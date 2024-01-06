Bawarchi Biryanis Kansas
Weekend Specials
- Natukodi Fry (Appetizer)$14.99
- Boneless Mutton Fry (Appetizer)$16.99
- Vegetable Khorma$15.99
- Guthi Vankaya Curry$15.99
- Chicken Curry$17.99
- Mutton Curry$18.99
- Mutton Fry Boneless$18.99
- GuthiVankaya Fry Pulav$17.99
- GuthiVankaya Fry Biryani$17.99
- Natukodi Fry Pulav$20.99
- Natukodi Fry Biryani$20.99
- Vjwd Spl Chkn Bnls Pulav$20.99
- Chicken Lollipop Pulav$20.99
- Chicken Lollipop Biryani$20.99
- Bnls Mutton Fry Pulav$21.99
- Bnls Mutton Fry Biryani$21.99
- Nawabi Keema Pulav$21.99
- Family Pack - GuthiVankaya Fry Biryani$39.99
- Family Pack - Natukodi Fry Pulav$46.99
- Family Pack - Natukodi Fry Biryani$46.99
- Family Pack - Vjwd Spl Chkn Bnls Pulav$46.99
- Family Pack - GuthiVankaya Fry Pulav$39.99
- Family Pack - Bnls Mutton Fry Pulav$48.99
- Family Pack - Bnls Mutton Fry Biryani$48.99
- Family Pack - Nawabi Keema Pulav$48.99
- Bucket - GuthiVankaya Fry Pulav$39.99
- Bucket - GuthiVankaya Fry Biryani$39.99
- Bucket - Natukodi Fry Pulav$46.99
- Bucket - Natukodi Fry Biryani$46.99
- Bucket - Vjwd Spl Chkn Bnls Pulav$46.99
- Bucket - Chicken Lollipop Pulav$46.99
- Bucket - Chicken Lollipop Biryani$46.99
- Bucket - Bnls Mutton Fry Pulav$48.99
- Bucket - Bnls Mutton Fry Biryani$48.99
- Bucket - Nawabi Keema Pulav$48.99
- Mandi Chicken Biryani$20.99Out of stock
- Bucket Mandi Chicken Biryani$46.99Out of stock
- Mandi Mutton Biryani Bucket$48.99Out of stock
- Shrimp Pepper Fry$15.99Out of stock
- Tandoori Pompret$17.99
- Guntur Chicken Pulav$20.99
- Goat Kheema Pulav$20.99
- Potlam Mutton Kheema Biryani$22.99
- Potlam Mutton Kheema Pulav$22.99
- Potlam Boneless Chicken Pulav$21.99
- Thalapakattu Mutton Biryani$21.99Out of stock
- Chicken Tangdi Roast Pulav$21.99Out of stock
- Tandoori Baby Chicken$19.99
- Chicken Tangdi Kebab$18.99Out of stock
- Royyala Vepudu$18.99Out of stock
- Guntur Paneer Pulav$17.99
- Karampodi Paneer Pulav$18.99
- Karivepaku Paneer Pulav$17.99
- Paneer Roast Pulav$17.99
- Karampodi Gobi Pulav$17.99
- Karivepaku Gobi Pulav$17.99
- Pudina Gobi Pulav$17.99
- Karampodi Corn Pulav$17.99
- Karivepaku Corn Pulav$17.99
- Guthi Vankaya Stuffed Pulav$17.99
- Pachi Mirchi Mamsam Pulav$21.99Out of stock
- Chicken Tangdi Roast Pulav$21.99Out of stock
- Royyala Vepudu Pulav$22.99Out of stock
- Pacchi Mirchi Mamsam Biryani$21.99Out of stock
- Chicken Tangdi Roast Biryani$21.99Out of stock
- Pachi Mirchi Mamsam App$15.99Out of stock
- Bucket Talapakattu Biryani$48.99Out of stock
- Goat Keema Biryani$21.99
- Bucket Paneer Roast Pulav$41.99
- Karivepaku Chicken Pulav$21.99
- Karivepaku Chicken App$14.99
- Pepper Fry Paneer$13.99Out of stock
- Pudina Kodi$15.99
- Karampodi Gobi$12.99
- Pudina Gobi$12.99
- Kothimeera Corn$12.99
- Kothimeera Paneer$12.99
