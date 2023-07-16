Basilico - New Account 115 Valor court
FOOD
Appetizers
Arancini
Avocado Toast
Caprese Appetizer
Chicken Breast Only
Chips
Ciabatta Loaf
Fries
Garlic Bread
Mozzarella Logs
Panzanella
Rye Loaf
Salumiere Board
Side Of Meatballs (3)
SIDE OF PICKLE
Side Of Salmon Only
Side Of Shrimp Only
Single Meatball
Sourdough Loaf
Wheat Loaf
White Loaf
Whole Dill Pickle
Sides
Apple Sauce 8 oz
Cole Slaw 8oz
Cucumber Ranch 8 oz
Garlic Mashed Potato 8oz
Mac & Cheese 8oz
Pasta Salad 8oz
Tuscan Pasta Salad 8 Oz
Potato Salad 8oz
Roasted Potatoes 8oz
Seasoned Rice 8oz
Tomato & Cucumber 8oz
Tuscan 8oz
Veggie of The Day 8oz
Veggie of The Day (Mixed Vegetables)
Cole Slaw 16oz
Garlic Mashed Potato 16oz
Mac & Cheese 16oz
Pasta Salad 16oz
Tuscan Pasta Salad 16 Oz
Potato Salad 16oz
Roasted Potatoes 16oz
Roasted Rosemary Potatoes 16 Oz
Seasoned Rice 16oz
Tomato & Cucumber 16oz
Tuscan 16oz
Veggie of The Day 16oz
Veggie of The Day (Mixed Vegetables)
Cole Slaw 32oz
Garlic Mashed Potato 32oz
Mac & Cheese 32oz
Pasta Salad 32oz
Tuscan Pasta Salad 32 Oz
Potato Salad 32oz
Roasted Potatoes 32oz
Roasted Rosemary Potatoes 32 Oz
Seasoned Rice 32oz
Tomato & Cucumber 32oz
Tuscan 32oz
Veggie of The Day 32oz
Veggie of The Day (Mixed Vegetables)
Salads & Wraps
Antipasto Salad
A selection of Italian Deli Meats, Cheeses and Vegetables. Fresh Mozzarella, Grape Tomatoes and Olives over a Bed of Spring Greens.
Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine Hearts topped with Thinly Sliced Onions, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, and Garlic Croutons. Dressed with our Homemade Caesar Dressing.
Cobb Salad
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Hard Boiled Eggs, Avocado, Cheddar Cheese, Grape Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion and Olives served on our Signature Salad Mix with Choice of Dressing.
Greek Salad
Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Red Onions, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, over Salad Greens. Dressed with our Signature Greek Salad Dressing.
Large House Salad
Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Olives, and Croutons with our Signature Salad mix and your choice of Dressing.
Orange Citrus Salad
Orange Citrus Salad-Fresh Orange Segments, Shaved Fennel, Toasted Walnuts over Bed of Romaine Hearts. Dressed with Lemon Olive Oil Dressing
Santa Fe Salad
A Southern Seasoned Grilled Chicken Breast accompanied with Corn and Black Bean Salad. Dressed with Chipotle Ranch Dressing. Served over Spring Greens.
Small Caesar Salad
Small Citrus Salad
Small Greek Salad
Small House Salad
Create Your Own Sandwich
Paninis
Chicken Caprese
Served on a ciabatta roll with fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, pesto, grilled chicken, and balsamic glaze.
Eggplant & Tomato
Eggplant & Roasted Tomato: Grilled Eggplant, Roasted Tomato, Smoked Mozarella and Fresh Basil, Drizzled with Black Truffle Oil. Served On Grilled Sour Dough Bread
Fontina & Apple
Thinly Sliced Granny Apples. Argula Imported Fontana Cheese Drizzled with Clover Honey. Served on Our Own "Puff Pastry Bread"
Garden of Eating
Creamy Brie with Alfalfa Sprouts, Avocado, Tomato, Thinly Sliced Red Onion, Light Basil Pesto Mayo. Served on our own "Puff Pastry Bread"
Grilled Cheese
Margherita
Prosciutto diParma, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Fresh Basil on Ciabatta Bread.
Pesto Chicken
Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast, Pesto Mayo, Asiago Cheese, Tomato and Arugula. Served on Ciabatta Bread.
Smoked Dijon Chicken
Smoked Dijon Chicken: Marinated Chicken Breast, Smoked Bacon, Dijon Mustard and Fontana Cheese. Served on Ciabatta Bread.
The Classic Reuben
Reuben-The Classic: Our House Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island Dressing. Served on Grilled Rye Bread.
