DINNER

Appetizers

Bam-Bam Shrimp App

$12.99

Fried Gulf shrimp, Thai Sweet Chili sauce, scratch-made buttermilk ranch

Chips, Cheese & Salsa

$8.99

House-fried tortilla chips, scratch-made blanco cheese, fresh house-made salsa.

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Hand-battered dill pickle planks, scratch-made buttermilk ranch

Spencer's Gooey Fries

$9.99

Curly-q fries, scratch-made blanco cheese, bacon, scratch-made buttermilk ranch.

Wings Sampler

$19.99

Traditional wings served with your choice of three different sauces.

Boneless Wings Sampler

$19.99

Boneless wings served with your choice of three different sauces.

Sweet Potato Fries App

$7.99

With Thai Sweet Chili sauce.

Triple Play Cheese Fries

$9.99

Curly-q fries, monterey jack & cheddar cheeses, bacon, scratch-made buttermilk ranch.

Salads

Sideline House Salad

$4.49

Romaine and iceberg lettuces, cherry tomatoes, red onion rings, cucumber, monterey jack and cheddar cheeses, croutons.

Grilled Chicken House Salad

$11.99

Our House Blend served with your choice of always fresh Mojo-marinated char-grilled chicken, white fish, or Alabama Gulf Shrimp.

Grilled Fish House Salad

$12.99

Our House Blend served with always fresh white fish

Grilled Shrimp House Salad

$13.99

Our House Blend served with always fresh Gulf shrimp

Sideline Artisan Blend Salad

$5.49Out of stock

A mix of baby greens, dried cranberries, feta cheese edamame, Priester’s Pecans, orange segments, seasonal berries.

Grilled Chicken Artisan Blend Salad

$12.99Out of stock

Our Artisan Blend served with always fresh Mojo-marinated char-grilled chicken

Grilled Fish Artisan Blend Salad

$13.99Out of stock

Our Artisan Blend served with always fresh white fish

Grilled Shrimp Artisan Blend Salad

$14.99Out of stock

Our Artisan Blend served with always fresh Gulf Shrimp

Nana’s Chicken Salad

$10.99

Nana’s chicken atop fat-free raspberry vinaigrette-tossed greens with Priester”s Pecans, sweet and spicy Wickles pickles, a fruit medley and poppyseed dipping sauce.

Hot Lips Salad

$12.99

Our House Blend topped with Hot Lips (boneless Buffalo wings) and your choice of dressing.

Sideline Caesar Salad

$4.99

Sidelines

75¢ Ranch

$0.75

75¢ 1000 Island Dressing

$0.75

12 oz Dipping Sauce

$2.99

12 oz Wing Sauce

$2.99

Curly-Q Fries

$3.49

Black Beans & Rice

$3.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Broccoli

$3.99

Celery Side

$1.99

Cole Slaw

$1.99

Fruit Medley

$2.99

Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Mushroom Gravy

$2.99

Grilled Half Potato

$2.99

Cup of Blanco

$3.99

Side Sliced Tomatoes

$1.99

Sliced Avocado

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries Side

$3.99

Garlic Bread

$1.99

Wild Rice

$2.99

Hand Helds

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Fresh, jumbo Mojo-marinated fried Buffalo chicken breast, brioche bun, curly-q fries, scratch-made buttermilk ranch.

Black & White Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Fresh Mojo-marinated, lemon-pepper grilled chicken breast, wheat bun, curly-q fries, Bauhower’s Legendary White BBQ Sauce.

Grilled Fish Tacos

$11.99

Two white fish soft tacos topped with cabbage, monterey jack and cheddar cheeses, fresh tomato, cilantro, and sweet and tangy John’s Famous Angel Hair Slaw Dressing. Served with curly-q fries and our house-made tropical mango salsa. //ADD A 3RD TACO FOR $2.49

Nanas Chicken Salad Wrap

$9.99

Nana’s chicken salad with lettuce, tomatoes, and sweet and spicy Wickles pickles wrapped inside a flour tortilla. Served with a fruit medley and poppyseed dipping sauce.

Grilled Black & White Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Fresh, Mojo-marinated, lemon-pepper grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, monterey jack and cheddar cheeses wrapped inside a flour tortilla. Served with curly-q fries and Baumhower's Legendary White BBQ Sauce.