- Pudina Paneer$12.99
- Pudina Corn$12.99
- Karampodi Corn$12.99
- Karampodi Paneer$12.99
- Gongura Boneless Mutton Fry$15.99
- Gongura Boneless Mutton Fry with Paratha$18.99
- Lamb Tikka Masala with Naan$18.99Out of stock
- Veg Koftu Pulav$17.99
- Kothimera Kodi Pulav$20.99
- Pudina Kodi Pulav$20.99
- Karampodi Kodi Pulav$20.99
- Kothimera Gobi Pulav$18.99
- Pudina Gobi Pulav$18.99
- Egg Curry$16.99
- Egg Roast Pulav$19.99
- Kothimera Corn Pulav$18.99
- Pudina Corn Pulav$18.99
- Gongura Boneless Mutton Fry Pulav$22.99
- Veg Koftu Biryani$18.99
- Gongura Boneless Mutton Fry Biryani$22.99
- Aavakai Veg Fried Rice$13.99
- Aavakai Egg Fried Rice$14.99
- Aavakai Chicken Fried Rice$15.99
- Kaarampodi Paneer$13.99
- Kothimera Corn App$12.99
- Kothimera Gobi$12.99
- Lamb Rogan Josh With Paratha$17.99Out of stock
- Karampodi Shrimp$17.99Out of stock
- Kothimera Kodi$14.99
- Masala Lollipop$15.99
- Mandi Biryani Mutton$21.99Out of stock
- Andhra Kodi Kura Palav$17.99
- Andhra Masala Fried Fish$17.99Out of stock
- Karivepaku Gobi App$12.99
- Karivepaku Corn App$12.99
- Karivepaku Panner App$13.99
- Gobi Pepper Fry$12.99Out of stock
- Corn Pepper Fry$12.99
- Karivepaku Chicken Biryani$20.99
- Karivepaku Gobi Biryani$19.99
- Karivepaku Corn Biryani$19.99
- Karivepaku Paneer Biryani$20.99
- Masala Chai
- Tawa Fish Fry$17.99Out of stock
- Chicken Sheek Kabab$17.99Out of stock
- Garlic Chicken Kebab$17.99Out of stock
- Nalli Nihari Curry With Parata$20.99Out of stock
- Nalli Nihari Curry With Naan$20.99Out of stock
- Andhra Chicken Curry With Paratha$18.99
- Andhra Chicken Curry with Naan$18.99Out of stock
- Boneless Mutton Curry With Parata$20.99
- Boneless Mutton Curry With Naan$20.99Out of stock
- Karivepaku Kodi Pulav$20.99
- Nalli Nihari Biryani$21.99Out of stock
- Ambur Chicken Biryani$19.99Out of stock
- Andhra Chicken Biryani$19.99
- Veg Kothu Paratha$15.99
- Egg Kothu Paratha$16.99
- Chicken Kothu Paratha$17.99
- Chennai Chilli Pomfret$17.99Out of stock
- Andhra Chicken Curry$17.99
- Potlam Kizzi Paratta Boneless Goat$18.99Out of stock
- Tandoori Lollipop Biryani$19.99Out of stock
- Tandoori Lollipop With Pulav$19.90Out of stock
- Potlam Kizzi Paratta Boneless Chicken$18.99Out of stock
- Potlam Kizzi Paratta Egg$17.99Out of stock
- Potlam Kizzi Paratta Veg$15.99Out of stock
- Potlam Boneless Chicken Biryani$21.99
- Achaari Kebab$16.99Out of stock
- Bucket-Karampodi Kodi Pulav$46.99
- Bucket Karampodi Paneer Pulav$40.99
- Bucket Andhra Chicken Biryani$46.99
- Family Pack - Karampodi Paneer$40.99
- Bucket Gongura Boneless Mutton Biryani$49.99
- Green Mirchi Chicken$14.99Out of stock
- Tandoori mutton Chops$20.99Out of stock
- Garlic Kebab$16.99Out of stock
- Achari Kebab$16.99Out of stock
- Madurai Karri Dosa$16.99Out of stock
- Upma Pesarattu$12.99Out of stock
- Guntur Mutton Chops Pulav$22.99Out of stock
- Green Mirchi Chicken Pulav$18.99Out of stock
