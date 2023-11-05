Bay Bistro To-Go 10 N Main Street
Breakfast
- Breakfast Sandwich$4.99
Classic Breakfast Sandwich with choice of Meat, Bread, and Cheese
- Breakfast BLT$10.99
Grilled Cheese on Sour Dough, Over Hard Egg, Baby Spinach, Tomato and Hickory Smoked Bacon
- Brisket Egg and Cheese Sandwich$8.99
Brisket, Scrambled Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Jalapeno, Avocado, and Salsa
- Avocado Toast$7.99
Sunny Side Up Egg, Country Ham, Baby Spinach and Everything Seasoning
- Chorizo Sunrise$9.99
Chorizo, Eggs, Crema, Cheddar Cheese, Onion, Jalapeno, Tomato and Potato with a side of Salsa
- Rappahannock Wrap$14.99
Egg, Lump Crab Meat, Caramelized Onion, Roasted Red Pepper Garlic and Herb Cream Cheese, Green Goddess Dressing
- The Cure$12.99
Hashbrown, Egg, Cheddar, Bacon, Sausage, Country Gravy
- Western Burrito$9.99
Egg, American Cheese, Bacon, Ham, Bell Pepper, Onion with a side of Salsa
- Benedict Burrito$12.99
Egg, Spinach, Ham, Sundried Tomato, Hollandaise Sauce
- Hashbrown$2.49
Hashbrown
- Grits$1.99
Creamy Grits
- Cheesy Grits$2.99
Creamy Grits with a Blend of Cheese
- Bagel and Cream Cheese$3.99
Bagel of Choice with Cream Cheese
- Doughnut$1.59
Topped with a glaze, Chocolate, Powder Sugar, or Cinnamon Sugar
- Quiche Slice$6.99
Slice of Quice Du Jour
- Quiche Whole Pie$24.99
6 Slices of Quiche Du Jour
- Doughnut and Coffee$3.99
Classic Combo to Grab on the Go
- Banana Split Yogurt Parfait$7.99
Lunch
Appetizers
- Fried Pickles$8.99
Fried Pickle Chips with Ranch Dipping Sauce
- Jalapeno Poppers$8.99
Cream Cheese or Cheddar Jalapeno Poppers
- Broccoli aand Cheese Bites$8.99
Fried Broccoli and Cheese in a Crispy shell
- Hot Honey Sweet Potato Fries$9.99
Sweet Potato Fries with a Hot Honey Drizzle, Sprinkled with Cinnamon and Brown Sugar
- Chili and Cheese Fries$8.99
French Fries smothered in our house made chili with melted cheddar cheese
- Dynamite Shrimp$10.99
Fried Shrimp with our own Dynamite sauce
- Soft Pretzel Charcuterie$12.99
Hot Lunch
- Pimento Grilled Cheese$8.99
Grilled Cheese with our House Blend of Pimento Cheese, on Sour Dough Bread
- Jamboree$14.99
Grilled Ham and Brie on Baguette with Apple Slices, Blueberry Jam, and Champagne Mustard Aoili
- Cuban$14.99
Pulled Pork, Ham, Pickles, Dijon on Baguette
- Chicken Caprese$14.99
Marinated Chicken Breast, Provolone Cheese, Butter Lettuce, Tomato, Pesto Aoili, And Balsamic Glaze on Ciabatta
- Chipotle Turkey$14.99
Tukey, Bacon, Avocado, Swiss, Baby Spinach, Tomato, and Chipotle Aioli on Sour Dough
- Brisket and Cheese$16.99
Cheese Sauce, Pickles on Brioche
- Po'Boy$16.99
Flash Fried Shrimp, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Remoulade Sauce on Baguette
Cold Lunch
- Plain Chicken Salad$8.99
Chicken Salad, with Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion on white or wheat toast
- Shirmp Salad$9.99
Shrimp Salad , with Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion on white or wheat toast
- Tuna Salad$8.99
Tuna Salad , with Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion on white or wheat toast
- Ham and Cheese$7.99
Ham and Cheese , with Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion on white or wheat toast
- Turkey and Cheese$7.99
Turkey and Cheese , with Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion on white or wheat toast
- Club$12.99
Ham, Turkey, Bacon and Cheese , with Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion on white or wheat toast
- BLT$9.99
Bacon, with Lettuce and Tomato on white or wheat toast
- Seasonal Chicken Salad$9.99
- Pick Two$9.99
Half Cold Sandwich, Small Soup, or Small Salad
Soup
Salad
- Seasonal Salad$5.99+
Spinach, Dried Cranberries, Candied Walnuts, Roasted Butternut Squash, Goat Cheese, Maple Viniagrette
- Garden Salad$4.99+
Green Leaf Lettuce, Carrots, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomato, Radish, Dressing of Choice
- Chef's Salad$8.99+
Garden Salad plus Ham, Turkey, Peppers, and Hard Boiled Egg
- Caesar Salad$4.99+
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesean, Caeser Dressing
- Pick Two$9.99
Half Cold Sandwich, Small Soup, or Small Salad
Wraps/Burritos
- Firecracker$12.99
Lettuce, Onion, Crispy Chicken, Ranch, Bleu Cheese Crumbles on Sundried Tomato Tortilla
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.99
Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Parmesan, Ceaser Dressing on Spinach Tortilla
- Holy Smoke$14.99
Brisket, Mustard BBQ Sauce, Jalapeno Cilantro Slaw
- Divine Swine$13.99
Pulled Pork, Mac and Cheese, BBQ Sauce, Jalapeno on Flour Tortilla
- Be More Shellfish!$15.99
Shrimp, Rice, Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Black Beans, Avocado Old Bay Aioli on Flour Tortilla
Quesadillas
- Cheese Quesadillas$8.99
Blend of Cheeses in a Tortilla Shell
- Chicken Quesadillas$12.99
Chicken and Cheese
- Pulled Pork Quesadillas$13.99
Pulled Pork, and Cheese
- Brisket Quesadillas$14.99
Brisket, Cheese
- Shrimp Quesadillas$16.99
Shrimp, Cheese, Old Bay
- Crab Quesadillas$18.99
Crab, Cheese, Old Bay
- Breakfast Quesadillas$9.99
Cheese, Egg, Bacon and Sausage
Kids Meal
Drinks
Canned Drinks
- Honest Kids Organic juice Box$1.29
This pack contains 10 boxes of Honest Kids Organic Grape Juice Drink. It offers a refreshing and healthy beverage option for kids, made with an all-natural and organic grape flavor.
