00

Mortadella, Salami, Sopressata, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomato, Basil, Ricotta and Fresh Mozzarella Cheese

Panzarotti Calzone

$13.00

Panzarotti Calzon Ham, Ricotta, Pepperoni and Mozzarella. Fried or Baked

Steak Stromboli

$15.00

Philly Steak Stromboli Sliced Top Round,Onions, Mushrooms, Green Pepper, American Cheese and Provolone

Create Your Own Calzone

Build Own Calzone

$10.00

Build Your Own Signature Calzone Made with Fresh Sauce and Dough. Create your Masterpiece.

Create Your Own Stromboli

Build Own Stromboli

$10.00

Build Your Own Signature Calzone Made with Fresh Sauce and Dough. Create your Masterpiece.

Kids Menu

Kid's Pizza Pie

$7.00

Kid's Pizza Pie (8")

Kids Chicken Breast

$5.00

Grilled Chicken (Kids)

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Chicken Tenders (Kids)

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Grilled Cheese with Side (Kids)

Kids Ham Cheese

$5.00

Ham with Cheese and Side (Kids)

Kids Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Mac N Cheese with Side (Kids)

Kids Pasta

$5.00

Spaghetti or Penne Pasta with Side (Kids) Choose from Butter, Alfredo or Tomato Sauce

Kids Turkey Cheese

$5.00

Turkey with Cheese and Side (Kids)

Breakfast Menu

Cheese Panini Wrap

$9.95

Cheese Stratta

$9.95

Corned Beef Hash

$10.95

Meat Panini Wrap

$9.95

Meat Stratta

$9.95

Spinach Panini Wrap

$9.95

Spinach Stratta

$9.95

Toasted Croissant Breakfast Sandwich

$5.95

DRINKS

Beverages

Bottled Juice

$3.00

Bottled Soda

$2.75

Bottled Tea

$2.75

Bottled Water

$2.25

Brooklyn Egg Cream

$4.50

Canned Soda

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Creamsicle

$4.00

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Any Pepsi Selection Choice of Soda

Fresh Brewed Tea

$3.00

Gatorade

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Kids Drink

$2.00

Large Sparkling Water

$3.00

Rootbeer Float

$5.00

San Pellegrino Can

$3.00

White Milk

$2.99

San Pellegrino Bottle

$3.00

Coffee Beverages

Affogato

$6.00

Caffè Latte

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Americano

$4.00

Espresso

$2.50

Coffee Regular

$2.00

Caffè Au Lait

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Espresso Doppio

$3.50

Chai Tea Latte

$3.50

Espresso Panna

$4.00

Espresso Sicilia

$4.00

Double Espresso w/ Foam Milk

$4.50

Expreso Macchiato

$2.50

Iced Cafe latte

$4.00

Espresso Bag

$50.00

Regular Coffeee

$48.00

Regular Decafe Coffe Bag

$28.00

Coffee Soda

$3.99

BAKERY

Cakes

Mirage

$6.00

Cheesecakes

Y

Caramel Cheesecake

$6.00

Mixed Berry Cheesecake

$6.00

Key Lime Cheesecake

$6.00

Rocher Cheesecake

$6.00

Cannolis

Pisachio Mini Cannoli

$4.00

Pastries

Strawberry Cream Puff

$3.95

Fruit Pastry

$5.00

Cookies

Italian Cookie Big Box

$24.99

Italian Cookie 1 Pound

$15.99

Italian Cookies 1 Pound

$15.99

Gluteen Free Option

NY Cherry Cheesecake

$5.45

Napoleon

$4.95

NY Cheesecake

$4.95

Strawberry Cheesecake

$5.45

Key Lime Cheesecake

$5.45

Choco Chip Cheesecake

$5.45

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.59