- Guntur Mutton Chops Biryani$22.99Out of stock
- Green Mirchi Chicken Biryani$18.99Out of stock
- Bucket - Gongura Bnls Mutton Fry Pulav$50.99
- Nalli Nihari Pulav$22.99Out of stock
- Kothimeer Kodi Pulav$20.99
- Bucket - Nalli Nihari Biryani$50.99Out of stock
- Ragi Sangati With Mutton Paya$19.99Out of stock
- Parota With Mutton Paya$19.99Out of stock
- Bucket - Nalli Nihari pulav$50.99Out of stock
- chicken joint roast pulav$20.99Out of stock
- Chicken joint roast biryani$20.99Out of stock
- Bucket - Karampodi kodi pulav$47.99
- Guntur mutton roast biryani$21.99
- Guntur mutton roast pulav$21.99
- Family Pack - Guntur Mutton Roast Biryani$51.99
- crab masala with parotta$21.99Out of stock
- guntur mutton roast$18.99
- chicken joint roast with parotta$19.99Out of stock
- Bucket Andhra kodi Biryani$46.99
- Bucket Andhra kodi Pulav$46.99
- karivepaku kodi app$15.99
- Champaran Mutton biryani$21.99Out of stock
- Champaran Mutton pulav$21.99Out of stock
- kathi rolls egg$13.99Out of stock
- Bucket - Champaran Mutton pulav$51.99Out of stock
- kathi rolls paneer$13.99Out of stock
- Stuffed guthi vankai biryani$18.99Out of stock
- bucket - guntur mutton roast biryani$50.99
- kathi roll chicken$14.99Out of stock
- fish tikka kebab$17.99Out of stock
- guntur mutton chops$17.99Out of stock
- guntur mutton biryani$21.99Out of stock
- mutton nalli ghee roast pulav$21.99Out of stock
- mutton nalli ghee roast biryani$21.99Out of stock
- chicken fry piece pulav$20.99Out of stock
- chicken fry piece biryani$20.99Out of stock
- Chicken fry piece pulav$20.99Out of stock
- Chicken fry piece biryani$20.99Out of stock
- Mutton nalli ghee roast with parartha$17.99Out of stock
- mutton sukka biryani$19.99Out of stock
- kodi pakodi$14.99
- guntur goat biryani$19.99
- mutton sukka app$17.99Out of stock
- guntur goat pulav$19.99
- mutton sukka pulav$19.99
- kodi pakodi pulav$19.99
- kodi pakodi biryani$19.99Out of stock
- Bucket- mutton sukka pulav$50.99
- goat kothu parotta$18.99
- potlam tawa fish fry$17.99
- pandumirchi chicken kebab$17.99
- Bucket-chicken joint roast pulav$48.99
- dynamite shrimp$18.99
- chanchal gouda chicken joint biryani$20.99
- chanchal gouda chicken joint pulav$20.99
- andhra chicken with roomali roti$18.99
- nalli nihari with roomali roti$20.99
- mutton sukka with roomali roti$20.99
- guntur goat with roomali roti$20.99
- Bucket - chanchal gouda chicken joint pulav$48.99
- Bucket - chanchal gouda chicken joint biryani$48.99
- chicken joint roast parota$18.99
All Day Menu
APPETIZERS - NON VEG
- Chicken 65 (Dry)$12.99
Spring chicken marinated with ginger,garlic & fried for a lovely taste
- Chilli Chicken$13.99
Fried chicken sauteed with onions, bell peppers & chilies, indo-Chinese style
- Chicken Lollipops (Dry) (4)$14.99
Chicken drumsticks marinated in spices, coated in zesty batter, deep fried.