- ZOA Wild Orange Zero Sugar$3.99
ZOA Wild Orange Zero Sugar is a tangy, sugar-free energy drink. Made with natural caffeine and superfoods, it provides an invigorating boost whenever you need it.
- ZOA Zero Sugar Energy Drink Tropical Punch 12 Fl. Oz.$3.99
Are you a fan of tropical flavors? You've got to try ZOA Zero Sugar Energy Drink, it's a 12-pack of 12 Fl oz cans, with a Tropical Punch flavor that's sugar-free!
- ZOA Zero Sugar Energy Drink White Peach 12 Fl. Oz.$3.99
ZOA Zero Sugar Energy Drink in White Peach is a 12-fluid ounce drink made with no sugar for a healthy energy boost. This pack contains 12 cans, perfect for on-the-go convenience.
- San Pellegrino Dark Morello Cherry & Pomegranate Essenza Flavored Mineral Water 11.15oz$2.99
The San Pellegrino Dark Morello Cherry and Pomegranate Essenza is a flavored mineral water known for its refreshingly tangy taste. This 11.15-ounce can provides the perfect amount of sweet and tart flavors to quench your thirst.
- S.Pellegrino Essenza Sparkling Natural Mineral Water, Blood Orange & Black Raspberry, 11.15 Fl$2.99Out of stock
This is a pack of 8 cans of S.Pellegrino Essenza sparkling mineral water, each containing 11.15 fl oz. It has a unique blood orange and black raspberry flavor for a refreshing twist.
- Flavored Mineral Water, Tangerine & Wild Strawberry$2.99
This is a refreshing tangerine and wild strawberry flavored mineral water. It's the perfect bubbly beverage to enjoy on a hot summer day or as a tasty soda alternative.
- Greenberry Roaster's Nitro Canned Cold Brew Coffee - Pure Nitro$4.99Out of stock
Greenberry Roaster's Nitro Canned Cold Brew Coffee pack includes four cans of strong, chilled coffee. This pure nitro brew offers a smooth and refreshing taste that coffee lovers will thoroughly enjoy.
- Nitro Cold Brew$4.99
The Nitro Cold Brew is a smooth and invigorating coffee experience chilled to perfection. With its distinct creamy texture, it's the perfect refresher for any coffee lover on a hot day.
- Greenberry’s Mocha$4.99
- Geeenberry’s Honey Vanilla$4.99
- La Colombe Mocha Draft Latte 9 Fl. Oz.$3.99
The La Colombe Mocha Draft Latte is a rich, creamy ready-to-drink coffee infused with decadent chocolate flavor. Coming in a convenient 9 fl oz can, it's perfect to carry on-the-go for that much needed caffeine boost.
- La Colombe Draft Latte Triple Shot - 9.0 Fl Oz$3.99
The La Colombe Draft Latte Triple Shot is a creamy, cold coffee drink with a powerful boost of caffeine. Packaged in a 9.0 Fl Oz can, it's perfect for on-the-go energy.
- La Colombe Draft Latte Vanilla 9.0 FL OZ$3.99
This is a vanilla-flavored draft latte from La Colombe that comes in a 9.0 fl oz can. It's a smooth, creamy beverage with a hint of vanilla and the perfect pick-me-up for any time of the day.
- San Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water - 16.9 Fl Oz$2.99
San Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water is a refreshing beverage that comes in a 16.9 fl oz size. It offers a crisp taste, perfect for quenching your thirst or as a sophisticated addition to meals.
- Deer Park Water$1.99
Deer Park Water is a natural spring water that's both refreshing and hydrating. It's perfect for quenching your thirst during workouts or throughout your everyday activities.
- Coke$1.99
Coke is a popular carbonated beverage with a unique, refreshing taste. This sweet, caffeinated drink is perfect for quenching your thirst on a hot day or accompanying a meal.
- Diet Coke$1.99
Diet Coke is a sugar-free and low-calorie soft drink manufactured by the Coca-Cola Company. It offers a crisp and refreshing taste without the extra calories of regular Coca Cola.
- Sprite Lemon Lime Soda Soft Drink 12 Fl Oz$1.99
The Sprite Lemon Lime Soda Soft Drink is a refreshing beverage with a deliciously tangy flavor. Each can holds 12 fluid ounces of this invigorating soda.
- Pure Leaf Sweet Tea$2.49Out of stock
- Pure Leaf Unsweet Tea$2.49Out of stock