Chicken Club Wrap

$10.49

Fresh Mojo-marinated fried chicken breast, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and monterey jack cheese wrapped inside a flour tortilla, Served with curly-q fries and scratch-made honey mustard. //MAKE IT BUFFALO FOR JUST 75¢!

Bam Bam Shrimp Tacos

$12.99

Two fried Gulf shrimp soft tacos kicked up with our Thai Sweet Chili sauce and cheddar cheeses, fresh tomato and cilantro. Served with curly-q fries //ADD A 3RD TACO FOR $2.49

Burgers

Tailgate Burger

$7.99

⅓ pound grind, LTOP, white bun.

All-American Burger

$10.99

½ pound grind, LTOP, brioche bun.

Gooey Burger

$12.99

½ pound grind, scratch-made blanco cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, LTOP, brioche bun.

Triple Play Cheese Burger

$12.99

½ pound grind, monterey jack, smoked cheddar & American cheeses, LTOP, brioche bun.

Da Boss Burger

$12.99

½ pound grind, applewood-smoked bacon, smoked cheddar cheese, LTOP, onion bun.

Hangover Burger

$13.99

½ pound grind, fried egg avocado, American cheese, applewood-smoked bacon and onion bun. LTOP available upon request.

OMG Burger

$10.99

½ pound grind, sautéed onion, mushrooms, scratch-made blanco cheese, LTOP, brioche bun.

Victory Burger

$15.99

Double stacked for a full pound grind, applewood-smoked bacon, American and Monterey jack cheeses, scratch-made blanco cheese, LTOP, onion bun

Bowl Series

Gooey Wingfinger Bowl

$13.99

Our signature Gooey Fries –curly-q fries, scratched-made blanco cheese and bacon– topped with buttermilk-battered fried Buffalo Wingfingers! Served with scratch-made buttermilk ranch.

Large Pot Roast Bowl

$15.99

Our slow-cooked pot roast with garlic mashed potatoes and green beans topped with fried onions. Served with garlic bread.

Large Shrimp Etoufee Bowl

$16.99

A coastal classic featuring Alabama Gulf Shrimp over white rice, smothered in a rich Creole gravy with a touch of spice, topped with an over medium egg and a skewer of grilled Alabama Gulf shrimp! Served with a side of garlic bread

Naan Series

Naan Chicken Philly

$11.99

Baumhower's classic – Mojo-marinated grilled chicken breast, sautée bell peppers and onions kicked up with our gooey scratch-made blanco cheese. Served with curly-q fries

Naan Pot Roast Philly

$12.99

A Southern spin on the classic Philly – our slow-cooked pot roast with sautéed bell peppers and onions all smothered in our goose scratch-made blanco cheese. Served with curly-q fries

Naan Ranch BLT

$8.99

This isn’t your classic BLT! Our Naan bread, with crisp applewood-smoked bacon, shredded lettuce & vine-ripened tomatoes with our creamy, scratch-made buttermilk ranch! Served with curly-q fries.

Naan Shrimp Po Boy

$12.99

This po’boy is fit for a king! Fried Alabama Gulf Shrimp with shredded lettuce and fresh tomato along with our homemade remoulade sauce all inside a soft, warm naan bread. Served with curly-q fries.

Wings

Large Wings

$15.99

10 of our legendary wings

XLarge Wings

$20.99

14 of our legendary wings

8 oz Dipping Sauce

$1.99

8 oz Wing Sauce

$1.99

12 oz Dipping Sauce

$2.99

12 oz Wing Sauce

$2.99
Wings - Reg Party Platter - Catering

$35.99

24 of our legendary wings SERVES 4-6

Wings - Jumbo Party Platter - Catering

$69.99

48 of our legendary wings SERVES 8-12

Hot Lips

Lips - Small

$10.99

10 boneless wings

Lips - Large

$14.99

15 boneless wings

Lips - XLarge

$18.99

20 boneless wings

Lips - Regular Party Platter

$46.99

50 boneless wings. SERVES 10-15

Lips - Jumbo Party Platter

$83.99

100 boneless wings. SERVES 25-30

Main Events

Allie Marie Platter

$14.99

Jumbo char-grilled chicken breast topped with applewood-smoked bacon, sautéed mushrooms, monterey jack and smoked cheddar cheeses with fresh hand-cut broccoli, wild rice and our scratch-made honey mustard

Black & White Chicken Platter

$12.99

Jumbo lemon-pepper char-grilled chicken breast, fresh hand-cut broccoli, wild rice, and Baumhower's Legendary White BBQ sauce.