- Masala Lollipops Chicken (4)$15.99
Chicken drumsticks marinated in & tossed in masala base sauce
- Chicken 555$14.99
Deep fried chicken cooked in special sauce with cashews
- Guntur Chicken$14.99
Boneless chicken marinated with spicy sauces & sauteed your taste buds
- Chicken Majestic$14.99Out of stock
Dry chicken marinated with Indian spices and sauteed in Indochinese Manchurian style
- Allam Chicken$14.99
Marinated Chicken fried with chilli powder, lemon juice, turmeric powder and ginger
- Pepper Chicken$14.99
Chicken cubes marinated in corn, deep-fried & mixed with fresh ground pepper & spices
- Karampodi Kodi$14.99
Boneless chicken deep fried, sauteed to make it juicy with karampodi and some herbs & spices which makes it as a perfect starter
- Kothimeera Kodi$14.99
Boneless chicken fried and tossed with green chilies, Cilantro & spices
- Mutton Roast$17.99
Bone-in goat fried and tossed with green chilies, curry leaves & spices
- Chilli Fish$17.99
Fish spices with green chilli sauce & curry leaves
- Fish Manchurian$17.99
Battered Fish sauteed with onions, bell peppers & soya sauce
- Apollo Fish$17.99
Fish cooked in Indo Chinese style with a hint of herbs.
- Karampodi Fish$17.99
Deep fried Fish cooked in special sauce with cashew nuts
- Chilli Shrimp$17.99
Batteres, deep fried shrimp tossed in Indo Chinese sauce
APPETIZERS - VEG
- Veg Samosa (2pcs)$6.99
Minced vegetables wrapped in pastry dough and deep fried and served with mint chutney
- Avakai Idli$9.99
Steamed rice cake served with avakai
- Chilli Idli$9.99
Steamed rice cake batter have chillies flavor in it
- Gobi Manchurian$11.99
Battered cauliflower sauteed in manchurian sauce
- Baby Corn Manchurian$11.99
Stir fried crisp tender baby corn spiced and sauteed in manchurian sauce
- Veg Manchurian$11.99
Mixed vegetable dumpling cooked in Indo Chinese style
- Chilli Corn$11.99
Baby Corn Coated with batter, cooked in Indo Chinese Style
- Chilli Gobi$11.99
Lightly battered Cauliflower sauteed with onions and green chillies
- Karampodi Corn$11.99
Snack of spicy fried baby corn deep fried to perfection
- Paneer 555$12.99
Deep fried paneer cooked in special sauce with cashew nuts
- Chilli Paneer$12.99
Deep fried Paneer Sauteed with onion & green chilies
BAWARCHI BIRYANIS
- Hyderabadi Veg Dum Biryani$15.99
An authentic Indian vegetarian recipe packed full of your favorite rice, veggies, and spices
- Avakai Veg Dum Biryani$16.99
Basmati rice dum cooked with avakaya garvy and biryani masalas.
- Temper Veg Biryani$16.99
A spicy aromatic rice dish made with basmati rice, spices & mixed veggies.
- Paneer Biryani$16.99
A delicious vegetarian layered dish of paneer, dum cooked with spices, herbs and basmati rice
- Ulavacharu Veg Biryani$16.99
A richly flavored aromatic rice with veggies and a thick lentil soup made with horse gram, spices and herbs
- Gongura veg biryani$16.99
A richly flavored aromatic rice layered with veggies marinated in sorrel leaves-based masala.
