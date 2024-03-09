Basil's & Rooster's | Airport
Basil's
Salad
- Chef Salad$11.75
Our Garden Salad topped with Ham & Turkey
- Chicken Chef Salad$11.75
- Spinach Salad$10.95
Baby spinach, chopped walnuts, goat cheese, fresh grapes, bacon, and a focaccia wedge. Recommended with Honey Lemon Vin
- Pasta Salad Bowl$9.25
Romaine & Spring Mix garnished with Roma tomatoes, pepperoncini peppers, and a deviled egg. Tossed in pesto mayo with a blend of onion, bell peppers and garlic
- Chicken Bowtie Pasta$11.75
Pasta Salad Bowl topped with chicken
- Pasta Chef Salad$11.75
Pasta Salad Bowl topped with ham & turkey
- Caesar Salad$9.25
Romaine hearts, fresh Pamesan, and croutons.
- Chicken Caesar Salad$11.25
Romaine hearts, fresh Pamesan, chicken and croutons.
- Garden Salad$9.25
Fresh mesclun mix topped with Roma tomatoes, red onions, olives, cucumbers, feta cheese, carrots, croutons, focaccia wedge, and a deviled egg.
- Southern Sampler$12.95
Your choice of three of our Basil's favorites
Paninis
- #1 Ham$8.25
cream cheese, fresh basil, and Roma tomatoes
- #2 Beef Brisket$10.50
Roasted bell peppers, provolone cheese, and horseradish mayo
- #3 Turkey$9.95
Fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, and pesto mayo
- #4 Ham & Salami$8.50
fresh mozzarella, olive salad, roasted bell peppers, and pesto mayo
- #5 Ham$8.25
Provolone cheese, Roma tomatoes, and dijon mustard
- #6 The Elvis$6.75
Peanut butter, banana, and roasted peanuts
- #7 Veggie$6.75
Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, olive salad, and pesto mayo
- #8 Turkey$9.95
Cream cheese, sundried tomatoes, and fresh basil
- #9 Turkey$9.95
Fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, and olive salad
- #10 Cheesesteak$10.50
Beef brisket, grilled onions, sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese, and garlic mayo
- #11 Pimento Cheese BLT$7.75
Pimento cheese, applewood smoked bacon, Roma tomatoes, and fresh basil
- #12 Chicken$8.75
Chicken, bacon, Roma tomatoes, provolone cheese, and pesto mayo
- #13 Chicken Salad BLT$8.75
Cold chicken salad, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, and Roma tomatoes
- #14 The Rodeo$10.50
Beef brisket, Southwest BBQ sauce, bell peppers, pepperjack cheese, and garlic mayo
- Basil's Box$12.95
The perfect lunch, in a box. Served with a deviled egg and sweet heat pickles.
Pizzas
- Cheese Pizza$10.00
Tomato Sauce, cheese blend, and fresh basil
- Pepperoni$11.00
Tomato sauce, cheese blend, pepperoni, and fresh basil
- BBQ Chicken$14.00
Honey BBQ sauce, chicken, caramelized onions, and bacon
- The Rocky$15.00
White sauce, brisket, roasted garlic, mushrooms, caramelized onions, and bell peppers
- John Wayne$15.00
Coffee BBQ sauce, brisket, caramelized onions, and jalapenos
- Fondren$13.00
Tomato sauce, spinach, mushrooms, caramelized onions, roasted garlic, fresh basil, and Roma tomatoes
- The Renaissance$14.00
Premium pepperoni, red and white sauce, roasted garlic, fresh basil, pepperoni, and five cheese blend
- The 904$13.00
White sauce, spinach, roasted garlic, fresh basil, Italian sausage, and pepperoni
- State Street$13.00
Tomato sauce, pepperoni, bacon, Italian sausage, and fresh basil
- Margherita$12.00
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil
- Popeye$14.00
White sauce, spinach, chicken, roasted garlic, and fresh basil
- MJG$13.00
White sauce, roasted garlic, bacon, and fresh basil
Subs
Sides
- Chips$1.75
- Side Potato Salad$2.75
- Deviled Egg$0.75+
- Side Spinach Salad$3.75
Baby spinach, chopped walnuts, goat cheese, grapes, and bacon. Recommended with honey lemon vinaigrette
- Side Caesar Salad$3.75
Romaine hearts, croutons, and parmesan. Recommended with Caesar dressing
- Side Garden Salad$3.75
Roma tomatoes, red onions, olives, cucumbers, feta cheese, carrots, and croutons
- Southern Cold Chicken Salad$4.95
- Side Bowtie Pasta$2.75
- Tomato Basil Soup Cup$3.50+
- Extra Focaccia Wedge$0.50
- Sweet Heat Pickles$0.75+
- Pepperoncinis 2 oz$0.50
Dressings
Catering
Rooster's
Burger
- Hamburger$7.95+
Served with fresh lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion on bun baked fresh daily
- Cheeseburger$8.25+
