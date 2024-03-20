Basil's 2906 North State St Jackson
Featured Items
Salad
- Chef Salad$11.75
- Chicken Chef Salad$11.75
Our Garden Salad topped with Ham & Turkey
- Spinach Salad$10.95
Baby spinach, chopped walnuts, goat cheese, fresh grapes, bacon, and a focaccia wedge. Recommended with Honey Lemon Vin
- Pasta Salad Bowl$9.25
Romaine & Spring Mix garnished with Roma tomatoes, pepperoncini peppers, and a deviled egg. Tossed in pesto mayo with a blend of onion, bell peppers and garlic
- Chicken Bowtie Pasta$11.75
Pasta Salad Bowl topped with chicken
- Pasta Chef Salad$11.75
Pasta Salad Bowl topped with ham & turkey
- Caesar Salad$9.25
Romaine hearts, fresh Pamesan, and croutons.
- Chicken Caesar Salad$11.25
Romaine hearts, fresh Pamesan, chicken and croutons.
- Southern Sampler$12.95
Your choice of three of our Basil's favorites
Paninis
- #1 Ham$8.25
cream cheese, fresh basil, and Roma tomatoes
- #2 Beef Brisket$10.50
Roasted bell peppers, provolone cheese, and horseradish mayo
- #3 Turkey$9.95
Fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, and pesto mayo
- #4 Ham & Salami$8.50
fresh mozzarella, olive salad, roasted bell peppers, and pesto mayo
- #5 Ham$8.25
Provolone cheese, Roma tomatoes, and dijon mustard
- #6 The Elvis$6.75
Peanut butter, banana, and roasted peanuts
- #7 Veggie$6.75
Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, olive salad, and pesto mayo
- #8 Turkey$9.95
Cream cheese, sundried tomatoes, and fresh basil
- #9 Turkey$9.95
Fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, and olive salad
- #10 Cheesesteak$10.50
Beef brisket, grilled onions, sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese, and garlic mayo
- #11 Pimento Cheese BLT$7.75
Pimento cheese, applewood smoked bacon, Roma tomatoes, and fresh basil
- #13 Chicken Salad BLT$8.75
Cold chicken salad, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, and Roma tomatoes
- #14 The Rodeo$10.50
Beef brisket, Southwest BBQ sauce, bell peppers, pepperjack cheese, and garlic mayo
Pizzas
- Cheese Pizza$10.00
Tomato Sauce, cheese blend, and fresh basil
- Pepperoni$11.00
Tomato sauce, cheese blend, pepperoni, and fresh basil
- BBQ Chicken$14.00
Honey BBQ sauce, chicken, caramelized onions, and bacon
- The Rocky$15.00
White sauce, brisket, roasted garlic, mushrooms, caramelized onions, and bell peppers
- John Wayne$15.00
Coffee BBQ sauce, brisket, caramelized onions, and jalapenos
- Fondren$13.00
Tomato sauce, spinach, mushrooms, caramelized onions, roasted garlic, fresh basil, and Roma tomatoes
- The Renaissance$14.00
Premium pepperoni, red and white sauce, roasted garlic, fresh basil, pepperoni, and five cheese blend
- The 904$13.00
White sauce, spinach, roasted garlic, fresh basil, Italian sausage, and pepperoni
- State Street$13.00
Tomato sauce, pepperoni, bacon, Italian sausage, and fresh basil
- Margherita$12.00
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil
- Popeye$14.00
White sauce, spinach, chicken, roasted garlic, and fresh basil
- MJG$13.00
White sauce, roasted garlic, bacon, and fresh basil
Subs
Sides
- Chips$1.75
- Side Potato Salad$2.75
- Deviled Egg$0.75+
- Side Spinach Salad$3.75
Baby spinach, chopped walnuts, goat cheese, grapes, and bacon. Recommended with honey lemon vinaigrette
- Side Caesar Salad$3.75
Romaine hearts, croutons, and parmesan. Recommended with Caesar dressing
- Side Garden Salad$3.75
Roma tomatoes, red onions, olives, cucumbers, feta cheese, carrots, and croutons
- Southern Cold Chicken Salad$4.95
- Side Bowtie Pasta$2.75
- Tomato Basil Soup Cup$3.50+
- Extra Focaccia Wedge$0.50
- Sweet Heat Pickles$0.75+
- Pepperoncinis 2 oz$0.50