- Egg Biryani$16.99
Boiled egg marinated in delicious biryani masala and cooked with boiled basmati rice, herbs, saffron
- Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani$17.99
Long-grained rice seasoned with aromatic spices like saffron and stacked with tender and juicy chicken in a rich sauce
- Bawarchi Boneless Chicken Biryani$18.99
Boneless Chicken Biryani is made by marinating chicken and then layered with parboiled basmati rice, herbs
- Vijayawada Spl Bnls Chicken Biryani$18.99
Vijaywada Boneless Chicken Biryani is made by marinating chicken in Vijaywada style spicy sauce and then layered with parboiled basmati rice, herbs saffron
- Avakai Chicken Biryani$18.99
Basmati rice dum cooked with avakaya gravy & marinated chicken
- Temper Chicken Biryani$18.99
A spicy aromatic rice dish made with basmati rice, spices & mixed veggies.
- Ulavacharu Chicken Biryani$18.99
A richly flavored aromatic rice with chicken pieces and a thick lentil soup made with horse gram, spices and herbs
- Gongura Chicken Biryani$18.99
A richly flavored aromatic rice layered with Chicken pieces marinated in sorrel leaves-based masala.
- Hyderabadi Goat Dum Biryani$19.99
Made by layering rice over slow cooked mutton gravy.
- Avakai Goat Dum Biryani$20.99
Basmati rice dum cooked with avakaya gravy and marinated mutton.
- Temper Goat Biryani$20.99
A spicy aromatic rice dish made with basmati rice, spices & mutton.
- Ulavacharu Goat Biryani$20.99
A richly flavored aromatic rice with mutton pieces and a thick lentil soup made with horse gram, spices and herbs
- Kheema Biryani$20.99
Biryani that combines perfectly cooked, flavorful minced meat with Indian spices
- Gongura Goat Biryani$20.99
A richly flavored aromatic rice layered with Mutton pieces marinated in sorrel leaves-based masala.
- Fish Biryani$19.99
A layered rice dish made with fish, basmati rice, spices & herbs.
- Shrimp Biryani$19.99
A spicy and delicate, full-flavored meal, made with fragrant basmati rice, tender-cooked shrimp, and caramelized onions.
- Vijayawada Special Veg Biryani$16.99
- Goat Fry Biryani$19.99
BEVERAGES
BREADS - SIDES
- Puri (1)$1.99
A deep-fried bread made from unleavened whole-wheat flour
- Plain Naan$2.99
Naan is indian letavened flatbread made with wheat flour and spiced with chilli or garlic.
- Butter Naan$3.99
Naan is indian letavened flatbread made with wheat flour and spiced with butter, chilli or garlic.
- Garlic Naan$4.99
Naan is indian letavened flatbread made with wheat flour and spiced with butter, chilli or garlic.
- Chilli Naan$4.99
Naan is indian letavened flatbread made with wheat flour and spiced with butter, chilli or garlic.
- Pulav Rice (Ask for availability)$5.99
A dish made with rice, vegetables, spices and herbs
- Tandoori Roti$3.99
Soft in the center, crispy at the edges, and perfect for serving with dal and curries.
- Batura (1)$4.99
A soft leavened fried Indian bread made with flour, baking powder, oil and yoghurt.
- Onion Kulcha$4.99
A whole wheat leavened Indian bread stuffed with onions
- Malabar Paratha$6.99
A crisp and flaky taste with multiple layers of folded and twisted parotta layers in it.
- White Rice$3.99
- Masala Rice$5.99
A flavored and spicy rice recipe prepared with dry spices and vegetables.