Caribbean Grilled White Fish

$13.99

Lemon-pepper & Jamaican jerk-seasoned grilled white fish topped with a tropical mango salsa and served with wild rice and fresh broccoli

Chicken & Waffles

$14.99

A jumbo, honey-glazed fried chicken breast, kicked up with our Baumhower's Legendary Hot Sauce, paired with Herschel's Mama's™ golden-brown fried waffles, topped with a fried egg and paired with a fresh fruit medley

Fried Chicken Tenders

$11.99

Hand-battered, buttermilk fried chicken tenders served with curly-q fries, coleslaw and our scratch-made honey mustard

Fried Gulf Shrimp

$18.99

Served with curly-q fries, coleslaw, hushpuppies and cocktail sauce

Grilled Gulf Shrimp

$18.99

Served with fresh hand-cut broccoli, wild rice and cocktail sauce

Hamburger Steak

$13.99

1/2 pound grind, garlic mashed potatoes, mushroom gravy, green beans and garlic bread Make it a Full Pound for (Extra)

Pollo A La Cubana

$12.99

Flat-grilled chicken, house-recipe black beans, white rice, sautéed onions, avocado, lime

Wesleys Hot Lips

$14.99

Our fresh, hand-cut and hand-breaded boneless Buffalo wings served with curly-q fries, coleslaw and our scratch-made buttermilk ranch

Wings Combo

$15.99

A basket of your favorite flavor wings with curly-q fries and coleslaw 8 count

Geaux Fish

$15.99

Grilled white fish served over a bed of rice, topped with our signature Shrimp Étouffée and fresh hand-cut broccoli

The Big Easy Chicken

$14.99

Fresh, Creole-seasoned grilled chicken served over a bed of rice, topped with our signature Alabama Gulf Shrimp Étouffée and fresh hand-cut broccoli

Bam Bam Chicken

$9.99

Fried Chicken Breast, Sweet Thai Chili sauce, served with wild rice, fresh hand-cut broccoli, and scratch-made buttermilk ranch

Desserts

Strawberry Shortcake

$7.99

Buttermilk biscuits covered in fresh, macerated strawberries (seasonal) with vanilla ice cream and whipped topping. Serves 2

Beignets Ala'bama (4)

$3.99

A New Orleans favorite done Alabama-style! Delicate, flash-fried pastry is topped with generous shakes of powered sugar. Four to an order

Fried Banana Pudding

$6.99

Our delicious 'nana pudding, wrapped in pastry and deep fried. Topped with powdered sugar, whipped cream, caramel and crumbled vanilla wafers

Anne Katherine's Blackberry Cobbler

$6.99Out of stock

Alabama's official state fruit, presented in a cobbler that Mama would be proud of!

Cheesecake

$6.99

Cheesecake topped with our raspberry purée and fresh, macerated strawberries (seasonal)

Fudge Pie

$4.99

A classic fudge pie made with Priester's Pecans — Alabama's largest handmade candy company located in Fort Deposit, AL

LUNCH

Soup & Salad

Sideline House

$4.49

Romaine and iceberg lettuces, cherry tomatoes, red onion rings, cucumber, monterey jack and cheddar cheeses, croutons

Sideline Artisan Blend

$5.49

A mix of baby greens, dried cranberries, feta cheese edamame, Priester’s Pecans, orange segments, seasonal berries

Lunch Nana’s Chicken Salad

$9.99

Nana's chicken salad atop fat-free raspberry vinaigrette-tossed greens with Priester's Pecans™, sweet & spicy Wickles™ pickles, a fruit medley and poppyseed dipping sauce

Lunch Hot Lips Salad

$10.99

Our House Blend topped with Hot Lips (boneless Buffalo wings) and your choice of dressing

Char-Grilled Chicken House Salad

$9.99

Our House Blend served with your choice of always fresh Mojo-marinated char-grilled chicken

