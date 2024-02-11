Visit Us Today!
Basil's Restaurant & Tapas Bar 2985 Grandview Ave NE
Food Menu
Tapas
- Antipasto$22.00
Assorted cold meats, cheeses, olives, pickles, lebanese zaatar crostini
- Artichoke$14.00
Steamed, served with basil aioli & Parmesan (upon availability)
- Assorted Empanadas$10.00
One beef one cheese (both beef or cheese upon request)
- Baked Brie$12.00
French crostini, walnuts, raisins & cranberries, house fig sauce
- Calamari$16.00
Fresh cut, deep fried, aioli, house made cumin marinara
- Ceviche$18.00
Scallop, shrimp & calamari with citrus salsa & Lebanese zaatar crostini
- Chankleesh$13.00
Lebanese aged cheese, tomato, onions, artesian olive oil
- Crab Fritters$16.00
Blue crab lamp meat fritters & house made mustard aioli
- Crispy Cauliflower$9.00
Slightly fried organic cauliflower, house made tahini sauce
- Falafel$9.00
Best in town. Crispy garbanzo beans fritters, house made tahini sauce
- Fatayer$9.00
Lebanese pie with spinach, onion & sumac
- French Fries & Blue Cheese Dip$10.00
All time favorites, house made blue cheese sauce
- Goat Cheese Flatbread$12.00
Roasted red bell pepper, spinach, goat cheese
- Grape Leaves$10.00
Hand rolled & staffed with rice, tomato, onion, Mediterranean herbs
- Grilled Spicy Italian Sausage$10.00
Organic arugula, house made honey mustard sauce
- Kibbeh Crockets$14.00
Minced beef & lamb, onions, pine nuts, herbs, bulgar & mint yogurt
- Mediterranean Mezza Dips$16.00
Traditional hummus, labneh, baba ghanouj & toasted pita bread
- Moroccan Sardines$12.00
Original or spicy, cilantro, onion, tomato garnish
- Mushroom Flatbread$12.00
Wild shiitake, cremini, organic arugula, manchego cheese & truffle oil
- Roasted Lamb Ribs$18.00
Guests' favorite. Signature marinade, grilled & then roasted to fell of the bone
- Smoked Salmon Flatbread$16.00
Red onion, fresh tomato, capers, cilantro, basil aioli
- Steamed Mussels$18.00
White wine butter tomato & sambuca sauce, french bread crostini
- Toasted Ravioli$12.00
Ricotta & spinach stuffed ravioli, house made cumin marinara
- Toasted Tuscan Bruschetta$10.00
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil & drizzle of olive oil over crostini
Salads
- Basils' Signature Salad$15.00
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, walnuts, preserved tangerines, dried cranberries, raisins & basil's vinaigrette
- Burrata Mozzarella Caprese$16.00
Truffle burrata, tomatoes, fresh basil & fig balsamic reduction
- Caesar Salad$13.00
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons, house made anchovies' Caesar dressing
- Greek Salad$14.00
Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, feta, kalamata olives, pickles, house pickled turnip, mint & basil's vinaigrette
- Hearts of Palm$13.00
Romaine, garbanzo beans, baby corn, boiled egg, red bell pepper & house basil dressing
- Quinoa Salad Bowl$17.00
Chloe's recipe. Quinoa, organic arugula, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, preserved tangerines, walnuts, pomegranate, raisins, shallot honey vinaigrette
- Tabbouli$12.00
Best in town. Parsley, tomato, onion, mint, bulgar, lemon juice, olive oil & sumac
Desserts
- Belgian Chocolate Mousse$10.00
Light chocolate mousse
- Cream Brulé Cheesecake$12.00
Joe's favorite. Delicious twist on classic cheesecake
- Cream Brulée$13.00
Grand marnier & cognac traditional recipe
- Decadent Cake$12.00
Chocolate flourless gluten free cake
- Limoncello Cake$10.00
Guests' favorite. Layered light cake with mascarpone & limoncello
- Tiramisu$10.00
Italian classics
Entrées
- Chicken Tagliolini$24.00
Spring mountain farms chicken, onion, garlic, cremini mushrooms, basil, tomato cream sauce & Parmesan
- Filet Mignon$55.00
Grilled beef tenderloin, basil curry sauce, chef's selection green vegetable & skillet potatoes. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Fusilli Margarita$20.00
Fusilli pasta, roasted tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & basil pesto
- Grilled Alaskan Salmon$34.00
Quinoa, organic arugula, preserved tangerine & tarragon citrus sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Half Rack of Lamb
Upon availability. Grilled, skillet potatoes, chef's selection green vegetable & house made fig sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Lamb Burger$26.00
Best in town. Grilled 10 oz ground lamb sirloin, tomato, onion, lettuce, goat cheese, aioli & French fries. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Lamb Loin Chops$34.00
Two loin chops grilled, skillet potatoes, chef's selection green vegetable & house made fig sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Meatballs Linguini$26.00
Lamb and veal meatballs, onion, garlic, cremini mushrooms, basil, tomato cumin sauce & Parmesan
- Mediterranean Chicken$24.00
Roasted chicken breast, sundried tomatoes, kalamata olives, goat cheese, pepper-corn au jus, spinach & potatoes
- Mediterranean Kebab$42.00
Grilled beef tenderloin & chicken breast skewers, lamb loin chop, jasmine rice & house made cumin marinara. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Mediterranean Sea Bass$52.00
Grilled branzino, lemon garlic cilantro olive oil & jasmine rice
- North Ga Trout$28.00
Pan seared, lemon butter capers cream sauce, jasmine rice & sautéed spinach
- Paella De Mariscos$35.00
Saffron broth sauteed salmon, grouper, scallops, shrimps & mussels served over jasmine rice
- Red Snapper$42.00
Upon availability. Grilled, lemon butter capers cream sauce & skillet potatoes
- Scallops$39.00
Seared, jalapeño cheese grits & sautéed spinach
- Shrimp Santorini$32.00
Shrimp, feta cheese, kalamata olives, cremini mushrooms, tomato, shallots, garlic, cream, lemon & white wine reduction over jasmine rice