BUCKET BIRYANIS
- BUCKET - Hyderabadi Veg Dum Biryani$41.99
- BUCKET - Avakai Veg Dum Biryani$43.99
- BUCKET - Temper Veg Biryani$43.99
- BUCKET - Paneer Biryani$43.99
- BUCKET - Ulavacharu Veg Biryani$43.99
- BUCKET - Egg Biryani$43.99
- BUCKET - Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani$45.99
- BUCKET - Bawarchi Boneless Chicken Biryani$46.99
- BUCKET - Vijayawada Spl Bnls Chicken Biryani$46.99
- BUCKET - Avakai Chicken Biryani$46.99
- BUCKET - Temper Chicken Biryani$46.99
- BUCKET - Ulavacharu Chicken Biryani$46.99
- BUCKET - Gongura Chicken Biryani$46.99
- BUCKET - Hyderabadi Goat Dum Biryani$50.99
- BUCKET - Temper Goat Biryani$52.99
- BUCKET - Ulavacharu Goat Biryani$48.99
- BUCKET - Kheema Biryani$52.99
- BUCKET - Gongura Goat Biryani$52.99
- BUCKET - Fish Biryani$50.99
- BUCKET - Shrimp Biryani$50.99
- Vijayawada Veg Biryani Bucket$43.99
- bucket goat fry biryani$50.99
DESSERTS
DOSAS
- Plain Dosa$8.99
Crepe made with fermented rice and lentil batter
- Onion Dosa$9.99
Savory crepe stuffed with onions & chilies
- Masala Dosa$10.99
Savory crepe filled with mildly spiced mashed potatoes
- Mysore Masala Dosa$11.99
Spicy chutney spread on thin rice and lentil crepe with potatoes
- Podi Dosa$11.99
Savory crepe topped with podi made from lentils
- Ghee Dosa$11.99
Crepe made with ghee, served with lentil soup and chutney
- Bahubali Dosa (DIne in only)$15.99
Crepe made large served with lentil soup and chutney
- Rava Dosa (min 15 minutes)$11.99
Fine semolina takes the place of rice to yield a uniquely delicious crepe.
- Rava Onion Dosa (min 15 minutes)$12.99
Fine semolina crepe sprinkled with lightly fried chopped onions.
- Rava Masala Dosa (min 15 minutes)$12.99
Fine semolina crepe stuffed with mildly spiced mashed potatoes.
- Paneer Dosa$12.99
Medium crepe stuffed with Shredded Paneer
- Egg Dosa$11.99
Savory crepe topped with egg
- Chicken Dosa$12.99
Savory crepe topped with Chicken
- Goat Keema Dosa$13.99
Spicy crepe with ground goat Kheema masala filling
- Plain Uthappam$10.99
Thick pancake made with lentil and rice batter
- Onion Uthappam$11.99
Thick pancake made with lentil & rice flours with onions
- Chilli Onion Uthappam$11.99
Thick Lentil and Rice batter pancake made with chilies & onions.
- Mix Veg Uthappam$12.99
Thick pancake made with lentil-rice batter and mixed vegetables
- Cheese Dosa$12.99
- Nutella Dosa$12.99
- Chocolate Dosa$12.99
ENTREE - CHICKEN
- Ulavacharu Chicken Curry$18.99
Chicken cooked with Ulavacharu with a mix of herbs and spices
- Amaravathi Chicken Curry$18.99
Tender Chicken cooked with Bawarchi spicy red chilli sauce
- Gongura Chicken Curry$18.99
Chicken cooked with Gongura (Red Sorrel) leaves & spices
- Avakai Chicken Curry$18.99
Tender chicken cooked with Aavakai sauce, special spices and tossed with fennel seeds in olive oil
- Hyderabad Chicken Curry$17.99
Nizam Special dish, bone-in chicken finished with homemade curry sauce
- Chicken Chettinad$17.99
Chettinadu traditional curry made with peppercorns and boneless meat
- Chicken Vindaloo$17.99
Diced chicken flavored in vinegar and hot spices
- Chicken Tikka Masala$17.99
Boneless grilled chicken cooked with tomato, special spices and a touch of cream
- Chicken Mughlai$17.99
Pieces of chicken in delicious creamy gravy with egg and coriander
- Chicken Shahi Khorma$17.99
A true Mughlai delight, lightly sweet and spicy with flavor of cardamoms
- Butter Chicken$17.99
Chicken cooked with spices, herbs and rich buttery sauce
