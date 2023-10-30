Specials all week
Battlefield Eatery Sackets Harbor
LUNCH/DINNER
Salads
Quesadillas
BBQ Bacon Chicken Quesadilla
$12.99
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
$12.99
Cheese Quesadilla
$9.99
Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla
$12.99
Chipotle Beef Quesadilla
$12.99
Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla
$12.99
Corned Beef Quesadilla
$12.99
Grilled Mushroom Quesadilla
$12.99
Quesa-philly
$12.99
Turkey Pesto Quesadilla
$12.99
BBQ Pulled Pork Quesadilla
$12.00
Subs\Sandwiches
6" CYO Sub
$7.99
6" The Club
$7.99
6" Ham and Roast Beef
$7.99
6" Italian
$7.99
6" The Tam
$7.99
6" Turkey Bacon Ranch
$7.99
12" The Club
$13.99
12" Ham and Roast Beef
$13.99
12" Italian
$13.99
12" The Tam
$13.99
12" Turkey Bacon Ranch
$13.99
Adult Grilled Cheese
$8.99
American cheese, provolone cheese, swiss cheese, mayo and sundried tomato on garlic toasted sourdough bread
Battlefield Philly
$11.99
Seared roast beef, green bell peppers, onions, and provolone cheese served on a toasted 6” roll
BLT
$9.99
Brie Bacon and T
$10.99
Melted Brie cheese, cranberry chutney, bacon, turkey, lettuce, tomato and red onion on toasted sourdough.
CAN-AM (turkey and corned beef)
$12.99
Corned beef, turkey, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand island on marble rye
Cuban
$10.99
Reuben
$11.99
Steak and Brie
$10.99
Seared roast beef, melted brie, and onions on a toasted 6” roll
Steph’s Turkey Pesto
$9.99
Turkey Philly
$11.99
Seared turkey, green bell peppers, onions, and provolone cheese served on a toasted 6” roll
Turkey Reuben
$11.99
Turkey Cran
$9.99
Turkey, cranberry chutney, cream cheese, red onion and lettuce on sourdough bread
The Iron Mark
$8.99
Avocado, sprouts, peanut butter, cucumber, red onion, Havarti cheese, sunflower seeds and balsamic glaze on wheat bread
Burgers
PIZZA
Small Pizza
SM BBQ Bacon Chicken Pizza
$9.25
SM Buffalo Chicken Pizza
$9.00
SM Caprese Pizza
$8.75
SM Carnivore Pizza
$9.50
SM Cheese Pizza
$8.25
SM Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
$9.25
SM Cowboy
$9.75
SM Ham and Pineapple Pizza
$9.25
SM Pepperoni Pizza
$9.00
SM Philly
$9.00
SM Roasted Red Chicken Pizza
$9.25
SM Rueben Pizza
$9.00
SM Supreme Pizza
$9.75
SM Veggie Pizza
$9.00
SM Wytee Pizza
$8.75
Large Pizza
LG BBQ Bacon Chicken Pizza
$19.00
LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza
$19.00
LG Caprese Pizza
$19.00
LG Carnivore Pizza
$20.00
LG Cheese Pizza
$16.00
LG Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
$19.00
LG Cowboy Pizza
$21.00
LG Ham and Pineapple Pizza
$18.00
LG Pepperoni Pizza
$18.00
LG Philly Pizza
$19.00
LG Roasted Red Chicken Pizza
$20.00
LG Rueben Pizza
$20.00
LG Supreme Pizza
$22.00
LG Veggie
$20.00
LG Wytee Pizza
$18.00
Battlefield Eatery Sackets Harbor Location and Ordering Hours
(315) 418-5723
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 8AM