Lunch Char-Grilled Chicken Artisan Blend Salad

$10.99

Our Artisan Blend served with always fresh Mojo-marinated char-grilled chicken

Lunch Grilled Fish House Salad

$10.99

Our House Blend served with your choice of always fresh Mojo-marinated char-grilled white fish

Lunch Grilled Shrimp House Salad

$11.99

Our House Blend served with your choice of always fresh Alabama Gulf Shrimp

Lunch Grilled Fish Artisan Blend Salad

$11.99

Our Artisan Blend served with always fresh char-grilled fish

Lunch Grilled Shrimp Artisan Blend Salad

$12.99

Our Artisan Blend served with always fresh Gulf Shrimp

Hand Helds

Lunch Black & White Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Fresh, Mojo-marinated, lemon pepper grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, monterey jack and cheddar cheeses, flour tortilla, curly-q fries, Baumhower's Legendary White BBQ Sauce

Lunch Black & White Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Fresh, Mojo-marinated, lemon pepper grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, monterey jack and cheddar cheeses, Wheat Bun, curly-q fries, Baumhower's Legendary White BBQ Sauce.

Grilled Fish Tacos

$10.99

Two white fish soft tacos topped with cabbage, monterey jack and cheddar cheeses, tomato, cilantro, and sweet and tangy John's Famous® Angel Hair Slaw Dressing. Served with curly-q fries, house-made tropical mango salsa //ADD A 3RD TACO FOR $2.49

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Jumbo, fresh Mojo-marinated fried Buffalo chicken breast, shredded lettuce, vine-ripened tomato, red onion rings and pickle planks. Served with curly-q fries and scratch-made buttermilk ranch

Bam Bam Shrimp Tacos

$12.99

Two fried Gulf shrimp soft tacos kicked up with our Thai Sweet Chili sauce and cheddar cheeses, fresh tomato and cilantro. Served with curly-q fries //ADD A 3RD TACO FOR $2.49

Naan Series - Lunch

Naan Chicken Philly

$10.99

A Baumhower's classic—Mojo-marinated grilled chicken breast, sautéed bell peppers and onions kicked up with our gooey blanco cheese. Served with curly-q fries

Naan Pot Roast Philly

$12.99

A southern spin on the classic Philly—our slow-cooked pot roast with sautéed bell peppers and onions all smothered in our gooey scratch-made blanco cheese. Served with curly-q fries

Main Events

Havana Bowl

$5.99

Lunch Pot Roast

$10.99

Fried Chicken Tender Platter with Fries

$8.99

Hand-battered, buttermilk fried chicken tenders served with curly-q fries, and our scratch-made honey mustard.

Lunch Black & White Chicken

$10.49

Big Easy Lunch

$12.99

Hot Lips

Small Hot Lips Spec

$9.99

Large Hot Lips Spec

$13.99

Wings

Small Wing Special

$11.99

Large Wing Special

$15.99

Sidelines

12 oz Dipping Sauce

$2.99

12 oz Wing Sauce

$2.99

Black Beans & Rice

$3.99

Broccoli

$3.99

Celery Side

$1.99

Cole Slaw

$1.99

Curly-Q Fries

$3.49

Fruit Medley

$2.99

Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Mushroom Gravy

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Grilled Half Potato

$2.99

Cup of Blanco

$3.99

Side Sliced Tomatoes

$1.99

Sliced Avocado

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries Side

$3.99

Garlic Bread

$1.99

Wild Rice

$2.99

DRINKS

NA Bev

Free Water

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.99Out of stock

Mt. Dew

$2.99

Diet Mt. Dew

$2.99

Homemade Lemonade

$2.99

Gingerale

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Hawaiian Punch

$2.99

Mug Root Beer

$2.99

Shirley Temple

$2.99

Coffee

$1.99

Hot Tea

$2.29

Adult Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Kids Cranberry Juice

$1.99

Adult Grapefruit Juice

$2.99

Kids Grapefruit Juice

$1.99

Adult Orange Juice

$2.99

Kids Orange Juice

$1.99

Adult Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Kids Pineapple Juice

$1.99

Ginger Beer

$3.25

Orange Red Bull

$3.95

Red Bull

$3.95

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.95

Yellow Red Bull

$3.95