- Kadai Chicken$17.99
A northwest frontier specialty chicken cooked with fried curry leaves, onions, peppers & spices
- Chicken Mandhakini (New)$17.99
Semi gravy chicken cooked with onions, chilies and chopped boiled egg
ENTREE - EGG
- Ulavacharu Egg curry$16.99
Egg cooked with Ulavacharu with a mix of herbs and spices
- Egg Khorma$16.99
Cooked on a simmered flame, in a creamy sauce with Bawaruchi spices for flavor & taste
- Egg Masala$16.99
Boiled eggs cooked in freshly ground spices with tomato & onion gravy
- Egg Chettinad$16.99
Boiled eggs cooked with onions & spices
ENTREE - GOAT
- Hyderabadi Kheema Curry$20.99
Minced goat meat cooked in delicately ground spices with peas & onions
- Ulavacharu Goat Curry$20.99
Goat cooked with Ulavacharu with a mix of herbs and spices
- Mutton Vindaloo$19.99
Diced goat flavored in vinegar and hot spices
- Kadai Mutton$19.99
Goat cooked in Delicious Onion & Tomato spicy gravy
- Amaravati Mutton Curry$19.99
Tender Goat cooked with Bawarchi spicy red chilli sauce
- Gongura Goat Curry$19.99
Traditional goat cooked with gongura (Red sorrel) leaves & special spices
- Avakai Goat Curry$19.99
Tender goat cooked with Aavakai sauce, special spices and tossed with fennel seeds in olive oil
- Goat Chettinad$19.99
AromaticGoat meat seasoned with our special spices with onions & tomatoes
- Mutton Mandakini$19.99
Marinated goat cooked in spicy, tasty Kolhapuri gravy, served with boiled eggs
- Mutton Mughlai$19.99
Pieces of goat in delicious creamy gravy with egg and coriander
- Goat Khorma$19.99
Goat cooked & simmered in creamy sauce with traditional spices & flavor of cardamoms
- Mutton Masala$19.99
Goat cooked in freshly ground spices with onions served with tomato gravy
ENTREE - SEAFOOD
- Amaravathi Royyala Kura$19.99
Shrimp cooked with special Indian spices made with secret Bawarchi spicy sauce
- Shrimp Tikka Masala$19.99
Grilled Shrimp cooked with onion & tomato creamy gravy tossed with bell peppers
- Kadai Shrimp$19.99
Shrimp cooked in Delicious Onion & Tomato spicy gravy
- Fish Masala$19.99
Fish marinated with grounded spices and cooked in spices with onions and tomato gravy
ENTREE - VEG
- Paneer Butter Masala$16.99
Cottage cheese cubes cooked in creamy and rich buttery sauce
- Shahi Paneer$16.99
Pieces of Paneer cooked in delicious creamy gravy with cashew paste
- Amaravathi Vegetable Curry$16.99
Vegetables cooked with spicy chilli paste and spices
- Malai Kofta$16.99
Vegetable dumplings cooked in special cream sauce
- Paneer Tikka Masala$16.99
Homemade cheese cubes cooked in tomato sauce with a touch of special cream
- Saag Paneer$16.99
Fresh spinach cooked with homemade cheese cubes & spices
- Avakai Vegetable Curry$15.99
Vegetables cooked in aavakai and special sauce
- Bhagara Bhaigan$15.99
Egg plant cooked with sesame seeds, peanut and yogurt gravy(3 Pieces)
- Kadai Bhindi$15.99
Pieces of okra cooked in Delicious Onion & Tomato spicy gravy
- Bhindi Masala$15.99
Made with okra, onions, tomatoes tossed with traditional spices
- Channa Palak$15.99
Channa and palak with onions, tomatoes, cream and spices
- Vegetable Korma$15.99
Mixed vegetables cooked in delicious creamy gravy
- Aloo Gobi Masala$15.99
Potatoes and cauliflower cooked in north Indian style gravy.
- Channa Masala$15.99
Garbanzo beans cooked with tomatoes
- Ulavacharu Dal$15.99
Its a thick horse gram lentil soup and is generally served with fresh cream or butter
- Dal Tadka$14.99
Yellow lentils sauteed with onions, tomatoes & spices