Served with fresh lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion and cheese on bun baked fresh daily
- Bacon Cheeseburger$8.95+
Served with fresh lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, cheese and bacon on bun baked fresh daily
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$8.75+
Served with fresh lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, grilled muchrooms and Swiss cheese on bun baked fresh daily
- Nacho Burger$8.95+
Served with fresh lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, jalapenos and queso cheese sauce on bun baked fresh daily
- Stupid Burger$9.25+
Served with fresh lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, bacon, grilled onions and Monterey Jack cheeseon bun baked fresh daily
Chicken Sandwich
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.95
Served with fresh lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion on bun baked fresh daily
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$7.95
Served with fresh lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion on bun baked fresh daily
- Chicken Club$8.75
Served with fresh lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, cheese and bacon on bun baked fresh daily
- Chicken Mushroom Swiss$8.75
Served with fresh lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, grilled muchrooms and Swiss cheese on bun baked fresh daily
- Chicken Jalapeno$8.75
Served with fresh lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, jalapenos and queso cheese on bun baked fresh daily
- Hot, Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich$9.25
served as two sliders and dressed with cole slaw and sweet heat pickles
- Fried Chicken Club$9.25
Served as two sliders, topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, swiss cheese and bacon on bun baked fresh daily
- BBQ Chop$8.50
Plates
- Hamburger Steak$12.50
Topped with brown gravy and sauteed onions and comes with your choice of two sides and a fresh roll
- Country Fried Steak$13.75
Topped with white gravy and comes with your choice of two sides and a fresh roll
- Creole Hamburger Steak$12.50
Topped with creole tomato gravy and muchrooms and comes with your choice of two sides and a fresh roll
- Red Beans & Rice$11.25
Topped with smoked sausage, jalapenos and onions and comes with your choice of two sides and a fresh roll
- Finn's Favorite$5.50
Grilled cheese sandwich served with fries
Salads
- Fried or Grilled Chicken Salad$11.25
Fresh Roma tomatoes, cheddar cheese, carrots, pickles, olives, onions, and croutons on a bed of romaine hearts, iceberg, and spring mix. Served with crackers
- House Salad$9.25
Fresh Roma tomatoes, cheddar cheese, carrots, pickles, olives, onions, bacon and croutons on a bed of romaine hearts, iceberg, and spring mix. Served with crackers
- Fried or Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$11.00
Served on a bed of fresh romaine topped with Parmesan cheese and croutons
- Devil's Caesar$11.00
Hot, Hot version of the fried chicken caesar salad
#JXNCKN
- Mushroom Chicken Cutlet$12.75
5 oz. pan-broiled chicken breast, topped with sauteed mushrooms and Swiss, comes with a fresh roll and your choice of two sides
- Tomato Cutlet$12.75
5 oz. pan-broiled chicken breast, topped with creole tomato gravy, comes with a fresh roll and your choice of two sides
- Chicken Tenders$12.50
Three tenders, honey mustard, a fresh roll, and your choice of two sides
- Smothered Chicken & Grits$12.95
"Grits & Grillades" Two tenders smothered in creole tomato gravy on a bed of cheese grits and served with a side salad and fresh roll
- Snack Box$8.75
Two tenders with honey mustard and fries
Sides
- Curly Fries$2.95
- Butter Fries$2.95
Fresh cut fries tossed in garlic and chive butter
- Onion Rings$3.75
- Side Salad$4.25
side salad of Roma tomatoes, cheddar cheese, carrots, pickles, olives, onions, and croutons on a bed of romaine hearts, iceberg, and spring mix. Served with crackers
- Cole Slaw$2.75
- Mashed Potatoes$2.75
Served with your choice of gravy
- Side Red Beans & Rice$2.75
Topped with jalapenos and onions
- Cheese Grits$3.50
- Green Beans$2.75
- Baked Beans$2.75
- Rice & Gravy$2.75
- Mac & Cheese$3.50
- Extra Toppings$0.50
- Extra Sauces$0.50
- Extra Sausage$3.00
- Gravy Fries$4.25
with your choice of gravy
- Deviled Eggs$0.75+