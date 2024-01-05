Basta Pasteria 6157 S State St Unit 1
Food
Pasta
- Rigatoni Vodka$17.00
vodka sauce anduja sausage
- RIGATONI TRAPANESE$14.00
olives/onion/tomato sauce/capper
- RIGATONI NORMA$15.00
tomato/eggplant/pecorino
- FETTUCINI CAPRESE$15.00
tomato/mozzarella/
- FETTUCINE PARMA$15.00
parmigiano cream sauce
- PAPARDELLE RAGU$18.00
slow cooked ragu
- PAPPARDELLE GENOVESE$18.00
slow short rib ragu
- Gnocchi Pesto$14.00
pesto sauce
- Gnocchi Sorrentina$15.00
a pink creamy sauce
Contorno
Pizza
