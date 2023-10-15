Bay Leaf Thai 3 Crossing Plaza, Franklin, MA 02038
Appetizers
Edamame
boiled green soy beans sprinkled with sea salt.
Chicken Crispy Roll (4)
popular golden crispy roll made of chicken, glass noodle, potato, onion, carrot and cabbage. serve with sweet & sour sauce.
Veggie Crispy Roll (4)
popular vegetarian version of crispy roll made of glass noodle, taro, carrot and cabbage. serve with sweet & sour sauce.
BLUE CRAB Rangoon (5)
Real Blue crab meat !!! Fried crab Rangoon with real blue crab meat, cream cheese, onion and carrot. served with sweet and sour sauce.
Chicken Dumplings (7)
chicken dumplings with options of Steamed or Fried. served with light ginger soy dipping sauce.
Veggie Dumplings (6)
Vegetable dumplings with options of Steamed or Fried. served with light ginger soy dipping sauce.
Scallion Pancake
Fried Scallion pancake. Served with light ginger soy dipping sauce.
Chive Pancake
Fried Chive Pancake. Served with light ginger soy dipping sauce.
Tofu Triangle (8)
fried tofu 'til crispy golden brown. served with our signature sweet and sour dipping sauce and ground peanuts.
Shrimp Shumai (7)
Shrimp Shumai with options of Steamed or Fried. Served with light ginger soy dipping sauce.
Shrimp Tempura (4)
fried Japanese-style shrimp with tempura batter. served with sweet and sour sauce.
Shrimp Coconut (5)
fried shrimp with coconut batter. served with sweet and sour sauce.
Chicken Satay (4)
grilled marinated chicken tender on skewers. served with peanut sauce and cucumber relish.
Chicken Tender (6)
house-made crispy chicken tender. made of chicken tenderloin, flour, egg, breadcrumbs. fried to golden brown. served with sweet and sour sauce.
Chicken Curry Puff (3)
hand-rolled chicken curry puff. fried to perfection. contains; chicken, potato, carrot, curry powder and onion made with all purpose flour and veggie oil
Taro (Malanga) Curry Puff (3)
hand-rolled taro or malanga curry puff. fried to perfection. vegetarian, contains; taro (malanga) made with all purpose flour and veggie oil.
Spicy Edamame
Spicy version of boil green soy been.
Soups
Tom Yum Soup (Thai Mild Spicy Herbal soup)
Tom Kha Soup (Coconut soup)
very healthy Thai coconut soup made with Thai herbs and lime juice. Choice of chicken, veggie, tofu, shrimp, or veggie and tofu
Wonton soup (Chicken)
chicken wonton soup and bok choy in clear chicken broth.
Seafood Tom Yum soup (shrimp, scallop, and squid)
great flavor as well as regular Tom Yum soup but with mixed seafood i.e. shrimp, scallop and squid.
Vegan soup (Veggie soup - NO fish or meat products)
Tom Yum Nam Khon (Thai Mild Spicy Herbal soup)
Noodle Soups
Chichen Pho' (Chicken noodle soup)
flavorful chicken noodle soup with lots of aromas served with thin rice noodle, chicken breast, beansprouts, basil leaves, and jalapeños
Tradition Thai Boat Noodle soup (Beef) - VERY SPICY!!!
Traditional Thai boat noodle soup served with your choice of very thin rice noodle OR thin rice noodle OR egg yellow noodle. It also comes with beansprouts, scallion, cilantro, fried garlic, beef meatballs, and tenderloin shaved steak. Caution; this particular noodle soup is intended to be VERY SPICY for the best experience possible !!!
Vegan Noodle Soup (Veggie soup - NO fish or meat products)
Seafood Tom Yum Nam Khon Noodle Soup (mixed shrimp, scallop and squid - mild spicy)
Creamy and tasty seafood Tom Yum Nam Khon noodle soup served with mixed shrimp, scallop, and squid. it's a little spicy but can be made spicier upon your request Contains; evaporated milk and seafood
Roasted Duck Noodle Soup
Boneless roasted duck noodle soup with rice noodle, bean sprouts, scallion, and cilantro
Thai Fried Rice (All Gluten Free)
Thai Stir-fried Noodles (All Gluten Free)
Thai Curry (All Gluten Free and served with jasmine rice)
Red Curry
Thai red curry made of Thai curry paste, coconut milk, bamboo shoot, red pepper, carrot, broccoli, and basil leaves
Yellow Curry
Thai yellow curry made of Thai curry paste, coconut milk, potato, pineapple, onion, and carrot
Green Curry
Thai green curry made of Thai curry paste, coconut milk, bamboo shoot, green pepper, broccoli, zucchini, green peas, and basil leaves
Panang Curry
Thai panang curry made of Thai curry paste, coconut milk, bell peppers, broccoli, carrot, and shredded kaffir lime leaves
Massaman Curry
Thai massaman curry made of Thai curry paste, coconut milk, potato, onion, carrot, and peanut (please let us know if you prefer NO peanut)
Popular Entrees (All Gluten Free and served with jasmine rice)
Basil Madness (medium spicy)
Basil Madness. Stir-fried slices of chicken breast or your choice of protein with SPICY basil sauce, bell peppers, onion, basil leaves, broccoli, and zucchini. served with jasmine rice
Broccoli Delight
Broccoli delight. Stir-fried broccoli, carrot, and mushroom with your choice of protein. served with jasmine rice
Garlic Heaven
Garlic Wonderland. Stir-fried fresh garlic and chicken breast or your choice of protein with light brown sauce, mushroom, bell peppers, scallion, and peas. served with jasmine rice
Ginger Wonderland
Ginger Wonderland. Stir-fried fresh ginger with scallion, onion, mushroom, bell peppers, and your choice of protein. served with jasmine rice
Bay Leaf Thai Street Food Specialties (All Gluten Free)
Khao Gai Todd (Thai Crispy Chicken over Rice)
Thai crispy chicken over rice made of chicken tender battered with flour and breadcrumbs then fried to crispy golden brown and served with jasmine rice and sweet and sour sauce
Seafood Rad Na Mee Grobb (Seafood with Crispy Noodle and Thai gravy)
Seafood Rad Na Mee Grobb served with mixed shrimp, scallop, squid, and vegetables with crispy yellow noodle and Thai delicious gravy.
Khoa Soi (Thai Northern Noodle and Yellow Curry soup
Khan Soi (Thai Northern noodle in yellow curry soup) made of Thai curry, yellow noodle, chicken or veggie of your choice, and topped with crispy noodle, scallion, cilantro, red onion and fried shallot
Bay Leaf Thai Special (Gra-Pow)
Bay Leaf Thai Special (Gra-Pow), one of the most popular Thai street food, stir-fried with spicy chili sauce, basil leaves, bell peppers, mushroom and your choice of ground chicken, pork, beef, or veggie and tofu. served with Thai-style fried egg
Mango Curry
Mango curry, served with jasmine rice, made of CHICKEN and SHRIMP, Thai curry, fresh mango chunks, onion, carrot, and bell peppers
Vegan Garden
Vegan garden (veggie delight) stir-fried mixed vegetables such as broccoli, carrot, bell peppers, zucchini, bean sprout, onion, and tofu in light brown sauce.
Rama Chicken (served with jasmine rice)
Rama Chicken. stir-fried house made peanut sauce with chicken, potato, carrot, onion, broccoli, and zucchini