Turkey Cranberry
Roasted Turkey Breast, Cranberry Relish, Fontina Cheese and Arugula. Served on Ciabatta Bread.
Heroes
Avocado Chipotle Chicken
Avocado Chipotle Chicken Club Served on Sourdough Bread with Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Chipotle Ranch, Fontina and Avocado
BLT Sandwich
Chicken Breast Hot
Chicken Breast Sandwich
Chicken Breast Sandwich Grilled Chicken Breast, Provolone Cheese, Bacon, Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomato. Served on Focaccia.
Chicken Parm Sub
Chicken Salad
Chicken Salad Sandwich Freshly Made Chicken Salad with Sundried Cranberries, Toasted Almonds, Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomato. Served on a Croissant.
Classic Cuban
Classic Cuban Sandwich House-Roasted Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Sliced Pickle, Deli Mustard, and Cuban Sauce Served Toasted or Panini Style on a Sub Roll
French Dip Hero
Ham and Cheese
Italian Roast Beef Hero
Italian Roast Pork
Italian Roast Pork Sandwich Slow Roasted Pork Ribeye with Roasted Onion Relish. Served on Kaiser Roll.
Meatball Sub
Classic Italian Meatballs on a Sub Roll toasted with Provolone Cheese Tomato Sauce
The American Hero
Roasted Beef,Roasted Turkey Breast,Ham, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato,Mayonnaise. Served on a Sub Roll.
The Italian Hero
Ham, Cappicola, Salami, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Hot Banana Peppers, Olive Relish, Italian Dressing served on a Sub Roll
The New Yorker
Piled High Corned Beef or Pastrami or both, Swiss Cheese, Deli Mustard, Served on Rye Bread
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Tuna Salad Sandwich Freshly Made Tuna Salad, Tomato, Green Leaf Lettuce. Served on White or Wheat bread.
Turkey & Ham Club
Turkey & Ham Club Sandwich Roasted Turkey Breast, Ham, Bacon, American Cheese, Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo. Served on White, Wheat or Sub Roll.
Turkey and Cheese
Soups and Stews
1/2 Combos
1/2 Soup & 1/2 Salad
1/2 Soup & 1/2 Salad Choose 1 Soup and 1 Salad. We will make it fresh and you can pick it up or have it delivered.
1/2 Soup & 1/2 Sandwich
1/2 Soup and 1/2 Sandwich Choose 1 Soup and 1 Sandwich. We will make it fresh for you to pick up or have it delivered.
1/2 Salad & 1/2 Sandwich
1/2 Salad and 1/2 Sandwich Choose 1 Salad and 1 Sandwich. We will make it fresh for you to pick up or have it delivered.
Basilico Specialties
Chicken Balsamico
Chicken Cacciatore
Chicken Cacciatore Chicken Breast Sauteed with Green and Red Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, and Potatoes in a Plum Tomato Sauce. Served over Penne Pasta.
Chicken Parmigiano
Chicken Parmigiano Breaded Fried and Covered with House Tomato Sauce. Topped with Fresh Mozzarella then Baked. Served with a Side of Pasta.
Chicken Piccata
Sautéed Chicken in Lemon Butter Sauce with Artichokes, Fresh Tomatoes, and Capers. Served with a Side of Pasta
Citrus Grilled Chicken
Citrus Grill Chicken Platter with Rice and the Vegetables of the Day. Served with our Signature Focaccia Bread
Corned Beef Platter
Corned Beef Platter With Cabbage, Boiled Idaho Potatoes, and the Vegetables of the Day. Served with Rye Toast
Eggplant Parmgiano
Eggplant Parmigiano Breaded Fried and Covered with House Tomato Sauce. Topped with Fresh Mozzarella then Baked. Served with a Side of Pasta.
Gnocchi Alla Sorrento W/ Chicken
Gnocchi Alla Sorrento W/ Shrimp
Hot Turkey Platter
Hot Turkey Platter With Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, and the Vegetable of the Day over grilled Sourdough Bread. Hot roasted Beef with grilled Onions, Mushrooms and Provolone Cheese
Meat Lasagna
Mushroom Ravioli Casserole
Ricotta Cavatelli Pasta
Roast Beef Platter
Hot Roast Beef Platter With Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, and the Vegetable of the Day over grilled Sourdough Bread. Hot roasted Beef with grilled Onions, Mushrooms and Provolone Cheese
Spaghetti Carbonara
Basilico Pastas
Baked Spaghetti Meat Sauce
Baked Spaghetti with Meat Sauce Served with Focaccia Bread.
Baked Spaghetti Red Sauce
Baked Spaghetti with Red Sauce Served with Focaccia Bread.
