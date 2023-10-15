Tradition Thai Boat Noodle soup (Beef) - VERY SPICY!!!

$18.95 Out of stock

Traditional Thai boat noodle soup served with your choice of very thin rice noodle OR thin rice noodle OR egg yellow noodle. It also comes with beansprouts, scallion, cilantro, fried garlic, beef meatballs, and tenderloin shaved steak. Caution; this particular noodle soup is intended to be VERY SPICY for the best experience possible !!!