Baked Ziti Meat Sauce
Baked Ziti with Meat Sauce Served with Focaccia Bread.
Baked Ziti Red Sauce
Baked Ziti with Red Sauce Served with Focaccia Bread.
CYO Pasta Bowl
Create Your Own Pasta Bowl
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine Alfredo Served with Focaccia Bread.
Mac & Cheese Bowl
Basilico's Classic Four Cheese Macaroni & Cheese
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Spaghetti Bolognese
Spaghetti Bolognese
Stuffed Shells
Baked with Red Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese
Pizza
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Grilled BBQ Chicken Pizza Our Signature Citrus Grilled Chicken Smothered in Honey BBQ Sauce Topped with Caramelized Onions, Crispy Bacon and a Blend of Cheeses Over a White Pizza
Bruschetta Pizza
Pizza Crust rubbed with Roasted Garlic topped with Fresh Tomatoes, Garlic and Basil, Olive Oil and Balsamic Vinegar topped with Parmesan Cheese
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Buffalo Chicken Pizza Crispy Fried Chicken marinated in Buffalo Sauce with Mozzarella, Cheddar, shaved Celery and Ranch
Capricciosa Pizza
On our tomato pie with ham, artichokes, black olives, red onion, and mushrooms covered with mozzarella
Fontina Arugula Pizza
Fontina Arugula and Prosciutto Pizza Shredded Fontina Cheese, Prosciutto and Arugula drizzled with Black Truffle Oil
Granny Apple Pizza
Granny Apple Pizza On a White Pizza with Gorgonzola Cheese, Asiago Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Green Apple, Caramelized Onions and Walnuts Finished with Arugula and Balsamic Reduction
Grl Veggie Pizza
Grilled Vegetable Pizza Marinated and Grilled Zucchini, Eggplant, Onion, Red Pepper, Yellow Squash and Mozzarella
Gyro Pizza
Lamb Meat, Feta, Red Onions, Tomato, and Tzatziki Sauce
Margherita Pizza
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Olive Oil and Fresh Basil
Pesto Ricotta Pizza
Pesto and Ricotta Pizza Basil Pesto topped with Ricotta Cheese, Grilled Chicken and Parmesan Cheese
Pizza Ramano
On a Spicy Tomato Pie with Mixed Seafood, Fresh Fennel, Red Onions, and a Blend of Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese
Potato & Rosemary Pizza
Potato & Rosemary Pizza Sicilian Favorite! Thinly Sliced Potato, Fresh Rosemary, Onion, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Asiago Cheese and Ricotta Cheese
Rustica Pizza
Plum Tomato Sauce, Hot Italian Sausage, Roasted Red Peppers, Artichokes, Red Onions, Mushrooms and Mozzarella Cheese
Sausage & Rapini Pizza
Sausage and Rapini Pizza On a Tomato Pie with Italian Marinated Broccoli Rabe and Spicy Italian Sausage covered with Mozzarella
Sicilian Pan Pizza
The Greek Pizza
Fresh Spinach, Black Olives, Red Onions, Spicy Salami, Feta Cheese, Parmesan & Mozzarella Cheese, Drizzled Garlic Olive Oil
Create Your Own Pizza
Strombolis and Calzones
Italian Calzone
Mortadella, Salami, Sopressata, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomato, Basil, Ricotta and Fresh Mozzarella Cheese
Panzarotti Calzone
Panzarotti Calzon Ham, Ricotta, Pepperoni and Mozzarella. Fried or Baked
Steak Stromboli
Philly Steak Stromboli Sliced Top Round,Onions, Mushrooms, Green Pepper, American Cheese and Provolone
Create Your Own Calzone
Create Your Own Stromboli
Kids Menu
Kid's Pizza Pie
Kid's Pizza Pie (8")
Kids Chicken Breast
Grilled Chicken (Kids)
Kids Chicken Tenders
Chicken Tenders (Kids)
Kids Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese with Side (Kids)
Kids Ham Cheese
Ham with Cheese and Side (Kids)
Kids Mac N Cheese
Mac N Cheese with Side (Kids)
Kids Pasta
Spaghetti or Penne Pasta with Side (Kids) Choose from Butter, Alfredo or Tomato Sauce
Kids Turkey Cheese
Turkey with Cheese and Side (Kids)
Breakfast Menu
DRINKS
Beverages
Bottled Juice
Bottled Soda
Bottled Tea
Bottled Water
Brooklyn Egg Cream
Canned Soda
Chocolate Milk
Creamsicle
Fountain Drink
Any Pepsi Selection Choice of Soda